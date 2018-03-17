Trump Asked Saudi King For $4 Billion So US Troops Can Leave Syria

The Washington Post has revealed that President Trump attempted to extricate US troops from Syria by asking ally Saudi Arabia to foot the bill for postwar reconstruction and "stabilization" projects in the area of northeast Syria currently occupied by US coalition forces, to the tune of $4 billion. The deal would involve US allies like Saudi Arabia moving into a lead position regarding coalition policy in Syria, while hastening a US exit.
Though the coalition continues to claim that its occupation of Syrian soil is toward anti-terror and humanitarian efforts, including the reestablishment of civilian infrastructure in a region previously controlled by ISIS, America's top general, CENTCOM chief Gen. Joseph Votel, admitted in congressional testimony this week that the Syrian government along with its Russian and Iranian allies have effectively won the war.
General Votel's very frank admissions on Syria stunned hawks like Senator Graham, who were looking for more muscular policy goals. The Washington Post summarized this part of the exchange as follows:
[A]sked on Tuesday in a Congressional hearing if Bashar al-Assad had “won”, Gen. Joseph Votel, head of US Central Command, replied, “I do not think that is too strong of a statement. I think [Russia and Iran] have provided him with the wherewithal to be ascendant at this point.”
Senator Lindsey Graham asked Votel, “And it is not your mission in Syria to deal with the Iranian-Assad-Russia problem?” Graham asked Votel. “That’s not in your ‘things to do,’ right?”
The general replied, “That’s correct, senator.”
Votel declined to say whether he believed the US military should pursue that broader objective. And asked whether it was still policy that Assad must leave power, Votel said: “I don’t know that that’s our particular policy at this particular point. Our focus remains on the defeat of ISIS.”
However, US policy does remain fundamentally aimed at preventing Assad and his allies from reasserting control over oil and resource rich northeast Syria, and this is where Trump reportedly envisions the Saudis as having a greater role to play, taking the pressure off US forces.
According to the Washington Post the deal was articulated by Trump directly to Saudi Arabia's King Salman in a December phone call. The Post reports:
In a December phone call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, President Trump had an idea he thought could hasten a U.S. exit from Syria: Ask the king for $4 billion. By the end of the call, according to U.S. officials, the president believed he had a deal.
The White House wants money from the kingdom and other nations to help rebuild and stabilize the parts of Syria that the U.S. military and its local allies have liberated from the Islamic State. The postwar goal is to prevent Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian partners from claiming the areas, or the Islamic State from regrouping, while U.S. forces finish mopping up the militants.
But missed (or more likely deliberately ignored) by the Post reporters is the central irony that Saudi Arabia could possibly "stabilize" anything in Syria at all. As the New York Times concluded in a lengthy investigation over the kingdom's role in fueling the rise of ISIS and directing the broader jihadist insurgency in Syria, the Saudis are "both the arsonists and the firefighters" in Syria and throughout the region.
Revelation of the $4 billion proposed deal comes as Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is set to arrive in Washington on Monday for high level talks with US officials, including a Tuesday meeting with President Trump. The Saudi Embassy in Washington refused to comment on the offer, and neither side has yet confirmed or denied that a deal was reached or is in the works.
Last month the US announced a mere $200 million pledge toward reconstruction efforts in Syria - a paltry sum (considering total rebuilding costs have been widely estimated at $200-350 billion) perhaps intended to highlight the need of other countries to share in the burden. The Washington Post continues:
For Trump - who has long railed against insufficient burden-sharing by allies under the U.S. security umbrella - getting others to foot the bill for expensive postwar efforts is important. A $4 billion Saudi contribution would go a long way toward U.S. goals in Syria that the Saudis say they share, particularly that of limiting Assad’s power and rolling back Iran’s influence. By comparison, the United States last month announced a $200 million donation to the stabilization effort.
The more simple translation of Trump's message to the Saudis seems to be something like this: "Our occupation of Syria is costly. If you don't want Assad and Iran to regain the whole country, then you're invited to take over the occupation yourselves."
Judging by Trump's recent maneuvers with the Saudis and CENTCOM chief Votel's congressional testimony, it appears we are in for more long, painful mission creep and perpetuation of the illegal occupation of Syria with no end in sight.
