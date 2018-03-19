Ron Paul Warns Pompeo And Haspel Are Symptoms Of A Deeper Problem

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
President Trump’s recent cabinet shake-up looks to be a real boost to hard-line militarism and neo-conservatism. If his nominees to head the State Department and CIA are confirmed, we may well have moved closer to war.
Before being chosen by Trump to head up the CIA, Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo was one of the most pro-war Members of Congress. He has been militantly hostile toward Iran, and many times has erroneously claimed that Iran is the world’s number one state sponsor of terror. The truth is, Iran neither attacks nor threatens the United States.
At a time when President Trump appears set to make history by meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un face-to-face, Pompeo remains dedicated to a “regime change” policy that leads to war, not diplomacy and peace. He blames Iran – rather than the 2003 US invasion – for the ongoing disaster in Iraq. He enthusiastically embraced the Bush policy of “enhanced interrogation,” which the rest of us call “torture.”
Speaking of torture, even if some of the details of Trump’s CIA nominee Gina Haspel’s involvement in the torture of Abu Zubaydah are disputed, the mere fact that she helped develop an interrogation regimen that our own government admitted was torture, that she oversaw an infamous “black site” where torture took place, and that she covered up the evidence of her crimes should automatically disqualify her for further government service.
In a society that actually valued the rule of law, Haspel may be facing time in a much different kind of federal facility than CIA headquarters.
While it may be disappointing to see people like Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State and Gina Haspel as the head of the CIA, it shouldn’t be all that surprising. The few areas where President Trump’s actions are consistent with candidate Trump’s promises are ripping up the nuclear deal with Iran and embracing the torture policies of President George W. Bush. Candidate Trump in late 2015 promised to bring back waterboarding “and a whole lot worse” if he became president. It seems that is his intention with the elevation of Pompeo and Haspel to the most senior positions in his Administration.
We should be concerned, of course, but the real problem is not really Mike Pompeo or Gina Haspel. It is partly true that “personnel is policy,” but it’s more than just that. It matters less who fills the position of Secretary of State or CIA director when the real issue is that both federal agencies are routinely engaged in activities that are both unconstitutional and anti-American. It is the current Executive Branch over-reach that threatens our republic more than the individuals who fill positions in that Executive Branch. As long as Congress refuses to exercise its Constitutional authority and oversight obligations – especially in matters of war and peace – we will continue our slide toward authoritarianism, where the president becomes a kind of king who takes us to war whenever he wishes.
I am heartened to see some Senators – including Sen. Rand Paul – pledging to oppose President Trump’s nominees for State and CIA. Let’s hope many more join him – and let’s hope the rest of the Congress wakes up to its role as first among equals in our political system!
Comments
Make the MIC great again!
https://Olduvai.ca
Fuck Gina Pompeo! ;-)
Looney
In reply to Make the MIC great again!… by skbull44
Fuck the wannabe murderer Pompeo.
And the torturer war criminal Haspel.
In reply to … by Looney
Yeah... this is where I part ways with the "Trump-can-do-no-wrong" boosters. With these new appointments, Agent Orange clearly shows his allegiance to the (((neo-cons))) and their anti-Russia agenda.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
What we have now is a war cabinet .
It is plain and simple ;what for ? I think they are preparing not only for a war with the enemy 'de jour' , but mostly Russia ,but for the social unrest secondary to total internal collapse
In reply to Yeah... this is where I part… by J S Bach
I agree ... I think the Trumpster is preparing for an internal civil war. Forewarned is forearmed!
In reply to What we have now is a war… by veritas semper…
Trump is a fake President and a diversion for the real zio-banking mafia agenda.
By nature, Trump is a pathological liar and a clown. It is just absurd to take his words for a face value.
In reply to I agree ... I think the… by CanadaGoose
>>What we have now is a war cabinet.<<
The Money Power deployed Obama to declare the United States a war zone suitable for Money Power Military intervention, now they've deployed Trump to set up the "war cabinet."
When the Money Power calls "pull it" on the debt-money bubble, well, the war will be the Supranational Money Power Monopolist Global Mega-Corporate Fascist Empire against everyone else, just like Lord Acton said it would be all those years ago.
"The issue which has swept down the centuries and which will have to be fought sooner or later is the people versus the banks."
~Lord Acton
The Money Power is not planning on losing, and their ordinary person prey is too naive and clueless to even know a battle has been underway for centuries!
