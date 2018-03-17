Russia Claims US Deploys Warships For Imminent Attack On Syria, Trains Militants For False Flag Attack

Last April, in one of the Trump administration's first "diplomatic" ventures, the US fired 59 Tomahawk missiles on Syria, in stated retaliation for the latest alleged chemical attack by the Assad regime, the same "false flag" excuse which was used by the US to officially enter the conflict back in 2013 when military tensions between the US and Russia nearly resulted in a regional war.
MORE: U.S. official after U.S. missiles fired at Syrian airbase: “We’re done until another decision is made.” https://t.co/b7yCiEe6C8— ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2017
Well, it appears that Assad is a relentless glutton for punishment, because not even a year later, the WaPo reported two weeks ago that the US is considering a new military action against Syria for - what else - retaliation against Assad's latest chemical attack, which took place several weeks earlier.
How do we know Assad (and apparently, Russia) was behind the attack? We don't: in fact, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in a moment of bizarre honesty, admitted that he really doesn't know much at all about "whoever conducted the attacks." But hey: just like it is "highly likely" that Russia poisoned the former Russian double agent in the UK - with no proof yet - so it is "highly likely" that a clearly irrational Assad was once again behind an attack which he knew would provoke violent and aggressive retaliation by the US, and once again destabilize his regime.
And so we now wait for that flashing, red headline saying that US ships in the Mediterranean have launched a missile attack on Syria, just like a year ago. Only this time Russia - which is allied with the Assad regime - is not planning to be on the defensive, and according to Russia’s Defense Ministry, "US instructors" are currently training militants to stage false flag chemical attacks in south Syria, i.e., the catalyst that will be used to justify the US attack on Assad. The incidents, the ministry said, will be used a pretext for airstrikes on Syrian government troops and infrastructure.
“We have reliable information at our disposal that US instructors have trained a number of militant groups in the vicinity of the town of At-Tanf, to stage provocations involving chemical warfare agents in southern Syria,” Russian General Staff spokesman General Sergey Rudskoy said at a news briefing on Saturday.
According to the Russian, "early in March, the saboteur groups were deployed to the southern de-escalation zone to the city of Deraa, where the units of the so-called Free Syrian Army are stationed."
"They are preparing a series of chemical munitions explosions. This fact will be used to blame the government forces. The components to produce chemical munitions have been already delivered to the southern de-escalation zone under the guise of humanitarian convoys of a number of NGOs."
And, using the exact same worn out narrative as last April, and every prior "chemical attack by the Assad Regime", the "planned provocations will be widely covered in the Western media and will ultimately be used as a pretext by the US-led coalition to launch strikes on Syria", Rudskoy warned.
"The provocations will be used as a pretext by the United States and its allies to launch strikes on military and government infrastructure in Syria."
Confirming the WaPo's report from early March, it now appears that an attack is imminent.
“We’re registering the signs of the preparations for the possible strikes. Strike groups of the cruise missile carriers have been formed in the east of the Mediterranean Sea, Persian Gulf and Red Sea.”
Rudskoy also warned that another false flag chemical attack is being prepared in the province of Idlib by the “Al-Nusra Front terrorist group, in coordination with the White Helmets.” The militants have already received 20 containers of chlorine to stage the incident, he said.
Moscow and Damascus have repeatedly warned about upcoming chemical provocations, and have highlighted that banned warfare agents have been used by the militants. Of course, none of that matters to the Western press which has its marching orders to expose the bloodthirsty killer Assad as an irrational despot who will use the exact same military method month after month and year after year, knowing well the response he will get from the US.
Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Syrian government forces reportedly captured a well-equipped chemical laboratory in Eastern Ghouta. Footage from the facility has been published by the SANA news agency.
The installation contained modern industrial-grade hardware of foreign origins, large amounts of chemical substances as well as crude homemade munitions ad their parts. It was unclear if the chemical lab was capable of synthesizing the novachok nerve gas used in the attempted murder of the Russian agent in the UK that has resulted in the latest diplomatic scandal involving Russia and the west.
Comments
Nooooooooooo USA would never do such a thing like that.