Comments
""according to U.S. officials,""
Name the officials who said this. Otherwise, it is FAKE NEWS.
Syriaously?
In reply to ""according to U.S… by JLee2027
I’m really confused. Our mission is to defeat ISIS??? WTF? Why we wanna beat Israel and ourselves?
In reply to Syriaou? by Déjà view
Well, we had to create ISIS, to find out what's in it.
In reply to I’m really confused. Our… by Americano
Tomahawk cruise missiles.
In reply to Well, we had to create ISIS,… by An Shrubbery
Proportionately, Saudi Arabia runs nearly the biggest budget deficit in the world:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-day-two-g20-members-run-budget-surplus/
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
The deal would involve US allies like Saudi Arabia moving into a lead position regarding coalition policy in Syria, while hastening a US exit.
HaHaHaHaHa,,,that's never going to happen.
House of Saud also run with tail between legs when they think of Russia and Iran. House of Saud is the same as the cowards in Tel Aviv..without the threat of the JUSA 'big stick' they got nothing.
Votel is a gutless POS, he knows that any attack on Syria now leads to WW3, but, He wants to live to get that pension.
In reply to Proportionately, Saudi… by Four Star
When you see stories like this it makes you wonder if stuff like this is complete bullshit and just gets put out there to distract people or the people running things in the Mideast really don't have a clue as to what's really going on there. IMO this is just bullshit.
In reply to The deal would involve US… by 07564111
The DEMONS OF WAR are wagging Israhell to destroy the Middle East.
In reply to When you see stories like… by Dickweed Wang
▲▲▲ lloll ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲▲
This Whackjob with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "pier" "beepbop" "Braveheart" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" -- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" ("DEMONS OF WAR", above) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpage, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
•dailywesterner
•celebrity-leaks (porn)
•biblicism
•"I made $7000 last week ..... this is what I do"
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "LLOLL" who chronically SPAM posts short-URL links to his virus- and trojan-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "STIZAZZ" "PRIVETHEDGE" and "PIER" "SLOPZ38" "BRAVEHEART" "BEEPBOP", among dozens of other banned log-ons [that's YOU "dailywesterner" and "biblicisminstitute" and "celebrity-leaks" (porn) and "I made $7000 last week...."]. Thank you.
In reply to The DEMONS OF WAR are… by lloll
seems you have to put yourself on the list as well.
In reply to ..... by ZeroSpam
... lol ... i will believe it when i see it.
In reply to seems you have to put… by oncemore1
Bloody monotheists and their "Armageddon"!
Wish fulfilment, the "return of the Messiah" trumpets blaring.
And you have the audacity to claim not to be a set of Death Cults?
The cross is the Roman equivalent of the hangman's noose. Substitute the cross for a noose and all becomes clear.
Oh yes. Armageddon can be organized. Lots of luck with the trumpet thing.
In reply to postwar syria ... lol by Pandelis
Please note that in the Catholic church, the dead body of Jesus of Nazareth is hanging on the cross. The cross is not the featured item; the featured item is the man who died for his beliefs. It is the protestant church that took the man off the cross and worshiped the cross alone.
In reply to Bloody monotheists and their… by Is-Be
Saudi's are getting beaten up by the flip-flop army in Yemen, they really think they have a chance against Iran/Russia/Syria?
In reply to Please note that in the… by Koba the Dread
'US policy does remain fundamentally aimed at preventing Assad and his allies from reasserting control over oil and resource rich northeast Syria'
But I thought US policy was a humanitarian effort to save the poor little children from chemical weapons? That's what they've been telling me on the evening news! You mean its really about oil and resources?
In reply to Saudi's are getting beaten… by eforce
That's right. This is because Assad is a monster and Afghanistan was so women can wear whatever they like on their heads.
Libya was because a chaotic failed state is better than a Gaddafi state which was beginning to look like an inconvenience for US hegemony. Iraq was because WMD were thick on the ground and deployable in minutes,
Gee, I wonder why nobody believes anything anymore?
Now that truth is the enemy, a government ministry of truth will be needed to make sure we only see one side ever, and everything else will be fake news .
