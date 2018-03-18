Yet Another Chart That Screams "Look Out!"

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
So many patterns that have held for decades seem to have broken down, leading to one of two conclusions: Either this time really is different in ways that appear to violate what used to be seen as iron-clad laws of finance, or those laws have been bent but will reassert themselves with a vengeance sometime in the future.
The latest example is the relationship between corporate debt and default rates on that debt. Historically they’ve moved in the same direction, with higher debt levels leading to higher default rates. That makes intuitive sense because rising debt implies that borrowing is easier for less creditworthy companies who should be expected to default at a higher rate.
But not this time:
Here’s why default rates are subdued even as corporate debt levels hit records
(MarketWatch) – U.S. corporate debt levels stand above crisis highs even as default rates among the most leveraged firms remain subdued.
With an economy hitting its stride, it’s perhaps no surprise that the high-yield bond market is placid. The extent of the divergence between debt levels and defaults, however, is worrying to some analysts who feel rising corporate indebtedness will eventually catch out unwary investors and deflate the junk-bond market.
But beyond complacency John Lonski, chief economist at Moody’s Capital Market Research, argued that globalization and the tendency of U.S. businesses to hoard cash as reasons why corporate debt levels may no longer move in sync with default rates and credit spreads.
The high-yield default rate in the fourth-quarter of 2017 fell to 3.3%, even as U.S. nonfinancial-corporate debt ended in 2017 at 45.4% of GDP. This compares with a much higher default rate of 11.1% in the second quarter of 2009, with corporate debt levels at 45% of GDP. Granted, the current levels come with the economy in the eighth year of an expansion, while the second quarter of 2009 marked the final quarter of the longest and deepest U.S. recession since the Great Depression.
The yield spread between high-yield bonds and safe government paper, as represented by the 10-year Treasury note narrowed to an average 3.63 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2017, from an average 12.02 percentage points in the second quarter of 2009. The tight credit spreads reflects that borrowing costs are still close to historic lows, and that investors are demanding minimum compensation for holding arguably the riskiest debt in the bond market.
Moody’s Analytics
One answer “might be supplied by the ever increasing globalization of U.S. businesses where the more relevant denominator is not U.S. GDP, but world GDP” said Lonski.
The fortunes of U.S. companies are now woven into the broader global economy. When commodity prices took a hit in 2015 and early 2016, crimping growth in China and other emerging markets, high-yield bonds were also slammed.
With commodity prices on the rise and global growth making a comeback, it’s no mystery that issuers of high-yield bonds aren’t in any serious trouble.
The tendency of U.S. corporations to accumulate cash could also be to blame. Lonski says net corporate debt to GDP, which subtracts total debt levels by the amount of cash in business balance sheets, was at a much more subdued 33.2%, well below the 45.2% seen in the broader debt to GDP measure.
But the meaningfulness of this statistic may be limited by the “high concentration of cash among relatively few companies,” many of which are considered highly creditworthy.
Tech companies like Apple and Microsoft have been the main components of this trend. In the past, such firms issued debt backed by the collateral of their overseas profits for share buybacks and other forms of shareholder remuneration.
So has the correlation between corporate debt and defaults been broken for good or just for now? “Just for now” remains the most likely answer, since the business cycle is embedded in human nature rather than some kind of external constraint that we can evade with clever tricks. In fact, it’s clever tricks – most recently the fiat currency printing press — that fool us into thinking we control events that used to control us.
And is it worth speculating about what might happen to restore those historical relationships – that is, cause a crisis that spikes junk bond defaults and causes corporate debt to start shrinking? Probably not, since there are so many candidates right now. Something will happen and the lines on the above chart will converge in the upper right corner – and then the bottom right.
Comments
O/T - not on charts: Lately, almost all the postings here look like they were written by the same person. There is no individual information in the postings, such as stuff relating to life experiences and to links to other facts (not including spam postings about great jobs). Just mean-spirited boilerplate opinions, usually written in ungrammatical English. Some of the postings could be made by ZeroHedge staff, to trigger reader response. You know, like the person planted in the theater audience whose assignment it is to clap first, to get other people clapping.
