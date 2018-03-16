Ex-FBI Asst. Director Says Upcoming Inspector General Report Is "Pure TNT"

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker said today that a highly anticipated report from the DOJ's Inspector General Michael Horowitz will contain "some pure TNT." Horowitz has been investigating the conduct of the FBI's top brass surrounding the 2016 election for over a year. He also uncovered over 50,000 text messages between two anti-Trump / pro-Clinton FBI employees directly involved in the exoneration of Clinton and the counterintelligence operation launched against the Trump campaign.
Swecker: “The behavior if it’s manifested in the action with your thumb on the scale of a particular investigation, one way or the other, that’s borderline criminal behavior — manipulating an investigation. I think this IG report is going to be particularly impactful, more so than any of these useless congressional investigations. I think you’re going to see some pure TNT come out in this IG report.”
Ex-FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker puts Comey & McCabe on notice: 'Some pure TNT' will come out in the Inspector General report. pic.twitter.com/QdS3WkiTJ7— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 16, 2018
The Inspector General's report is thought to include evidence of outgoing Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe ordering agents to alter "302" forms - the paperwork an agent files after interviewing someone.
Horowitz is also reportedly homing in on McCabe's handling of the Anthony Weiner laptop after reports emerged that he wanted to avoid taking action on the FBI's findings until after the 2016 election.
The inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, has been asking witnesses why FBI leadership seemed unwilling to move forward on the examination of emails found on the laptop of former congressman Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.)until late October — about three weeks after first being alerted to the issue, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter. A key question of the internal investigation is whether McCabe or anyone else at the FBI wanted to avoid taking action on the laptop findings until after the Nov. 8 election, these people said. It is unclear whether the inspector general has reached any conclusions on that point. -WaPo
In January, Fox's Sean Hannity sat down with journalist Sara Carter - who shed light on the McCabe situation, saying that FBI Director Christopher Wray was "shocked to his core" after reading the GOP-authored "FISA" memo describing FBI malfeasance surrounding the 2016 U.S. election:
Carter: What we know tonight is that FBI Director Christopher Wray went Sunday and reviewed the four-page FISA memo. The very next day, Andrew McCabe was asked to resign. Remember Sean, he was planning on resigning in March - that already came out in December. This time they asked him to go right away. You're not coming into the office. I've heard rep[orts he didn't even come in for the morning meeting - that he didn't show up.
Hannity: A source of mine told me tonight that when Wray read this, it shocked him to his core.
Sara Carter: Shocked him to his core, and not only that, the Inspector General's report - I have been told tonight by a number of sources, there's indicators right now that McCabe may have asked FBI agents to actually change their 302's - those are their interviews with witnesses. So basically every time an FBI agent interviews a witness, they have to go back and file a report.
Hannity: Changes? So that would be obstruction of justice?
Carter: Exactly. This is something the Inspector General is investigating. If this is true and not alleged, McCabe will be fired. I heard they are considering firing him within the next few days if this turns out to be true.
Meanwhile, several Republican Senators are asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) to order a special counsel to probe the FBI's conduct during its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election - including the use of the "Steele dossier" in seeking a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant against former Trump Campaign advisor Carter Page. The letter marks the second formal request by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The request comes amid controversy over Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe's pension - which is in jeopardy after the Department of Justice's internal watchdog found enough evidence of malfeasance to recommend firing McCabe immediately.
The letter also notes that Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who they have the "utmost confidence" in, "does not have the tools that a prosecutor would to gather all the facts, such as the ability to obtain testimony from essential witnesses who are not current DOJ employees."
Senators Chuck Grassley Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Thom Tillis (N.C.) and John Cornyn (Texas), signed a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions as well as Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to name a special counsel who can "gather all the facts."
"We believe that a special counsel is needed to work with the Inspector General to independently gather the facts and make prosecutorial decisions, if any are merited. The Justice Department cannot credibly investigate itself without these enhanced measures of independence," wrote the senators.
See the letter below, and click on the tweet for more background on the ongoing investigation from Nick Short of the Security Studies Group.
