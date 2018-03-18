Russia's Reaction To The Insults Of The West Is Political Suicide

Authored by Peter Koenig via The Saker blog,
The onslaught of western Russia bashing in the past days, since the alleged poison attack by a Soviet-era nerve agent, Novichok (the inventor of which, by the way, lives in the US), on a Russian double agent, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, has been just horrifying. Especially by the UK.
Starting with PM May, who outright accused Russia of using chemical weapons (CW) on UK grounds, without delivering any evidence. Strangely, there is no indication where Skripal and his daughter are, in which hospital the pair is being treated, no poison analysis is being published, they cannot be visited; there is absolutely no evidence of the substance they allegedly have been poisoned with – do Sergei and Yulia actually exist?
As a consequence, Theresa May expels 23 Russian diplomats, who have to leave the UK within a week. Then came Boris Johnson, the Foreign Minister clown, also an abject liar. He said, no he yelled, at his fellow parliamentarians that it was “Overwhelmingly likely, that Putin personally ordered the spy attack.” This accusation out of nothing against the Russian President is way more than a deep breach in diplomatic behavior, it is a shameful insult. – And no evidence is provided. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, in fact, said that Johnson’s personal attack on President Putin was “unforgivable”.
Not to miss out on the bashing theatre, UK Defense Secretary, Gavin Williamson, got even more insolent, Russia “should go away and shut up”. In response to all this demonizing Russia for an alleged crime, for which absolutely no proof has been provided, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the undiplomatic comments meant that the British authorities are nervous and have “something to hide,”. Lavrov also strongly objected, wanted to initiate a joint UK-Russia investigation into the case – is he dreaming? – and responded to a question of diplomatic retaliation, yes, that Russia will also expel UK diplomates ‘soon’.
There is no doubt that the UK acted as Washington’s poodle. In the course of this anti-Russia tirade, Trump twittered that he fully supported UK’s position. Indeed, the European puppets, Macron, Merkel, May and their chief, The Donald, signed a joint statement blaming Russia for the nerve gas attack on the former double agent, “There is no plausible alternative explanation than that Russia was to blame for the attack”. Bingo, that says it all. The presstitute picks it up and airs it to the seven corners of this globe – and the western sheeple are brainwashed once again: The Russian did it.
Well we know that. But the real point I want to make is that Russia always reacts to such nonsensical and outright false accusations; Russia always responds, rejects of course the accusations but usually with lengthy explanations, and with suggestions on how to come to the truth – as if the UK and the west would give a shit about the truth – why are they doing that? Why are you Russia, even responding?
That is foolish sign of weakness. As if Russia was still believing in the goodness of the west, as if it just needed to be awakened. What Russia is doing, every time, not just in this Skripal case, but in every senseless and ruthless attack, accusations about cyber hacking, invading Ukraine, annexing Crimea, and not to speak about the never-ending saga of Russia-Gate, Russian meddling and hacking into the 2016 US Presidential elections, favoring Trump over Hillary. Everybody with a half brain knows it’s a load of crap. Even the FBI and CIA said that there was no evidence. So, why even respond? Why even trying to undo the lies, convince the liars that they, Russia, are not culpable?
Every time the west notices Russia’s wanting to be a “good neighbor” – about which the west really couldn’t care less, Russia makes herself more vulnerable, more prone to be accused and attacked and more slandered.
Why does Russia not just break away from the west? Instead of trying to ‘belong’ to the west? Accept that you are not wanted in the west, that the west only wants to plunder your resources, your vast landmass, they want to provoke you into a war where there are no winners, a war that may destroy entire Mother Earth, but they, the ZionAnglo handlers of Washington, dream that their elite will survive to eventually take over beautiful grand Russia. That’s what they want. The Bashing is a means towards the end. The more people are with them, the easier it is to launch an atrocious war.