In reply to 'US policy does remain… by Took Red Pill
The empty cross speaks of resurrection. But then something like that could never happen. After all, we know where all matter comes from and how life came from matter and how life became a self aware human being with a free will. Science answers those questions, doesn't it?
In reply to Please note that in the… by Koba the Dread
The empty cross speaks of resurrection. But then something like that could never happen. After all, we know where all matter comes from and how life came from matter and how life became a self aware human being with a free will. Science answers those questions, doesn't it?
In reply to Please note that in the… by Koba the Dread
The empty cross speaks of resurrection. But then something like that could never happen. After all, we know where all matter comes from and how life came from matter and how life became a self aware human being with a free will. Science answers those questions, doesn't it?
In reply to Please note that in the… by Koba the Dread
I like the rib and mud story and the talking snake too.
I like to remind my wife that if it wasn't for people like her, we wouldn't be in this mess.
In reply to The empty cross speaks of… by Laughing Sawfish
When you return to the mud from which you were made, see what you have to say then.
The talking snake was only a metaphor used to describe Satan (like Jesus Christ is called the lamb). Upon your belly you shall go, is a figure of speech denoting his fall from Heaven. In the book of Revelation, Satan is called the dragon and his identity is revealed (Rev 20:2 And he seized the dragon--the ancient serpent, who is the devil and Satan).
In reply to I like the rib and mud story… by shovelhead
You're talking to a guy who read too many Thor comic books.
In reply to Please note that in the… by Koba the Dread
this is turning upside down ...
In reply to Bloody monotheists and their… by Is-Be
I don't remember where I read it, but after Kushner lost his security clearance and Goldman left because Kushner was his info man for the Bankster Zionists, supposedly trump is "encouraging" Jarvanka to go back to NY. Ivanka supposedly has enrolled the kids there for school there this year. I really think Trump is NOT totally in Israhell's camp but of course has to play the cards out. Also, Trump is supposedly aware that Kushner targeted Ivanka after she was profiled by Mossad. Trump's Alpha male decisions recently begin a whole new game.
In reply to … by Pandelis
Seems like your PMS has destroyed your ability to think, dude.
In reply to seems you have to put… by oncemore1
I already tried that. It doesn't work. No one at the abuse desk I guess.
In reply to ..... by ZeroSpam
Business people do things like that:"I give you soandso much money and then I am free of this hassle. Deal? I can up the offer but not much". US involvement in Syria costs more than it's worth.
In reply to When you see stories like… by Dickweed Wang
"The Washington Post has revealed that President Trump attempted to extricate US troops from Syria by asking ally Saudi Arabia to foot the bill for postwar reconstruction and "stabilization" projects in the area of northeast Syria currently occupied by US coalition forces, to the tune of $4 billion."
I don't get this at all. Agent Orange is Commander in Chief. If he wants, he can instantly recall all American (Israel-ass-licking) troops from Syria anytime he wants. The Syrians can "re-construct" their own land - albeit with great difficulty... but, still - they would rather do so without the malevolent "help" of Israel-backed USA.
In reply to Business people do things… by uhland62
Syria is Hussein Obozo, John McTraitor, and Hitlery Klinton's mess so Donald Trump should point that out
In reply to "The Washington Post has… by J S Bach
Yes! And AIPAC's.
In reply to Syria is Hussein Obozo, John… by runswithscissors
remember , you are talking about trump. dimly lite "bright" bulb.
In reply to Syria is Hussein Obozo, John… by runswithscissors
And yet your grammar AND spelling are remedial. If you're going to make fun of someones intellect, you need to be smarter than they are. You couldn't even type a complete sentence ... troll.
In reply to remember , you are talking… by new game
Out (of Syria) is out but this is an unrealistic request. The Saudis funded the ISIS monster and the Syrians would want Sunni fanatics in their country like a bad case of jock itch.
In reply to "The Washington Post has… by J S Bach
He wants to make a good deal, and the troops to where they belong: Chicago.
In reply to "The Washington Post has… by J S Bach
The simple cut-and-run from Afghanistan paved the way for trillions more to be spent later on based on subsequent events. This time someone will be there to keep an eye on things.
Not sure how it will help though and maybe after the trouble this strategy creates next time they will try to find someone reliable instead. Better still would be not have a war at all, but that is too much to hope for.
