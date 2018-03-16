Syrian War For Dummies - Three Versions

As the Ghouta campaign continues to unfold, we should expect that both politicians and mainstream media will give us - in the words of philosopher and theologian Reinhold Niebuhr - "necessary illusion and emotionally potent oversimplifications" intended to shape our perceptions of events.
It goes without saying that such "emotionally potent oversimplifications" on Syria have formed the dominant paradigm through which the American public has received its information over the past seven years of war. From the State Department officials to think tank "experts" to the Graham/McCain axis to CNN panelists to the neocon twitterati and all the usual interventionistas who cast everything in terms of Manichean good vs. evil, darkness vs. light, bloodthirsty tyrants vs. noble populace - we've had to endure and fight seven years of a constant stream of propaganda on Syria.
This worldview is what BBC filmmaker Adam Curtis accurately characterized as a 'goodies and baddies' dualistic vision of global events which keeps the Western public under the illusion that its own political leaders are perpetually driven by concern over human rights, defending the weak and oppressed, and spreading democracy over and against the unenlightened megalomaniac dictators of the world who are simply bent on brutalizing their own people.
The BBC's Curtis concluded of the "humanitarian" wars that followed in the wake of the so-called 'Arab Spring' (especially Libya and Syria) :
The question at the heart of this whole story is - Who was the ventriloquist? And who was the dummy? Maybe we were the dummy? By allowing perception management with its simplifications, falsehoods and exaggerations to create a simplified vision of the world - we fell into a fake universe of certainty when really we were just watching a pantomime.
And now as the Arab Spring unfolds and reveals the true chaos and messiness of the real world - above all the horror of what is happening in Syria - we find ourselves completely unable to understand it or even know what to do. So those stories get ignored while we follow others with clearer and more simplified dramas which have what seem to be obvious goodies and baddies - thank god for Iran, North Korea and Jimmy Savile.
Although the Syrian war is almost over, many Americans still don't understand what transpired over the last seven years, because the mainstream narrative has been an embarrassing mix of propaganda, half-truths and lies.
Below are three versions of the conflict as presented by Chris Kanthan via Sott.net.
Disney Version
Once upon a time, a country called Syria was ruled by a ruthless dictator named Bashar Al-Assad. He was a cruel man who gassed his own people. His actions caused a civil war in Syria. America and Europe tried their best to stop the devastating civil war, and even generously accepted many Syrian refugees. Eventually America went to Syria, defeated ISIS, and is now trying to restore stability.
This above version is quite popular among many Americans and Europeans and the Western mainstream media.
* * *
High School Version
Oppressed by Assad's brutal regime, the Syrian people longed for freedom and democracy. One day, people started protesting in a small city. In response, Assad killed many peaceful protesters. However, this backfired and the entire country was engulfed in protests. Soon a civil war broke out, which led to millions of refugees fleeing Syria.
America was appalled and, for humanitarian reasons, decided to help the Syrians who were fighting Assad. When Assad gassed his own people, America intervened and removed all his chemical weapons. Unfortunately, Assad managed to gas innocent civilians again after a few years. Then, America went to Syria, defeated ISIS, and is now trying to restore stability.
The above version is presented in most of the global mainstream media.
* * *
College Version
Simply put, the Syrian "civil war" is an illegal, proxy war waged against Syria. In defiance of international laws, many countries have been sending weapons and terrorist mercenaries into Syria for the last seven years (to gain a deeper understanding of who wants to topple Assad and why, please read: Chaos in Syria: Part 1 - Three Motives and Seven Countries).
2011
In early 2011, US/UK special forces used Jordan's military base to assist protests against Assad in a border town called Daraa. With the Muslim Brotherhood's organizational skills and Saudi Arabia's deep pockets, violent protests spread thru Syria. Soon, an organized and armed militia known as Free Syrian Army (FSA) was created by the outsiders.
After the fall of Gaddafi in late 2011, the US State Department and US intelligence agencies organized the shipment of tons of deadly weapons such as Stinger missiles and Sarin gas from destroyed Libya to Syria, via Turkey. Even with all this help, the American proxy force known as the FSA couldn't win the war. At this point, NATO and Neocons wanted to bomb Syria, but Russia and China vetoed the motion in the UN, so the imperial war by deception moved on to the next phase.