Pull my finger...LOL.
Any excuse to justify the trillions of dollars wasted on our "Defense" budget.
Like the Doritos ad campaign: "Eat up, we'll make more"... the Pentagon's motto is: "Blow up, we'll buy more."
We should start giving defense contracts to minority companies like the one that built the Florida bridge. THAT would scare the pantaloons off the Russians for sure.
In reply to … by Duc888
The Empire cares not about facts because the truth is what they say it is.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Any excuse to justify the… by J S Bach
About a month ago, Macron, out of nowhere, said, “We will attack Syria if Assad uses chemical weapons again”. THAT was the day when he was told to get ready. I think?
A few days later, May, for no apparent reason, repeated that verbatim.
Even Merkel, who usually tries to avoid this shit, mumbled something along those lines.
It looked like they want to attack Syria on the eve of the Russian Presidential election (March 18). They seem to be running late.
Fucking neocons – they want WOAR!
Looney
In reply to The Empire cares not about… by skbull44
Israhell is training the terrorists. Israhell's slave, the US, just has to agree.
SOON, THE BIG FALSE FLAG.
In reply to … by Looney
Fucking POS crazy dotard, he'll get us all killed!
In reply to Israhell is training them… by lloll
^^^ lloll ^^^ CHRONIC SPAMMER ^^^ VIRUS ALERT ^^^^
This Whackjob with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "pier" "beepbop" "Braveheart" -- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" ("SOON THE BIG FALSE FLAG", above) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpage, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
•dailywesterner
•celebrity-leaks (porn)
•biblicism
•"I made $7000 last week ..... this is what I do"
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "LLOLL" who chronically SPAM posts short-URL links to his virus- and trojan-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "STIZAZZ" "PRIVETHEDGE" and "PIER" "SLOPZ38" "BRAVEHEART" "BEEPBOP", among dozens of other banned log-ons [that's YOU "dailywesterner" and "biblicisminstitute" and "celebrity-leaks" (porn) and "I made $7000 last week...."]. Thank you.
In reply to Fucky POS crazy dotards, he… by ne-tiger
Now you know why oil spiked on Friday with no news.
the generals need a summer home
In reply to ^^^ lloll ^^^ CHRONIC… by ZeroSpam
Congressional insider trading
In reply to Now you know why oil spiked… by Doña K
Why is the truth only found from a foreign source?
If a democracy can't have truth, it can't survive.
The secrecy system that has evolved in the US is its downfall.
In reply to Congressional insider trading by dirty fingernails
Stop being anti-Semitic, goy.
In reply to Why is the truth only found… by brianshell
Ok, Russia. What are you gonna do about it? My opinion on Putin and Russia is reserved, but I think when push comes to shove, they’ll probably let the US have their way with Syria and Iran
In reply to Stop being anti-Semitic, goy. by Blue Steel 309
Russia have not come this far in Syria for nothing - if the US try anything - Russia will disable anything they have !!
In reply to Ok, Russia. What are you… by Janet smeller
In Shaa Allah the evil forces of the Great Satan near the Islamic homelands will be utterly destroyed
In reply to Russia have not come this… by Jack Oliver
Somewhere in all of this is pipelines, ports, access and transport of recently discovered massive fossil fuels off the coast of Lebanon (Israel claims if you look at a map cross-eyed) destined to Europe. Russia will have a say (competition) in how this unfolds. Trump looses me if he continues this insanity. Now is a good time for negotiations and disengagement from western Iraq and Syria.
In reply to In Shaa Allah the evil… by directaction
Russia’s rusting military equipment and inferior technology will get blown apart by the US military. To say nothing of the poor Russian boys inside that equipment.
You Putinbots should save the lives of your comrades: Tell your boss not to get in our way or you’ll be wiped out like that brigade of unfortunates that began operations too close to a US base.
In reply to somewhere in all of this is… by two hoots
You're full of shit. I have been analyzing Russian, Chinese, America, German, British and French weapons for years now, and they most certainly do not have 'rusting equipment', nor will your poor sacrificial lambs harm them one bit.
