Trump Slams "Sanctimonious Comey" After Sessions Fires FBI's McCabe A Day Before Retirement

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 22:56

Update: President Trump tweets that McCabe's firing "is a great day for the hard working men and women of The FBI... and  democracy," then lashes out at "sanctimonious" former FBI Director Comey's "lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI" indicating that his actions made McCabe "look like a choirboy."

Perhaps this means Trump will lay off the constant trolling of Sessions for a while?

*  *  *

As we detailed earlier, after a long day of what seemed like the swamp protecting one of their dirtiest creatures, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, just over 24 hours before he was set to retire and claim his full pension benefits.

McCabe turns 50 on Sunday - the earliest he would have been eligible for his full retirement benefits.

Sessions noted that both the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz as well as the FBI's disciplinary office had found "that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions.

So, McCabe was involved in leaks and he lied under oath. 

Horowitz found that McCabe had authorized two FBI officials to talk to then-Wall Street Journal reporter Devlin Barrett for a story about the case and another investigation into Clinton’s family foundation. Barrett now works for The Washington Post. -WaPo

"I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately," said Sessions, who said he based his decision on the findings. 

While the move will probably cost McCabe a significant portion of his retirement benefits, he could challenge it in court.

Former FBI officials tell CNN that McCabe could also lose out on future health care coverage in his retirement,  but the "most significant 'damage' to a separated FBI employee is: loss of lifetime medical benefits for self and family," tweeted CNN law enforcement analyst James A. Gagliano, a retired FBI supervisory special agent.

On Thursday he spent almost four hours at the DOJ to beg for his full retirement. 

Full statement from AG Sessions:

The FBI's OPR then reviewed the report and underlying documents and issued a disciplinary proposal recommending the dismissal of Mr. McCabe. Both the OIG and FBI OPR reports concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions.

The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability. As the OPR proposal stated, "all FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal and that our integrity is our brand."

Pursuant to Department Order 1202, and based on the report of the Inspector General, the findings of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility, and the recommendation of the Department's senior career official, I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately.

McCabe responded to his ouster, saying that his firing, along with negative comments by President Trump were meant to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, reported the New York Times.

"The idea that I was dishonest is just wrong,” said McCabe, adding, “This is part of an effort to discredit me as a witness.

Mr. McCabe was among the first at the F.B.I. to scrutinize possible Trump campaign ties to Russia. And he is a potential witness to the question of whether Mr. Trump tried to obstruct justice. Mr. Trump has taunted Mr. McCabe both publicly and privately, and Republican allies have cast him as the center of a “deep state” effort to undermine the Trump presidency. -NYT

While McCabe's firing is directly related to the disclosure of sensitive information to the media about the Clinton email investigation, the former Deputy Director took a leave of absence in January amid a heated controversy over the FBI's conduct surrounding the 2016 election.

In December, The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has discovered that edits made to former FBI Director James Comey's statement exonerating Hillary Clinton for transmitting classified info over an unsecured, private email server went far beyond what was previously known - as special agents operating under McCabe changed various language which effectively decriminalized Clinton's behavior. 

McCabe's team also conducted a counterintelligence operation to investigate the Trump campaign, in which they used an unverified dossier and were not forthright with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) over its political origins, in violation of FBI policy. 

As revelations of FBI misconduct spiraled out of control last year, President Trump noted that McCabe was "racing the clock to retire with full benefits."

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said “We do think that it is well documented that he has had some very troubling behavior and by most accounts a bad actor."

While "background conversations with reporters are commonplace in Washington," notes the Washington Post, "McCabe’s authorizing such a talk was viewed as inappropriate because the matter being discussed was an ongoing criminal investigation."

One wonders how long before McCabe writes his multi-million-dollar 'tell-all' book... or when he will start his new job? We hear the offers are pouring in...

Chairman Fri, 03/16/2018 - 22:57 Permalink

The Inspector General's report is thought to include evidence of outgoing Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe ordering agents to alter "302" forms - the paperwork an agent files after interviewing someone.

 

18 U.S. Code § 1622 - Subornation of perjury

Whoever procures another to commit any perjury is guilty of subornation of perjury, and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.

(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 774; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(I), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.)

