India And Pakistan: Inching Toward Their Final War?

Authored by Mohammed Ayoob via National Interest,
Both India and Pakistan have between 120 and 140 nuclear warheads, according to estimates provided by the Arms Control Association. However a report produced in 2015 by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Stimson Center asserts that Pakistan may be outpacing India in terms of its nuclear stockpile, and may possess 350 nuclear warheads in the next five to ten years. A 2016 SIPRI report confirmed the assessment that Pakistan has more nuclear warheads than India.
However, what distinguishes the two neighbors’ nuclear-weapons programs from each other is not so much the pace of production or the size of the stockpiles, but their radically different nuclear doctrines.
The major difference between the two countries’ nuclear doctrines is that while India has renounced first use of nuclear weapons, Pakistan has refused to do so by reserving its right to use nuclear weapons in the face of India’s conventional superiority.
So far, uncertainty regarding Pakistan’s nuclear threshold is the principal factor preventing a major conflagration in South Asia. Pakistan’s refusal to disavow first use of nuclear weapons, and its emphasis on amassing tactical nuclear weapons and short-range missiles as a corollary of its nuclear doctrine, can be explained in light of its conventional-force inferiority vis-à-vis India. It is in fact a mirror image of the American nuclear doctrine as applied to central Europe during the Cold War. The United States refused to disavow first use of nuclear weapons, and deployed tactical nuclear weapons in central Europe on a large scale, because of NATO’s presumed inferiority in terms of conventional power vis-à-vis that deployed by the Warsaw Pact.
But for Pakistan, the uncertainty introduced by its nuclear doctrine has achieved another major objective as well. It has provided Pakistan with the shield behind which terrorist groups armed and trained by Islamabad, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad, can engage in acts of terror that create mayhem not only in Indian-administered Kashmir but also in other parts of India. The fear of escalating a conflict with Pakistan to the nuclear level has prevented India from retaliating to these provocations with the massive use of its superior conventional force.
India desisted from retaliating against terrorist bases or Pakistani military installations even when a massive terrorist operation launched from Pakistan targeted India’s financial capital, Mumbai, in November 2008. This attack lasted for more than sixty hours and left at least 174 people dead.
However, it seems that the logic of this deterrence is fast eroding. Attacks such as the one in Mumbai, and subsequent assaults on Indian military installations in Kashmir and elsewhere, have also provided justification for India’s hard-line Hindu nationalists to heighten anti-Pakistan rhetoric, and putting pressure on the Indian government to intensify its military response. In the past few months, Indian retaliatory attacks have targeted not only terrorist bases but also Pakistani military facilities, causing significant casualties among Pakistani forces.
The escalation in the last two years in terror attacks, especially by Jaish-e-Muhammad, with the obvious connivance of the Pakistan army, on Indian military targets in Kashmir and surrounding Indian states has made the situation very perilous. In the past several months, terrorist groups operating from Pakistan have undertaken several such major attacks, causing significant loss of life among Indian security forces.
A major terrorist attack on the Uri camp in Jammu and Kashmir in September 2016, which left seventeen military personnel dead, motivated the Indian government to reassess its strategy for responding to such attacks. On September 29, 2016, India launched its first publicly acknowledged “surgical strike” against terrorist bases in Pakistan. Although there had been speculation that India had conducted such strikes earlier as well, this was the first admission by New Delhi that it was ready to launch major retaliatory attacks against targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
In the latest incident, in February 2018, Jaish terrorists attacked an Indian military camp in Jammu; five army personnel and four militants were killed. In retaliation, the Indian army destroyed a Pakistani army post with the help of rocket launchers, killing, according to Indian sources, twenty-two Pakistani personnel. This tit-for-tat exchange is reaching dangerous proportions.
So far, the Pakistani military has downplayed Indian incursions and retaliatory attacks and refused to recognize their seriousness, because it does not want to appear weak in the eyes of the Pakistani public, which is then likely to clamor for revenge. However, the Pakistani military cannot continue to downplay Indian attacks, especially in light of the increasing fatalities. There is the danger that at some point, either by miscalculation or by design, an Indian surgical strike in Pakistani territory will push the Pakistani military—which controls the nuclear weapons—to retaliate in force.
If a full-scale war erupts, at some point Pakistan, unable to counter superior Indian conventional forces, could resort to battlefield nuclear weapons, as its doctrine proclaims. While India subscribes to a no-first-use doctrine, it has made it abundantly clear that it will massively retaliate against any use of battlefield nuclear weapons by Pakistan without making a distinction between tactical and strategic nuclear weapons. This strategy, as enunciated in a statement issued by the government of India on January 4, 2003, is designed to inflict unacceptable damage on the enemy.
Former Indian national security advisor Shivshankar Menon elaborated this strategy in his memoirs:
“India would hardly risk giving Pakistan the chance to carry out a massive nuclear strike after the Indian response to Pakistan using tactical nuclear weapons. In other words, Pakistani tactical nuclear weapon use would effectively free India to undertake a comprehensive first strike against Pakistan.”