The Skripal case is typical. The intensity with which this UK lie-propaganda has been launched is exemplary. It has brought all of halfwit Europe – and there is a lot of them – under the spell of Russia hating. Nobody can believe that May Merkel, Macron are such blatant liars… that is beyond what they have been brought up with. A lifelong of lies pushed down their throats, squeezed into their brains. Even if something tells them – this is not quite correct, the force of comfort, not leaving their comfort zone- not questioning their own lives – is so strong that they rather cry for War, War against Russia, War against the eternal enemy of mankind. – I sadly remember in my youth in neutral Switzerland, the enemy always, but always came from the East. He was hiding behind the “Iron Curtain”.
The West is fabricating a new Iron Curtain. But while doing that, they don’t realize they are putting a noose around their own neck. Russia doesn’t need the west, but the west will soon be unable to survive without the East, the future is in the east – and Russia is an integral part of the East, of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), that encompasses half the world’s population and controls a third of the world’s economic output.
Mr. Putin, you don’t need to respond to insults from the west, because that’s what they are, abusive insults. The abject slander that Johnson boy threw at you is nothing but a miserable insult; you don’t need to respond to this behavior. You draw your consequences.
Dear President Putin, Dear Mr. Lavrov, Let them! Let them holler. Let them rot in their insanity. – Respond to the UK no longer with words but with deeds, with drastic deeds. Close their embassy. Give all embassy staff a week to vacate your country, then you abolish and eviscerate the embassy the same way the US abolished your consulates in Washington and San Francisco – a bit more than a year ago. Surely you have not forgotten. Then you give all Brits generously a month to pack up and leave your beautiful country (it can be done – that’s about what Washington is forcing its vassals around the globe to do with North Korean foreign laborers); block all trade with the UK (or with the entire West for that matter), block all western assets in Russia, because that’s the first thing the western plunderers will do, blocking Russian assets abroad. Stealing is in their blood.
Mr. Putin, You don’t need to respond to their lowly abusive attacks, slanders, lies. You and Russia are way above the level of this lowly western pack. Shut your relation to the west. You have China, the SCO, the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Russia is part of the OBI – President Xi’s One Belt Initiative – the multi-trillion development thrive, emanating from China, connecting continents – Asia, Africa, Europe, South America – with infrastructure, trade, creating hundreds of millions of decent jobs, developing and promoting science and culture and providing hundreds of millions of people with a decent life.
What would the west do, if suddenly they had no enemy, because the enemy has decided to ignore them and take a nap? China will join you.
Everything else, responding, justifying, explaining, denying the most flagrant lies, trying to make them believe in the truth is not only a frustrating waste of time, it’s committing political suicide. You will never win. The west doesn't give a hoot about the truth – they have proven that for the last two thousand years or more. And in all that time, not an iota of conscience has entered the west’s collective mind. The west cannot be trusted. Period.
Comments
The musloids are mass raping your white teen girls and all you can do is join the #MeToo movement against Russia.
Europe is so done.
Western Europe is close to being done for but not Eastern Europe.
In reply to The musloids are mass raping… by ACP
"Western Europe is close to being done for but not Eastern Europe."
This will end in a nuclear war. Then everyone is done.
In reply to Western Europe is done for… by COSMOS
I've never found the truth to be "pointless", personally. Uncomfortable? Yes. Unpopular? In most cases. But not pointless. The truth has a way of very slowly accumulating support to itself.
Is Putin an autocrat? Pretty much. Is he a snuggly, warm person with whom many people feel emotional attachment? No. But can I wag my finger at him and call him a liar? Not anywhere near as easily as I can the vast number of Western politicians.
In reply to "Western Europe is close to… by AGuy
Distraction from the mess the west is in.
In reply to I've never found the truth… by NoDebt
"The west doesn't give a hoot about the truth..."
How true that is. Speak the truth and get jailed or have your career ruined.
