Hillary Resurfaces, Offers No Apology To "Racist" Trump Voters, Insults "White Women" With Husbands

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 23:40

Hillary Clinton has finally accepted personal responsibility for her historic loss against Donald Trump, apologized for calling half of America racist and misogynist, admitted the whole Russia thing was a smokescreen, and promised the Democratic party she'd stop undermining their efforts to rebrand ahead of Midterms.

Just kidding.

In a verbose weekend screed on Facebook - one week after she said Trump voters don't like black people "getting rights" or women "getting jobs," the closest Clinton came to the word "apologize" is that she "meant no disrespect to any individual or group" - before proceeding to suggest that weak white women might not have thought a "powerful woman" could lead, and simply voted for Trump because their husbands did:

Democrats need to do better with white women, because I know in my heart that Democrats have much more to offer them. Do I believe that some women look at a powerful woman and question whether she can lead, maybe voting for the man their husband is voting for instead? It may not be universally true or easy to hear, but yes, it’s a dynamic still at play in our society. -Hillary Clinton

"[T]here is anecdotal evidence and some research to suggest that women are unfortunately more swayed by men than the other way around," Clinton insisted. "As much as I hate the possibility, and hate saying it, it’s not that crazy when you think about our ongoing struggle to reach gender balance – even within the same household."

Clinton also said that Trump's message during the election was "looking backwards," and that she won states "that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward." 

And so Hillary somehow once again manages to insult entire states, including those key swing states that turned red in 2016.

No wonder Democrats - including her former campaign manager - want her to stick a cork in it.

Incidentally, one assumes that Clinton dictated her non-apology to an assistant as the former Secretary of State fractured her wrist falling in the bathtub shortly after slipping twice down 15 unassuming stairs.

 

philipat rccalhoun Tue, 03/20/2018 - 00:10 Permalink

Why doesn't she just STFU and go away? Ooops, no that was Russia!

Let me see if I get this straight. She has such a low opinion of other women (other than herself, of course) that she believes they are incapable of making up their own minds about anything and need to follow their husbands. Sounds so quaint, but not really 5th wave feminism?

GUS100CORRINA OrderfromChaos Mon, 03/19/2018 - 23:45 Permalink

Hillary Resurfaces, Offers No Apology To "Racist" Trump Voters, Insults "White Women" With Husbands

My response: DISGUSTING!!!!

This LADY is a HARLOT and a DESPOT with a REPROBATE MIND.

Her CHARACTER, CONVERSATION and CONDUCT are from the PIT OF HELL.

====

Definition of DISGUSTING

Revolting, repellent, repulsive, sickening, nauseating, stomach-churning, stomach-turning, off-putting, unpalatable, distasteful, foul, nasty, vomitous.

Theta_Burn Stan522 Mon, 03/19/2018 - 23:54 Permalink

Just a boiler plate appearance..hoping for some attention

The McCabe firing, Brennen weighing in with his patriotic righteousness. Mueller's investigation heading south-west.. you didn't think she would sit this out eh?

Next up, podesta and his pearls of wisdom...

The fear is growing. And the crowd is thinning.

 

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Theta_Burn Tue, 03/20/2018 - 00:03 Permalink

Podesta and his house full of pervert art? The thing is, these people thought they could brag about their perversions and get away with it. Those photo spreads of Podesta's house will come back to haunt him and his pervert brother. Good. Can't wait to see them wearing orange and chains.

Warning, graphic and disgusting: https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@gizmosia/art-podesta-admires-and-buys-yo…

Mini-Me Mon, 03/19/2018 - 23:55 Permalink

When this miserable wench finally, mercifully kicks the bucket, I will shed tears of joy.  Hoping she takes Bubba with her when she goes.

Nuclear Winter Mon, 03/19/2018 - 23:55 Permalink

The bull-dyke needs to look in the cracked mirror. Crooked H-Rod is white married to a pasty white degenerate hillbilly. God Bless America they only had one demon looking daughter, who would sell Haiti to the Haitians if the let her.

jmack Mon, 03/19/2018 - 23:59 Permalink

"women are more swayed by men than men by women"....lol, if that was the case, why do women have the vote?  Why did we outlaw alcohol?  

 

     Hillary is such a fucking moronic cunt.

Green2Delta Tue, 03/20/2018 - 00:00 Permalink

My sister, a white women, voted for Trump because she couldn't stand the thought of Hillary being president. She's not married so it definitely wasn't because of her husband. My father and I are anarchists so I know neither of us influenced her to vote for Trump. It's quite possible that people simply hated Hillary and saw her for what she really is; and evil cunt!

Zorba's idea Tue, 03/20/2018 - 00:08 Permalink

Don't think for a minute that the DNC welcomes these Clintonistas to stick around...constantly reminding America that these  criminal corrupt elite are above the law and that they actually despise most americans whom they falsely claim they wish to represent. Hillary and Bill are a strain of Herpes that is so virile...it can only be cured by extinguishing its host. The day is coming, the Arkansas mafia is going down. They are and forever will be political Pariah. 

artvandalai Tue, 03/20/2018 - 00:12 Permalink

The reason she can't get it right is because this is her. This is the way she thinks and the way she is. She hates groups of people that don't like her. She thinks they're idiots. Since she is superior to mere mortals she can't help herself but treat people like dirt. Which of course is what she is well known for. She and Bill have no respect for anyone that wears a uniform of any kind. They are the authority so how can anyone else be? At her roots she is an awful person.