Grassley, Graham, Cornyn, Tillis Seek Special Counsel to Work with Inspector General on Handling of Russia Investigation. https://t.co/Zjsl3HcMzZ pic.twitter.com/mD4aZ1jxg7— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) March 15, 2018
As Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller points out, the letter also "broke a bit of news":
It reveals that Bruce Ohr, the former deputy assistant attorney general, was interviewed 12 separate times by the FBI in 2016 and 2017.
Ohr was in contact with Steele prior to the 2016 election. And shortly after the election, Ohr was in contact with Glenn Simpson, the founder of Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that hired Steele to investigate Trump.
Ohr’s wife, a Russia expert named Nellie Ohr, also happened to be working as a contractor for Fusion GPS for its Trump investigation.
Senate Judiciary Republicans want to know whether the FBI and DOJ were aware of that relationship.
The committee letter lists all of Ohr’s FBI interviews, which were summarized on what’s known as a FD-302 document. The first interview with Ohr was conducted on November, 22, 2016. The most recent occurred on May 15, 2017. -Daily Caller
The DOJ's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announced in January that it was opening a probe of the FBI's handling of the Clinton email investigation. Meanwhile, Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked the OIG to explore whether FBI officials abused their authority when they used an unverified and salacious dossier from Fusion GPS to obtain a FISA warrant on Carter Page.
That said, Sessions has resisted repeated calls for a second Special Counsel.
Graham and Grassley also asked the OIG to look into the FBI's conduct while handling the Russia probe, writing in a February letter:
"We respectfully request that you conduct a comprehensive review of potential improper political influence, misconduct, or mismanagement in the conduct of the counterintelligence and criminal investigations related to Russia and individuals associated with (1) the Trump campaign, (2) the Presidential transition, or (3) the administration prior to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller."
The Senators also noted in their Thursday letter that if the DOJ declines to appoint a second special counsel, they want "a detailed reply explaining why not."
Comments
Hang the bitch and the negro?
Lock her up! Lock her up!
In reply to Hang the bitch and the negro? by adr
Release the sucker, Michael. We need some hot new evidence that will bury the Dims forever.
In reply to Lock her up! Lock her up! by T-NUTZ
Does the report say that Obama appointed a 5th Column throughout .gov? Never saw that coming...
Hey Schiff, what's the hold up? Where is your counter-report?
In reply to Release the sucker, Michael… by IH8OBAMA
Fox News
Engine of fascist hysteria,
appealing to the lowest common degenerate,
fueling a nation of cognitive defectives longing for
the miracle of nutritional supplements and weight loss.
Pundits without credentials, bizarre anti-communist witch covens,
high IQ Nordic blondes staggering from one transgression
to the next, enslaved to giant corporations and the billionaire caste.
In reply to Is the news that Obama… by sixsigma cygnu…
Lemme guess. Mueller's girfriend is Anthony Weiner in drag.
In reply to Fox News… by Deep Snorkeler
"Ribbed for her pleasure ~ EEEEEWWWW!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAMGkMuU168
In reply to lemme guess. mueller has a… by ???ö?
Does anyone remember the infamous memo... exactly. Nothing is going to be done and no one is going to jail.
In reply to "Ribbed for her pleasure ~… by DillyDilly
"Surrender your badge and weapon. You have the right to remain silent....."
(Laugh Track Deafening !!!!)
As a short list of "fall guys" is drawn up by the FBI elites....
In reply to Does anyone remember the… by JethroBodien
Why does this ex-FBI dude know what's in the IG report?
This news smells.
In reply to "Surrender your badge and… by JRobby
That was my first thought - not sure of the news accuracy, but why does this guy have access to the report?
In reply to Why does this ex-Director… by any_mouse
Yep, it's all bullshit FAKE NEWS. Meanwhile looks like McCabe will be getting his pension.
The traitor fucked Trump and everyone else. Now gets to laugh all the way to the bank for the rest of his asshole life.
