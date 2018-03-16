The Second Cold War Has Begun... And We Only Have Ourselves To Blame

Authored by Darius Shahtahmasebi via TheAntiMedia.org,
At this critical juncture in modern history where tensions run at an all-time high between world powers that possess extensive nuclear weapons supplies, the United States and the United Kingdom would do well to re-educate themselves on the art of diplomacy.
Instead, the United Kingdom has put its foot on the throttle, openly blaming Russia for poisoning a former Russian spy and his daughter in the U.K. Together with France, Germany and the United States, this western alliance has called on Russia to explain the military-grade novichok nerve toxin attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England. They both remain in critical condition.
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was one of the first to openly blame Russia for the incident, calling it a “brazen” act and expelling 23 Russian diplomats almost immediately. She also cut off high-level contact with Moscow for the attack on U.K. soil.
U.S. President Donald Trump also came out behind the U.K., stating it “certainly looks like the Russians were behind” the incident. Apparently, Trump is happy to believe conspiracy theories regarding Russian interference as long as he is not the subject matter.
Do we know the full facts regarding what happened to Skripal? No. But the minute western governments not only claim to know what happened but also take further action to demonize the state in question, we should immediately be skeptical.
Let’s take a hypothetical scenario. Supposing someone wanted to kill Skripal but hoped to make it look like the Russian government was behind it, would it really be that hard for someone else to use the novichok nerve toxin in the commission of the killing?
“Could somebody have smuggled something out [of the Soviet Union]?” Amy Smithson, a U.S.-based biological and chemical weapons expert, queried to Reuters. “I certainly wouldn’t rule that possibility out, especially a small amount and particularly in view of how lax the security was at Russian chemical facilities in the early 1990s.”
If this is a possible scenario as Smithson has intimated, it should be ruled out as a possibility before the U.K. expels Russian diplomats who may or may not have been involved in an assassination attempt.
Diplomacy is an art form. Right now, we don’t need world powers escalating tensions and blaming Russia for every single thing that goes wrong across the globe.
Just how powerful is Russia, exactly? We are not only supposed to believe that the former Soviet Union can elect presidents at whim in the world’s most powerful country, but that it is also openly going around trying to assassinate people on British soil using chemical weapons that would directly implicate itself as the perpetrator.
Former British Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray wrote in a blog post:
“The same people who assured you that Saddam Hussein had WMD’s now assure you Russian ‘novochok’ nerve agents are being wielded by Vladimir Putin to attack people on British soil. As with the Iraqi WMD dossier, it is essential to comb the evidence very finely. A vital missing word from Theresa May’s statement yesterday was ‘only.’ She did not state that the nerve agent used was manufactured ONLY by Russia. She rather stated this group of nerve agents had been ‘developed by’ Russia. Antibiotics were first developed by a Scotsman, but that is not evidence that all antibiotics are today administered by Scots.”
Murray also referred his readers to an article in Foreign Policy that laid out Israel’s quietly advancing chemical and biological weapon capabilities. If we want to talk about evidence, it’s actually worth noting that Israel is reportedly in the business of launching assassination attempts, even on scientists and researchers. Israeli operatives have even been caught during their assassination attempts whereas, as Murray notes, Russia has never actually killed a “swapped spy” before. Of course, this is not to say that Israel is responsible for the crime in question, but until hard evidence is produced that directly implicates the current Russian leadership, it is worth considering that other countries also have the power to launch assassination attempts.
Regardless, more allegations against Russia are still mounting. The U.S. recently accused Russia of a wide-ranging cyber assault on its energy grid and other parts of its infrastructure, gearing up to impose more sanctions in response.
Now, after years of constantly being painted as the enemy, Russia just declared via Twitter that a “Cold War II” has, indeed, begun. And who can blame them?