In reply to "The Washington Post has… by J S Bach
Dig up the old Trump interviews. He always said he was sick of the US protecting other countries and not being paid for their services. "We protect them, they get rich ... they're laughing at us ..."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEPs17_AkTI
But I would prefer it if he gave the $4bn to Syria so Syrian companies owned and operated by Syrian people could rebuild Syria...
In reply to Business people do things… by uhland62
graft, owwww that smell, graft....
In reply to Dig up the old Trump… by PT
Baghdad proved US is very good at totally destroying a city, but totally sucks at putting things back together again.
The previous empire managed to keep subject countries orderly and law abiding by retaining the previous management as far as possible.
Then again, Uk wanted its colonies as trading partners whereas US just wants to make sure they are dysfunctional and so not a nuisance.
In reply to Dig up the old Trump… by PT
Israel doesn't care how much money Americans spend to do their dirty work.
In reply to Business people do things… by uhland62
It costs nothing if you print it!
A mighty fine mechanism to get freshly printed into the global economy.
It costs nothing if you print it also applies to many global institutions like the UN that were paid off with all the freshly printed and puppet governments. What is more astounding over the last two years is all concepts of freedom, democracy and voting rights etc. everything was a fucking illusion if those elected were all appointed from political parties controlled by the globalists. At that point any vote for freedom, democracy, voting rights is to vote for a kick in the teeth if you are not from a favorable group.
In reply to Business people do things… by uhland62
How many more people can Been Salami'd hang upside down? Looks like Syria will "fall". Lol
In reply to The deal would involve US… by 07564111
All the article says is that America now needs to ask for money to run away...
it even costs 4 billion for it's army to pull back....
THAT'S 10% OF THE ENTIRE RUSSIAN DEFENSE BUDGET!!! AND THEY CAN ATTACK WITH THAT MONEY!
In reply to How many more people can… by Supafly
My love for Trump grows each day. He's a wonderful orange stud. It's about time we took some money from those sand-niggers. Good for us.
In reply to The deal would involve US… by 07564111
Im making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do, ====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to My love for Trump grows each… by purplewarrior
▲▲▲ Slopz38 ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲▲
THIS IS BUT ANOTHER LOG-ON FROM ZeroHedge's OBSESSIVE-COMPULSIVE WHACKED-OUT ZIT-FACED SPAMMER, here peddling links to ANOTHER spam page, ALSO LADEN WITH TROJANS AND VIRUSES. DO NOT CLICK ON ANY LINK FROM THIS SPAMMER!!!
This chronic thread-hijacker and poster of "My last paycheck..." spam with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "pier" "beepbop" "Braveheart" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" -- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" (under other log-on's) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpages, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" or "BIBLICISM GOES PORNO" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
ALL THIS SPAM IS FROM THE SAME SPAMMER!
•dailywesterner
•celebrity-leaks (porn)
•biblicism
•"I made $7000 last week ..... this is what I do"
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "LLOLL" who chronically SPAM posts short-URL links to his virus- and trojan-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "STIZAZZ" "PRIVETHEDGE" and "PIER" "SLOPZ38" "BRAVEHEART" "BEEPBOP", among dozens of other banned log-ons [that's YOU "dailywesterner" and "biblicisminstitute" and "celebrity-leaks" (porn) and "I made $7000 last week...."]. Thank you.
In reply to Im making over $7k a month… by slopz38
But they might be willing to pony up 4 Billion dollars to buy time for us to hand things off to them.This would be a great move by Trump. Once the US soldiors are out of there, Syrian rebels sponsored by the government and Russia will scare cowardly into giving it back within 6 months. As long as we are there, US is obligated to respond to any attack on the area by Assad with the full force of the military. This way, we get out before the UN tells us to leave, and we get paid.
In reply to The deal would involve US… by 07564111
The US has given notice to the Russians Damascus will be bombed within 48 hours. Rumors are the B2s are in the air as we speak. The Russians are not backing down.
Good luck folks.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Where'd that information come from?
In reply to The US has given notice to… by BlindMonkey
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mideast-crisis-syria-russia-usa/russ…
In reply to Where'd that information… by D503