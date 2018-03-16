Trump Slams "Sanctimonious Comey" After Sessions Fires FBI's McCabe A Day Before Retirement

Update: President Trump tweets that McCabe's firing "is a great day for the hard working men and women of The FBI... and democracy," then lashes out at "sanctimonious" former FBI Director Comey's "lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI" indicating that his actions made McCabe "look like a choirboy."
Perhaps this means Trump will lay off the constant trolling of Sessions for a while?
As we detailed earlier, after a long day of what seemed like the swamp protecting one of their dirtiest creatures, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, just over 24 hours before he was set to retire and claim his full pension benefits.
McCabe turns 50 on Sunday - the earliest he would have been eligible for his full retirement benefits.
Sessions noted that both the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz as well as the FBI's disciplinary office had found "that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions."
So, McCabe was involved in leaks and he lied under oath.
Horowitz found that McCabe had authorized two FBI officials to talk to then-Wall Street Journal reporter Devlin Barrett for a story about the case and another investigation into Clinton’s family foundation. Barrett now works for The Washington Post. -WaPo
"I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately," said Sessions, who said he based his decision on the findings.
While the move will probably cost McCabe a significant portion of his retirement benefits, he could challenge it in court.
Former FBI officials tell CNN that McCabe could also lose out on future health care coverage in his retirement, but the "most significant 'damage' to a separated FBI employee is: loss of lifetime medical benefits for self and family," tweeted CNN law enforcement analyst James A. Gagliano, a retired FBI supervisory special agent.
On Thursday he spent almost four hours at the DOJ to beg for his full retirement.
Full statement from AG Sessions:
The FBI's OPR then reviewed the report and underlying documents and issued a disciplinary proposal recommending the dismissal of Mr. McCabe. Both the OIG and FBI OPR reports concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions.
The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability. As the OPR proposal stated, "all FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal and that our integrity is our brand."
Pursuant to Department Order 1202, and based on the report of the Inspector General, the findings of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility, and the recommendation of the Department's senior career official, I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately.
McCabe responded to his ouster, saying that his firing, along with negative comments by President Trump were meant to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, reported the New York Times.
"The idea that I was dishonest is just wrong,” said McCabe, adding, “This is part of an effort to discredit me as a witness.”
Mr. McCabe was among the first at the F.B.I. to scrutinize possible Trump campaign ties to Russia. And he is a potential witness to the question of whether Mr. Trump tried to obstruct justice. Mr. Trump has taunted Mr. McCabe both publicly and privately, and Republican allies have cast him as the center of a “deep state” effort to undermine the Trump presidency. -NYT
While McCabe's firing is directly related to the disclosure of sensitive information to the media about the Clinton email investigation, the former Deputy Director took a leave of absence in January amid a heated controversy over the FBI's conduct surrounding the 2016 election.
In December, The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has discovered that edits made to former FBI Director James Comey's statement exonerating Hillary Clinton for transmitting classified info over an unsecured, private email server went far beyond what was previously known - as special agents operating under McCabe changed various language which effectively decriminalized Clinton's behavior.
McCabe's team also conducted a counterintelligence operation to investigate the Trump campaign, in which they used an unverified dossier and were not forthright with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) over its political origins, in violation of FBI policy.
As revelations of FBI misconduct spiraled out of control last year, President Trump noted that McCabe was "racing the clock to retire with full benefits."
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017
On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said “We do think that it is well documented that he has had some very troubling behavior and by most accounts a bad actor."
While "background conversations with reporters are commonplace in Washington," notes the Washington Post, "McCabe’s authorizing such a talk was viewed as inappropriate because the matter being discussed was an ongoing criminal investigation."
One wonders how long before McCabe writes his multi-million-dollar 'tell-all' book... or when he will start his new job? We hear the offers are pouring in...
Congrats to Andrew McCabe on his new job at CNN!— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 17, 2018
The Inspector General's report is thought to include evidence of outgoing Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe ordering agents to alter "302" forms - the paperwork an agent files after interviewing someone.