In reply to Distraction from the mess… by I hate cunton
▲▲▲ pier ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲▲
This Whackjob with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "lloll" "beepbop" "Braveforce" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" "Schlomo Scheklestein" "Jumanji"-- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" ("THE CURSE", above) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpage, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
•dailywesterner
•celebrity-leaks (porn)
•biblicism
•"I made $7000 last week ..... this is what I do"
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "PIER" who chronically SPAM posts short-URL links to his virus- and trojan-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "STIZAZZ" "PRIVETHEDGE" and "LLOLL" "SLOPZ38" "BRAVEFORCE" "BEEPBOP" "SCHLOMO SCHEKLESTEIN" "JUMANJI", among dozens of other banned log-ons [that's YOU "dailywesterner" and "biblicisminstitute" and "celebrity-leaks" (porn) and "I made $7000 last week...."]. Thank you.
In reply to The west doesn't give a hoot… by pier
Putin, just off May. She deserves it as she is a world criminal for being such a world destabilizing liar or total criminally negligent incompetent.
In reply to .... by ZeroSpam
What's up with calling it the "West"? It's the dirty filthy lying jew supremacists and their jew media machine that spews out this warmongering lying bunch of crapola.
This exact same scenario played out from 1932-1946 with the jew supremacists of the world lying, agitating and forcing a war of genocide against the Good German People.
The worst thing about it, is the worlds population of goys will be jewinked by it again & again & again. They are being played & edward bernays-ed all over again.
The "west" what a joke, It's THE FILTHY LYING JEW SUPREMACISTS that's who !!!
In reply to Putin, just off May. She… by King of Ruperts Land
It's not about "telling the west" the truth...
... It's about telling the rest of the world how much of an asshole the US/UK/Israel/etc etc has become.
In reply to Whats up with calling it the… by NumbersUsa
Oh look, yet another westerner wannabe giving Russia "advice" on how they should behave...
How funny; they really must be nothing but a clueless bunch of hopeless gits, don't they... hmm...
Seriously, is this a joke, or what?
Russia probably couldn't give less of a flying fuck about such self-entitled "saviors", and glady see them all go away for good, but they still decided there's some kind of intrinsic problem with it only westerner "experts" know how to and must fix: neocons, libcons, warcons, Silicons, Vaticons, ziocons, every single type of con in existence taking turns at claiming exactly what's best for them, how, when and why; and now even fucking journos or whatever, why not?...
So maybe I should, too:
— Hey "Russia", you're doing it wrong: forget the hydrogen bombs; get some neutron bombs on your superduper whizzing hypersonic delivery vehicles, then JUST FUCKING USE THEM. There: insta peace-of-mind... and a whole wide open world for your to enjoy without any more of those nasty annoying creatures nagging you at every turn of events with their cheap ass surefire "recipe for success"...
Heck, I'd happily volunteer for sacrificial lamb, just to not having to listen to any more of these pseudo "experts" ever again, either!...
In reply to It's not about "telling the… by Shillinlikeavillan
Yes. Or in a nutshell, with their own statement."The Goy sees with the spectacles we put on his nose"
In reply to Whats up with calling it the… by NumbersUsa
"Means Motivation Opportunity"
Every investigation has to start somewhere. Maybe we should start re-writing the guidebook?
Can I suggest, "Could be Clintons" or "US Security Institutions Probably Dunnit"?
In reply to Yes. Or in a nutshell,… by Stan Derdissue
Hey SpamNazi! Do you spend your life just waiting for his spam to come along? 99% are well aware and can choose to scroll past it.... at least it varies in content... your own spam takes up heaps more space and is just an endless copy and paste. I will Copy and send your own text to abuse@zerohedge.com if you don't shut up!
In reply to .... by ZeroSpam
lololol @ abuse@zerohedge.com
Spambots live for months on ZH. Racial abuse lives forever on ZH.
You might as well complain to Oprah Winfrey, it would be quicker ;O)
In reply to Hey SpamNazi! Do you spend… by PhilofOz
I really like Moscow. When I went there. I met a girl name Suzie Rotten-crotch. She let me fuck her in the ass. She still sends me the occasional postcard. A good time was had by all.
In reply to .... by ZeroSpam
Circumcised lad ?
