McCabe Gave Interview, Handed Over Trump Memos To Mueller

Update: Well, just as Comey had a personal "leaker" to deliver his Trump-memos to the NYT, so McCabe had found a quick line of communication to the press involving "confidential" matters surrounding the Mueller probe, and Axios reports, McCabe has met with special counsel Robert Mueller's team and has turned over memos detailing interactions with President Trump, "according to a source familiar with the exchange."
Axios' source reveals that the memos include corroboration by McCabe of Comey's account of his own firing by Trump, as well as an account of at least one in-person meeting with Trump, which however considering McCabe was fired for perjury - among other things - may not carry quite as much weight.
McCabe had previously alluded to the memos in the statement after his firing, in which he said: "My testimony to the House Intelligence Committee revealed that I would corroborate former Director Comey’s accounts of his discussions with the President."
* * *
After former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was fired by the Justice Department late on Friday night just two days before his retirement, because he lied under oath or as AG Sessions said, McCabe "lacked candor - including under oath - on multiple occasions… all FBI employees know that lacking candor under oath results in dismissal", McCabe has decided he won't go down quietly in what he has dubbed the Trump administration's "war on the FBI."
McCabe, who briefly led the agency after Director James Comey was fired, said his dismissal by Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday night was the latest attack on his credibility. He has claimed he's being singled out because of what he witnessed in the aftermath of Comey's ouster.
Of course, some - such as ethics officials belonging to the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility - beg to differ: after all it was they who recommended McCabe's dismissal on Thursday for lying to the Inspector General in the course of a government investigation. As CBS News justice correspondent Paula Reid noted, McCabe's termination takes place just days before the highly anticipated release of the Inspector General's report which is expected to show that he leaked information with the media about the agency's investigation into the Clinton Foundation, and lied under oath.
McCabe has pushed back hard, saying his firing is yet another attempt by the administration to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election process, and allegations that Mr. Trump's campaign colluded with those efforts. In a statement, McCabe wrote that he was, "being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey."
McCabe said in his statement that the inspector general's report was fast-tracked after he told the House Intelligence Committee he would corroborate Comey's accounts of conversations he had with the president. Comey has testified that Trump asked if he would end an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
McCabe also spoke directly about the ongoing Russia investigation in his statement (full statement below):
"It is part of this administration's ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the special counsel investigation, which continue to this day," McCabe said. "Their persistence in this campaign only highlights the importance of the special counsel's work."
But what about the report by the "independent and impartial" Inspector General, which remember was launched after Democrats forced the DOJ IG to open an investigation into handling of Clinton email investigation... or in other words, McCabe was fired because of 1) an IG investigation demanded by Democrats that was 2) directed by an Obama IG appointee resulted in 3) a recommendation from the FBI's ethics office that McCabe be terminated.
Well, in a phone interview with CBS News' senior investigator producer Pat Milton, McCabe said he rejected the findings in the (Inspector General's) report, calling it "misleading and unfair." Obviously.
"I strongly believe this is the latest chapter in a yearlong attack on my credibility and service to the country," McCabe said.
Well that, or simply the facts are finally coming out, and until refuted, they confirm the corruption, party bias and cronyism that many had said is prevalent at the FBI.
As for the full OIG report due any day now, recall that the former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker said that it will contain "some pure TNT", so that's something else to look forward to as the public decides if the yearlong attack on McCabe's credibility - which started with the WSJ's October 2016 report that a "Clinton Ally Aided Campaign of FBI Official’s Wife" - is justified.
Ex-FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker puts Comey & McCabe on notice: 'Some pure TNT' will come out in the Inspector General report. pic.twitter.com/QdS3WkiTJ7— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 16, 2018
McCabe also said that "to have my career end in this way, and to be accused of lacking candor when at worst I was distracted in the midst of chaotic events, is incredibly disappointing and unfair. But it will not erase the important work I was privileged to be a part of, the results of which will in the end be revealed for the country to see."
Some, like the president, would disagree.
Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018
* * *
So what are McCabe's next steps?
Well, it appears the former deputy director will not go down without a fight, and as the Daily Beast reports, McCabe has lawyered up, hiring Michael Bromwich of the Bromwich Group, who confirmed to The Daily Beast that he is "representing McCabe for the purposes of the matter that led to his firing."
This certainly suggests that McCabe will sue the administration for firing him for political reasons, with some in the press already salivating what discovery will reveal about Sessions, Trump and everyone else in this growing conflict.
Still, that McCabe is retaining counsel is not surprising. What is, however, and may add a potential twist to this latest battle between Trump and the FBI, is that according to the AP, McCabe kept personal memos regarding Trump that are similar to the notes compiled by dismissed FBI chief James Comey detailing interactions with him, which could become a key part of evidence in special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's probe.
The AP notes, that it was not immediately clear whether any of McCabe’s memos have been turned over to special counsel Robert Mueller, whose criminal investigation is examining Trump campaign ties to Russia and possible obstruction of justice, or been requested by Mueller.