2012
In early 2012, someone dialed Al Qaeda (referred to as AQ or AQI in government documents). Zawahiri, AQ's top leader, called for help and experienced Islamic terrorists from all over the world rushed into Syria by way of Saudi Arabia's international jihadist recruitment agency. Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, received an email from her chief adviser, saying that "Al Qaeda is on our side" .
Al Qaeda rebranded itself as Al Nusra, and fearsome weapons such as grenade launchers, mortars, tanks and anti-tank missiles started pouring into Syria via Turkey and Jordan.
The CIA spent $100,000 to train each rebel. Billions of US taxpayers dollars were wasted once again on supporting the same terrorist groups that attacked the USA on 9/11 .
Watching the western media, the average person had no idea that we were supporting Al Qaeda or how heavily armed these "rebels" were.
Western media and politicians also stuck to their talking points and referred to all these fighters as "moderate rebels." However, many of them are ruthless Islamists who use suicide bombers, behead even children, and commit unspeakable atrocities. They are also religious fanatics who seek out and kill Christians and Shiites. This is described in detail in the book, Deconstructing the Syrian War.
A Pentagon memo warned against this reckless policy and precisely predicted the rise of groups such as ISIS. Obviously the memo was ignored (or even happily accepted) by the White House and other officials.
2012 was also the year when the refugee crisis became a serious international problem. By the end of the year, almost 200,000 people had fled Syria. In the coming years, it would swell to five million.
2013
When FSA and AQ failed to oust Assad, the "powers that be" started recruiting Sunni extremists in Iraq. In April 2013, ISIS was officially established out of the AQI insurgency. In the next year, these barbaric mercenaries would capture much of eastern Syria.
This was also the year when Obama's red-line was crossed - the use of chemical weapons by Assad. UN experts who went to the site soon found that it was actually the rebels who had likely used the chemical weapons. The report was quickly drowned by the western propaganda machine.
2014-2016
The next two years were just repetitions of the daily brutality of war, with ISIS making huge gains in the east. Whenever the rebels started to lose, either more weapons would flow in, or Israel would fly into Syria and bomb the Syrian army.
In late 2015, the Syrian government sought Russia's help. Within a month, the Russian air force weakened ISIS by destroying most of the oil tankers that ISIS was using to transport oil to Turkey. By the end of 2016, the Syrian government had the upper hand - Aleppo was liberated from Al Qaeda, and ISIS was running out of cash and morale.
2017
2017 was turning out to be a great year for Assad. By March, ISIS had lost over three hundred towns to the Syrian army. Al Qaeda was facing a similar demise, losing one big city after another.
Furthermore, Trump had stopped arming the rebels in February. In late March, Trump and Tillerson dropped the slogan "Assad must go".
Finally, Assad was getting ready for an EU-UN peace conference on April 4-5.
This was the moment (when events had turned in favor of the Syrian government) that the alleged chemical attack occurred in an area controlled by the rebels in Idlib province. Plus it happened on the very day that the peace conference began.
Without any investigation, within an hour after the pictures and videos came out, Western warmongers declared that Assad was responsible. No independent doctors or experts were sent to the site. Anyone who took the time to critically analyze the situation could see that the chemical attack was likely either a hoax or a false flag attack.
2018
After Russia had effectively defeated ISIS, the US didn't just leave Syria, since the real goal is to Balkanize Syria and prepare for a war against Iran. Thus the West is now trying to use Kurds as a proxy tool in this effort. It's likely that the US will have military bases in Syria for a long time. As long as the US government can keep borrowing money, such wild adventures will continue.
In their quest for hegemonic geopolitical goals, the elites are sowing more chaos around the world and irreparably damaging the western moral compass. The global mafia's rule seems to be this: if you play by our rules, we will be nice to you. If you don't...
Those are the three versions of the Syrian civil war. Which one will Americans choose to believe?
* * *
P.S. Here are some links to read if you would like to gain a Ph.D. version of the Syrian conflict:
- a. 1956: CIA plot to overthrow the Syrian government
- b. 1983: CIA document on plans to obliterate Syria to enable an oil pipeline
- c. 1986: CIA document on how to use Muslim Brotherhood to fuel a sectarian (Sunni v. Shiite) civil war in Syria
- d. 2001: Wesley Clark told that USA will take out 7 countries in 5 years (Libya, Syria etc.)