In reply to I really like Moscow. When I… by purplewarrior
Red Pill - John Titus - All The Plenary's Men https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2gK3s5j7PgA
In reply to Distraction from the mess… by I hate cunton
Putin is all too happy to see West tirelessly attack and insult Russia as this kind of antagonism solidifiers Russian people unity and support for the Czar Vladimir. He does not need to lift a finger, just report the news from abroad. All economic and social problems are now secondary in Russia with this vicious anti-Russia campaign in the West and its weekly russophobic hysteria.
In reply to I've never found the truth… by NoDebt
If you would listen to Putin who does give long interviews regularly you see that he understands that all of the money and energy being directed toward war is retarding the growth he and his people want to see in Russia.
That country has paid dues we can't get our minds around between the soviet overthrow of the government and WW2, never mind Stalin's years of the gulag. There is a free Russian movie with English titles on Youtube and it's called The Chekist. Strongly think it's worth your time to watch it.
In reply to Putin is all too happy to… by Belrev
Agreed. 100%
In reply to If you would listen to Putin… by FoggyWorld
The Checkist.... a great movie. It's time I watched it once more just to remind me of what the leftists around us in this day and age are capable of.
In reply to If you would listen to Putin… by FoggyWorld
Lies.
All Putin has to do is make clear that nukes rain down on New York and London if Russia is attacked. No need to produce 10,000 tanks or planes.
In reply to If you would listen to Putin… by FoggyWorld
The governments of these "big player" countries put on kabuki theater, because behind closed doors and through back channels, they are working together to enslave the peoples. That's why Russia keeps responding. That's why Little Rocket Man will say crazy, crazy things, but never bring up the (((tribe))).
Little Rocket Man is my wife's new nickname for my dangus!
<honks horn 2x>
In reply to I've never found the truth… by NoDebt
Russia is run by Jews, too. Both sides are controlled and have been for a good century now. The planet weeps...
In reply to The governments of these … by D.T.Barnum
Russia is not run by Jews. Zion is freaking out about Russia. You can't have it both ways.
There are some fifth columnist atlantacists in Russia but they do not have the upper hand at the moment.
Also, most of the Jewish Oligarchs have been taxed and forced to not enter into Russian politics.
Many Russian Jews left the country soon after the Soviet Union fell, as they feared Russian retribution.
Russia was controlled by the tribe, but that isn't the case anymore. An element of former KGB ... Andropov's group now within GRU is the main leadership pipeline.
Jewish power stems from working as an ingroup and owning the money power.
Russian central bank has paid off its foreign debts, and is buying up Russian mined gold. This gold is then the basis for Ruble emission. Also, Russia has done debt swaps with China to then get Yuan as FX.
The Rothschilds and International bankers definitely don't like that because they are cut out of the deals.
Also, Russia has been under financial attack with SWIFT system manipulations, and most recently against against Russian banks.
Things have changed since the 90's. People that keep claiming Russia is still under Jewish orbit have not been paying attention. The true status is Russia is becoming more independent politically, more powerful militarily, and more autarky in terms of economy. It is also becoming more nationalist.
None of this is good for the "international financiers" of Zion.
In reply to Russia is run by Jews, too… by coaltar
The leaders of the Anglo-Zionist Empire of Lies and ISIS (Israeli Secret Intelligence Service) were meeting in the capital city of the Anglo-Zionist Empire, Tel Aviv (soon to be Jerusalem), discussing the defeat of ISIS (Israeli Secret Intelligence Service) in Syria by Russia, Iran and Hezbollah.
Bibi: We have to teach our enemies in Russia, Iran and Hezbollah a lesson that we are not to be trifled with. What can we do?
ISIS head: We can make use some of our reproduction Soviet-era nerve gas agents and poison some unsuspecting Russian émigrés in the U.K. or USA.
Bibi: (Evilly rubbing his hands with glee) Oh, purrfect. When can you begin?