18 U.S. Code § 1622 - Subornation of perjury
Whoever procures another to commit any perjury is guilty of subornation of perjury, and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 774; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(I), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.)
OHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
so close...
In reply to 18 U.S. Code § 1622 -… by Chairman
This is a bit of good news, but we need law and order administered by the fire hose, not with a turkey baster, AG Sessions.
In reply to OHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh… by bigdumbnugly
Booyaka mfers, haters and doubters. This is major gauntlet thrown.
In reply to This is a bit of good news,… by Pairadimes
"If you strike the King, you'd better kill him"
I think the Ds and the Deep State may have forgotten that old saying.....
In reply to Booyaka mfers, haters and… by HippieHaulers
Llllllllllllet's get ready to rumbllllllllllle!!
Hope this is the start of all out war w/ the deep state. Let's get this shitshow started already!
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Hahahahahahahaha
*deep breath
Hahahahahahaha
In reply to Llllllllllllet's get ready… by Harry Quant
No sympathy
You were enlisted to uphold the law. You did illegal acts. You lose your pension.
And to the downvoters, go fuck yourselves. Humans function better under the equal rule of law. If you don’t like it, fuck off.
In reply to Hahahahahahahaha… by carni
You play with the bull, you get the horns. He fucked with the wrong president. Trump will always get his pound of flesh. The FBI leadership is filled with fags and liberals. It needs to be purged.
In reply to No sympathy by IridiumRebel
Retire with full benefits (pension) at 50?!
Hell, the rest of us have to work another 15 years before getting social security.
Put the bastard to work cleaning prison toilets for the next 15 years.
In reply to You play with the bull, you… by purplewarrior
What PETTINESS!
In reply to Retire with full benefits … by IH8OBAMA
Keebler elf finally got one right. :)
In reply to What PETTINESS! by lloll
Fuck these crooks, full time medical benefits for him and his family and able to retire at 50. If this isnt legalized corruption I dont know what else is. The rest of us keep working like slaves to pay taxes so these schmucks can leech off the taxpayers for the rest of their lives. Fuck this.
In reply to Keebler elf finally got one… by The_Juggernaut
There is only one solution, get all the jew supremacists and dual citizen israelis out of all Federal, State & Local Governments-Now !
Remove all jew supremacists from all teaching and education administration positions-Now !
Remove all jew supremacists from all Media of every sort-Now !
Remove all jew supremacists from all banking institutions of all types- Now!
Shutdown forever all jew supremacist foreign agent organizations in the U.S.A. such as Aipac, Zoa, Adl, Aclu, Splc, Jwc, Jdl, and a thousand more.
That's the only way the Country's woes will be corrected.
In reply to Fuck these crooks, full time… by COSMOS
Hallelujah ...
In reply to There is only one solution,… by NumbersUsa
It's about time these people are introduced to the concept that actions have consequences.
In reply to Hallelujah ... by PrayingMantis
Past time really, but a somewhat reduced retirement is not perp walk and jail time. Someone will make up any FRNs he's missing as well.
Freedom is the day FRNs don't matter.
In reply to It's about time these people… by philipat
"The idea that I was dishonest is just wrong,” said McCabe, adding, “This is part of an effort to discredit me as a witness.”
You'd better hope that this is not part of an effort to discredit you as a defendant, Andy.
In reply to Past time really, but a… by Conscious Reviver
Yeah...that comment by McCabe seemed like pure desperation to me.
I have no idea what he could have been a witness to, any Trump-Hitler-Putin "collusion" evidence he would have already leaked to CNN, WaPo or the NYT's.
A bluff and poor one at that.
In reply to "The idea that I was… by Billy the Poet
"all FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal and that our integrity is our brand."
Yep, Mr. Hoover set the gold standard for that.
Even with a black peignoir and high heels.
In reply to Yeah...that comment by… by nmewn
You would have to be, blind, deaf and majorly retarded to not believe that this man and his former boss and close associates aren't guilty as hell.