In reply to That was my first thought -… by Branded
Personally, I believe the Jew Deep State is letting all of their crimes released in order to laugh at us-including Trump. They know nothing will be done to them. They are putting on an act in order to wear us down-all of us. Those who laugh first will laugh last-watch and see.
In reply to Yep, it's all bullshit FAKE… by mkkby
Can't wait, Coming from M. Horowitz another jew supremacist, oh we just can't wait !!
Do any goys head anything in all of our Governmental agencies.
Are they all headed by dual citizen israelis ?
In reply to Personally, I believe the… by chestergimli
I think the guy over in parks and rec is a lutheran... other than that .....
In reply to Can't wait, Coming from M… by NumbersUsa
Orchestration. Anyone notice; stuff makes it out late on Fridays?
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to I think the guy over in… by gatorengineer
CERTAIN stuff make it. Stuff LIKE THESE don't.
In reply to Orchestration. Anyone… by DaBard51
STUFF IT !
In reply to CERTAIN stuff makes it… by lloll
There is only one solution, get all the jew supremacists and dual citizen israelis out of all Federal, State & Local Governments-Now !
Remove all jew supremacists from all teaching and education administration positions-Now !
Remove all jew supremacists from all Media of every sort-Now !
Remove all jew supremacists from all banking institutions of all types- Now!
Shutdown forever all jew supremacist foreign agent organizations in the U.S.A. such as Aipac, Zoa, Adl, Aclu, Splc, Jwc, Jdl, and a thousand more.
That's the only way the Country's woes will be corrected.
In reply to STUFF IT ! by SethPoor
What possesses a man to walk-up to a building five times a day
take off his shoes
go inside
bend over
...and sniff another man's lol-stiz-ass?
In reply to CERTAIN stuff makes it… by lloll
Tweet storm to follow Saturday night/Early Sunday morning to control Sunday show narratives. It’s becoming a noticeable pattern.
In reply to Orchestration. Anyone… by DaBard51
Zwecker= jew, Horowitz =jew, Rosenstein = jew.....just another ZioNAZI coincidence
In reply to Can't wait, Coming from M… by NumbersUsa
If Sessions did not fire McCabe. Now Trump MUST fire Sessions. If not, you know the fix is in at the highest level.
In reply to Yep, it's all bullshit FAKE… by mkkby
And Nunes gave Sessions his "bombshell memo" and Sessions gave it to Rosenstein.
Dilly fucking dilly.
In reply to Sessions did not fire McCabe… by DC Exile
You should have waited another hour or so for your assessment.
In reply to Sessions did not fire McCabe… by DC Exile
Not so fast my friend ...
In reply to Yep, it's all bullshit FAKE… by mkkby
If he altered reports of witnesses, that is very bad, not just due to any effect on this administration, just in general in a free society, where dishonesty of that type could cost people their liberty in some circumstances. If it is just speculation, I would feel sorry for him, although I do not know why. Most Americans do not have pensions of any kind, but these people just have the strong expectation that they will have it. It is probably hard to lose something that you thought you would get like that. There are so many crony connections in this story, though. I would hate to have to make decisions like this. It is all gray and murky, with a labyrinth of overlapping characters and possible misdeeds. Swampers like it that way; it is easier to hide what they do.
In reply to Yep, it's all bullshit FAKE… by mkkby
News flash, Sessions fired McCabe this evening.
In reply to Yep, it's all bullshit FAKE… by mkkby
yeah he'll be laughing all the way to the bank, withdrawing money to pay lawyers to defend him from felony perjury and obstruction charges...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44XYEeD1A1U
In reply to Yep, it's all bullshit FAKE… by mkkby
Au contraire!
In reply to Yep, it's all bullshit FAKE… by mkkby
Mkkby:
So you say it looks like McCabe is going to get his pension, while the rest of the shit-swarming (((joomani))) lunatics rant endlessly about everything being controlled by the (((joomanati))) - including their bowl movements . . . . ?
Fuck you and the rest of your shit-for-brains psychos.
Trump has been letting the coup d'etat participants - and Crazy, Serial Murderer Hillary slowly sink into the quicksand of their own depraved existence.
