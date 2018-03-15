It's Just Starting: Moody's Warns A Deluge Of Retail Bankruptcies Is Coming

2017 was a perfect storm for "brick and mortar" retailers who officially lost the war with Amazon, and no less than 30 retail chains filed for bankruptcy in a year in which the CEO of Urban Outfitters said the "retail bubble has now burst"...
... bringing the total number of Chapter 11 cases since mid-2015 to 50, accounting for over $20 billion in liabilities.
So is the worst over for retail, or is the sector just now approaching the eye of the hurricane?
According to the latest Moody's research report on the retail sector, the rating agency now forecasts at least six retail & apparel issuers defaulting over the next 12 months, with most of these occurring in the first half of the year.
While the good news is that the industry default rate is expected to peak at 12.43% this March, Moody's cautions that the still-high default forecast for the remainder of 2018 points to more pain before this lower ratings rung in retail stabilizes. Recent defaulters include Tops Markets, which filed for Chapter 11 on February 21, which followed Bon-Ton's filing on February 4. Charlotte Russe and Charming Charlie both defaulted in December, and Claire's has hired restructuring advisors.
Meanwhile, the Toys “R” Us bankruptcy in September its overnight Chapter 7 liquidation has only added to pressures by accentuating potential pressures between vendors and the more stressed retailers, even as it left some 33,000 employees without a job.
The problem is that it only gets worse from there, and the rating agency expects upcoming maturities for distressed issuers will spike in 2019. Defaults are growing as many struggle with high leverage and challenged operating performance. These challenges are compounded by the biggest risk - mounting maturities - which spike in 2019. Overall, issuers in the Caa1 and lower group face $14.9 billion in public and private maturities due 2018 through 2020 as shown in Exhibit 1. The lion's share of these maturities (Exhibit 2) is attributable to just five issuers:
- Sears Holdings Corp. (Ca negative),
- Neiman Marcus Group LTD LLC (Caa2 negative)
- Claire's Stores, Inc. (Ca negative),
- BI-LO Holding Finance (Caa1)
- Guitar Center Inc. (Caa1 negative).
Additionally, while the credit markets have remained open to refinancings, those with more challenged credit profiles and operating performance problems will face growing challenges in tapping the markets, especially in an environment where monetary policy is tightening.
Meanwhile, spooked by the Toys "R" Us fiasco, many others will face the risk of vendors pulling the supply plug in the wake of Toys “R” Us bankruptcy, which was triggered when certain vendors cut the company off. As companies move down the rating scale, the vendor portion of the liquidity profile can become strained as concerns over the strength of the company are magnified. Tighter repayment terms, including the dreaded “cash on delivery” (COD), can have an even more serious impact on liquidity than a looming debt maturity. Without vendors, companies don’t get merchandise, and without merchandise, there are no sales.
So in addition to the above 5, who else is on the list?
Many of the names on Moody's distressed list, and those that have filed for bankruptcy in the past 12 months, are, or rather were, sponsor-owned. It will hardly surprise anyone that many distressed retailers are highly leveraged following sponsor-led LBOs. High leverage has proved problematic for the retail industry due to the industry's inherent cyclicality and operating income challenges post-recession. Such pressures have been vastly aggravated the past 10 years with the rapid rise of online competition, which has severely squeezed profit margins across the board.
The debt loads assumed by many smaller retailers have created an untenable competitive reality: they are financially ill-equipped to deal with the changing retail landscape. They also lack sufficient resources to build out online capability, keep stores fresh, and fend off pricing threats from larger competitors. The successful retail LBO stories, such as Dollar General Corp. (Baa2 stable) and BJS Wholesale Club Inc. (B3 stable), have typically been those that haven't needed to compete online.
The exhibit below lays out the quantitative characteristics of the 20 distressed issuers in Moody's Caa/Ca universe. Putting these metrics into perspective the debt/EBITDA Caa ”range” is 6-8x, with the EBIT/interest “range” 0.5-1x. Debt/EBITDA above 8x results in a Ca score, as does EBIT/interest below 0.5x.