- e. 2005: CNN Interview. Christiane Amanpour tells Assad that the western governments are plotting a regime change in Syria
- f. 2006: State Dept cable: Detailed discussion of various strategies to enable regime change in Syria
- g. 2009: State Dept Email: Saudi Arabia is worried that a Shiite crescent is turning into a full moon (referring to a possible Iran-Iraq-Syria-Lebanon coalition)
- h. 2009: State Dept Cable: Saudi Arabia is the #1 source of funding of terrorism worldwide
- i. 2012 State Dept Email: Conquest of Syria means a weakened Iran and this is important for Israel
- j. 2012: State Dept Email: Use Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey to arm/train rebels
- k. 2014: Hillary Clinton admits in an email that Saudi Arabia and Qatar fund ISIS
- l. 2015: Joe Biden says Saudi Arabia and Qatar arming/funding Al Qaeda in Syria
- m. 2016: John Kerry in a leaked audio recording explains how the US trained/armed the opposition and was hoping to use ISIS to force Assad into negotiation
- n. Israel's Mossad chief admits helping Al Qaeda and says that it's because Al Qaeda never attacks Israel
There's only ONE version: Israhell is driving the region to catastrophe.
Soon, a BIG FALSE FLAG will kick off the war they want.
In reply to crosby stills nash… by wisehiney
In reply to There's only ONE version:… by lloll
I've been studying this war along with the so called "muslim spring" ever since it started back in 2010...
... it boggles my mind how certain individuals are still running around free right at this very moment(obama and hillary come to mind)...
Our government and justice system is broken, and people don't care as long as it doesn't affect them(power is still on, water and food still flows, facebook still works, etc etc...)
We as a society are fucked, and will pay for it eventually...
Real College situation:
"necessary illusion and emotionally potent oversimplifications"
In reply to I've been studying this war… by Shillinlikeavillan
Another "slam dunk", consider:
Surrounded by enemies - Turkey, Israel, Jordan
Financed by KSA and Qatar
Weapons from Libya
What could go wrong ?
Well for arm chair leaders with no skin in the game, anything and everything.
But no matter, no skin, no risk, no consequences.
We shall, see.
In reply to … by Manthong
Elijah Maginer had an interesting take in his article today:
https://ejmagnier.com/2018/03/16/the-regional-international-demarcation…
MoonOfAlabama is also a worthwhile read on this latest article (Great job Bernhard!):
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/governments-decree-truth-about-skr…
In reply to Another slam dunk, consider: by solidtare
All good.
As in 2003, the smartest guys in the room gambled, and lost.
Their position is weaker still.
They are running out of time.
"Why risk what you have for something you don't need" - Buffet.
They are nervous and their opponents are now experienced and hardened. And calm and patient.
They gambled and lost, yet again.
In reply to Elijah Maginer had an… by JSBach1
I like Assad because he leaves the Christians alone. The Free Syrian Army and ISIS are a bunch of motherfuckers. I'm with Assad on this one. He's a ruthless fuckhead, but he's better than the alternatives.
In reply to All good… by solidtare
If Assad made any big mistakes, his position would weaken, fast.
He does not have the western luxury of playing games and making mistakes.
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201803171062619230-syria-assad-war-m…
"I don't worship the authorities, I advocate reforms. But if [Assad] resigns now, he will be a traitor. He has no right to resign. He will betray those supporting him, he will betray the memory of the victims. And if he goes, who would replace him?" she mulls.
In reply to I like Assad because he… by purplewarrior
Ahh yes.... "Sputnik News"... that tiny island of truth in a sea of lies.
The guy who's book is behind this particular delivery of disinfo... Chris Kanthan...
gives the whole game away in a couple of paragraphs here
No sovereign nation states... no more. No independent medias. ONEMEDIA. ONE OWNER. ONE CHABAD TO RULE THEM ALL.
Better get it thru your head dread.
In reply to If Assad made any big… by solidtare
HUGE HOLE IN THIS ARTICLE:
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2013/10/the-syria-dea…
Last year [2012], the UN envoy had carved a path for a government "transition." But the White House and Hillary Clinton rejected it.
...