Feel like losing a couple of aircraft carriers, do you?
In reply to Russia’s rusting military… by Ramesees
Though the jew supremacists and their media want your eyes on Russia & Putin they should be here:
Time to Investigate ‘Israelgate’
http://americanfreepress.net/time-to-investigate-israelgate/
In reply to You're full of shit. I have… by east of eden
You're very reckless with other people's children. You are a psychopath.
In reply to Russia’s rusting military… by Ramesees
The tranny brigades& the Raspberry Berets havent fought anyone with a navy and an air force since ww2, & the Soviets did most of it.
In reply to Russia’s rusting military… by Ramesees
and you would be wrong.
In reply to Ok, Russia. What are you… by Janet smeller
So far Russia has not proven that they will stand up to other powers.
They could have, and should have, declared that Syria is off limits to any force not invited there by Syrian government and any unauthorized force will be destroyed.
Then backed up that declaration with taking down any unauthorized aircraft that ventured into Syria or fired into Syria from outside its borders.
Instead they tried to play nice with the US as well as NATO.
In reply to and you would be wrong. by east of eden
Turkey is the problem there. On one hand they are part of Nato but they are also a client of Russia. Turkey is the classic case of playing both sides against each other.
In reply to So far Russia has not proven… by BarkingCat
Well, not so much. You are forgetting about the nest of CIA/Mossad/MI6 'directors' operating in a small mountain range, west of Alleppo. The Russian's vaporized all of them with 2 Kaliber's, one right after the other. There was nothing left.
The fact that Russia has not been more aggressive has more to do with their reluctance to give what the USSA wants, a world war. I am not all that familiar with the workings of 'asymmetric warfare', but at the least, it proposes a limited but potent response to attacks.
It's become pretty obvious from the statements from Britain, France, Germany and of course the jooo hole, as well as positioning of assets, that someone in the Pentagram is not giving up Syria, and will continue to try to destroy Assad.
What the Donald does when that person finally shows their hand will be interesting to watch, if we live that long.
In reply to So far Russia has not proven… by BarkingCat
So you think Russia spent all that money and blood just to tuck tail and run home when the big bad wolf threatens?
Interesting.
IMO odds are the exceptional demockracy won't launch,,, just like they haven't launched on North Korea. Oh,,, they'll posture and threaten and bark but the US only picks on defenseless countries,,,
We'll see.
In reply to Ok, Russia. What are you… by Janet smeller
The difference between North Korea on the one hand and Syria/ Iran on the other is that Israel is hungry for a piece of Syria and Iran, but North Korea not so much.
The US dances to the Israeli tune so this looks very dangerous indeed to me. I hope Russia can take out everyone and everything involved in any illegal attack on Syria.
In reply to So you think Russia spent… by rejected
Look at this.
I almost died of laughter.
https://twitter.com/RussiaConnects/status/975137807537770497
In reply to The difference between North… by Conscious Reviver
The US has never killed large number of Russian troops or even spies. I am sure that small numbers of troops/spies have been killed covertly without either side instigating a war or conflict, but the US will never knowingly attack Russian troops. Look at the the attack last year on the Syrian air base. They told the Russians and Syrians they were going to attack and then fired on a deserted air base. I am sure the US will always probe to see what they can get away with, but there will not be a large killing of Russian or even Iranian troops. The US cannot afford an extended war against ANYONE.
In reply to Ok, Russia. What are you… by Janet smeller
us only like to fight rock throwers and rice paddy dwellers...
oh, by the way, if the sleepy mericans were truly awakened to 9/11, that could be the beginning of the end of the treasonous take over...who can help us with that?
In reply to The US has never killed… by The Ram
the rice paddy dwellers in VN kicked their asses out. They just couldn't win, for all of their power and toys.
In reply to us only like to fight rock… by BullyBearish
We did win. Read Frank Snepp's book. The Democrats pulled defeat from the mouth of victory.
