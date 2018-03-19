Uber CEO Halts All Autonomous Car Tests After Deadly Crash

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/19/2018 - 12:43

Update: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted of the "incredibly sad news"...

*  *  *

As we detailed earlier, Tempe, Arizona police report that a self-driving Uber vehicle was in autonomous mode when it was involved in a deadly crash overnight.

As ABC15 reports, the crash occurred near Mill Avenue and Curry Road early Monday morning.

The Uber vehicle was reportedly headed northbound when a woman walking outside of the crosswalk was struck.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Tempe Police says the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash and a vehicle operator was also behind the wheel.

Police added in a statement that the woman’s “next of kin has not been notified yet so her name is not being released at this time. Uber is assisting and this is still an active investigation.”

In a brief statement from an Uber spokesperson, they confirm:

“We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident.”

And Bloomberg reports that Uber will now halt all autonomous car-testing in all cities (including San Francisco, Phoenix, and Pittsburgh).

Two questions come to mind - was the women crossing the road on Facebook at the time (Zuckerberg's fault) and/or was the car hacked by Russia? (Putin's fault).

This is the first pedestrian killed by an autonomous vehicle.

As Tiffany Li - (@tiffanycli) notes, who should be liable for this death? Uber? The car manufacturer? The software programmers? Tech lawyers have debated this question for decades. If this goes to trial, we'll soon have an answer.

Tags
Law Crime
Disaster Accident
Life & Health Insurance - NEC
Mobile Application Software

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Billy the Poet glenlloyd Mon, 03/19/2018 - 13:01 Permalink

Woman claims self-driving Uber struck her car, left the scene
Pittsburgh, Mar 6, 2018

A woman is questioning whether Uber’s self-driving cars are ready for the road after she says one of them struck her vehicle last month.

Jessica Mclemore said she really didn’t' give the test cars too much thought until the night of Feb, 24 when she said one crashed into her car.

http://www.wpxi.com/news/top-stories/woman-claims-self-driving-uber-str…

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
floosy Linus2011 Mon, 03/19/2018 - 12:56 Permalink

I've worked in software and hardware engineering for 35 years, including plenty of "automated" systems....I wouldnt get in an automated vehicle if you paid me.

Fuck, I dont trust "driver aids" in current vehicles.

We still have 2 pilots on every flight who can override the auto pilot at any time because automated systems simply cannot cope with the infinite variables involved in real world operation.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Kidbuck roadhazard Mon, 03/19/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

The very term, "self-driving" describes the hoped for result, to paraphrase Thomas Sowell. The actual result is homicide on wheels. Self driving cars are the height of hubris. For the same reason moving the nexus of all decision making to any central authority always results in failure. This is the logical result of all central planning. Even their fucking excuse sounds like something out of Broward County or the FBI. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
boattrash roadhazard Mon, 03/19/2018 - 13:02 Permalink

I boarded one after a 3 hr maintenance delay, and listened to a substantial piece of metal fly out and bounce down the runway when he spooled it up to take-off power. 

Several others heard it as well, so I simply pulled out my pint of cognac and had a nice triple shot. The flight attendant said "you can't do that". I replied, "after what I just heard, I can do pretty much anything I like".

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
homiegot Mon, 03/19/2018 - 12:47 Permalink

No one saw this coming. No one.

 

I guess they just need to test more using the public as test subjects to tighten up their already infallible AI.