And before we present the full list of upcoming maturities over the next 3 years, virtually none of which will be made, here is Moody's brief discussion on whether the retail situation is improving.
Buoyed by favorable macroeconomic conditions, as well as the potential favorable impact from the US Corporate Tax Law change implemented by Washington in late 2017, we believe retail is improving. However, we continue to believe that a “have/ have nots” phenomenon is accelerating, with the effect akin to a teeter-totter. As the larger, better capitalized retailers continue to grow and prosper, the smaller, highly-leveraged retailers are struggling harder to compete and survive.
There are four key pillars that retailers need to have in place to remain healthy, similar to the stability that the four legs provide for a chair: capital structure, liquidity, capital spending, and competitive position. As we progress down the ratings/credit quality scale, these four “legs” tend to get more distorted in relative “length” to each other. For example, a retailer with high leverage will potentially have problems in all four of these categories, which we explain as follows:
- Capital structure: When leverage remains stubbornly high and operating performance fails to keep pace, the capital structure is significantly weakened over time. Ultimately, the burden of too much debt always wins. A leveraged capital structure has deleterious effects for liquidity, capital investment, and competitive positioning.
- Liquidity: This is the oil that keeps the engine running. An unfriendly or onerous debt maturity schedule makes it difficult to keep the oil flowing, and as we saw with Toys “R” Us, can create enough vendor concern to cause a bankruptcy due to a trade squeeze.
- Capital spending/investment: Without money to invest, stores get tired and therefore become unattractive to shoppers. Websites lose their ability to keep up with competitors and become unattractive to visitors. Supply chains slow down, negatively impacting inventory efficiency.
- Competitive position: Competing with larger, better capitalized retailers is challenging in a static environment. Today’s retail is as volatile as ever driven by the secular shift to e-commerce, making competition the most acute it has ever been. And, in the midst of this, Walmart and Amazon are fighting the battle of the century over market share, using price as a key weapon. Virtually every other retailer runs the risk of being collateral damage in this battle, making flexibility critical, which is an asset most lower rated retailers do not own.
That was Moody's being diplomatic. The real answer, as shown in the table below which lists the full schedule of upcoming debt maturities by retail issuer, is that unfortunately no, for most retailers except a handful of very prominent online names, the situation is not only not improving, but it's never been worse.
Boycott libtard slavedriver Bezos The Pos!
Crap selection, high prices, and poor attitude staff all need to be sorted before they start pointing fingers at Bezos.
Saw Gordman Stores and had to do a double take... thought it said Goldman Sachs. We can only wish.
A goodly number of the companies on that list were in trouble long before Amazon became a behemoth.
Most of those fell for the siren song of leveraged buyouts & were then saddled with unsustainable levels of debt.
All of the stores shopped by slaves going broke.
Not a whisper from the boutiques of the Kings and Queens.
What's wrong with this picture?
Newsflash: Financial experts speculate indebted, poorly performing companies at risk for failure
add: run by boards and CEO's with no special knowledge of what the core business involves and you nailed it.
Same shit as in Goodfellas. Run the credit line until it explodes. When you've milked out the last ounce credit,
TORCH THE PLACE
Please let Hijab Macys be one of them.
I think department stores will actually win a little here, 20 years ago when I would go to the mall a lot of these items and brands were in the department stores.
Presume brands reorganize/shut their own shops, and go back to the department store.
meanwhile head shops are flourishing ...
sign of the tymes.
the new wal mart whipping post - AMAZON.
LOL...
For every action there's an opposite & equal reaction.
You tear down one Amazon & another is rebuilt.
Pedalling fiction, who's buying?
Toys "weRe" Us
Bravo!
Closeout bankruptcy sale at Guitar Center? OH. FUCK. YEAH.