In reply to "all FBI employees know that… by shovelhead
911 created a dark side of our government, planned or not, that is beyond any overwatch or constitutional scrutiny. Starting as national security it quickly evolved into agency/group secrecy and allowed the FBI, and likely others, to ignore the possibilities of human proclivities that take advantage and can lead to such internal corruption cloaked behind this very veil of security. Trust but verify, if it’s not inspected, it’s neglected, it’s time for the FBI to spring clean every office, operational area within its scope of authority. Again, this is not likely an isolated incident. The results of 911 has and will continue to impacted the people and cripple the Bill of Rights. The terrorist caused the initial damage, they/agencies and corrupt ones within continue to inflict the rest. We tolerate it out of ignorance.
Did the FBI/Wray clean its own house or did it take Sessions???? If so, what has changed?
In reply to You would have to be, blind,… by JimmyJones
The best gem of the past 24 hours is not Andy McCabe reaching gasping for the finishing line, and being fucked over at the last minute, no matter how much joy, hilarity and satisfaction it fills many of us with...
No, the gem buried in the news flow is the answer to the question:
Which FISC judge was brainless enough to authorize surveillance based on the dross dossier from Steele? How the fuck was he or she deceived by such blatant bullshit?
Simple answer: There was no deception. Only collusion.
Judge Rudolf Contreras has a lot of heat heading in his direction.
Tick tock, you corrupt cunt.
In reply to 911 created a dark side of… by two hoots
I hope McCabe was fired after 5 on Friday just as he was cracking open a bottle of champagne to celebrate his retirement.
In reply to The best gem of the past 24… by CuttingEdge
Boooom! Glorious!
In reply to I hope McCabe was fired… by Whoa Dammit
Too little. Too late.
In reply to Boooom! by SamAdams
Boooooooooooom!
In reply to Boooom! by SamAdams
▶Q !UW.yye1fxo 03/03/18 (Sat) 23:46:40 No.457
Do you trust the MSM?
Do you trust Facebook?
Do you trust Google?
Do you trust Youtube?
Do you trust Twitter?
Narrative.
Censorship.
Do not blindly believe.
FAKE.
They want you DIVIDED.
TOGETHER, YOU ARE STRONG.
APART, YOU ARE WEAK.
ORGANIZE.
CHALLENGE.
FIGHT.
DO YOU THINK ANTIFA WAS GROWN ORGANICALLY?
Purpose?
Watch the news this week.
Q
In reply to 911 created a dark side of… by two hoots
Exactly Jimmy Jones!
Trump trolled McCabe and Comey immediately... because the “firing” is meaningless compared to his McCabe’s real legal problems... perjury, suborning perjury, doctoring evidence, leaking classified information, conspiracy to leak classified information, sedition, conspiracy to commit sedition, and more.
In reply to You would have to be, blind,… by JimmyJones
I hope every last dime that POSshit gets in the private sector or from a book deal goes to paying for lawyers. AND then, he goes to jail for a very long time. Finally, I hope he gets a very butch cellmate/lover.
In reply to Exactly Jimmy Jones!… by Carl Spackler
He's standing tall in the face of the vast right-wing conspiracy that's been haunting the Klintones for 40 years.
In reply to Yeah...that comment by… by nmewn
lol Billy.....too late...wayyyyy too late!
In reply to lol Billy.....too late… by detached.amusement
You can lol your way right through the Inspector General's report.
In reply to lol Billy.....too late… by detached.amusement
So, McCabe was involved in leaks and he lied under oath.
Lying under oath isnt a crime for McCabe?
In reply to There is only one solution,… by NumbersUsa
Hopefully that comes later. But I'm not holding my breath. If the Deep State wants these creatures to do their bidding they have to ensure that they will never be prosecuted for anything. Hillary will be the biggest test of that.