The Washington Post just had a story on a hedge fund that since 2013 bought on the cheap major newspapers in trouble like the Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News. Then the fund asset strips the papers, laying off most of the employees along the way. The hedge fund owner, Randall Smith, used the profits from firing hundreds of reporters to buy mansions in Palm Beach. https://www.thenation.com/article/how-many-palm-beach-mansions-does-a-wall-street-tycoon-need/ The American way now, Wall Street looters rule. https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/05/24/bain-capital-tony-soprano_n_1…
Most of the synthetic posters here would be gleeful that someone is destroying newspapers. Ignoring the fact that Smith’s hedge fund is doing what most hedge fund operators do, take over firms like Toys ‘R’ Us to make fast money, like Mafia goombahs running a bust-out operation. Stable jobs vanish and the hedge fund guys pay little or no taxes on the profits from their big score. With silence from most media news sources, including ZeroHedge.
Personally, I do not want to know everything.
You still have the freedom to start your own 'most interesting blog in the world'.
Ask several of the personable contributors how tough it is.
And quit your whining.
In reply to O/T: Lately, almost all the… by junction
Here is a simple math problem.
When interest expenses were consuming over 25% of federal revenues in the 1980s, the debt-to-GDP was barely over 30%. Today the national debt to GDP is 104% and expected to grow over 5% of GDP a year every here on out. Now imagine that the Fed raises interest rates on the debt from ~2.5% to ~3.5% this year, a 33% increase in interest expense for the federal government and plans on doing the same next year. How long does it take before the government is spending 100% of revenues servicing the national debt?
http://thesoundingline.com/taps-coogan-now-is-the-time-to-eliminate-def…
In reply to Personally, I do not want to… by Arnold
Then the FED and collaborating central banks will buy the USA debt, and the interest payments made on the debt held by the FED will be returned to the USA Treasury, so the catastrophe that you imply, ie run-away interest payments on the national debt, will be decades out in the future, eg Japan.
In reply to Here is some simple math. by Four Star
Look at the very bottom of this web page and see who owns ZH.
In reply to Then the FED and… by InnVestuhrr
The gov. is ALWAYS poor mouthing. It keeps the sheep from asking for much more. They faked the moon landing, misappropriated funds and collect a tax on each vaccination. Racketeers don't pay attention to the books. They cook them.
In reply to Here is some simple math. by Four Star
The reset is coming so the beast can begin rising up through lawless men over a 7 year period:
Revelation 13:1 and he stood upon the sand of the sea. And I saw a beast coming up out of the sea, having ten horns and seven heads, and on his horns ten diadems, and upon his heads names of blasphemy.
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to Personally, I do not want to… by Arnold
A perfect example of what I do not want to know.
Thanks.
In reply to The reset is coming so the… by mobius8curve
Holy Cats!
We are all going to die.
Rapa Nui
In reply to A perfect example of what I… by Arnold
primitive mythological desert cult shit ... ugghhhh !!!!
In reply to The reset is coming so the… by mobius8curve
"Including Zero Hedge"
Yes, because Zero Hedge is what is called "Controlled Opposition"
A millenia old tactic used by world rulers to create what seems like their opposition, in order to control anyone who would become opposition, by their unwittingly joining this fake opposition.
People, the game played is far more sophisticated than most of you know. Do some real research on this stuff, you'll learn more in an hour than you will reading anyone else's pre-digested articles.
In reply to O/T: Lately, almost all the… by junction
Sure, sure
But what about the song lyrics, spam jobs, bible verses & Putin fanboys- where you gonna get that all in once nice package, along with the false bravado & bad puns.....
In reply to "Including Zero Hedge"… by karenm
... and the comments. Don't forget the comments.
In reply to Sure, sure… by house biscuit
My puns are above average, at a minimum.
GOOD DAY, SIR.
In reply to Sure, sure… by house biscuit
About a dozen years ago I read about British interwar labour policy. Labour would have massive, mostly peaceful demonstrations - tens of thousands of workers marching through major cities. It kept the peace because the workers erroneously believed they were accomplishing something, while the government's policies remained unchanged. I have long thought that talk radio and websites such as ZH serve much the same purpose.