NumbersUsa COSMOS Fri, 03/16/2018 - 23:54 Permalink

two hoots JimmyJones Sat, 03/17/2018 - 09:20 Permalink

911 created a dark side of our government, planned or not, that is beyond any overwatch or constitutional scrutiny.  Starting as national security it quickly evolved into agency/group secrecy and allowed the FBI, and likely others, to ignore the possibilities of human proclivities that take advantage and can lead to such internal corruption cloaked behind this very veil of security.   Trust but verify, if it’s not inspected, it’s neglected, it’s time for the FBI to spring clean every office, operational area within its scope of authority.  Again, this is not likely an isolated incident.   The results of 911 has and will continue to impacted the people and cripple the Bill of Rights.  The terrorist caused the initial damage, they/agencies and corrupt ones within continue to inflict the rest.  We tolerate it out of ignorance.

Other:

Did the FBI/Wray clean its own house or did it take Sessions????  If so, what has changed?

CuttingEdge two hoots Sat, 03/17/2018 - 09:41 Permalink

The best gem of the past 24 hours is not Andy McCabe reaching gasping for the finishing line, and being fucked over at the last minute, no matter how much joy, hilarity and satisfaction it fills many of us with...

 

No, the gem buried in the news flow is the answer to the question:

 

Which FISC judge was brainless enough to authorize surveillance based on the dross dossier from Steele? How the fuck was he or she deceived by such blatant bullshit?

 

Simple answer: There was no deception. Only collusion.

 

Judge Rudolf Contreras has a lot of heat heading in his direction.

Tick tock, you corrupt cunt.

NormanConquest01 two hoots Sat, 03/17/2018 - 11:18 Permalink

Q !UW.yye1fxo  03/03/18 (Sat) 23:46:40 No.457

Do you trust the MSM?

Do you trust Facebook?

Do you trust Google?

Do you trust Youtube?

Do you trust Twitter?

Narrative.

Censorship.

Do not blindly believe.

FAKE.

They want you DIVIDED.

TOGETHER, YOU ARE STRONG.

APART, YOU ARE WEAK.

ORGANIZE.

CHALLENGE.

FIGHT.

DO YOU THINK ANTIFA WAS GROWN ORGANICALLY?

Purpose?

Watch the news this week.

Q

chestergimli bh2 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 10:35 Permalink

I have been reading this for months on end.  They’re going to jail, there are thousands of indictments, Trump is going to clean the swamp, blah, blah, blah.  For all anyone knows, McCabe may not be fired.  Trump and Sessions just may have thrown this out at all of us to calm our indignation.  Just a charade.  Trump, Sessions, and all the rest are covering for each other just the way the bankers did during the time of Hammurabi where the bankers at that time all swore that each other had tons of gold and riches in their vaults to cover their loans.  Trump and Sessions have not indicted or jailed anyone.  They are covering for them.  And despite the negative publicity, McCabe will get his full pension.

Endgame Napoleon overbet Sat, 03/17/2018 - 08:49 Permalink

Well, you want watchdogs on power unless you want a dictatorship, where rulers can do whatever they want, with the people just trusting them to do the right thing, but the FBI is not a constitutional branch of governent. 

Congress is supposed to be the watchdog—Congress and the Fourth Estate—but they specialize in partisan gotcha-style scandal mongering, often for careerist purposes. 

So, you have this “professional,” above-partisanship policing agency, committed to getting at the truth, dispassionately, without playing favorites. 

Even though we are living in the Swampfest Era, where no globalist politician or high-ranking public official emerges from his or her career unladen with riches from selling out the withering US middle class, there is a pretense that some government agencies are pristine in motive—just trying to get at [the facts].

They get at the facts by surveilling Swampers in an Orwellian nightmare style, right down to the chair they were sitting in when some comment was made. Swampers are taped every minute, we find out, even though the same thing — taping WH conversations — was a huge controversy back in the 1970s. This was back before the meek acceptance of a surveillance state. 

But still, citizens definitely do not want Swampers running rough shod, just doing whatever they want, like dictators. 

So, they tape Swampers and then interview them, and if they contradict any little thread of what they said when on tape, Swampers are regarded as being dishonest — lacking candor — unless they are a member of the Swamp Interrogation Team. 

It is no better to have unelected people set up on a pedestal, with some above the candor standard.

All of these years after the US Constitution was written, and humans still try to wiggle themselves into positions of power where they are above it.