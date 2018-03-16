Trump Slams "Sanctimonious Comey" After Sessions Fires FBI's McCabe A Day Before Retirement

Update: President Trump tweets that McCabe's firing "is a great day for the hard working men and women of The FBI... and democracy," then lashes out at "sanctimonious" former FBI Director Comey's "lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI" indicating that his actions made McCabe "look like a choirboy."
Perhaps this means Trump will lay off the constant trolling of Sessions for a while?
* * *
As we detailed earlier, after a long day of what seemed like the swamp protecting one of their dirtiest creatures, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, just over 24 hours before he was set to retire and claim his full pension benefits.
McCabe turns 50 on Sunday - the earliest he would have been eligible for his full retirement benefits.
Sessions noted that both the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz as well as the FBI's disciplinary office had found "that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions."
So, McCabe was involved in leaks and he lied under oath.
Horowitz found that McCabe had authorized two FBI officials to talk to then-Wall Street Journal reporter Devlin Barrett for a story about the case and another investigation into Clinton’s family foundation. Barrett now works for The Washington Post. -WaPo
"I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately," said Sessions, who said he based his decision on the findings.
While the move will probably cost McCabe a significant portion of his retirement benefits, he could challenge it in court.
Former FBI officials tell CNN that McCabe could also lose out on future health care coverage in his retirement, but the "most significant 'damage' to a separated FBI employee is: loss of lifetime medical benefits for self and family," tweeted CNN law enforcement analyst James A. Gagliano, a retired FBI supervisory special agent.
On Thursday he spent almost four hours at the DOJ to beg for his full retirement.
Full statement from AG Sessions:
The FBI's OPR then reviewed the report and underlying documents and issued a disciplinary proposal recommending the dismissal of Mr. McCabe. Both the OIG and FBI OPR reports concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions.
The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability. As the OPR proposal stated, "all FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal and that our integrity is our brand."
Pursuant to Department Order 1202, and based on the report of the Inspector General, the findings of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility, and the recommendation of the Department's senior career official, I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately.
McCabe responded to his ouster, saying that his firing, along with negative comments by President Trump were meant to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, reported the New York Times.
"The idea that I was dishonest is just wrong,” said McCabe, adding, “This is part of an effort to discredit me as a witness.”
Mr. McCabe was among the first at the F.B.I. to scrutinize possible Trump campaign ties to Russia. And he is a potential witness to the question of whether Mr. Trump tried to obstruct justice. Mr. Trump has taunted Mr. McCabe both publicly and privately, and Republican allies have cast him as the center of a “deep state” effort to undermine the Trump presidency. -NYT
While McCabe's firing is directly related to the disclosure of sensitive information to the media about the Clinton email investigation, the former Deputy Director took a leave of absence in January amid a heated controversy over the FBI's conduct surrounding the 2016 election.
In December, The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has discovered that edits made to former FBI Director James Comey's statement exonerating Hillary Clinton for transmitting classified info over an unsecured, private email server went far beyond what was previously known - as special agents operating under McCabe changed various language which effectively decriminalized Clinton's behavior.
McCabe's team also conducted a counterintelligence operation to investigate the Trump campaign, in which they used an unverified dossier and were not forthright with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) over its political origins, in violation of FBI policy.
As revelations of FBI misconduct spiraled out of control last year, President Trump noted that McCabe was "racing the clock to retire with full benefits."
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017
On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said “We do think that it is well documented that he has had some very troubling behavior and by most accounts a bad actor."
While "background conversations with reporters are commonplace in Washington," notes the Washington Post, "McCabe’s authorizing such a talk was viewed as inappropriate because the matter being discussed was an ongoing criminal investigation."
One wonders how long before McCabe writes his multi-million-dollar 'tell-all' book... or when he will start his new job? We hear the offers are pouring in...
Congrats to Andrew McCabe on his new job at CNN!— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 17, 2018
Comments
The Inspector General's report is thought to include evidence of outgoing Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe ordering agents to alter "302" forms - the paperwork an agent files after interviewing someone.
18 U.S. Code § 1622 - Subornation of perjury
Whoever procures another to commit any perjury is guilty of subornation of perjury, and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.
(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 774; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(I), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.)
OHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
so close...
In reply to 18 U.S. Code § 1622 -… by Chairman
This is a bit of good news, but we need law and order administered by the fire hose, not with a turkey baster, AG Sessions.
In reply to OHhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh… by bigdumbnugly
Booyaka mfers, haters and doubters. This is major gauntlet thrown.
