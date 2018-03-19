Hillary Resurfaces, Offers No Apology To "Racist" Trump Voters, Insults "White Women" With Husbands

Hillary Clinton has finally accepted personal responsibility for her historic loss against Donald Trump, apologized for calling half of America racist and misogynist, admitted the whole Russia thing was a smokescreen, and promised the Democratic party she'd stop undermining their efforts to rebrand ahead of Midterms.
Just kidding.
In a verbose weekend screed on Facebook - one week after she said Trump voters don't like black people "getting rights" or women "getting jobs," the closest Clinton came to the word "apologize" is that she "meant no disrespect to any individual or group" - before proceeding to suggest that weak white women might not have thought a "powerful woman" could lead, and simply voted for Trump because their husbands did:
Democrats need to do better with white women, because I know in my heart that Democrats have much more to offer them. Do I believe that some women look at a powerful woman and question whether she can lead, maybe voting for the man their husband is voting for instead? It may not be universally true or easy to hear, but yes, it’s a dynamic still at play in our society. -Hillary Clinton
"[T]here is anecdotal evidence and some research to suggest that women are unfortunately more swayed by men than the other way around," Clinton insisted. "As much as I hate the possibility, and hate saying it, it’s not that crazy when you think about our ongoing struggle to reach gender balance – even within the same household."
Clinton also said that Trump's message during the election was "looking backwards," and that she won states "that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward."
And so Hillary somehow once again manages to insult entire states, including those key swing states that turned red in 2016.
No wonder Democrats - including her former campaign manager - want her to stick a cork in it.
Incidentally, one assumes that Clinton dictated her non-apology to an assistant as the former Secretary of State fractured her wrist falling in the bathtub shortly after slipping twice down 15 unassuming stairs.
Comments
Death to Cankles!
This is the best advertising for the GOP mid-terms I have seen... Keep it up Hillary, we're with you!!! Bwahahaha...
In reply to Death to Cankles! by OrderfromChaos
Cacklin' Rosie is back, just in time!
In reply to This is the best advertising… by Keyser
I know a lot of folks want her to shut the fuck up, but personally, I love seeing her losing her shit about bombing the election over, and over, and over
In reply to Cacklin' Rosie is back, just… by IntercoursetheEU
It's hilarious because she just inadvertently keeps digging that hole deeper and deeper
Needs to put that Indian sandal in her mouth.
In reply to I know a lot of folks want… by carni
She obviously hasn't talked to any white women, recently. She should get out more.
In reply to It's hilarious because she… by ProstoDoZiemi
give her a few drinks and put her on the talk show circuit
In reply to She obviously hasn't talked… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Why doesn't she just STFU and go away? Ooops, no that was Russia!
Let me see if I get this straight. She has such a low opinion of other women (other than herself, of course) that she believes they are incapable of making up their own minds about anything and need to follow their husbands. Sounds so quaint, but not really 5th wave feminism?
In reply to give her a few drinks and… by rccalhoun
her history is to only speak to big contributors who are white women, or any woman who is a big contributor and that goes for men and corporations too or any big contributor that's caught in the middle.
Doubly so if one contributes to her foundation.
In reply to She obviously hasn't talked… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Or a woman she wants to fuck. Like Huma? Oops, sorry, she isn't white so I'm guessing that doesn't count?
In reply to her history is to only speak… by Hal n back
All women are fucking crazy and age only exacerbates it
In reply to It's hilarious because she… by ProstoDoZiemi
only because people pay attention to her.
In reply to Cacklin' Rosie is back, just… by IntercoursetheEU
I used to wish this pile of shit would just keel over and be gone. But now, I want her and all of her financiers and enablers to live just long enough to be publicly hanged by the neck until they are dead as fucking doornails.
In reply to Cacklin' Rosie is back, just… by IntercoursetheEU
Notice Bill is nowhere to be seen around her. He probably can't stand her any more either.
In reply to Cacklin' Rosie is back, just… by IntercoursetheEU
"Hillary Resurfaces"
Should've used moar cement and chain.
In reply to Notice Bill is nowhere to be… by IH8OBAMA
Republicans and Democrats are both subservient to the same group of donors. The only difference is that Democrats are paid to lose.
In reply to This is the best advertising… by Keyser
Hillary Resurfaces, Offers No Apology To "Racist" Trump Voters, Insults "White Women" With Husbands
My response: DISGUSTING!!!!
This LADY is a HARLOT and a DESPOT with a REPROBATE MIND.
Her CHARACTER, CONVERSATION and CONDUCT are from the PIT OF HELL.
====
Definition of DISGUSTING
Revolting, repellent, repulsive, sickening, nauseating, stomach-churning, stomach-turning, off-putting, unpalatable, distasteful, foul, nasty, vomitous.