All of which should prompt a reexamination of the first Geneva conference in the summer of 2012, on which Kerry’s new push for peace is based. According to some officials involved, perhaps the greatest tragedy of Syria is that, some 80,000 lives ago, President Obama might have had within his grasp a workable plan to end the violence, one that is far less possible now. But amid the politics of the 2012 presidential election—when GOP nominee Mitt Romney regularly accused Obama of being “soft”—the administration did little to make it work and simply took a hard line against Assad, angering the special U.N. Syria envoy, Kofi Annan, and prompting the former U.N. secretary-general to quit, according to several officials involved.
...
Annan resigned a month later. At the time, the soft-spoken Ghanaian diplomat was cagey about his reasons, appearing to blame all sides. “I did not receive all the support that the cause deserved,” Annan told reporters in Geneva. He also criticized what he called “finger-pointing and name-calling in the Security Council.” But former senior aides and U.N. officials say in private that Annan blamed the Obama administration in large part. “The U.S. couldn’t even stand by an agreement that the secretary of State had signed in Geneva,” said one former close Annan aide who would discuss the talks only on condition of anonymity. “He quit in frustration. I think it was clear that the White House was very worried about seeming to do a deal with the Russians and being soft on Putin during the campaign.” One of the biggest Republican criticisms of Obama at the time was that he had, in an embarrassing “open mike” moment, promised Moscow more “flexibility” on missile defense after the election.
...
Basically 300,000 deaths because this is a game,
"Assad Has Lost All Legitimacy !"
"Assad Must Go !"
“I think they sit there across the pond in the U.S., sometimes it seems … they feel like they’re in a lab and they’re running all sorts of experiments on the rats without understanding consequences of what they’re doing,” Putin told a group of reporters. “Why would they do that? Nobody can explain it.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Casualties_of_the_Syrian_Civil_War
2011 7,841 killed
2012 49,294 killed
2013 73,447 killed
2014 76,021 killed
2015 55,219 killed
2016 49,742 killed
2017 33,425 killed
Total 344,989 killed
We too have "ONEMEDIA".... ABC, NBC, CBS, FB, Twitter, Youtube, Google, CIA....all one side of the story, right?.
In reply to Ahh yes.... "Sputnik News"… by BobEore
In reply to I like Assad because he… by purplewarrior
Grow up hestroy. It is the Disney and High School people in the categories of the above article who are so clearly brainwashed by the bankster, neocon, Zio controlled MSM, entertainment industry and Fcked up educational system. You can show them all historical the facts and they remain totally unreceptive running back to ABC, CNN for support for their political correct nonsense.
In reply to Ruthless fuckhead? Really? I… by hestroy
@purplewarrior, it is just like us saying Trump is better than Pence. Pence is the real Deep State, Trump doesn't know shit and can't get things done. We have been choosing the better alternatives for a long time.
In reply to I like Assad because he… by purplewarrior
Thanks for the Elijah Maginer link.
In reply to Elijah Maginer had an… by JSBach1
Ah yes. Elijah.
Back in February... right around the time that the dissimulationist medias were desperately trying to either
catch up to;
deny the reality of...
my expose of the the disaster of WANGNERIAN proportions which had enveloped the Russo-Syrian storyline in a cloud of ACME SURPLUS STYLE acrid gunpowder mustachios...
our "middle eastern correspondent" E M weighed in with the astonishing(but ever so desirable)notice that (he he heh...)
" Israel did not understand that it could no longer achieve its goals in Syria, that the variety of options had shrunk, and that the policy of intimidation – which Israel cannot abandon – far from helping, only strengthens its enemies, Assad, Hezbollah and Iran."
which was lapped up straight of course... by those numerous naifs who prefer to be coddled in their conceits of exceptionally exceptional knowingness,
but failed to in any way accurately surmise or predict our Syrian Endgame. Now...
a month or so later... the Russkies syrian schemes in tatters - and reputations as 'peaceniks' battered... by a string of nasty bombing campaigns against refusniks who were silly enough to decline to leave their homes...
an Iranian ally increasingly suspicious of their care-bears real motives and alliances... and the Turks chewing up more and more syrian 'sovereign' territory via moscows say so...
turns out more sober observers had the general trend of things more clairvoyantly under control... and Srael has once again manipulated all players against each other - in a masterful demonstration of its hidden power... and some writers' means of portraying that power correctly.
Hard to explain it all to the drumbplings. Could have something to do with the difference tween calling yourself a 'middle eastern correspondent' whilst shuttling tween digs in the London/Brussels/Frankfort triangle ...
and simply being in the 'muddled east'... as someone with real skin in the game. Who knows?