This is a very scary scenario. Pakistan’s overreliance on its nuclear deterrence, especially its refusal to subscribe to the no-first-use doctrine, when combined with its reckless support for terrorist groups attacking Indian military and civilian targets, could unintentionally usher in a nuclear winter - and spell doom not only for South Asia, but for a much wider area surrounding the subcontinent.
War is PURE EVIL.
Do governments understand that?
Would somebody somewhere just PULL IT ALREADY!
Here we go again, another cluster fuck.
Life is a bitch, and the next day you die.
.....
The best thing which can happen to the world is a nuclear war between the gypsies nations.
You know, if we never listened to women we could be sleeping on the beach by a campfire catching fucking fish.
HuH? I rest my case, not even worth trying to figure out your stupid reasoning.
They were better off under the iron fist of the empire..those niggers will kill us all.
That nuclear war is coming soon enough by the lawless ones but not till after the tribulation:
Revelation 18:8-10 Therefore in one day shall her plagues come, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire; for strong is the Lord God who judged her. (9) And the kings of the earth, who committed fornication and lived wantonly with her, shall weep and wail over her, when they look upon the smoke of her burning, (10) standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Woe, woe, the great city, Babylon, the strong city! for in one hour is thy judgment come.
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
Those things look like giant Silicone sealant tubes.
styptic pencils
Religious nutjobs running governments are evil, especially muslim ones
The Muslim religious nuts aren't in the same league as the neocon nutjobs running the USA & Israel. Iran is a huge Muslim theocracy, not a place I'd like to live, or even visit. But I don't see them starting any wars. Unlike our noble allies, Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Going to need more than 300 warheads to remove that race from earth. They are everywhere and like coaches i have a sneaking suspicion that they will survive it too.
Do it! We can MAGA with onshore call centers.
Never like South Subcontinent Asians anyway. Pakis, Indis and Bangis go back to England. Your food sucks, your goverment sucks on the West teats, your women get fat after 20, you look down on other cultures while you murder your own kind in your streets.
You're right, if Pakistan blows India off the map, all whole lot of jobs will return to USA without any tariffs having to be used.
You must have been laid off. All righty, another low IQ candidate who meets all the criteria for prison camp guard!
Such venom, angst and arrogance. Cheers.
As I was saying learning how to spell before attempting critical thinking would be a good start.
Fuk it,, Join the club
Surely you need not be recommended
"Bust Hell Wide Open"
My weak ass eyes see Gen Forrest.
But could be another in that uniform.
Great book.
Recommended eye opener for all that wish to see.
Fun read, any of you fucks could not put it down.
Just sayin
Just keep on that side of the world, please.
Pakistan is evil. Wipe them the fuck out
The AAZ empire would like this and it would try to start a Pakistani -India war. This will be a big blow to OBOR.
Both countries are also in SCO.
India seems to be stupid enough to fall for the AAZ plans of 'divide et impera'
But I think it's not going to happen.
Smoke 'em if ya got 'em
Sudden rise in Nuke tensions in India/Pakistan and Hillary boots on ground.
COINCIDENCE?
In fact, any nuclear war between India and Pakistan, would instantly turn total.
This means: You will see gray skies for the rest of your life. They both have mega-cities, and when these go up, the stratosphere will cease to exist.
You will never see beautiful blue skies. You will see only gray. For the rest of your life.
so. this BRICS thing is not a go?
Sand niggers. Who cares?
All right , you pass the psychological profile to be a fascist guard at any concentration camp; low IQ and all.
whose bright idea was it to give nuclear weapons technology to a country which thought in 1971 that fifty planes sent to bomb Indian cities would bring that large nation to its knees in surrender?
Tribes going to war again. Just like biblical times. What has changed since man sinned against God?
Guys. I read a lot on ZH. I hardly ever comment. Take this extremely seriously. War between India and Pakistan will trigger WWIII. Cant say more than that apart that this info comes from genuine transcendental multi dimensional spiritual source.
Maybe its time for systemic karmic cleansing on the planet? Scary. I dont think its a good idea to scoff at it. We are dealing with the barbaric descendants of the muzzs who genocided 100s millions of hindus since the 7th century.
Theyd love to do it again on a grand scale. These people got shitty DNA and like destruction.
800 million to be exact, give or take a few million.
You should go back to never commenting.
My professor says the "religion of peace" are not the barbarians.
So rest easy.
Or, believe that the fallout will not reach you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84L7wRSg2Vk
with feeling
50 nukes [25 per side] would make both India and Pakistan uninhabitable.
The Demotards and European socialists would love the refugees though.
Radioactive refugees. Double the trouble
They will die fairly quickly. There is simply no way for the world to respond to something of that magnitude
I think India has focused on very low yield tactical nukes with the pakis building the city busters. No matter. After the first city gets blown up it won't stop until they are both in ashes.
We could give them neutron bomb technology and then maybe they would not scare their neighbors so much. And after the initial exchange we could move in. Does India or Pakistan have any natural resources?
And just one of these biscuits.
Local eggs and pork.
Yowza.
Poor moosleems.
Missing out on everything.
Until their 13 virgins.
p.s. plus a couple of pickled cayennes laid across it
dooby dub i yay
Pakistan is more worried about China now, although they keep doing jaw-jaw against India. China has surreptitiously taken over Pakistan.