The temperature of 🇷🇺 🇬🇧 relations drops to ➖2️⃣3️⃣, but we are not afraid of cold weather. pic.twitter.com/mand9YyoaE— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) March 14, 2018
It is time for these countries to go back to the drawing board and teach themselves diplomacy. Nikki Haley is not a diplomat, the essential requirement of her job at the U.N. She is a warmongering neoconservative who is incapable of asking for basic evidence. The only high-level politician calling for diplomacy is the U.K.’s Jeremy Corbyn, the same man who is persistently demonized by the local and worldwide media, even while he has continued to be on the right side of history regarding almost every conflict since he became a politician.
“This horrific event demands first of all the most thorough and painstaking criminal investigation, conducted by our police and security services,” Corbyn said.
“To rush way ahead of the evidence being gathered by the police, in a fevered parliamentary atmosphere, serves neither justice nor our national security.”
He also said that his Labour party is “of course no supporter of the Putin regime, its conservative authoritarianism, abuse of human rights or political and economic corruption” but “that does not mean we should resign ourselves to a ‘new cold war’ of escalating arms spending, proxy conflicts across the globe and a McCarthyite intolerance of dissent.”
While the calm voice of reason, Corbyn to this day is vilified by the corporate media.
The hostility towards Russia is one thing, but the double standards and hypocrisy are completely mind-blowing.
The U.S. and its allies are the most meddlesome entities on the planet, but whenever something moves that can be blamed on Russia, Syria, North Korea or Iran, they take immediate action against adversarial states before a full investigation can ever be completed.
It is a shoot first, ask questions later type of approach, and it needs to stop.
Comments
NOPE! We only have Israhell to blame.
Russia impedes them from reconfiguring the MidEast to their liking.
Soon, a BIG FALSE FLAG will permit them to set the region and the world on fire.
The United Kingdom should stop the illegal occupation of the Malvinas, Gibraltar, and Cyprus.
BritBob
In reply to NOPE!… by lloll
MIC wins and Putin can take this as an opportunity, he helped create, to redraw the lines little by little of the old Soviet Union as none will dare stop him, "you don't threaten a nuclear power". Détente is dead. Watch for activity of global companies with ties on both sides as a sign of how serious this is. Bonds? Why would one help the other strengthen itself?
In reply to … by Looney
"We Only Have Ourselves To Blame".
Please... no more "we" and "ourselves".
The friction between East and West is - and always has been - fomented by the (((hidden hands))) of usury. Deep thinking people can clearly see this fact. The Russians are no different than the Canadians who span our entire northern border, yet we hold no animosity toward the latter. They are of like kind, religion and culture. However, unlike the USA, Canada and the rest of the Western world, the Russians are predominantly and proudly caucasian and Christian. They seek to adhere to their heritage and mores - WITHOUT being swayed by the (((international nation-wreckers))) with whom they have a very painful recent Bolshevik memory. Today, the hated Russkies stand in the way of Ersatz Israel's greater plans of annexing Syria and the rest of the Middle East. Thus, they are vilified by the (((mainstream-media))) and made the next great bogeyman for the gullible goyim to war upon. This historical pattern is so easily recognized once you are aware of the root cause.
So think people. Think about all of these headlines, atrocities and blame-games before you come to an opinion. Think Cui Bono (who benefits) and you will always be directed to the same unsavory source.
In reply to MIC wins. by two hoots
▲▲▲ lloll ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲▲
This Whackjob with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "pier" "beepbop" "Braveheart" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" -- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" ("Israhell..." and "BIG FALSE FLAG", above) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpage, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
•dailywesterner
•celebrity-leaks (porn)
•biblicism
•"I made $7000 last week ..... this is what I do"
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "LLOLL" who chronically SPAM posts short-URL links to his virus- and trojan-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "STIZAZZ" "PRIVETHEDGE" and "PIER" "SLOPZ38" "BRAVEHEART" "BEEPBOP", among dozens of other banned log-ons [that's YOU "dailywesterner" and "biblicisminstitute" and "celebrity-leaks" (porn) and "I made $7000 last week...."]. Thank you.
In reply to "We Only Have Ourselves To… by J S Bach
WHO'S "WE" DO YOU HAVE A MOUSE IN YOUR POCKET?