GFY, then E S & D.
Painfully.
"Counting down on Hillary's last 5-months of life, as the walls close in, a coup participant snaps, and takes her out."
In reply to Yep, it's all bullshit FAKE… by mkkby
I got friends in low places...
In reply to That was my first thought -… by Branded
Ex-FBI Asst. Director Says Upcoming Inspector General Report Is "Pure TNT"
My response: Let the "BOOM" happen and let JUSTICE be served. Below are the lastest Q-ANON posts.
March madness.
Public will know soon.
Q
In reply to Why does this ex-Director… by any_mouse
Where's the laugh icon?
Q? really? You don't know by now that that's all total, complete bullshit?
Guessed what Q stands for yet?
Queer.
In reply to Ex-FBI Asst. Director Says… by GUS100CORRINA
Turns out one of recent Q posts stalked specifically about Nork peace talks in person.
.......given intelligence agency compartmentalization one can only assume this is coming from the very top. IE Trump.
You heard it here: Trump is on 4Chan trolling the shit out of everyone.
It is hysterical. And we have dufaces like these guys foaming at the mouth because "it's bullshit". If this pans out Trump will go down in history as a deeply transformational president.
In reply to Where's the laugh icon?… by Clashfan
Yeah, but right now, that is a pretty big "IF".
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Yeah, but right now, that is a pretty big "IF".
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Well, we already had a TRANSformational First, er, lady.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Sodomite in Chief
In reply to Well, we already had a… by Oliver Klozoff
Umm, "Quaint?" "Qwality?" "Quest?"
In reply to Where's the laugh icon?… by Clashfan
100 thumbs up Gus !
In reply to Ex-FBI Asst. Director Says… by GUS100CORRINA
And this Ex-Assitant Director reported to Mueller while Horowitz worked with McCabe, Rosenstein and the other culprits. Would not bet the ranch on anything explosive coming out of this long delayed report.
In reply to Ex-FBI Asst. Director Says… by GUS100CORRINA
Hanging isn't quite right here, not politically correct you know.
However a very nice burning at the stake for the entire sheet show in Washington would be very apt, and hell I've not roasted any marshmallows since last summer.
In reply to Ex-FBI Asst. Director Says… by GUS100CORRINA
On Pay Per View
In reply to Hanging isn't quite right… by Boing_Snap
Pay the airfare and I’ll be executioner for free!
In reply to On Pay Per View by Anunnaki
gus100corrina wrote:
"Ex-FBI Asst. Director Says Upcoming Inspector General Report Is "Pure TNT"
My response: Let the "BOOM" happen and let JUSTICE be served. Below are the lastest Q-ANON posts.
March madness.
Public will know soon.
Q"
...
Dynamite is the tool of choice to break up a log-jam.
In reply to Ex-FBI Asst. Director Says… by GUS100CORRINA
If there is nothing substantive to say then just change the topic and lie.
This is the Zio-mafia playbook. Their game is simple: have nothing to say or were caught lying then immediately recall antisemitism and fascism.
In reply to Why does this ex-Director… by any_mouse
Is this shit ever accountable for anything? Fuck this bullshit
In reply to Why does this ex-Director… by any_mouse
"I think you’re going to see some pure TNT come out in this IG report.”
BOOM!!!!!!!!!!!!
In reply to "Surrender your badge and… by JRobby
From the DOJ website: https://www.justice.gov/actioncenter/report-crime
Report a Crime:
Violent crime
Child pornography or exploitation
Trafficking in persons
Terrorism
DrugsCrimes involving alcohol, tobacco, firearms or explosives
Fraud
Computer and internet crime
White collar crime
Interesting you don't see anything about reporting treason, sedition, subversion or shoplifting? Guess DOJ is just not interested in such low level activity?
So I'll just add it to the list for them:
Treason, sedition, subversion 202-514-2000
Use the others also if you suspect/witness. Click each for how to. Get involved and let's help our country.
In reply to Does anyone remember the… by JethroBodien