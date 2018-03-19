DiMartino Booth: It Won't Take Much More For The Fed To Break The Markets

The following is a summary of our recent FS Insider podcast, “Danielle DiMartino Booth: Problems at the Fed, More Volatility for the Markets.”
Danielle DiMartino Booth, founder of Money Strong and author of Fed Up: An Insider’s Take on Why the Federal Reserve Is Bad for America, warns that the US is more highly levered today than it was in 2008 and it won’t be long before rate hikes start to impact the economy.
Though our own Fed funds risk neutral index (see below) shows Fed monetary policy as still relatively loose and not yet a threat, a combination of slowing economic growth and further rate hikes will eventually usher us into the next downturn.
Here’s what Danielle told Financial Sense Newshour…
FISCAL, MONETARY POLICY IN CONFLICT
We just had a huge fiscal stimulus with the recent tax cut, but monetary policy is going in the opposite direction.
Eventually, she warned, we’re going to have one of those moments where the Fed overshoots and they’ve moved too far, too fast.
Though Danielle admits we don’t quite know when that point is yet, Fed monetary policy should now be seen as a headwind with the “final hike that breaks the market” much lower than in the past.
Source: Bloomberg, Financial Sense Wealth Management
DEBT A LARGE CONCERN GOING FORWARD
We’re on track for a trillion dollar deficit in 2019, at the same time China and others are buying fewer Treasuries.
It will be interesting to see if we hit 3 percent on the 10-year, as it might serve as a mental catalyst for markets, she said.
Danielle sees defaults heading higher, and thinks it’s not going to take too much more in rate hikes before it impacts the economy.
WE NEED A RETURN TO NORMAL MARKETS
We essentially have a lost decade behind us, Danielle said, and if the Fed pushes the economy into recession, expect more QE and debt.
Quantitative easing is problematic because it’s habit forming, she stated. She’s hoping the new Fed chair, Jerome Powell, will stop the next round of QE in its tracks and allow the market to go back to being a price discovery mechanism.
It’s hopeful since Powell is the first non-Ph.D. to run the Fed in some time, she noted.
“I think he has a better understanding because he used to work in the shadow banking world,” she said.
“But in a nasty recession, he’ll have to have the spine to get through without any type of pressure from the White House.”
and they will - because of what they call wage pressure
time and time again - as soon as the working stiff begins to get some bargaining power frbny starts jacking up rates and crashes the thing, throwing millions out on the street. wage pressure gone
wages for flyover will not be allowed to keep up with inflation
murica continues to have deep NIRP of REAL negative -7%.
would need nominal fed funds rates to hit about 9.5% just to break even.
seeing a bigly, nicely, 450 pt dow dump.
great day in the markets.
down is up, dont-cha know?
too many concerns to list.
wwwwwhhhhaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!
if the Fed pushes the economy into recession, expect more QE...
no shit lady. tell us something we don't already know.
Raising Fed Funds Rate = Pipe Bomb to EM Debt
yea... but 1.75 is not the number...
danielle is trying to teach algebra to a quantum physics class.
What happened to the RABBIT THREAD? It was the best thread of the day!
" Stop QE in its tracks and allow the market to go back to being a price discovery mechanism"
~ I would say the odds of that happening are slim to none, leaning very heavily to ...None!
Like taking the smack away from an addict, the odds are they will die.
...leaning very heavily to ...None!
yeah that thesis leans heavily on theory but is very light in the empirical evidence department. lolz
It is no surprise to anyone here that normalizing is very difficult as the Fed created an economy and asset prices addicted to low rates and ever-growing debt.
Whatever you call the insanity controlling our spending since The Vietnam war, do NOT call it Keynesian economics. Keynes would NEVER, EVER, EVER condone such profligacy in an age of infinite trade deficits.
Yeah. That Keynes guy was too smart to dream up something kooky.
'cept maybe that old money multiplier concept, eh? Have the Fed gub spend a buc and lo and behold the economy grows by 7 bux! Which if true (it's not) would argue that infinite economic growth would result from unrestrained government spending.
Or taxing savings to induce spending! Pure genius. That's like...wait for it...negative interest rates!
Go figure.
In reply to Whatever you call the… by DemandSider
The Fed created the asset bubbles so it only seems fitting they burst the bubbles.
The Fed's decisions are based on very bad economic theory which has no relevance to the complex, dynamic and chaotic economy and markets that exist today.
Interest rates should be determined by demand not the other way around. The tail is wagging the dog.
To understand how illogical neo-classical economic theory is please read Debunking Economics: The Emperor Dethroned? by Steve Keen. Support Steve Keens efforts to develop new economic theories.
End the Fed and neo-classical economic theory.
The tax cuts mean little. Unabated spending is not going to stop and the irreparable breaks in the dam happened a long, long time ago.
The notion that raising rates will create headwinds just tells you that the "growth" (sarc) is just debt-driven.
The debt is too large to make any policy work. There will be massive, involuntary write-offs of unrepayable debt. Time is the only variable left in the equation.
Fuck "the markets". If cryptos are ponzi, (which is BS IMO, instead they are self funding currencies for the people, but are now being attacked by the corporate fascists), then "the markets" have become parasitic entities designed to camouflage the continuing rape and pillage of the earths' resources and make debt slaves of the population.
Today's drop will be bought. Fed will come to the rescue and buy up to prop up. I'm not buying this dip. Still waiting for Feb. low retest and monitoring the bubble count.
Market timing is a fool's errand, IDES. More so when there is so much CB intervention and one-nano-second advance notice to algos. But good luck.
In reply to Today's drop will be bought… by IDESofMARCH
I sat out the 2007 hype and bought back Dow 7,000.
Sat out Feb drop and bought back with hedges.
Sold all tech on Friday and will wait till the stars align again and the tea leaves read buy. Market timing uses different tools that's why the're not fools. I was