In reply to What we have now is a war… by veritas semper…
OT ,but in context . Look at this awesome interview of Maria Zakharova regarding the 'Russian spy gassing in Britain.
http://thesaker.is/maria-zakharova-debunks-british-lies-must-watch/
In reply to What we have now is a war… by veritas semper…
@ Benny,
The following aired Wed March 14, Hour 3. Transcription by yours Truly.
Dr. Steve Pieczenik:
“I understand what Trump is doing. Trump will be getting rid of McMasters soon, The National Security Advisor. And, we inturn in the Military & Intelligence World would appreciate if he picked Lt. General Nakasoni who’s head of Cyber Command and was a student & deputy to General Keith Alexander. And what would happen isn’t that we would have more Military. We would have more effective technological advancement at the National Security Level.”
“At the same time we have a new DCI. She’s a woman. I understand she’s very highly regarded. I don’t know her personally. Gina Haspel. She has a history of being involved under Clinton in Rendition, integration & torture. I’m not for that. I was against it. As you well know. However, having said that. I, I will not stop her nomination on that basis because. If you go after her. Then you have to go after boss Jose Rodriguez. Who was the head of the Counter Terrorism Office. And if you go after him. Then you have to go after John Breanan. And, if you go after John Breanan. Then you have to go after Obama. And, Bush Junior.”
Alex Jones:
“Sure it’s selective to burn a middle level person when they were following orders.”
Dr. Steve Pieczenik:
“Correct.”
“And, and basically she was given a legal waiver on that I was told that it was legally allowed at that particular point in time. From a point of view of effectiveness & morality. I don’t agree with it. I, I would hope she would explain it to the Senate Committee. And, explain why it was done. And, why she will not continue to that....Ah, Torture & rendition is not effective. Ironically, rendition came in under Clinton. Bill Clinton & he never said anything about it.”
“And, the Torture & Integration came in by the biggest draft dodger I’ve ever met. That was Cheany & Bush Junior.”
“So you have all these cowards that come fourth and become a manifest of macho man at a time we don’t need it and not very effective. But our Moral stain will be clean if we keep on doing and avoid the things we did in the past.”
BULLSHIT!
There is absolutely NO Statute of Limitations in War Crimes. The exact reason why it’s absolute, complete, open in your FACES Tyrannical Lawlessness now is because the original orchestrators of Torture where never prosecuted.
Shortly there after The Bill of Rights & Constitution where put through the paper shredder of massive Criminal Illegal Surveillance of the American People.
It’s the mechanism of how Crime Syndicate’s function specifically the Criminal Globalist Administions that have been able to Tyrannically Govern with Impunity decade after decade.
Present Administration’s never Investigate previous ones out of fear that future Administrations may investigate the current one.
Thus, making them Criminal Accessories to previous Administrations War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.
War Criminal Obama’s “moving forward” on War Criminal Bush Administration Torture, Lying The American People into War, the begining of mass Surveillance of The American room 641A at Criminal AT&T are but just some examples of the Tyrannical Lawlessness we see before us.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Nancy Pelosi didn't zip--- her face on backwards this morning Looney.
She screwed her plastic bobble head on backwards. :-D
Keep up the good work.
In reply to … by Looney
Money Power Agent of Distraction Pelosi doesn't distract me from the Big Bad Banksters (Money Power).
Too bad people at her level can easily distract almost everyone so ordinary people can't make any progress.
In reply to Nancy Pelosi didn't zip---… by Yen Cross
Stop all the god damn fake wars. Pull back, pull back!!
In reply to Make the MIC great again!… by skbull44
It takes courage to be free, just and honest. And the right kind of courage too, not the coke-fuelled variety nor the hubris-based variety.
O for three on Mr Paul...... ok, his coke is most likely the diet variety. He lives for his cult of personality.
In reply to It takes courage to be free,… by Brazen Heist
The system doesn't produce men like Ron Paul. Believing in actual values does. How quaint!
In reply to O for three on Mr Paul… by gatorengineer
Anyone who would support Hilarity can suck my big black cock (ok, not big or black) but you get the idea. Are those values we want? Trumps picks are once again swamp dwelling shitstains, but it doesnt make the commentator a saint.
In reply to The system doesn't produce… by Brazen Heist
The Money Power Monopolist system creates money seeking psycho/sociopaths, all by design.
The Corporation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHrhqtY2khc
In reply to The system doesn't produce… by Brazen Heist
He was brave enough to say that on stage with Hillary. How much more brave can a man be?