McCabe’s memos include details of interactions with the president, among other topics, according to an AP source "with direct knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to discuss the memos publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity." As Bloomberg adds, Mueller has shown interest in McCabe's interactions with the president, though Comey's conversations might more squarely fit into a possible obstruction of justice case.
The disclosure came hours after Trump called McCabe’s firing by Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a “a great day for Democracy.”
* * *
Below is Andrew McCabe's full statement (link):
Comments
WalMart is looking to hire greeters. Throw your hat in the ring so you can tell your "I'm WITH HER" sob story to the fatties as they waddle in.
Put up your house to pay the Lawyers, Andy?
Soros Foundation funding may be available.
Clintons are broke.
In reply to WalMart is looking for… by DillyDilly
… McCabe kept personal memos regarding Trump
He KEPT the memos??? Aren’t those memos (or their copies) the FBI’s property?
BTW… McCabe lied to the FBI during the IG’s investigation. How’s HIS lying different from Martha Stewart’s lying to the FBI?
Looney
In reply to Put up your house to pay the… by Arnold
Trump can make them classified with an executive order. Deal with McCabe's heartache later.
In reply to … McCabe kept personal memos… by Looney
Attention Jeff Sessions (I know you lurk on ZH):
1) APPOINT a special council to investigate top level FBI and DOJ corruption/abuses.
2) APPOINT a special council to investigate Hillary(!)'s pay-for-play, uranium deal, corrupt "foundation," and top secret info on her private server.
3) Start PROSECUTING the swamp creatures who have broken THE LAW.
In reply to Trump can make them… by silverer
Damn! Sessions is on ZH now, down voting everyone...
In reply to Attention Jeff Sessions (I… by ThinkerNotEmoter
McCabe, like Comey, likely planned to write a book. His book notes are now worthless because he won't be allowed to profit from his crimes.
In reply to Damn! Sessions in on ZH now… by ThinkerNotEmoter
I think McCabe forgot he does not have the power of the Office of the FBI behind him anymore - oh well,
I heard a 2nd mortgage will help pay his legal bills - but considering his situation, his personal legal actions will bankrupt him and his family.
NoVa
In reply to McCabe, like Comey, likely… by Baron von Bud
He's worth 11 Million, so no. Likely Soro's will fund anything anti trump.
In reply to I think McCabe forgot he… by NoVa
If the idiot is going to fight his VERY LENIENT punishment of losing his pension, throw the fucking book at him! The lack of candor bit alone is good for 5 years. Maybe claw back his fucking salary too.
Get him AND his wife on public corruption.
I am ABSOLUTELY FUCKING SICK of these mother fuckers flouting the law.
In reply to He's worth 11 Million, so no… by AMPALANCE
if he needs to raise money, perhaps he and stormy can make a movie...
In reply to If the idiot is going to… by tmosley
Personal memos: a chance to rewrite history right after the meeting to fit your fucking narrative.
In reply to if he needs to raise money,… by Automatic Choke
This asshole is going to jail.....
In reply to … by BennyBoy
He will join the hippies, MSM, CIA and #resist.
In reply to This asshole is going to… by Stan522
The hippies smoked so much dope that they WOULD allow this swamp creature to fuck up their microbus.
In reply to He will join the hippies,… by HippieHaulers
This is right out of the Deep State playbook. Deny, deny deny, then attack back, never admitting any guilt. The complicit press will take the message and make sure the faithful sheeple hear the "truth".
In reply to This asshole is going to… by Stan522
Everyone, but especially Americans, needs to listen through this interview with Greg Hunter of USA Watchdog and Kevin Shipp who very bravely is giving the Big Picture and naming names (right up to the top global criminals) - the hour is almost over listen up now or never!: HERE
In reply to This is right out of the… by Mr. Universe
Exactly, he is already known as a cheat and a liar, how is his "memos" even going to be worth the paper they are written on.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
He probably should have changed the file name from "Hearsay memos".
In reply to Exactly, he is already known… by imbrbing
What value do memos have when they were written by a known perjurer?
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Stormy would kick his wimpy ass.
In reply to if he needs to raise money,… by Automatic Choke
Pegging & CBT - he'd love it
In reply to Stormy would kick his wimpy… by whosyerdaddy
right. i'd pay to see that.
In reply to Stormy would kick his wimpy… by whosyerdaddy
Hillary surrogate.
Asked agents to falsify documentation
Has his own documents that we're supposed to believe he didn't already give to Herr Mueller or leak to the press.
Not kept as official records during his tenure as a public servant.
He has extraordinary faith in the public's appetite for bullshit.
In reply to if he needs to raise money,… by Automatic Choke
His credibility is shot, plus you got the collusion with the Judge in the Flynn case
In reply to Hillary surrogate… by Mr. Bones
"He has extraordinary faith in the public's appetite for bullshit. "
not misplaced faith, unfortunately.....
In reply to Hillary surrogate… by Mr. Bones
If by "public" you mean a Democratic voter, then I concede.
When shit-eating-grin Schiff or Swallows-well hit the TV cameras, it always looks like Howdy-Doody time.