In reply to Thanks for the Elijah… by Scar Bro
"...[R]eal skin in the game."
Why, surely you jest. Does "BobEore" mean Grey Wolf in your local Anatolian dialect?
In reply to Ah yes. Elijah… by BobEore
I well recall my old man telling an insurance salesman "if you can explain it, I can understand it. If you can't explain it, you don't understand it."
When I read your disjointed ramblings, I am reminded of what he told that salesman, and somehow get the feeling you don't know what you are talking about.
In reply to Ah yes. Elijah… by BobEore
Terrific Elijah Maginer material. Fills in some blanks. The thing about nuclear weapons, Israel's for example, once Charlie is inside the wire, mixed with your friendlies they're not much good.
Amazing to me how Iran was all pent up behind Sadam and Israeli Zionists decided Sadam must go.
Now Iran could hit them with a rock. Did the Israeli geniuses sign their own death warrent? Will Sadam have the last laugh after all? Worse than the loss of their settler state, no one will believe they're geniuses anymore. Then what? They'll all have to get real jobs. Mishuginna Sorry I don't really know any Yiddish.
In reply to Elijah Maginer had an… by JSBach1
There is only one solution, get all the jew supremacists and dual citizen israelis out of all Federal, State & Local Governments-Now !
Remove all jew supremacists from all teaching and education administration positions-Now !
Remove all jew supremacists from all Media of every sort-Now !
Remove all jew supremacists from all banking institutions of all types- Now!
Shutdown forever all jew supremacist foreign agent organizations in the U.S.A. such as Aipac, Zoa, Adl, Aclu, Splc, Jwc, Jdl, and a thousand more.
That's the only way the Country's woes will be corrected.
In reply to Another "slam dunk",… by solidtare
first you have to take away their tools, internet FB Ggl Twtr and MSM
In reply to There is only one solution,… by NumbersUsa
First you have to identify them. Anyone who denies they are over represented in finance, law, media and politics is a Zionist supremacist.
These people want to make Russia our enemy. Maybe kill millions. So they can make a buck.
In reply to first you have to take away… by oncemore1
The human race is not served by any form of tribalism. Any group trying to impose its will on any other is just another form of tribalism. We all are equal with regard to the laws of nature and that which formed nature.
So lets get all groups out of all governments, and stop basing our civilization on the initiation of force. The thuggery of legalized theft will attract the worst elements of every tribe. Always has, always will. No person has authority to rule any other. We are all children of the same creative origin.
Every person is their own state, we can make agreements and treaties among individuals but no one gets to enslave anyone else or pretend to be God by making "laws" to justify initiation of force against anyone. Voluntary Exchange or bust!
In reply to There is only one solution,… by NumbersUsa
@ Voluntary, tell that to the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
So just to clarify - yes, the CIA chief admitted that Democracy-spreading 'Murica meddled in the Democratic elections of other nations "in the interests of democracy."
In case you wondered which ones he was referring to, here's a brief selection since 1948...
2016: UK (verbal intervention against Brexit)
2014: Afghanistan (effectively re-writing Afghan constitution)
2014: UK (verbal intervention against Scottish independence)
2011: Libya (providing support to overthrow Colonel Gaddafi)
2009: Honduras (ousting President Zelaya)
2006: Palestine (providing support to oust Prime Minister Haniyeh)
2005: Syria (providing support against President al-Assad)
2003: Iran (providing support against President Khatami)-
2003: Iraq (ousting of President Hussein)
2002: Venezuela (providing support to attempt an overthrow of President Chavez)
1999: Yugoslavia (removing Yugoslav forces from Kosovo)
1994: Iraq (attempted overthrow of President Hussein)
1991: Haiti (ousting President Aristide)
1991: Kuwait (removing Iraqi forces from Kuwait)
1989: Panama (ousting General Noriega)
1983: Grenada (ousting General Austin's Marxist forces)
1982: Nicaragua (providing support
1971: Chile (ousting President Allende)
1967: Indonesia (ousting President Sukarno)
1964: Brazil (ousting President Goulart)
1964: Chile (providing support against Salvador Allende)
1961: Congo (assassination of leader Lumumba)
1958: Lebanon (providing support to Christian political parties)
1954: Guatemala (ousting President Arbenz)
1953: Iran (ousting Prime Minister Mossadegh)
1953: Philippines (providing support to the President Magsaysay campaign)
1948: Italy (providing support to the Christian Democrats campaign)
In reply to The human race is not served… by Voluntary Exchange
Was that the Sunday School lesson last week? It sounds positively lovely.