ISIS head: As soon as we identify a target, preferably in the U.K. There are lots of exiled Russian Oligarchs and former spies there.
Bibi: What happens after we poison them?
ISIS head: We order our vassals in London, Washington, Paris, Berlin, etc., to pin the blame on the Russians and specifically on Vladimir Putin.
Bibi: Won't the U.K. And EU be concerned that the Russians will cut off all of their natural gas supplies?
ISIS head: No, the gyim sheep can't think that far ahead.
Bibi: Proceed.
So, there you have it. Once again, it's all a question of who benefits the most from a false flag attack.
In reply to Russia is not run by Jews. … by MEFOBILLS
Benefits? If this escalates into conflict. The zio settler state will likely come off very badly, just like everyone else.
In reply to The leaders of the Anglo… by gregga777
We're witnessing classic psychopathic warfare. Psychopaths play mind games. They make outrageous accusations and force you to spend thousands of hours spinning your wheels in an attempt to Prove A Negative.
I know because I worked for a psychopath who did it frequently, maintaining a culture of fear even among the executive board members. One nice fellow was so affected by the stress that he developed cancer and died. (The manipulative SOB didn't have the balls to attend the funeral. Too bad.)
Again, this is classic psychopathy. I was singled out at one point for something special, being accused in front of the Board of something "Too Horrible To Describe" (those exact words), but if I apologized for "it" then there would be an opportunity to make amends. Obviously, I had no idea, and got so rattled (I was a stupid kid) that I nearly burst into tears. A few minutes after I left, I heard them all laughing about it. People are not human beings to a psychopath, they're instruments to be manipulated.
The average American zombie may still be clueless to this, but Russian officials understand, surely. America and its vassals are a Pathocracy. The directives and messaging coming out of Washington and other corners are going to get a lot more zany, because psycohpaths are nothing if not imaginative when it comes to rationalization and avoidance of responsibility.
I'm convinced of 2 things: 1) Russia's strategy is to document everything like crazy for the purpose of providing a chronicle when SHTF (letting the psychopaths dig their own hole, in other words), and 2) When SHTF, it will not involve Russia directly at all. Things are going to get so loony that rational Americans will rise up. In other words, Revolution is inevitable as long as pscyhopaths are allowed to continued to grind everything that's good about the West into the dirt.
Psychopaths: Expect no sympathy when it all comes down. For all the terror and death that you have rained upon the rest of the world since WW2, you deserve everything coming to you.
In reply to I've never found the truth… by NoDebt
first the synagogues then the mosques
In reply to We're witnessing classic… by Lore
There is a difference - The Zio/Jews ( well - actually ‘atheist Khazarian gentiles’) are FORCED upon humanity !!
Muslims have been forced from their homelands by the very same FUCKING people !!!
In reply to first the synagogues then… by TheBigCluB
I agree with you about the psychopaths. I have worked for and with several. They are emotionless pathological liars devoid of empathy and live each day trying to focus attention on themselves in any way possible to feed their ego. They are born with flawed genes but usually breed the most which is why there are so many out there, you can't avoid getting near them.
In reply to We're witnessing classic… by Lore
Some people attract bad action . They give off signals of fear . Just like in the animal world people will also sense weakness .
Raped women attract rapist , and cotton wool kids attract bullies . This is Zero Hedge , not some sympathy hot line for socialist renagades .
The solution to most problem lies in not adapting society to your every need but in being robust to stand firm when other quail . The truth, knowledge and reality strengthen and won't let you down . Lies and cotton wool will always let you down and you'll become a victum of the socialist state . First sign : fat and lathargic , disease is not far away .
In reply to I agree with you about the… by Pi Bolar
Psychopaths enjoy the thrill of lying and sowing discord amongst anyone they can bully, i.e. Staff in lower positions, (yes the chief burger flipper can be a psychopath to the junior burger flippers - it's not all about CEO's). They also bully anyone smaller, weaker or less fortunate than themselves. A lot of them do get locked up, but too many roam free.
