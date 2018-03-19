Uber CEO Halts All Autonomous Car Tests After Deadly Crash

Update: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted of the "incredibly sad news"...
Some incredibly sad news out of Arizona. We’re thinking of the victim’s family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened. https://t.co/cwTCVJjEuz— dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) March 19, 2018
As we detailed earlier, Tempe, Arizona police report that a self-driving Uber vehicle was in autonomous mode when it was involved in a deadly crash overnight.
As ABC15 reports, the crash occurred near Mill Avenue and Curry Road early Monday morning.
The Uber vehicle was reportedly headed northbound when a woman walking outside of the crosswalk was struck.
The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
Tempe Police says the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash and a vehicle operator was also behind the wheel.
Police added in a statement that the woman’s “next of kin has not been notified yet so her name is not being released at this time. Uber is assisting and this is still an active investigation.”
In a brief statement from an Uber spokesperson, they confirm:
“We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident.”
And Bloomberg reports that Uber will now halt all autonomous car-testing in all cities (including San Francisco, Phoenix, and Pittsburgh).
Two questions come to mind - was the women crossing the road on Facebook at the time (Zuckerberg's fault) and/or was the car hacked by Russia? (Putin's fault).
This is the first pedestrian killed by an autonomous vehicle.
As Tiffany Li - (@tiffanycli) notes, who should be liable for this death? Uber? The car manufacturer? The software programmers? Tech lawyers have debated this question for decades. If this goes to trial, we'll soon have an answer.
Autonomous cars are so cool and futuristic! Until they run over your kid.
autonomous cars are a disaster waiting to happen!
never ever would i trust my life to a system that runs more than 20 miles an hour designed and marketed by idiots. not because i have no clue about it but because i worked in that industry and designed and wrote code for systems used in cars like these.
In reply to Autonomous cars are so cool… by Vlad the Inhaler
We need self-driving bikes now.
In reply to waitin to happen by Linus2011
I am worried about the autonomous scoops.
https://youtu.be/-wa4U6TQlNI
In reply to We need self driving bikes… by Ghost of Porky
Nice Soylent Green reference.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Probably reading Russian bot post on Facebook, on her iphone, using Goolag Glasses...
In reply to Nice Soylent Green reference. by homiegot
For the endgame of all this watch The X-Files Season 11 episode 7: Rm9sbG93ZXJz
In reply to Probably reading Russian bot… by Stackers
Woman claims self-driving Uber struck her car, left the scene
Pittsburgh, Mar 6, 2018
A woman is questioning whether Uber’s self-driving cars are ready for the road after she says one of them struck her vehicle last month.
Jessica Mclemore said she really didn’t' give the test cars too much thought until the night of Feb, 24 when she said one crashed into her car.
http://www.wpxi.com/news/top-stories/woman-claims-self-driving-uber-str…
In reply to For the endgame of all this… by glenlloyd
Who's dumb enough to let "boober" have full control of a vehicle with you still in it.......that said, it may be a great threat elimination tool for the deep state.
In reply to Woman claims self-driving… by Billy the Poet
"Ban all the assault cars!"
In reply to Who's dumb enough to let … by mtl4
You think people distrust the deep state now, just wait until Dot Gov is using autonomous cars to end the careers of "russian spies"
In reply to "Ban all the assault cars!" by MagicHandPuppet
Looks like, with that bicycle on the sidewalk, she could have been a cyclist not a pedestrian.
Difficult to use an I-phone on a bike unless it is an electric robo control bike.
In reply to Probably reading Russian bot… by Stackers
UBER ... if you don't like the way I drive, get off the sidewalk!...
In reply to Looks like, with that… by JohninMK
Johnny Cab
In reply to Probably reading Russian bot… by Stackers
Umm, that's a bicycle there. Not a pedestrian.
In reply to Nice Soylent Green reference. by homiegot
A good Drone is a dead Drone.
A good autonomous Car, is a dead autonomous Car.
The World needs less tech not more.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
"The car did it"
"You were in the driver's seat sir along with that mostly empty 750ml bottle of vodka"
"That's why I put the car on "autonomous mode".
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
I've worked in software and hardware engineering for 35 years, including plenty of "automated" systems....I wouldnt get in an automated vehicle if you paid me.
Fuck, I dont trust "driver aids" in current vehicles.