And the store fills with 40 - somethings, telling their wives how they really need a Gretch Brian Setzer model guitar. With that big ass fucking Bigsby tremelo..! ^_^
that business deserves to die. I seriously hate that place. <leaves to go upper deck guitar center toilet>
McMusic
I confess, I've been inside a GC. I only shop for guitar stuff locally. But I'd make an exception and drive to exploit some corporate distress.
Pawn America? Seriously? I have never seen pawnbrokers go bankrupt. Must not be owned by the right -ahem, 'tribe.'
Or, the slaves have already pawned everything.
And now we get to hear how it's all Amazon's fault. By the way, I just received another Amazon delivery today with products that we tried to find locally and couldn't find them or were way the hell too over priced. So, we did what we always do when confronted with that problem: we ordered another $40 worth of stuff from Amazon. And I'm sure that was the final blow to all these companies that were bought/funded with PE and Hedge Fund money and now realize they can't service their debt. GMAFB
Yeah. Feed the beast. There are no repercussions in not supporting local businesses or manufacturers.
And if the local business doesn't carry something you need & won't order it in?
I hear ya man. I do. But buying imported stuff from Amazon will never build up local business capabilities.
Do what you can local. Find people you can trust and respect. If you can't find goods local, you gotta go where the goods are.
But I refuse to accept that my future is a place where I have to order everything from online resellers. Or from huge conglomerates. I like knowing store owners and being recognized as a good customer. There is value in that to me.
I often pay extra for local stuff. But if an item can't be found/ordered locally then I either do without or buy from Amazon which has just about anything a person could want. Another thing that does gripe me is when the local item is waaaay over priced. I understand some stores are over priced to begin with and there are always cheaper local alternatives. But when you're trying to buy an item that costs $25 locally and the same item can be bought online for a third of that, I'm going to buy online. Paying slack jawed, poorly trained store employees is just wasted money when the service is bad and it raises the overhead. I like Mom & Pop stores but I don't have much patience with a local Target, Macy's, Walgreen, etc.
None of those on that list are 'local' businesses. But I agree, when I can't find it locally I use
Amazon or order from Walmart.
I only feed the beast when I know they will lose money.
I have had so many shitty/ridiculous guitar center experiences I don't know where to begin. All it's good for is to go dick around and try shit out. They sell half broken/used shit, beware.
In my metro Swamp county, we have a large Costco about 20 minutes down the road and a smaller one where I live. I was in there today and I swear the place looks like it is going out of business. The isles are getting larger and larger and the number of people in the store are getting less except at certain peak times on weekends. Same at Walmart nearby. The Walmart is scheduled to close in 2019; when it was built, the Town wouldn't let it build a super Store. A HUGE Walmart is supposed to replace it in one of the newer subdivisions not far from where I live, but it will be a PITA to get to. They already built a HUGE one in the same location where the larger Costco is. I hate those HUGE stores! I just really don't see the business is there for 2 GIANT Walmarts. The little Walmart has a lot of foot traffic from the neighborhoods around it which have a lot of immigrants. Personally, I hope their aspirations fail. I'm sick of bigger is better cause they treat you like mechanized, one-size-fits-all S*** in those superstores.
Yep. Here in Canada, it's a fucking depression. Empty stores everywhere, and I mean EVERYWHERE. Not just retailers, empty office buildings, every kind of business you can think of going under. Don't buy this Amazon narrative bullshit. Amazon isn't the cause, this is the collapse and it's started and is most severe in retail simply because consumers are broke due to stupid 6+ year car loans, maxed credit cards and mortgages.
But layoffs are happening way beyond retail. Telco's, sports, restaurants, tech, even real estate, yes. that too.
Amazon holds a total of 4% market share in retail, or in other words, no more than the usual variation in retail sales in any given year. Amazon is not causing this, that is a BULLSHIT narrative to cover the economic collapse we are in.