In reply to This is a bit of good news,… by Pairadimes
"If you strike the King, you'd better kill him"
I think the Ds and the Deep State may have forgotten that old saying.....
In reply to Booyaka mfers, haters and… by HippieHaulers
Llllllllllllet's get ready to rumbllllllllllle!!
Hope this is the start of all out war w/ the deep state. Let's get this shitshow started already!
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Hahahahahahahaha
*deep breath
Hahahahahahaha
In reply to Llllllllllllet's get ready… by Harry Quant
No sympathy
You were enlisted to uphold the law. You did illegal acts. You lose your pension.
And to the downvoters, go fuck yourselves. Humans function better under the equal rule of law. If you don’t like it, fuck off.
In reply to Hahahahahahahaha… by carni
You play with the bull, you get the horns. He fucked with the wrong president. Trump will always get his pound of flesh. The FBI leadership is filled with fags and liberals. It needs to be purged.
In reply to No sympathy by IridiumRebel
Retire with full benefits (pension) at 50?!
Hell, the rest of us have to work another 15 years before getting social security.
Put the bastard to work cleaning prison toilets for the next 15 years.
In reply to You play with the bull, you… by purplewarrior
What PETTINESS!
In reply to Retire with full benefits … by IH8OBAMA
Keebler elf finally got one right. :)
In reply to What PETTINESS! by lloll
Fuck these crooks, full time medical benefits for him and his family and able to retire at 50. If this isnt legalized corruption I dont know what else is. The rest of us keep working like slaves to pay taxes so these schmucks can leech off the taxpayers for the rest of their lives. Fuck this.
In reply to Keebler elf finally got one… by The_Juggernaut
There is only one solution, get all the jew supremacists and dual citizen israelis out of all Federal, State & Local Governments-Now !
Remove all jew supremacists from all teaching and education administration positions-Now !
Remove all jew supremacists from all Media of every sort-Now !
Remove all jew supremacists from all banking institutions of all types- Now!
Shutdown forever all jew supremacist foreign agent organizations in the U.S.A. such as Aipac, Zoa, Adl, Aclu, Splc, Jwc, Jdl, and a thousand more.
That's the only way the Country's woes will be corrected.
In reply to Fuck these crooks, full time… by COSMOS
Hallelujah ...
In reply to There is only one solution,… by NumbersUsa
It's about time these people are introduced to the concept that actions have consequences.
In reply to Hallelujah ... by PrayingMantis
So, McCabe was involved in leaks and he lied under oath.
Lying under oath isnt a crime for McCabe?
In reply to There is only one solution,… by NumbersUsa
Hopefully that comes later. But I'm not holding my breath. If the Deep State wants these creatures to do their bidding they have to ensure that they will never be prosecuted for anything. Hillary will be the biggest test of that.
In reply to So, McCabe was involved in… by overbet
how about rewriting all the retirement benefit programs for Fed employees...
too much? How about Vacation Buybacks? How about whacking vacation time? How about eliminating all other forms of paid "time off"?
How about forcing .gov employees to donate to their pension and benefit programs?
In reply to Fuck these crooks, full time… by COSMOS
You can bet that the deep state will compensate him for the loss of retirement benefits. Until they need someone to die in a Russian poisoning plot.
In reply to Fuck these crooks, full time… by COSMOS
Adjust your petticoat...it is showing.
In reply to What PETTINESS! by lloll
My response: Based on FOX News today, the IG report was the motivation behind the FBI's OPR recommending AM dismissal.
Based on all the information I have seen over the last year, AM should have been fired months ago.
Truly sad that this action had to be taken. What a mess Washington DC has become.
Today, we have overpaid, corrupt, vile, and greedy SWAMP CREATURES that need to be eliminated.
In reply to What PETTINESS! by lloll
Relax. It's just a show. A lot like WWF.
Oh, no massive retirement. Poor baby. Just a substantial retirement. If it was real, he'd be in the slammer.
It's all confetti soon anyhow.
In reply to My response: Based on FOX… by GUS100CORRINA
You are absolutely right.
Now, how do I get in on that sort of a deal.
I am over 50 but cannot retire and draw my IRA or 401K until I hit 59.5
That is my own money and I cannot touch it without getting a penalty until I am almost 10 years older than when a federal employee can suck off the taxpayer teet without even the pretense of working????
Oh, and when my 401K and my IRA run out, I am broke. Federal employees get a check until they stop breathing.
In reply to My response: Based on FOX… by GUS100CORRINA
I was thinking a Taco Bell bathroom.
