Russia Claims US Deploys Warships For Imminent Attack On Syria, Trains Militants For False Flag Attack

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/17/2018 - 23:33

Last April, in one of the Trump administration's first "diplomatic" ventures, the US fired 59 Tomahawk missiles on Syria, in stated retaliation for the latest alleged chemical attack by the Assad regime, the same "false flag" excuse which was used by the US to officially enter the conflict back in 2013 when military tensions between the US and Russia nearly resulted in a regional war.

Well, it appears that Assad is a relentless glutton for punishment, because not even a year later, the WaPo reported two weeks ago that the US is considering a new military action against Syria for - what else - retaliation against Assad's latest chemical attack, which took place several weeks earlier.

How do we know Assad (and apparently, Russia) was behind the attack? We don't: in fact, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in a moment of bizarre honesty, admitted that he really doesn't know much at all about "whoever conducted the attacks." But hey: just like it is "highly likely" that Russia poisoned the former Russian double agent in the UK - with no proof yet - so it is "highly likely" that a clearly irrational Assad was once again behind an attack which he knew would provoke violent and aggressive retaliation by the US, and once again destabilize his regime.

And so we now wait for that flashing, red headline saying that US ships in the Mediterranean have launched a missile attack on Syria, just like a year ago. Only this time Russia - which is allied with the Assad regime - is not planning to be on the defensive, and according to Russia’s Defense Ministry, "US instructors" are currently training militants to stage false flag chemical attacks in south Syria, i.e., the catalyst that will be used to justify the US attack on Assad. The incidents, the ministry said, will be used a pretext for airstrikes on Syrian government troops and infrastructure.

“We have reliable information at our disposal that US instructors have trained a number of militant groups in the vicinity of the town of At-Tanf, to stage provocations involving chemical warfare agents in southern Syria,” Russian General Staff spokesman General Sergey Rudskoy said at a news briefing on Saturday.

According to the Russian, "early in March, the saboteur groups were deployed to the southern de-escalation zone to the city of Deraa, where the units of the so-called Free Syrian Army are stationed."

"They are preparing a series of chemical munitions explosions. This fact will be used to blame the government forces. The components to produce chemical munitions have been already delivered to the southern de-escalation zone under the guise of humanitarian convoys of a number of NGOs."

And, using the exact same worn out narrative as last April, and every prior "chemical attack by the Assad Regime", the "planned provocations will be widely covered in the Western media and will ultimately be used as a pretext by the US-led coalition to launch strikes on Syria", Rudskoy warned.

"The provocations will be used as a pretext by the United States and its allies to launch strikes on military and government infrastructure in Syria."

Confirming the WaPo's report from early March, it now appears that an attack is imminent.

“We’re registering the signs of the preparations for the possible strikes. Strike groups of the cruise missile carriers have been formed in the east of the Mediterranean Sea, Persian Gulf and Red Sea.”

Rudskoy also warned that another false flag chemical attack is being prepared in the province of Idlib by the “Al-Nusra Front terrorist group, in coordination with the White Helmets.” The militants have already received 20 containers of chlorine to stage the incident, he said.

Moscow and Damascus have repeatedly warned about upcoming chemical provocations, and have highlighted that banned warfare agents have been used by the militants. Of course, none of that matters to the Western press which has its marching orders to expose the bloodthirsty killer Assad as an irrational despot who will use the exact same military method month after month and year after year, knowing well the response he will get from the US.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Syrian government forces reportedly captured a well-equipped chemical laboratory in Eastern Ghouta. Footage from the facility has been published by the SANA news agency.

The installation contained modern industrial-grade hardware of foreign origins, large amounts of chemical substances as well as crude homemade munitions ad their parts. It was unclear if the chemical lab was capable of synthesizing the novachok nerve gas used in the attempted murder of the Russian agent in the UK that has resulted in the latest diplomatic scandal involving Russia and the west.

J S Bach Duc888 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 11:20 Permalink

Any excuse to justify the trillions of dollars wasted on our "Defense" budget.

Like the Doritos ad campaign: "Eat up, we'll make more"... the Pentagon's motto is: "Blow up, we'll buy more."