Agreed. The other day I pulled into a big mall nearby and got the second space closest to the store. Three more cars down and the rest of the rows were empty. Went into Sears, and the whole 1/2 of the lower level only had one salesgirl. Fitting rooms were unattended. It was me and two other people in the place. Kind of spooky. Weather was not a factor, it was pretty nice outside. Mid afternoon. I also noticed that the mall loop's right lane was blocked in a few places by big branches that fell from trees from a windy day about a week ago. They are down to absolute skeleton in these places. No money for anything other than turning on the lights inside. I guess that's why the US and EU is ramping up for WWIII.
The natural cycle of business. Out with the old and in with the new.
Toys were us didn't peddle nothing but Chinese and Mexican garbage, and we're supposed to be surprised they went out of business?
Maybe it''s my age. If it's not at a farm store, hardware store, Amazon, or the interwebs, chances are I don't need it, or I'm shopping for the wife.
Sears is one I'd careless if they disappeared, their stores suck. With Black & Decker buying the Craftsman tool line, most of what I'd would buy from Sears will be sold by someone else.
The stores are now poorly managed on site. They made a big mistake taking out talent that helped move merchandise. It's where the bean counters win and the dopes that listen to them in management think they're smart for saving a few bucks by hiring a snowflake with no experience in retail for a lower salary. I had a friend managing a restaurant in one of those places. People were always in there and complementing on the well prepared, quality food. After she left, a few months later one of her co-workers called. She told her the place dropped about 60% of the business, and of course, the food sucked. Typical.
I sell on Amazon. I can tell you for a fact, that it is a miracle that Amazon functions on a day to day basis. Their employees all work in the Philippines and India and they are incompetent.
They are dishonest and are constantly running scams to take my business from me. I suffer inability to do simple things on a regular basis for months at a time and then am solicited to join Fulfillment by Amazon and all my problems will go away.
If you are stupid enough to join their volume selling programs they will quickly take your lower prices and destroy any hope you have of making a profit.
Whether drive-to retail, or sit & order Amazon, one still needs disposable income to purchase.
Now Guitar Center is close to my heart. I buy stuff from them at a premium price so i can have a place to check out gear before i purchase. Last time i went they had all the good stuff locked up because people are running out the door with it. That said i have noticed that, on Ebay, the higher end used Martins and Gibsons are not fetching the prices of old. Maybe economy , maybe discretionary cashflow or maybe just changing consumer demographics.
Amazon caused this,,, What a laugh. Of course by now it's obvious the Tyler is holding Amazon stock and talking his book.
The problem... Incompetence and ineptitude.
Example:
The wife wants a new tablet. Her reader is outdated. We go to Bestbuy. Anything within reason is nowhere to be found. High priced tablets galore,,,, el cheapo tablets galore,,, but middle of the road tablets, not to be found. Told to go online to see what they have,
No sale
We go to Office Depot. Wifey finds one she likes. Not in stock BUT we can order it for you or better you can order at our online store.
No Sale.
They are actually running off potential buying customers pushing the online BS. Personally we would rather buy from a local store as it's easier to return or get other help.
Go in Sears,,, the place is a mess, everywhere you look there are signs telling you to shop online. Needing some tools I find over half the tool section empty... Wanted to buy a lawnmower they had on display awhile back. Not available,,, had to be ordered.
J C Penney... samo.
LowesDepot. Only difference is color. One is Blue and the other Orange. Ended up having to order PCV fittings online.
Incompetence and ineptitude.
In my younger years huge Malls, Department Stores like Sears and Montgomery Wards were making money hand over fist. If you needed something they usually had it. Stores were clean and well managed. Today the complete opposite.
Restaurants: Sell you prefrozen crap and want you to use a kiosk to order and pay. We used to eat out a couple times a week. Now Zero. The food, service and setting is terrible.
Amazon isn't the best,,, it's just that all the others are so poorly run they make Amazon look great.