In reply to "He has extraordinary faith… by Automatic Choke
Featuring him taking it in the ass from Anderson Cooper as he laps Stormy's diseased labia.
In reply to if he needs to raise money,… by Automatic Choke
TMI, dude
In reply to Featuring him taking it in… by Indo_Expat
Possible names of said movie:
Cum on Trump.
Rising to the Occasion: the Hillary Clinton Story
Trump Towers
Here Cums the Fuzz
FBI: Fucking Buttholes from Inside!
Huma Weiner: The Hillary Clinton/Bush Chronicles
Cum and Go: The Andrew McCabe Saga
Ebony and Ivory: Dick Holder and Andy McCabe GET IT ON!
In reply to if he needs to raise money,… by Automatic Choke
'if he needs to raise money, perhaps he and stormy can make a movie'
Nah, McCabe can only get it up for the President. And not in a good way.
.
In reply to if he needs to raise money,… by Automatic Choke
Do they even stlll make actual "movies'?
I've only seen 6 minute videos.
Well, I say 6 minute. I've never lasted past minute 3.
Don't judge me.
In reply to if he needs to raise money,… by Automatic Choke
Not so sure this over. He may yet face criminal charges and this blabbing now is not in his best interest.
In reply to If the idiot is going to… by tmosley
But please let's all sell Made in China garbage on trump.com okay?
Why don't we take away your pension for being an assboil? That would be lenient. You should be locked up for being an idiot, but alas you run free and your brain is melting on the internet.
In reply to If the idiot is going to… by tmosley
Fuck them all. They work for us and i am tired of this bs. He is anti trump, so how do you think he wrote his notes my fisr boss 50 years ago could not stress enough the value of writing notes from a meeting the way youwant to hear them.
In reply to If the idiot is going to… by tmosley
"It is part of this administration's ongoing war on the FBI" - I fucking hope so...it's about time. Next up, DOJ, then Dept. of "Education", etc.
In reply to If the idiot is going to… by tmosley
Poor poor pitiful me... it's a vast right-wing conspiracy!
This fucker sounds so much like Killary, it's not even funny.
In reply to "It is part of this… by SpinDrift
She hasn't lost her phat pension, like he just did. Yet.
.
In reply to Poor poor pitiful me... it's… by MissCellany
Who do you think castrated him?
In reply to Poor poor pitiful me... it's… by MissCellany
Those are three government agencies that are a waste of money. I would be thrilled to see all three shut down and all employees fired.
Oh, you forgot the CIA.
In reply to "It is part of this… by SpinDrift
'and all employees fired'
Hey, then maybe they'd understand why everyday Americans want their borders secure and illegal immigrants all removed. They might land a good landscaper or farm worker gig if they reduce the competition. And that's about where most of these folks belong.
.
In reply to Those are three government… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
how can he be worth $11M ? He's made 100K to 200K annually through his 21 years.
Unless his wife has brought home the bacon - ? or silver spoon trust baby - ?
NoVa
In reply to He's worth 11 Million, so no… by AMPALANCE
Well, the Mrs was getting fed Clinton Foundation money via Cankle's butt-boy and former VA governor Terry McAuliffe.
In reply to how can he be worth $11M ? … by NoVa
Ah yes, the rewards of the salary man. See, all these people (Hatch, Pelosi, Obummer, the list is endless, R or D is irrelevant) before they got elected to represent the great hard working people of this once fine country, they were like you and me - normal folks. But once they got elected they all became STOCK MARKET GENIUSES - they could never miss! Their amassing of large personal fortunes wasn't luck or happenstance, or the ill-gotten gains of corruption, fruits of the poisonous tree - no sir - “How do they make money? The old-fashioned way…they earn it"
I am beginning to think of training my children to get a job in the upper echelons of "representative government" so they can make a killing in the stock market and live a fat and happy life - lord knows the ROI seems way beyond that of the putrid chamberpot called "college" these days...
In reply to how can he be worth $11M ? … by NoVa
Unless they join any number of groups from Skull and Bones to a Masonic Lodge and are admitted to the highest levels, it doesn't matter what school your children attend. They will never be an insider. If they are not a satanist or a communist, as are most insiders in the deep state, they will not be included. The swamp is deep, and has been deep, for several hundred years.
College is a joke and a waste of money for most people. It is a way to become indoctrinated and a slave. Is that what you want for your children? I hope not.
In reply to Ah yes, the rewards of the… by SpinDrift
That is why some people do not need to graduate from Harvard or Stanford and they can still become billionaires, "on their own".
Others can attend Yale Law for only two years out of the three year program and still graduate. Passing the bar is another matter in any state that is not run by a Rockefeller.
In reply to Unless they join any number… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The wife is a bag spouse.
In reply to how can he be worth $11M ? … by NoVa
Is that like a bag man? Or a bag lady? Or paper bag over the head?
In reply to The wife is a bag spouse. by RICKYBIRD
That used to be an indicator of blackmail and justification for the revocation of your security clearances.
In reply to how can he be worth $11M ? … by NoVa
Well, there's those gifts and all.
In reply to how can he be worth $11M ? … by NoVa