In reply to It takes courage to be free,… by Brazen Heist
The layers of Deep Shit aka The Swamp, are far deeper than the Mariana Trench.
It will take a nuke strike on DC from a Soviet sub to put a dent in it.
Pompeo/Haspel --> Symptoms of the fetid NeoCON Cancer eating away at the innards of America
Ron Paul would be a good guy to help launch an alternative to the reds and blues.
In reply to Pompeo/Haspel --> Symptoms… by NuYawkFrankie
He tried, and the establishment crushed him.
In reply to Ron Paul would be a good guy… by chunga
They did, that's why we need a whole new establishment.
In reply to He tried, and the… by GlobalMapper
I'm only worried we're all going to get killed in a nuclear war before Hillary goes to jail.
In reply to He tried, and the… by GlobalMapper
flesh eating disease.
In reply to Pompeo/Haspel --> Symptoms… by NuYawkFrankie
Never trust anyone with 2 first names.
These two have ice running through their veins...totally soulless.
YES INDEED Ron...
A "Deeper Problem" created by the American taxpayer's indifference due to the shortage of legislatures like yourself that DID NOT commit themselves to a full investigation of what happened at Ground Zero after 9/11 FIRST before you voted for an invasion and occupation of Afghanistan and then Iraq... And the money that went missing BEFORE "IT" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVpSBUgbxBU)!...
P.S.
RIP Senator Paul Wellstone of Minnesota. The only SOUL in Washington D.C. that "knocked on doors" seeking truth that you Congressman Paul WOULD NOT!!!
I admit to being a big Ron Paul fan at one time. But then I started wondering if he knew the secret handshake. Is it possible he's controlled opposition?
In reply to YES INDEED Ron… by Son of Captain Nemo
I'm sure to be flamed but I've worried that Trump could be coerced into waging war with Iran, North Korea, Russia or China ever since he made such a big deal of the crowd size at his inauguration. A man that obsessed with his own legacy, someone so narcissistic, it seems to me, can be led by the neocons and deep state irrespective of his non-interventionist pledge during the campaign.
After he chose to lob 59 cruise missiles at Syria a year ago based on bupkis, the media began fawning over him and calling him 'presidential.' I'm convinced he will eventually take us to war for a number of reasons not the least of which being that the economy is still fundamentally broken. But I think the real driver is going to be his ego.
Ego, yes, but more along the lines of keeping the dirt they have on him quiet than achieving anyting.
In reply to I'm sure to be flamed but I… by BrigstockBoy
Bolton is an even bigger Sociopath. Trump's gone full retard!
I'd like a golden shower from Ron Paul.
Woah there bucko. Full stop.
In reply to I'd like a golden shower… by Eric Norstog
MOAR WOAR!!!
America needs a Jew free swamp drainer President. Trump was good for a few laughs but he is functionally worse than useless.
With developments in Syria edging closer to lit match phase, Russia just stated that the false flag Chem attack they are planning will be followed by bombs on Damascus. If they launch, Russia will take out the missles and any launch site including naval vessels.
http://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news/world-news/2235-russia-issues-ultimatum-if-u-s-attacks-damascus-it-will-be-the-last-thing-you-do
comment deleted.
Bring on the war with Iran in grand biblical proportions for Israel.
The only thing missing is a song titled "Time To Blow Up The Planet". Coming soon, probably.
I pity Pompeo for being demonically possessed... seriously.
Ron Paul is the loud mouth punk in school that got his ass kicked all the time but would never shut his mouth. Tenacious idiot
looks like trump and company are going for war counting on Putin not to get involved, but taking a huge risk by assuming.
The Russian military have warned if the us & company fire missiles on the Syrian army, they will destroy the launchers regardless if they are land based on ships and if they attack by bombers the bombers would be shot down with S400 and other anti aircraft weapons.
Who protects us from the CIA? How can we trust, when we can't verify? We already know their M.O. is to deceive us and others into wars. Secrecy corrupts absolutely. How many more patriots must die, deceived by their false flags?
Ron Paul and sometimes his son Rand Paul are the only two with voice of reason. Former Democrat and Bernicrat here, I would vote for father or son in a heartbeat.
Does not look good, when MIC naively counts on a first strike, but discounts 2500 nukes the counterpart has. Push a red button and globalists´ equity becomes in an instant depreciated by 100%. Steven Hawkins made a timely exit.