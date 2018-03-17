Trump Asked Saudi King For $4 Billion So US Troops Can Leave Syria

The Washington Post has revealed that President Trump attempted to extricate US troops from Syria by asking ally Saudi Arabia to foot the bill for postwar reconstruction and "stabilization" projects in the area of northeast Syria currently occupied by US coalition forces, to the tune of $4 billion. The deal would involve US allies like Saudi Arabia moving into a lead position regarding coalition policy in Syria, while hastening a US exit.
Though the coalition continues to claim that its occupation of Syrian soil is toward anti-terror and humanitarian efforts, including the reestablishment of civilian infrastructure in a region previously controlled by ISIS, America's top general, CENTCOM chief Gen. Joseph Votel, admitted in congressional testimony this week that the Syrian government along with its Russian and Iranian allies have effectively won the war.
General Votel's very frank admissions on Syria stunned hawks like Senator Graham, who were looking for more muscular policy goals. The Washington Post summarized this part of the exchange as follows:
[A]sked on Tuesday in a Congressional hearing if Bashar al-Assad had “won”, Gen. Joseph Votel, head of US Central Command, replied, “I do not think that is too strong of a statement. I think [Russia and Iran] have provided him with the wherewithal to be ascendant at this point.”
Senator Lindsey Graham asked Votel, “And it is not your mission in Syria to deal with the Iranian-Assad-Russia problem?” Graham asked Votel. “That’s not in your ‘things to do,’ right?”
The general replied, “That’s correct, senator.”
Votel declined to say whether he believed the US military should pursue that broader objective. And asked whether it was still policy that Assad must leave power, Votel said: “I don’t know that that’s our particular policy at this particular point. Our focus remains on the defeat of ISIS.”
However, US policy does remain fundamentally aimed at preventing Assad and his allies from reasserting control over oil and resource rich northeast Syria, and this is where Trump reportedly envisions the Saudis as having a greater role to play, taking the pressure off US forces.
According to the Washington Post the deal was articulated by Trump directly to Saudi Arabia's King Salman in a December phone call. The Post reports:
In a December phone call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, President Trump had an idea he thought could hasten a U.S. exit from Syria: Ask the king for $4 billion. By the end of the call, according to U.S. officials, the president believed he had a deal.
The White House wants money from the kingdom and other nations to help rebuild and stabilize the parts of Syria that the U.S. military and its local allies have liberated from the Islamic State. The postwar goal is to prevent Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian partners from claiming the areas, or the Islamic State from regrouping, while U.S. forces finish mopping up the militants.
But missed (or more likely deliberately ignored) by the Post reporters is the central irony that Saudi Arabia could possibly "stabilize" anything in Syria at all. As the New York Times concluded in a lengthy investigation over the kingdom's role in fueling the rise of ISIS and directing the broader jihadist insurgency in Syria, the Saudis are "both the arsonists and the firefighters" in Syria and throughout the region.
Revelation of the $4 billion proposed deal comes as Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is set to arrive in Washington on Monday for high level talks with US officials, including a Tuesday meeting with President Trump. The Saudi Embassy in Washington refused to comment on the offer, and neither side has yet confirmed or denied that a deal was reached or is in the works.
Last month the US announced a mere $200 million pledge toward reconstruction efforts in Syria - a paltry sum (considering total rebuilding costs have been widely estimated at $200-350 billion) perhaps intended to highlight the need of other countries to share in the burden. The Washington Post continues:
For Trump - who has long railed against insufficient burden-sharing by allies under the U.S. security umbrella - getting others to foot the bill for expensive postwar efforts is important. A $4 billion Saudi contribution would go a long way toward U.S. goals in Syria that the Saudis say they share, particularly that of limiting Assad’s power and rolling back Iran’s influence. By comparison, the United States last month announced a $200 million donation to the stabilization effort.
The more simple translation of Trump's message to the Saudis seems to be something like this: "Our occupation of Syria is costly. If you don't want Assad and Iran to regain the whole country, then you're invited to take over the occupation yourselves."
Judging by Trump's recent maneuvers with the Saudis and CENTCOM chief Votel's congressional testimony, it appears we are in for more long, painful mission creep and perpetuation of the illegal occupation of Syria with no end in sight.
Comments
""according to U.S. officials,""
Name the officials who said this. Otherwise, it is FAKE NEWS.