In reply to So, McCabe was involved in… by overbet
Friend of Bill & Hill. Assumed he would walk. He will. Right into a prison cell. This isn't over. It's just started.
In reply to So, McCabe was involved in… by overbet
I have been reading this for months on end. They’re going to jail, there are thousands of indictments, Trump is going to clean the swamp, blah, blah, blah. For all anyone knows, McCabe may not be fired. Trump and Sessions just may have thrown this out at all of us to calm our indignation. Just a charade. Trump, Sessions, and all the rest are covering for each other just the way the bankers did during the time of Hammurabi where the bankers at that time all swore that each other had tons of gold and riches in their vaults to cover their loans. Trump and Sessions have not indicted or jailed anyone. They are covering for them. And despite the negative publicity, McCabe will get his full pension.
In reply to Friend of Bill & Hill… by bh2
Your comment is an excellent example of negativity and impatience poisoning the brain functions of the human animal.
In reply to I have been reading this for… by chestergimli
Kelly is going to walk and Mueller is going to have nothing. Fruit of the poisonous tree principle.
In reply to So, McCabe was involved in… by overbet
Andrew McCabe thought he was going to be sucking down Piña Coladas in retirement. In reality, he's going to be sucking off Jesus Piña Colada in his prison cell.
In reply to Kelly is going to walk and… by eatthebanksters
From those photos, looks like McCabe needs to be on the powerbottom side of a couple 1000 gloryhole fucks . . . maybe those would shake his retirement loose.
In reply to Andrew McCabe thought he was… by gregga777
They threw good old Martha Stewart in the slammer for lying to the FBI. Seems to be a double standard at work here.
In reply to So, McCabe was involved in… by overbet
you cant lie to the government, but its just fine for the government to lie to you
In reply to They threw good old Martha… by Secret Weapon
And, ruined Michael Flynn's life. He had to sell his house to pay for his legal defense. SAD!
In reply to They threw good old Martha… by Secret Weapon
And Kathleen Kates, AG for Pennsylvania.
In reply to They threw good old Martha… by Secret Weapon
Not over yet. Criminal referrals should follow.
In reply to They threw good old Martha… by Secret Weapon
Patience young grasshopper, patience
In reply to They threw good old Martha… by Secret Weapon
Well, you want watchdogs on power unless you want a dictatorship, where rulers can do whatever they want, with the people just trusting them to do the right thing, but the FBI is not a constitutional branch of governent.
Congress is supposed to be the watchdog—Congress and the Fourth Estate—but they specialize in partisan gotcha-style scandal mongering, often for careerist purposes.
So, you have this “professional,” above-partisanship policing agency, committed to getting at the truth, dispassionately, without playing favorites.
Even though we are living in the Swampfest Era, where no globalist politician or high-ranking public official emerges from his or her career unladen with riches from selling out the withering US middle class, there is a pretense that some government agencies are pristine in motive—just trying to get at [the facts].
They get at the facts by surveilling Swampers in an Orwellian nightmare style, right down to the chair they were sitting in when some comment was made. Swampers are taped every minute, we find out, even though the same thing — taping WH conversations — was a huge controversy back in the 1970s. This was back before the meek acceptance of a surveillance state.
But still, citizens definitely do not want Swampers running rough shod, just doing whatever they want, like dictators.
So, they tape Swampers and then interview them, and if they contradict any little thread of what they said when on tape, Swampers are regarded as being dishonest — lacking candor — unless they are a member of the Swamp Interrogation Team.
It is no better to have unelected people set up on a pedestal, with some above the candor standard.
All of these years after the US Constitution was written, and humans still try to wiggle themselves into positions of power where they are above it.
In reply to So, McCabe was involved in… by overbet
“He lacked candor under oath”
here we go again repeating the same mistake that began the investigation of the fbi in the first place, manipulating a term that will send you to jail to one that insults our intelligence and prevents jail time.
In reply to So, McCabe was involved in… by overbet
Yes, not much to see here. It is only a small "matter".
In reply to "He lacked candor under oath… by booboo