In reply to ..... by ZeroSpam
Well, since the writer is working for the Russians, I presume that "ourselves to blame" refers to the Russians being to blame. IN that case .... YES!
Next time don't invade Ukraine, you morons. And no, you didn't fool anybody with the little green men trick. All that did was strip Putin of his last shreds of credibility.
In reply to WHO'S "WE" DO YOU HAVE A… by TahoeBilly2012
If the Russians had invaded Ukraine, it's unlikely you'd be posting here at all.
Practice stupid in private or better yet, in the nearest intersection.
In reply to … by yomutti2
Next time don't invade Ukraine, you morons
yats funny
In reply to If the Russians had invaded… by cheech_wizard
Yats was the guy!
Now its Porkyshenko, who works for the CIA.
Yomutti drinks Koolaid for a living, unable to see how the US empire operates.
The moron probably thinks Putin shot down MH17 too.
In reply to Next time don't invade… by BullyBearish
Having had several conversations with people in Eastern Ukraine, I can tell you that have it completely wrong in thinking "Russia invaded UKR".
In reply to … by yomutti2
Start the die presses to issue a "Cold War II" medal. "Promoting Peace and Stability." Now who doesn't love that ?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cold_War_Victory_Medal
In reply to Having had several… by Happy Camper
Hey according to America's greatest congressional representative Maxine Waters the Russians invaded Korea and probably tried to tip over Guam too.
In reply to … by yomutti2
Was that after you lost the last shreds of Sanity?
In reply to … by yomutti2
JS Bach has been on this board for years and has never spammed. You on the other hand have been here a week and have been spamming the shit out of the threads.
Sit the fuck down, and shut the fuck up! When you've been on this board for as long as we have, then you can accuse others of spamming. If you have a shill agenda, go waste your time somewhere else.
In reply to ..... by ZeroSpam
STFU
In reply to ..... by ZeroSpam
UK...making dogging and pedophilia great again.
In reply to … by Looney
....
In reply to NOPE!… by lloll
Why is anyone going to be blamed?
It is the plan and it is going rather well. Through the ages war and division have been the best way to make money.
All that has changed, through scientific and technical advances is the scale. Much more money and power now.
In reply to .... by ZeroSpam
"Cold War"= Subtle attempt to downplay the fact that we're heading into WW3.
No, this ain't a cold war, cause in the cold war, nothing actually happened.
In reply to .... by ZeroSpam
B2s taking off, Russians not backing down and Syria surrounded by battle groups in the med, red and Persian gulf.
Frankly I don't see much of anything I would describe as "cold".
There are two options here:
1. Somebody back the fuck down. I hope it is the neocons because I can't stand the thought of death and murder based on lies.
2. It has been nice knowing you fuckers.
In reply to "Cold War"= Subtle attempt… by karenm
The neocons are idiots with no foresight. America is threatening Syria and also Russia's pipeline business. The Russians then change the power balance with new weaponry. America will end up isolated and broke if the neocons maintain control. But, war is big business for America so I'm not optimistic.
In reply to B2s taking off, Russians not… by BlindMonkey
Didn't they just get done doing dirty deals for 8 years with the Obama administration? Poor Russians.
I would observe more propaganda here from the corrupt establishment....
The Cold War ended? That's what the official fake news media said, but I never really believed it.
Let's hope it stays a cold war and not a nuclear war.
Fucking Liberal cocksucking pinkos use to love Russia, now that Trump won, Russia is the enemy.
If only Hillary was the president, she would know how to handle Russia ...(sarc)
So we have a glorified tea lady,a narcissist human resources disaster area and a Frenchman that thinks he's Jupiter or Zeus in charge of the West.....this will not end well
In reply to If only Hillary was the… by It's by Design
We probably would have better relationship with Russia under Hillary.
Putin would just bribe that shameless old whore and the media would write glowing articles about her awesome diplomatic skills.
In reply to If only Hillary was the… by It's by Design
Remember the "let's be friends" Trump?
7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet.
russian hackers durrrrr
That's all I hear. This is the dumbest narrative since the war on terror.