Syriaously?
In reply to ""according to U.S… by JLee2027
I’m really confused. Our mission is to defeat ISIS??? WTF? Why we wanna beat Israel and ourselves?
In reply to Syriaou? by Déjà view
Well, we had to create ISIS, to find out what's in it.
In reply to I’m really confused. Our… by Americano
Tomahawk cruise missiles.
In reply to Well, we had to create ISIS,… by An Shrubbery
Proportionately, Saudi Arabia runs nearly the biggest budget deficit in the world:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-day-two-g20-members-run-budget-surplus/
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
The deal would involve US allies like Saudi Arabia moving into a lead position regarding coalition policy in Syria, while hastening a US exit.
HaHaHaHaHa,,,that's never going to happen.
House of Saud also run with tail between legs when they think of Russia and Iran. House of Saud is the same as the cowards in Tel Aviv..without the threat of the JUSA 'big stick' they got nothing.
Votel is a gutless POS, he knows that any attack on Syria now leads to WW3, but, He wants to live to get that pension.
In reply to Proportionately, Saudi… by Four Star
When you see stories like this it makes you wonder if stuff like this is complete bullshit and just gets put out there to distract people or the people running things in the Mideast really don't have a clue as to what's really going on there. IMO this is just bullshit.
In reply to The deal would involve US… by 07564111
How many more people can Been Salami'd hang upside down? Looks like Syria will "fall". Lol
In reply to The deal would involve US… by 07564111
The US has given notice to the Russians Damascus will be bombed within 48 hours. Rumors are the B2s are in the air as we speak. The Russians are not backing down.
Good luck folks.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
OMG !! you are so right! Whoo?
No one of course.
WTF is going on with American sanity?
Can the trolls just settle down?
In reply to ""according to U.S… by JLee2027
Surprised they didn't use the fallback, "According to people familiar with the thinking of anonymous administration officials..."
In reply to ""according to U.S… by JLee2027
you are correct, but all I see is military action all over the middle east, so this would not be surprising to me. After what saudi arabia is doing to yemen, trump is actually asking saudi arabia (satan) to help rebuild Syria, a country that does not want them...Not sure how more clear I can make this to you...the pentagon wanted the seven countries, and trump just took the baton from obama and bush...Is there a time you will EVER wake up? Or are you like my son at 30, doing great but he loves his girlfriend that is hurting him...hoping she will change etc...people really need to wake up...trump is in to settle down the right and make the left crazy...perfect plan..get real
In reply to ""according to U.S… by JLee2027
trump also claims he beat ISIS...we all know that russia did....please wake up...and websites such as infowars who says the unemployment rate is down, is not true..tax cut gave crumbs to the sheeple, and gave tons to corporations to buy back their stocks...please wake up..
In reply to ""according to U.S… by JLee2027
@JLee2027
You're an idiot........
You have engaged in the informal logical fallacy of:
Argument from ignorance (appeal to ignorance, argumentum ad ignorantiam) – assuming that a claim is true because it has not been or cannot be proven false, or vice versa.
In reasoning to argue a claim, a fallacy is reasoning that is evaluated as logically incorrect and that undermines the logical validity of the argument and permits its recognition as unsound.
Try expanding your obviously very limited mental capacity. Try reading works from Plato, Aristotle, J. Locke, T. Paine, D. Diderot, J.J. Rousseau, B. Franklin, T. Jefferson, Bertrand Russel, and other enlightened thinkers.
"Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge."
Charles Darwin - The Descent of Man
"The trouble with the world is that the stupid are cocksure, and the intelligent are full of doubt."
-Bertrand Russel-
"In fact, the more one thinks he know, the less he knows"
-Menocchio- On trial during the Inquisitions
In reply to ""according to U.S… by JLee2027
“It's easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.”
― Mark Twain
In reply to @JLee2027… by JelloBeyonce
The Saudis? The world is upside down. Surely we will reach a breaking point in the near future...
In reply to The Saudis? The world is… by Sedaeng
In reply to My last pay check was $9500… by slopz38
WTF?
This shit gets moar bizarre by the hour.
Putin wins again. What's up with Erdogan and the Turks? Been pretty quiet as of late.
Are the Germans allowed back to Incirlik Air Base for Conjugal visits yet?
Where's the nukes?
Where do they get off occupying a sovereign territory?
Who gave out the free pass here?