Unfortunately, it overlooks the reality that we are all tribal. It is in our DNA. It is how we managed to survive and become dominant as a species, and it is not going away.
Got any more suggestions?
In reply to The human race is not served… by Voluntary Exchange
"Our government and justice system is broken"
No, it is not "broken". The politicians are owned thus the working of the gov. is owned by those that make sure a given politician gets elected. Money owns the gov.
In reply to I've been studying this war… by Shillinlikeavillan
"it boggles my mind how certain individuals are still running around free right at this very moment(obama and hillary come to mind)..."
...And the Trumpet has done nothing to end this mess. In fact Trumpet has upped the stakes: starting when he order the Tomahawk missile attack, and he continues to permit US forces in Syria.
"Our government and justice system is broken, and people don't care as long as it doesn't affect them"
But it did, when Libya fell it caused Oil prices to soar back above $100/bbl. Lets face it. The Western Public bought all of the Western gov't propaganda without so much as even questioning it. We live in George Orwell's 1984 world.
In reply to I've been studying this war… by Shillinlikeavillan
All three versions come from (((them)))
Fake news much?
In reply to There's only ONE version:… by lloll
Folks, our government's national debt increased by HALF a TRILLION DOLLARS (!) in SIX WEEKS (!).
Say that five times. Let that sink in. And the stock market is still soaring and gold and silver can't rise up $1350 and $17.50.
In reply to There's only ONE version:… by lloll
You think that's bad?; (which it is) then consider the criminal shenanigins going on daily at the (((COMEX))), the Commodity EXCHANGE which controls buy and sell contracts for precious metals. The US debt Clock http://www.usdebtclock.org/ shows in the bottom right hand corner of the spread sheet, the amount of silver they have allowed to be sold compared to the amount readily available for delivery. Naively, one would imagine that if there was a sales docket of 1 contract of 5000 oz of silver established for delivery and money changed hands, then there would be an expectation that the seller had 5000 oz of silver for delivery. An exchange on the Exchange. However, the COMEX, under the nose of the regulators at the CFTC, have allowed a group of traders or one dominant trader, the latitude to sell 179.9 contracts for every 1 contracts worth of silver available for delivery. Rounded off, there are 180 fraudulent promises of delivery for every 1 ounce in storage or available to be delivered!
In order for price discovery to balance out the fraud, multiply 180 by the spot price currently $16.33. That equates to a price of $2939.00.
Now, I probably have the metrics all askew but if I do, I'm anxious to hear it.
The paper to gold ratio is posted at 75.61:1.
In reply to Folks, our government's… by Give Me Some Truth
Some people in the world commit theft, fraud and murder. They prefer doing it without facing the consequences, so they like to control governments and pass "laws" saying they are in the right. How are they doing that? Foolish people support this by continuing to pay taxes. People in Israel continue to pay taxes and they get theft, fraud, and murder. Americans continue to pay taxes and they get theft, fraud, and murder. Russians and Europeans continue to pay taxes and they get theft fraud and murder. See a pattern?
What must be done to stop organized theft, fraud, and murder on this planet? If you succeed in "stopping" Israel without stopping all the other organized crime syndicates what will you achieve?
In reply to There's only ONE version:… by lloll
it can't be stopped, accept that. a very wise man said to me: you are responsible for the effort, not the outcome (this applying to other people). think about it. they must change themselves, just not my choice. sure i have influence, but is it worth the effort? maybe if it is someone impacting my life in a direct negative way. most people, as i observe, spend countless effort to change others. and most likelywe need to do some change ourselves...
i am responsible for the effort, not the outcome. words to live by...
so now ask me if i care about these fuks, fuking the world?
and if i really cared, and i do, as i come here to be informed, i then i ask wtf can i do???
so i should feel special and all informed and stand on a high chair and say i'm better than you cause i know wtf is going on?
i think i will go pull some weeds in my own garden...
In reply to Some people in the world… by Voluntary Exchange
Excellent. Well done.
In reply to it can't be stopped, accept… by new game