In reply to We're witnessing classic… by Lore
Sounds to me like some school bullies where having a bit of fun with you . Cotton wool kids have a real hard time adjusting the real world .
Human nature is naturally slightly sadistic . Its a part of wanting to be boss . the status game and just living requires the pain of stimulation which excersize gives me . I left school behind when I left school . Eveyone needs to learn how to push back .
I'm not saying its good but if I didn't have to take a shit every day , that would also be a great improvement but this isn't going to happen .
The commies tried to create a perfect world but human nature got in the way . Psycopaths or just Sadists ? Modern USA is the perfect place for producing laseirfare capitalist insanity . I have a suspicion this is why the US foreign policy ran off the rails . USA is so meritocratic that whoever gets to the Top or has the most $$$ is no longer challanged . So one dickhead can derail a whole organization and usually get away with the money too .
In reply to We're witnessing classic… by Lore
Oh, he was a clinical psychopath, truly evil. Andrew Lobaczewski's Political Ponerology is excellent reading. You'll learn how to spot the pathology among public figures. Western governments are hijacked and derailed, hence the growing sense of absurdism and danger.
I certainly agree re: pushback. Reasoning is futile. Force of some kind is inevitable. They recognize nothing else.
Maintain perspective. You may be surrounded by sadists, but only a sadist is sadistic. Quality is normative: surround yourself with better people, and you become better yourself. Be the stone that the builders rejected.
I'm not going to go into detail on this one, but re: your reference to the -isms: All Sides Are One.
In reply to Sounds to me like some… by DelusionsCrowded
I believe this is a well oiled conspiricy that has been in the works since 1798 . MK slaves are real (see utube for many credible testemonies and witness , and many books ) and are manufacture by the Illuminati agents all around the west .
These Mind Control (MK ) slaves can be both politicans and enforceres that politician know are deadly sadistic machines . I've had the time and experience (unluckerly) to investigate these things.
In reply to Oh, he was a clinical… by Lore
Yes. That is my understanding as well, though not necessarily in those terms.
In reply to I believe this is a well… by DelusionsCrowded
Your saying this guy was your boss ? Sadism is a learned power game . I assume , that if you learn it young enough ,its an identity perhaps unfixable . But it is intrinsic to human nature . See if you can follow the logic .
Sadism is connected with pleasure via Status=Power=glory/humiliation & thus has a strong presence in the status game . This goes for whether the status game is played internallly or inter tribally (like between righteous leftist group on the rampage) . The beating of the opponents tribe and taking their females is just the same . = We are superiour and you must show servility , that is I get pleasure for your pain And testosterone from being top chimp .
I had to give myself 1 vote for this :-)
In reply to Oh, he was a clinical… by Lore
No. The predator psychopath narcissist sadist controller pattern is due to a genetically determined lack of the brain structures for love guilt conscience empathy and more. Lies freely, projects their own evil onto others readily. Just look at Theresa May and the twits around her. Corbyn is human.
The psychopath instead has a steady pleasure from the suffering of others... people animals insects worms plants and if all else fails he will harm himself. I was born to one whose death at a 100 I celebrate often, and was married to one. I know precisely this. Seeing the Fat Controller out in the garden garden cutting weeping exquisite Aus native plants into lolly pop shapes for example.
They are not stupid, they learn as kids to fit in by mimicking emotion and hence learn to coldly and unemotionally manipulate.
they are not quite human. Some countries have a lot of them, mine had English inheritance. Look at May and boris.
In reply to Your saying this guy was… by DelusionsCrowded
I agree . Real Psycopaths , yes but I don't believe that many people are real psycopaths . Sociopaths are much more common , a product of genetics and socialization .
I was just saying that sadism and human behaviour are quite natural . Its just a part of surviving and also feeling something . Thats my point about excersize . Best to highly stimulate ourself through excersize (or hard work) that to take physical bordem out on another to get a reply stimulus .