We should start giving defense contracts to minority companies like the one that built the Florida bridge. THAT would scare the pantaloons off the Russians for sure.

Looney skbull44 Sat, 03/17/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

 

About a month ago, Macron, out of nowhere, said, “We will attack Syria if Assad uses chemical weapons again”. THAT was the day when he was told to get ready. I think?

A few days later, May, for no apparent reason, repeated that verbatim.

Even Merkel, who usually tries to avoid this shit, mumbled something along those lines.

It looked like they want to attack Syria on the eve of the Russian Presidential election (March 18). They seem to be running late.

Fucking neocons – they want WOAR!

Looney

two hoots directaction Sat, 03/17/2018 - 19:59 Permalink

Somewhere in all of this is pipelines, ports, access and transport of recently discovered massive fossil fuels off the coast of Lebanon   (Israel claims if you look at a map cross-eyed) destined to Europe.   Russia will have a say (competition) in how this unfolds.  Trump looses me if he continues this insanity.  Now is a good time for negotiations and disengagement from western Iraq and Syria.  

Ramesees two hoots Sun, 03/18/2018 - 09:05 Permalink

Russia’s rusting military equipment and inferior technology will get blown apart by the US military. To say nothing of the poor Russian boys inside that equipment. 

You Putinbots should save the lives of your comrades: Tell your boss not to get in our way or you’ll be wiped out like that brigade of unfortunates that began operations too close to a US base. 

BarkingCat east of eden Sat, 03/17/2018 - 21:00 Permalink

So far Russia has not proven that they will stand up to other powers.

They could have, and should have,  declared that Syria is off limits to any force not invited there by Syrian government and any unauthorized force will be destroyed. 

Then backed up that declaration with taking down any unauthorized aircraft that ventured into Syria or fired into Syria from outside its borders. 

Instead they tried to play nice with the US as well as NATO. 

east of eden BarkingCat Sun, 03/18/2018 - 07:38 Permalink

Well, not so much. You are forgetting about the nest of CIA/Mossad/MI6 'directors' operating in a small mountain range, west of Alleppo. The Russian's vaporized all of them with 2 Kaliber's, one right after the other. There was nothing left.

The fact that Russia has not been more aggressive has more to do with their reluctance to give what the USSA wants, a world war. I am not all that familiar with the workings of 'asymmetric warfare', but at the least, it proposes a limited but potent response to attacks. 

It's become pretty obvious from the statements from Britain, France, Germany and of course the jooo hole, as well as positioning of assets, that someone in the Pentagram is not giving up Syria, and will continue to try to destroy Assad.

What the Donald does when that person finally shows their hand will be interesting to watch, if we live that long.

rejected Janet smeller Sat, 03/17/2018 - 17:24 Permalink

So you think Russia spent all that money and blood just to tuck tail and run home when the big bad wolf threatens?

Interesting.

IMO odds are the exceptional demockracy won't launch,,, just like they haven't launched on North Korea. Oh,,, they'll posture and threaten and bark but the US only picks on defenseless countries,,,

We'll see.

The Ram Janet smeller Sat, 03/17/2018 - 18:12 Permalink

The US has never killed large number of Russian troops or even spies.  I am sure that small numbers of troops/spies have been killed covertly without either side instigating a war or conflict, but the US will never knowingly attack Russian troops.  Look at the the attack last year on the Syrian air base.  They told the Russians and Syrians they were going to attack and then fired on a deserted air base.  I am sure the US will always probe to see what they can get away with, but there will not be a large killing of Russian or even Iranian troops.  The US cannot afford an extended war against ANYONE.  

east of eden The Ram Sun, 03/18/2018 - 07:31 Permalink

That's not what I see. Last year when I was living close to the equator, I could see the US early warning satellites ringing the equator mostly every night. I guess that is where they 'park them'. I could usually see four of them. They moved them at one point when McStain was yammering about raising a million man arab army, but then they came back when that idea was thrown into the waste basket.

Now I see them over the far west and dead centre in mainland USA. They didn't move them there for fun.

 