We still have 2 pilots on every flight who can override the auto pilot at any time because automated systems simply cannot cope with the infinite variables involved in real world operation.
In reply to waitin to happen by Linus2011
but autonomous military weapons should be OK,
especially since,
any deaths can be written off as collateral damage
and design flaws "that no one could have foreseen".
In reply to waitin to happen by Linus2011
Being saying this for years. Diabolical invention. Would you get in a plane from NYC to LAX that had no pilot? What's the difference?
In reply to waitin to happen by Linus2011
Sweet. I hate those things!
Not a peep about this on the local news.... must be a pretty good lawsuit if they're already covering it up....
In reply to Autonomous cars are so cool… by Vlad the Inhaler
let them fly
In reply to Autonomous cars are so cool… by Vlad the Inhaler
"I'm not sayin' we won't get our hair mussed, just 10 to 20 million dead, tops, depending on the breaks."
-- Gen Buck Turgeson
Or in this case, depending on the brakes.
In reply to Autonomous cars are so cool… by Vlad the Inhaler
Just watched that last night.... been obsessed about my precious bodily fluids all night....
In reply to "I'm not sayin' we won't get… by Ignatius
"It's only a glitch." - Dick Jones
In reply to "I'm not sayin' we won't get… by Ignatius
Or some strung out prostitute.
In reply to Autonomous cars are so cool… by Vlad the Inhaler
Now don't be bringing your significant others into the discussion simply to win the argument on emotions.
In reply to Or some strung out… by tmosley
If autonomous cars kill one person per million miles driven and human drivers kill one person per 250,000 miles driven the autonomous would be superior, but will humans accept that.
In reply to Autonomous cars are so cool… by Vlad the Inhaler
It's not about humans accepting them, if it was they wouldn't have developed this far. It's about corporations accepting million (s) in losses to lawsuits.
In reply to If autonomous cars kill one… by No Time for Fishing
I trust my judgement over an engineer in Silicon Valley who thinks they have covered all possible outcomes. Especially when that engineer has an agenda and a tendency to explain away their failures....
In reply to If autonomous cars kill one… by No Time for Fishing
But auto-Uber expects all citizens to know and obey the law at all times! To Serve Man!
In reply to Autonomous cars are so cool… by Vlad the Inhaler
Self driving cars will never be a big seller. You heard it here first.
The very term, "self-driving" describes the hoped for result, to paraphrase Thomas Sowell. The actual result is homicide on wheels. Self driving cars are the height of hubris. For the same reason moving the nexus of all decision making to any central authority always results in failure. This is the logical result of all central planning. Even their fucking excuse sounds like something out of Broward County or the FBI.
In reply to Self driving cars will never… by roadhazard
call Elon.. the robots are coming for the bikers first!!
Shit, back to the drawing board ..
Ya think Queen, "Another One Bites the Dust" was playing on the radio?
I got on a 747 and when I put on the ear buds, American Pie" was playing.
In reply to Ya think Queen, "Another One… by boattrash
I boarded one after a 3 hr maintenance delay, and listened to a substantial piece of metal fly out and bounce down the runway when he spooled it up to take-off power.
Several others heard it as well, so I simply pulled out my pint of cognac and had a nice triple shot. The flight attendant said "you can't do that". I replied, "after what I just heard, I can do pretty much anything I like".
In reply to I got on a 747 and when I… by roadhazard
Self driving cars will be as successful as 3D TV
I'm waiting for 4D (smell-o-vision)
In reply to Self driving cars will be as… by ExPat2018
No one saw this coming. No one.
I guess they just need to test more using the public as test subjects to tighten up their already infallible AI.
Yeah just like that Axxhole Ben Ben something in the Feb back in 2007.
In reply to No one saw this coming. No… by homiegot
Well, at least two didn't...
In reply to No one saw this coming. No… by homiegot
I hope the victim's family sue Uber until it goes bankrupt.
Someone needs to scrape that fucker off of the sidewalk.
Like I always say when I'm stuck in traffic;
"Somebody better be dead up there"
In reply to Someone needs to scrape that… by wisehiney
one big fat lawsuit and these morons should be shut down for good
I hope this is that lawsuit
What about the politicians that allowed this to happen
In reply to one big fat lawsuit and… by unplugged
wait until Tesla's autonomous semi kills all the illegals it's hauling........it will be crickets from the left
It looked good on paper.