In reply to No. The predator psychopath… by keep the basta…
Rulership is always about distribution of goods and status . Unfortunity socialist don't understand that resources are limited and somebody has to do the work to create them . Corbyn may be human , but when the ship sinks everyone dies . So he's a poor leader .
If your a socialist why don't you go and play on a leftist forum where people tell you what you want to hear .
You sound like a young student full of certainty about 'science' . Psycology and its myriad of justifications and definitions verges on evil in many way .
How many personality disorders have now been classified ? Hard to perfect but if you play sick then you get a out of jail free . Best to play victum cause victums can't be discriminated against . The sheeple don't realize what a slippery slop they are on . Psycology and socialism are ideas without internal governing systems .
In reply to No. The predator psychopath… by keep the basta…
"The commies tried to create the perfect world "
No. you might find the discussion between Karl Marx and a Rabbi of the Talmudic type, re the plan. Marx described taking all to be owned equally, and the rabbi immediately said good that sets it up well for us to take everything. Ie everything belongs to us, the chosen.
The ending with the oligarchs taking all was baked in the cake, was the recipe. Lots of oligaths took all to Israel..or London..during the terrible events in the 1990s.
Before marxism got going Russia had the most production farming by small farmers.. could feed the world. The Jewish hatred goes on. 64 million ethnic Russians died in the Jewish Bolshevik gulags.
In reply to Sounds to me like some… by DelusionsCrowded
"Sounds to me like some school bullies where having a bit of fun with you . Cotton wool kids have a real hard time adjusting the real world"
Until it is your kid who is on the receiving end of the bullying, then you quickly change your stance. Bullying is not normal, nor is pedophilia.
In reply to Sounds to me like some… by DelusionsCrowded
I strongly believe the gov should make parenting classes compulsory .
Crappy parents are a dime a dozen and always its somebody elses fault . I saw some stupidy two days ago with a 40 year old man trying to negotiate with a spoiled 5 year old girl about going into a cafe with his wife . The Child became confused and went into a tempertantrum . Mother stepped in and said were going home . Child crys etc . They go back to their car 5 minutes later they come back and go into the cafe .
Weak father not giving power and status to his daughter by being strong intelligent and definite . The fat emasculate white males are everywhere . A product of TV and socialist nonsense .
Socialism is a disease without a governer .
In reply to "Sounds to me like some… by Pi Bolar
Logic would long ago have dictated an armed uprising in America, but various factors have held things back. Not the least of these factors has been the near-disappearance of the front porch, where neighbor could form opinions and courses of action. But don't dare think about going back in time - nowadays, police will arrest you for drinking a beer on your own damned front porch.
In reply to We're witnessing classic… by Lore
When you are taught what is right and what is wrong do you question it?
If we started saying this is that and that is this what would be the results?
A reign of steady and constant known vs a steady and constant unknown?
Why do our memories of the past not belong in the present?
In reply to I've never found the truth… by NoDebt
Agreed. I think the author is missing the point. In my opinion, the Russians are speaking to western people, not the corrupt leaders, when they expose the truth, and they’re gaining credibility in the process. With the constant barrage of lies the West receives from the media and the imperialistic misdeeds constantly committed by the U.S. govt, Russia’s best propaganda campaign is simply stating the truth.
In reply to I've never found the truth… by NoDebt
Putin is on record as saying he likes the American people !!
So - relax - the Government has your back !
The RUSSIAN government that is !!
Your own Zio infested government doesn’t give a FUCK about you !!
In reply to I've never found the truth… by NoDebt
No Debt, I didn't say it was pointless. In fact the Truth coming out is the only way to advert another global war.
As far as Putin, I think he the man preventing a global war. He pretty much followed the "speak softly, and carry a big stick." At some point Putin is going isn't going to be around, that we might end up with a hot head controlling Russia.
FWIW: I think the West will continue to push for more war: Middle East, and tighten the knots against Russia & China until there is direct military confrontation. My guess is that it happens in 2022-2028 timeframe.
In reply to I've never found the truth… by NoDebt