I wish I could remember where I read that.
In reply to "Including Zero Hedge"… by karenm
During the Vietnam War, a former divinity student at Yale played a key role in organizing war protests. Evidence later came out showing he was an employee of the CIA. When the protests got out of control, suddenly, almost no more protest demonstrations, like turning off the water tap.
For a recent example of government control of the press:
https://sociable.co/web/cia-journalist-udo-ulfkotte/
Controversial German journalist, fake news participant, and alleged CIA whistle blower, Udo Ulfkotte, dies of a heart attack at the age of 56, but who was he really?
The right-wing journalist who had recently spoken openly about the threat of immigrants in Germany and the CIA control over European media was found dead of an apparent heart attack on Friday.
In reply to About a dozen years ago I… by Snout the First
"Here’s why default rates are subdued even as corporate debt levels hit records"
Because every single aspect of the "market" is manipulated and rigged, and of course, those rates must stay low until the plug is ready to be pulled.
Low rates make much of it still serviceable for a while.
Normalization of rates, and a glut of Meh bonds on the market are this charts' trend killer.
In reply to "Here’s why default rates… by karenm
If the printing presses mean more free money to the corporates, so course they're not defaulting. Just keep extending the leverage.
When the ratings catch up, or rates rise on the free money then thats when the graph will snapback.
So it a ponzi scheme debt pays debt and no one defaults simple.
In reply to "Here’s why default rates… by karenm
With an economy hitting its stride, ( WTF )
When I get a letter from quicken loans trying to get me to cash out 80 thousand+ at the same time I get a letter from a realtor asking me to sell, then we know 2008 is definitely coming back one way or another, and I just bought the place three years ago for 100k. On paper I could make more money cashing it out than selling it. Maybe things are so great right now because the financial world of debt servicing or rolling it over is in creative mode, low interest rates keep the ball rolling.
Wrong page
As long as consumers are still willing to pile on more debt and get more credit to buy stuff they don't need, look for this to continue. When the consumer pulls back is when the music stops playing.
I read ZH more for the comments than the articles. I wonder how many of the commenters are "controlled opposition".
I dunno, but I suspect a lot of the comments on Youtube are bots. Either that, or schizophrenics spend a lot of time commenting on youtube.
In reply to I read ZH more for the… by brown_hornet
not me. me either.
In reply to I dunno, but I suspect a lot… by D.T.Barnum
This place used to be spook central a few years ago,but not since Drudge started linking stories.
Very little original content anymore either, its a sad shadow of its former self since the founder Tylers
sold up and left.
In reply to I read ZH more for the… by brown_hornet
A recent report from JP Morgan revealed that S&P 500 companies will buy back a record $800 billion of their own shares in 2018, far exceeding the current high of $530 billion that was recorded in 2017. If indeed we are seeing the later stages of a bull market built on valuation illusions based on share "buyback alchemy" then we can only speculate as to the downside potential of this market.
Below is the link to the second part of a two-part series. The first explored how stock buybacks have been instrumental in driving this market higher since QE fueled easy money starting in 2009. This part focuses on what is ahead and how the recently passed Trump tax plan has supercharged this trend just as it may have been reaching its natural conclusion.
http://Stock Buybacks Driving Market-Where It Might Take Us!html
Everything is based on speculation and finding a greater fool who believes they will make money no matter what.
Until they don't make money, and are stuck with something they can's sell because it is illiquid.
Like Toys'R'Us or Bear Stearns or Lehman brothers.
"Everybody has a plan, until they get punched in the face". - Mike Tyson
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4156888?source=ansh
Apparently the USA is bankrupt or as near as makes no difference but until the music stops....
There's a lot of Deer staring at the speeding headlights but keep munching along the tracks. Current HY helium filled stock valuations are full of buyers that are stupid and daring to see who blinks first, the train full of bubbles or the players playing chicken. This time the speeding train is going to loose the deer investor says.