"The only way to save the village was to destroy it" - American officer during Vietnam.
I think that quote accurately describes what needs to happen in the USA. Unfortunately the "other side" feels the same way. We all want to hit the reset button, and the only question remains is who will get to mold the country into their vision once everything finally crumbles.
The side that has the weapons.
Next question?
In reply to "The only way to save the… by Mazzy
Hey Darius, my people ain't part of the "ourselves" BS. Lots of friends and relatives have bled in strange jungles and deserts. For (((Whom)))...(((For What)))??? Don't bother answering...thats a rhetorical question :/
hjfvblkj.kjbjkm skullfucked mofo beotch.
I blame Trump.
On the contrary...
It's anything but COLD and much CLOSER then we care to admit TO "ICY" HOT!
The American military and it's intelligence manipulator apparatus will either come to their senses in making these acts of blatant and embarrassing defeat(s) STOP before they do something they will regret which has been their mantra since 1945...
Or we in North America England and Western Europe will be taking the longest nap!... And that is if we're lucky -should it GO THERE!
these asshole anglo merican zios must be eliminated
"these asshole anglo merican zios must be eliminated "
We've got 96 million and counting officially out of work.... When do the relevant militia(s) finally come together and "organize the mission" making the long journey from wherever to their new home in Washington D.C. to make what you are saying happen?...
Even with better then 1/3 of this Country trashed and without stable income we haven't shown our desire to "wash the salt into the earth" YET???...
It's Saint Patrick's Day O_M ... So with a "Four Leaf Clover" and a glass of "green beer" raised
Slainte! To your wish!!!
P.S.
But if I were you?... I'd keep drinking till you can't at this point. And keep celebrating St. Patrick's Day 365 a year till your liver turns into a titanium mass! Because that's what everyone else seems to be doing in the "Freedom Isn't Free"/Land of Opportunity if they aren't swallowing Tide pods and doing psychotropic meds and crack!
In reply to these asshole anglo merican… by Omega_Man
Who is this "we" shit, motherfucker? We cant print money for nothing to finance this nonstop nonsense.
the petro dollar scam is coming to an end and the brutality is going to come back home here to the USA because society is unraveling before out very eyes
the US military bases will close slowly than very fast and all at once and all that ordinance and tech will be used here on the USA and we will all become palestinians
well, not me because im going to be in tel aviv on a beach while you goyim are slaughtered lol
shalom
Bring along plenty of suntan lotion in case of nukes.
In reply to the petro dollar scam is… by DipshitMiddleC…
This is far more dangerous than a generic "New Cold War" ... what we're seeing in the US and UK is a second WMD-style hoax designed to whip up a shooting war, which could happen anytime in Syria. If the USN shells Syria under any pretext Russia promises retaliation ... ie sinking a US battleship.
After that, all hell breaks loose. Closest analogy is the Cuban Missile Crisis which the US also engineered by hyper-reckless Deep State fanatics ... the world came within seconds of nuclear war off the coast of Cuba... which is why JFK vowed to crush the CIA Deep State, but Dulles-directed assassins got to JFK first ( RFK and Nixon immediately understood who killed Jack, because they chaired the CIA assassination squads going after Castro that took out JFK instead)
Cuban missile crisis was only from the American perspective. For the Russian perspective, it was the Turkish missile crisis, where the US positioned missiles there first. The Soviets moved missiles to Cuba only as a reciprocal gesture.
In reply to This is far more dangerous… by Posa
What MIC wants, MIC gets. It would be good to see the dark files they have on our politicians. Politicians would rather see their kids fried then go against the MIC guy's.
I'll probably starve to death first.
Haha, another love Vlad, piss on the West article, from the Russian funded ZeroHedge. You would think ZH could make it a bit less obvious.
At least blame them all includung Vlad the chemist. .
Of course, there are the local anti-Semite bigots on here who only blame the jooooooos.
> proud Canuck <- this...
https://gabfiles.blob.core.windows.net/image/5aad97424cf07.jpeg
All I need to know.
In reply to Haha, another love Vlad, … by 35 Whelen