In reply to Retire with full benefits … by IH8OBAMA
I came out of Tijuana one time with a bad taco in me. I headed for the nearest can which was in a Taco Bell in San Ysidro and exploded. I felt bad for the employees but there was nothing I could do. Even a greasy wetback came walking out of there afterwards grimacing and shaking his head in disgust. In my defense, I was just a kid in my 20s.
In reply to I was thinking a Taco Bell… by I am Groot
And you ate a taco in Tijuana. Not smart.
In reply to I came out of Tijuana one… by I hate cunton
DeadFred you killed the humor in it. The irony of blowing up the Taco Bell bathroom with the real deal from South of the Border.
In reply to And you ate a taco in… by DeadFred
TJ tacos rock and i am a nerdy gringo.
In reply to DeadFred you killed the… by Conscious Reviver
One night after being released from jail in Ensenada on good behavior, I ate a brain taco at one of those roadside stands.
Ive been a vegetarian ever since.
True story. They did not frisk me very well and locked me up with my pocket knife. I spent some time carving my name and date in the concrete wall.
One guy had a jug of white tequila so we spent the night drinking and singing "mexican blues" Aye, aye-yai, yai...
In reply to And you ate a taco in… by DeadFred
I'm thinking federal prison bathroom.
The web of criminal operations that he oversaw for Clinton and the Foundation is Yuuuge..
Home boy better take a big dose of humility and beg and pray for mercy..
Indictments coming. He is now a significant liability to the deep state.
Methinks he may flip and sing like a songbird to save his sphincter in the big house..
Potential Arkancide in 3..2..1..
In reply to I was thinking a Taco Bell… by I am Groot
I know. Sickening. Retire with a golden fucking government retirement and medical for the entire family, for life. Do you think they have $10,000 deductibles and massive copay's? Oh hell no!
In reply to Retire with full benefits … by IH8OBAMA
it was a 1.8 million dollar pension. must be nice...
In reply to Retire with full benefits … by IH8OBAMA
I've heard he's worth $11 million. >16% nip and tuck.
Still, with golden medical bennies a chunk o change.
In reply to it was a 1.8 million dollar… by Hulk
What can he do with $11 mil when he's gonna be 6 ft under ? I smell Arkanside coming bigly !
In reply to I've heard he's worth $11… by Oliver Klozoff
Publish his salary and benefits package.
In reply to Retire with full benefits … by IH8OBAMA
People wonder why public pension are going broke. Retire at fifty? Almost no viable private sector pensions kick in before 65 any more, nor should they. This creep needs to work another fifteen to twenty years like most Trump voters. He is lucky he is not in jail.
In reply to Retire with full benefits … by IH8OBAMA
Schadenfreude... nice to meet you.
In reply to You play with the bull, you… by purplewarrior
I flipped on CNN for a few mintues. It looks like they are having a breakdown. I call watching them nothing less than schadenfreude in its purest form! Enjoy!
In reply to Schadenfreude... nice to… by the phantom
All the old ladies watching CNN are getting hot flashes right now.lolz
In reply to I flipped on CNN for a few… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Q anon said, "Boom." Said, "Trust Sessions."
One can only wonder what McCabe gave up squeling to her his trough filled.
In reply to No sympathy by IridiumRebel
FUCKING BEAUTIFUL. LOVE THE SMILLING PICTURE OF SESSIONS!!
Perhaps there is justice in this world.
In reply to Q anon said, "Boom." Said, … by D503
I have to say, mccabe was a line in the sand for me.
Donald must be a hell of a poker player.
rosenstein next.
In reply to FUCKING BEAUTIFUL. LOVE THE… by JethroBodien
You'll love this one then.
In reply to FUCKING BEAUTIFUL. LOVE THE… by JethroBodien
Suck it up, buttercup.
Your day in court is coming. Losing your retirement bennies are going to be the least of your worries.
In reply to No sympathy by IridiumRebel
That would be my guess as well. Prison for him and others.
This is going to end with a huge bang. It's coming.
In reply to Suck it up, buttercup… by shovelhead
We can only hope at this point.
In a truly just world, that would be the case, and he would be joined by several others in shackles. But, we shall see.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
My kingdom for a Comey indictment.
In reply to We can only hope at this… by Harry Quant
ditto for Cankles, and Obummer; and Holder; and Lynch; and Comey; and.....
Yow the list is too long, I'm tired
In reply to My kingdom for a Comey… by IridiumRebel
schmidt and bezos with soros hanging on a pike. Don't follow, go after the money.
I think Trump will let hrc try to keep her neck from the noose by testifying against obongo.
In reply to ditto for Cankles, and… by frank further