In reply to Death to Cankles! by OrderfromChaos
Hey! She's the former First LADY so show her some respect.
In reply to Hillary Resurfaces, Offers… by GUS100CORRINA
She was the lawyer that protected the perverts that raped a young girl so badly her uterus prolapsed (fell out of the abdominal cavity). Sickening. As far as Bill's perversions? Hilliary has been silent. If anyone is controlled by her man, it is Hilliary Cunton.
In reply to Hillary Resurfaces, Offers… by GUS100CORRINA
Ladies and Gentlemen... Hillary Clinton, the poster child for lack of accountability.
In reply to Death to Cankles! by OrderfromChaos
I liked her better when she was falling down the stairs in India.
In reply to Ladies and Gentlemen… by vulcanraven
Part of me says go away, but she sure does her dem damage I appreciate.
Just a boiler plate appearance..hoping for some attention
The McCabe firing, Brennen weighing in with his patriotic righteousness. Mueller's investigation heading south-west.. you didn't think she would sit this out eh?
Next up, podesta and his pearls of wisdom...
The fear is growing. And the crowd is thinning.
In reply to Part of me says go away, but… by Stan522
Podesta and his house full of pervert art? The thing is, these people thought they could brag about their perversions and get away with it. Those photo spreads of Podesta's house will come back to haunt him and his pervert brother. Good. Can't wait to see them wearing orange and chains.
Warning, graphic and disgusting: https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@gizmosia/art-podesta-admires-and-buys-yo…
In reply to Just a boiler plate… by Theta_Burn
This cunt is a constant reminder of why I hate the democrats. Or at least one reason.
That's fine to hate Democrats but the Republicans haven't done fuck-all to help out the average working American, either
In reply to This cunt is a constant… by snodgrass
Out. Of. Touch.
Can't these people who are picking her up off the stairs just keep going and carry her far, far away?
It's sad ... ending story!
Sad? Not a bit.
In reply to It's sad ... ending story! by JibjeResearch
HILLARY FOR PRISON 2020 !
That bitch must have some killer dirt ready to go on deadman switches.
Otherwise, she'd already be gone.
Where's Slick Willy?
Will you still love me when I'm no longer beautiful?
Great opening paragraph, Tylers!
"Struggle" , is still struggling with reality . Phoney leftist bs
When this miserable wench finally, mercifully kicks the bucket, I will shed tears of joy. Hoping she takes Bubba with her when she goes.
What a silly Wacked out bitch. Why don’t she shrivel up and die like a used snot rag.
The bull-dyke needs to look in the cracked mirror. Crooked H-Rod is white married to a pasty white degenerate hillbilly. God Bless America they only had one demon looking daughter, who would sell Haiti to the Haitians if the let her.
Bitch slapping white women. Way to go hill, you just pissed off all the feminists that voted for you.
lol
I'm beginning to think curing cancer will be easier than ridding the world of this witch.
Is it too late to have her committed?
"women are more swayed by men than men by women"....lol, if that was the case, why do women have the vote? Why did we outlaw alcohol?
Hillary is such a fucking moronic cunt.
Hillary is sworn testament that humanity isn't gender specific.
An Father can love his Son or Daughter as much or more than the Mother.
In reply to "women are more swayed by… by jmack
My sister, a white women, voted for Trump because she couldn't stand the thought of Hillary being president. She's not married so it definitely wasn't because of her husband. My father and I are anarchists so I know neither of us influenced her to vote for Trump. It's quite possible that people simply hated Hillary and saw her for what she really is; and evil cunt!
Trump Won. HA HA HA
Loving watching Hillary twist in the wind as the Clinton Foundation goes bankrupt.
Lucky she didn't shit her pants and impale herself on the fence while falling down the stairs.
Don't think for a minute that the DNC welcomes these Clintonistas to stick around...constantly reminding America that these criminal corrupt elite are above the law and that they actually despise most americans whom they falsely claim they wish to represent. Hillary and Bill are a strain of Herpes that is so virile...it can only be cured by extinguishing its host. The day is coming, the Arkansas mafia is going down. They are and forever will be political Pariah.
Huma run, get the bigger damn Depends.
Every time I hear that Killery has made another pronouncement, I keep thinking of a video where you see African Grey parrots saying things like "You bitch! Yooouuu bitch!" and my favorite "Fuck off!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LOswUUv1U8&t=1661s
The only real answer possible...
The reason she can't get it right is because this is her. This is the way she thinks and the way she is. She hates groups of people that don't like her. She thinks they're idiots. Since she is superior to mere mortals she can't help herself but treat people like dirt. Which of course is what she is well known for. She and Bill have no respect for anyone that wears a uniform of any kind. They are the authority so how can anyone else be? At her roots she is an awful person.