What, no-one, you say? How can that be?
Thats why Trump is about to strike Damascus
In Damascus, you strike Damascus and Mother Russia strikes you. Try it and see.
In reply to Thats why Trump is about to… by lolmao500
After all the threats, posturing and bullshit the US never struck North Korea.
I believe the same goes for Syria. Posturing, Threats, positioning ships etc but no strike.
The US does not attack nations that can strike back unless it is sure of complete dominance. Ever since WWII the US has mainly struck countries that had no defenses. Even then they have had no victories.
Not saying the US will not strike as crazies are in command but past history puts the chances pretty low.
In reply to Thats why Trump is about to… by lolmao500
meet the new boss
If the saudi scum would go in a fight with syria and russia, that would be win win for everybody
When the Donald visited Saudi Barbaria,doing the sword dance the the Wahhabi Glob fondling , he tried to extort money from all Gulf States. They all coughed up some Bil , except Qatar ,who told him to FO.
After this ,Qatar was demonized and the trade war/blockade against it started .
The Donald is a MOB BOSS (and it is not possible to be a successful real estate guy in Jew York ,without the Kosher Nostra's seal of approval).
This should be quite obvious by now.
I heard differently.
I heard that the whole presence there is over a pipeline. And when Qatar started doing deals with Iran, Saudi Arabia panicked and started beating the drums against Qatar. In the same discussion, Jim Willie I think it was, explained that there was a a coup attempt on Salman from Yemen, thus their invasion of Yemen.
In reply to When the Donald visited… by veritas semper…
I believe the story, trump's history of dealing is well documented , shenanigans after shenanigans.
However the saudis who started the mess in Syria, why would they want the yanks to leave??
I think the story is backward, Trump asked the king for $4billion to stay otherwise he will grab his marbles and go home.
The Washington Post is just another propaganda outlet. Nothing they report should be believed.
Can you trust Wahhabi camel piss guzzlers? I did't think so.
Get the fuck out of Syria please, and don't ever come back.
blow up USA and never rebuild it
It wasn't some ace reporter on the beat who uncovered "the fact" that Trump asked Saudi for the $4 billion so USA can leave Syria. This "factoid" was fed to the Washington Post for dissemination to the gullible masses. It is called a "trial balloon". It is just one of thousands of propaganda/misinformation communications hitting the airwaves daily. There IS purpose behind this, but what is that purpose? Is this intended to influence opinion in America, or Saudi Arabia, or some other target group? Are they laying the psychological groundwork for a withdrawal from Syria, or are they trying to gauge the support for America leaving Syria with other populations? What thing we can be sure of, and that is Trump did NOT walk up to the Saudi king and "ask" for $4 billion so American can leave Syria. How absurd a proposition is that? If Trump needs $4 billion, that's chump change to the FED, they can print it up in a nano-second. If we only knew what the real reasons were behind all their lies...
good analysis MrNot....who benefits by this tho? that is the question... this story came out and no rebuttal from trump yet...stories such as this are to be put in a file cabinet and watch for future stories.
In reply to It wasn't some ace reporter… by MrNoItAll
How about regime change with democracy, women's and gay's rights in Saudi Arabia?
Good! Our last POTUS was bowing to these goat fuckers.
Hey, aren't they on the UN Human Rights Commission?
Imagine how happy the Syrian women will be to greet their new neighbors!
Sounds like a chunk of Syria is going to be leased to Saudi Arabia, Have no idea who pays back the reconstruction costs but sounds like POTUS doesn't want the territory to return to Damascus.
Well, it does have oil fields, which the Saudis might find interesting.
The important thing isn't the $200 million. It isn't the ongoing, illegal occupation. It isn't the funding and support of a known anarcho-communist group (YPG). It isn't the $4 billion that the House of Fraud will eventually ante up. It certainly isn't the Syrian people affected by this bullshit.
The important thing is, not a single hair on a single head of Gawd's own self-Chosen will be at risk here. It advances their interests and they risk nothing. All it cost is some bribes paid through AIPAC and some Mossad spywork to get the dirt on "our" politicians through the ADL. Small price to pay to have your Golems do all the heavy lifting.
Shalom!
Fuck the Washington Post, time to burn that shit to the ground
Blah blah. No, more like Trump asked KSA for a $4billion pledge to rebuild Syria after the U.S invades to remove Assad.