Trump Slams "Sanctimonious Comey" After Sessions Fires FBI's McCabe A Day Before Retirement

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/16/2018 - 22:56

Update: President Trump tweets that McCabe's firing "is a great day for the hard working men and women of The FBI... and  democracy," then lashes out at "sanctimonious" former FBI Director Comey's "lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI" indicating that his actions made McCabe "look like a choirboy."

Perhaps this means Trump will lay off the constant trolling of Sessions for a while?

*  *  *

As we detailed earlier, after a long day of what seemed like the swamp protecting one of their dirtiest creatures, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, just over 24 hours before he was set to retire and claim his full pension benefits.

McCabe turns 50 on Sunday - the earliest he would have been eligible for his full retirement benefits.

Sessions noted that both the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz as well as the FBI's disciplinary office had found "that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions.

So, McCabe was involved in leaks and he lied under oath. 

Horowitz found that McCabe had authorized two FBI officials to talk to then-Wall Street Journal reporter Devlin Barrett for a story about the case and another investigation into Clinton’s family foundation. Barrett now works for The Washington Post. -WaPo

"I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately," said Sessions, who said he based his decision on the findings. 

While the move will probably cost McCabe a significant portion of his retirement benefits, he could challenge it in court.

Former FBI officials tell CNN that McCabe could also lose out on future health care coverage in his retirement,  but the "most significant 'damage' to a separated FBI employee is: loss of lifetime medical benefits for self and family," tweeted CNN law enforcement analyst James A. Gagliano, a retired FBI supervisory special agent.

On Thursday he spent almost four hours at the DOJ to beg for his full retirement. 

Full statement from AG Sessions:

The FBI's OPR then reviewed the report and underlying documents and issued a disciplinary proposal recommending the dismissal of Mr. McCabe. Both the OIG and FBI OPR reports concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions.

The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability. As the OPR proposal stated, "all FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal and that our integrity is our brand."

Pursuant to Department Order 1202, and based on the report of the Inspector General, the findings of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility, and the recommendation of the Department's senior career official, I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately.

McCabe responded to his ouster, saying that his firing, along with negative comments by President Trump were meant to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, reported the New York Times.

"The idea that I was dishonest is just wrong,” said McCabe, adding, “This is part of an effort to discredit me as a witness.

Mr. McCabe was among the first at the F.B.I. to scrutinize possible Trump campaign ties to Russia. And he is a potential witness to the question of whether Mr. Trump tried to obstruct justice. Mr. Trump has taunted Mr. McCabe both publicly and privately, and Republican allies have cast him as the center of a “deep state” effort to undermine the Trump presidency. -NYT

While McCabe's firing is directly related to the disclosure of sensitive information to the media about the Clinton email investigation, the former Deputy Director took a leave of absence in January amid a heated controversy over the FBI's conduct surrounding the 2016 election.

In December, The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has discovered that edits made to former FBI Director James Comey's statement exonerating Hillary Clinton for transmitting classified info over an unsecured, private email server went far beyond what was previously known - as special agents operating under McCabe changed various language which effectively decriminalized Clinton's behavior. 

McCabe's team also conducted a counterintelligence operation to investigate the Trump campaign, in which they used an unverified dossier and were not forthright with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) over its political origins, in violation of FBI policy. 

As revelations of FBI misconduct spiraled out of control last year, President Trump noted that McCabe was "racing the clock to retire with full benefits."

On Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said “We do think that it is well documented that he has had some very troubling behavior and by most accounts a bad actor."

While "background conversations with reporters are commonplace in Washington," notes the Washington Post, "McCabe’s authorizing such a talk was viewed as inappropriate because the matter being discussed was an ongoing criminal investigation."

One wonders how long before McCabe writes his multi-million-dollar 'tell-all' book... or when he will start his new job? We hear the offers are pouring in...

Tags
Labor
Politics
Management Consulting Services

Comments

Vote up!
 59
Vote down!
 0
Chairman Fri, 03/16/2018 - 22:57 Permalink

The Inspector General's report is thought to include evidence of outgoing Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe ordering agents to alter "302" forms - the paperwork an agent files after interviewing someone.

 

18 U.S. Code § 1622 - Subornation of perjury

Whoever procures another to commit any perjury is guilty of subornation of perjury, and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.

(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 774; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(I), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.)

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 2
NumbersUsa COSMOS Fri, 03/16/2018 - 23:54 Permalink

There is only one solution, get all the jew supremacists and dual citizen israelis out of all Federal, State & Local Governments-Now !

Remove all jew supremacists from all teaching and education administration positions-Now !

Remove all jew supremacists from all Media of every sort-Now !

Remove all jew supremacists from all banking institutions of all types- Now!

Shutdown forever all jew supremacist foreign agent organizations in the U.S.A. such as Aipac, Zoa, Adl, Aclu, Splc, Jwc, Jdl, and a thousand more.

That's the only way the Country's woes will be corrected. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
GUS100CORRINA lloll Sat, 03/17/2018 - 00:10 Permalink

My response: Based on FOX News today, the IG report was the motivation behind the FBI's OPR recommending AM dismissal.

Based on all the information I have seen over the last year, AM should have been fired months ago.

Truly sad that this action had to be taken. What a mess Washington DC has become.

Today, we have overpaid, corrupt, vile, and greedy SWAMP CREATURES that need to be eliminated. 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
BarkingCat GUS100CORRINA Sat, 03/17/2018 - 01:03 Permalink

You are absolutely right.

Now, how do I get in on that sort of a deal.

I am over 50 but cannot retire and draw my IRA or 401K until I hit 59.5

That is my own money and I cannot touch it without getting a penalty until I am almost 10 years older than when a federal employee can suck off the taxpayer teet without even the pretense of working????

Oh, and when my 401K and my IRA run out, I am broke. Federal employees get a check until they stop breathing. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
I hate cunton I am Groot Fri, 03/16/2018 - 23:49 Permalink

I came out of Tijuana one time with a bad taco in me.  I headed for the nearest can which was in a Taco Bell in San Ysidro and exploded.  I felt bad for the employees but there was nothing I could do.  Even a greasy wetback came walking out of there afterwards grimacing and shaking his head in disgust.  In my defense, I was just a kid in my 20s.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
the artist DeadFred Sat, 03/17/2018 - 00:50 Permalink

One night after being released from jail in Ensenada on good behavior, I ate a brain taco at one of those roadside stands. 

Ive been a vegetarian ever since. 

True story. They did not frisk me very well and locked me up with my pocket knife. I spent some time carving my name and date in the concrete wall. 

One guy had a jug of white tequila so we spent the night drinking and singing "mexican blues" Aye, aye-yai, yai...

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Prosource I am Groot Fri, 03/16/2018 - 23:58 Permalink

I'm thinking federal prison bathroom.

The web of criminal operations that he oversaw for Clinton and the Foundation is Yuuuge..

Home boy better take a big dose of humility and beg and pray for mercy..

Indictments coming.  He is now a significant liability to the deep state. 

Methinks he may flip and sing like a songbird to save his sphincter in the big house..

Potential Arkancide in 3..2..1..

 