In reply to the rice paddy dwellers in… by Razor_Edge
You guys aren’t phrasing the debate accurately
There is no ‘us’ or ‘we’
There is no simple ‘win’ or ‘lose’
’You’ only represent pawns in the peanut gallery for The Oligarch Show as they prioritize various aspects of their weapons, drug & human trafficking
In reply to We did win. Read Frank… by Ace006
revisionism.
In reply to We did win. Read Frank… by Ace006
And the French.
It was not called the "10,000 Day War" for nothing.
In reply to the rice paddy dwellers in… by Razor_Edge
well let's be fair and balanced...MacStain tried to sink a carrier which was a big help no doubt... ;-)
In reply to the rice paddy dwellers in… by Razor_Edge
"Songbird" MacStain, the VC's intel liason.
In reply to well let's be fair and… by attah-boy-Luther
A dumb ass comment if ever there was one.
In reply to us only like to fight rock… by BullyBearish
His remark about the inability of 'mericans to wake up to the lies of 9-11 is not dumb-ass.
In reply to A dumb ass comment if ever… by Ace006
How so? Songbird McStain was a shitty pilot.
In reply to A dumb ass comment if ever… by Ace006
That depends on whose side one is on.
If you were VC, McStain was a great pilot.
In reply to How so? Songbird McStain was… by KnightsofNee
mccain is the North Vietnam's greatest, living Air Force Ace of the war. They are thinking of building a statue to him when they get the chance.
In reply to That depends on whose side… by ThanksChump
Can't afford it?
They'll just add it to the debt they'll try and make the sheeple pay.
Wall Street loves debt: it yields rivers of lovely interest forever . . .
In reply to The US has never killed… by The Ram
Yes, and anyone with even a pea brain is laughing their ass off at the prospects of starting a war over a turncoat spy that will ultimately kill a BBBBBBBBILLION!!!!!
theresa May is a bigger idiot than the gay Kenyan.
In reply to The US has never killed… by The Ram
That's not what I see. Last year when I was living close to the equator, I could see the US early warning satellites ringing the equator mostly every night. I guess that is where they 'park them'. I could usually see four of them. They moved them at one point when McStain was yammering about raising a million man arab army, but then they came back when that idea was thrown into the waste basket.
Now I see them over the far west and dead centre in mainland USA. They didn't move them there for fun.
In reply to The US has never killed… by The Ram
Im making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do, ====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to That's not what I see. Last… by east of eden
▲▲▲ Slopz38 ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲▲
THIS IS BUT ANOTHER LOG-ON FROM ZeroHedge's OBSESSIVE-COMPULSIVE WHACKED-OUT ZIT-FACED SPAMMER, here peddling links to ANOTHER spam page, ALSO LADEN WITH TROJANS AND VIRUSES. DO NOT CLICK ON ANY LINK FROM THIS SPAMMER!!!
This chronic thread-hijacker and poster of "My last paycheck..." spam with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "pier" "beepbop" "Braveheart" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" -- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" (under other log-on's) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpages, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" or "BIBLICISM GOES PORNO" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
ALL THIS SPAM IS FROM THE SAME SPAMMER!
•dailywesterner
•celebrity-leaks (porn)
•biblicism
•"I made $7000 last week ..... this is what I do"
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "LLOLL" who chronically SPAM posts short-URL links to his virus- and trojan-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "STIZAZZ" "PRIVETHEDGE" and "PIER" "SLOPZ38" "BRAVEHEART" "BEEPBOP", among dozens of other banned log-ons [that's YOU "dailywesterner" and "biblicisminstitute" and "celebrity-leaks" (porn) and "I made $7000 last week...."]. Thank you.
In reply to Im making over $7k a month… by slopz38
Do you know the satellite catalogue numbers for those satellites? Are they in the GEO band?
In reply to That's not what I see. Last… by east of eden
No, of course I don't know the 'catalogue' numbers, but I can see, with my own eyes and it isn't too tough to figure out what is going on.
In reply to Do you know the satellite… by UnpatrioticHoarder
East, I am prepared to believe you, but how can you tell exactly where they are located over?
In reply to That's not what I see. Last… by east of eden
1918-1920 Arkhangelsk and Vladivostock
In reply to The US has never killed… by The Ram