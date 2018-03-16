Housing Starts, Permits Plunge In February As Rental Units Crash

Amid two months of dismal housing sales data, and after spiking in January, starts and permits just plunged in February, driven by a collapse in multi-family unit data.
The 7.0% plunge in housing starts (-2.7% exp) is tied with the biggest drop since March 2017 and the 5.7% tumble in permits (-4.1% exp) is the biggest since February 2017...
Year-over-year, the picture is just as bad...
The drop was led by a collapse in multifamily units - Multifamily Starts down 28% MoM on an annualized basis
And Multifamily Permits down 14.6% MoM on an annualized basis...
And this dismal data extends the drop in US housing data as the effects of the Hurricanes and Storms fades fast...
Probably a good time to hike rates 4 or 5 more times this year!
Down? Oh, US hasn't joined the tube/hive craze. Well, they will.
The average family has to work twice as many years to afford the average home
http://thesoundingline.com/median-home-prices-work-vs-gold/
80 million baby boomers will die in the next 30 years... who needs MORE housing...
Oh that's right, we have open boarders... sigh!
There is the silent cost of decline as well...
https://www.bankrate.com/banking/savings/financial-security-0318/
I'd gladly trade 4% interest on a bank account for my house going down $100K in value. The millenials don't know it, but ZIRP is draining any inheritance they might have received to nothing.
I thought the Japanese model of multi-generational loans would be the sign that all is lost...
Not yet though...
if the tube is rocking...
Robots don't need housing.
and they dont stop by the bar on the way home for a drink
Futures find this bullish...must have been expecting a 10% decline...think I will buy some Home Depot today
Maybe it's time to scuttle the myth that debt-laden commoners can handle 5% mortgages.
And the cost of the final days of health care for their parents will drain any assets they may have inherited.
All by design...
Once the majority have next to nothing, it will be easy to get them to embrace socialism forever.
I could not agree more.
When my final days are near I plan on taking a shitload of painkillers, legal or illegal, and drink whiskey again until the Good Lord calls me home. Listen to some of my favorite music and pass the time with whatever friends and family happen to be around.
Whatever $$ I have left will got to whoever I want (kids) and not some fucking death care facility.
University debt and a worthless degree
Mortgage slave on one unit of a multi family home
Debt slave on a car that depreciates faster than the principle on the loan
Credit card interest and fees for the things that go wrong
Add some taxes and a spouse with all the same debt load ... welcome to the American Dream
Look at the home builder sector. Had puts on it for a couple months!
Makes perfect sense on multifamily drop
Number of huge apt complexes built these last few years is insane
Trump will need to bang some illegal Chiquitas to get these things filled
My frustration with America's housing policy boiled over when I read a piece about how roughly 80% of new apartment construction was for the high-end luxury market. The government holds huge responsibility for a rising share of our housing problems in low-income situations because its policies avoid dealing with the growing number of tenants that are irresponsible.
Government housing cherry-picks the best of the low-income renters providing them with very low rents and nice apartments and dumps the rest on the private sector. The following piece argues the best way to address or level the playing field would be to move away from public housing and give those needing housing aid "rent only vouchers" that could be used with any landlord rather than putting these people into a quasi-government ran project.
