Cambridge Analytica Suspends CEO Alexander Nix

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/20/2018 - 14:58

Amid a barrage of ethical and legal questions over business practices, the board of Cambridge Analytica has thrown their CEO under the bus suspended CEO Alexander Nix, pending a full, independent investigation.

Alexander Tayler has been asked to serve as Acting-CEO.

Full Statement:

The Board of Cambridge Analytica has announced today that it has suspended CEO Alexander Nix with immediate effect, pending a full, independent investigation.

In the view of the Board, Mr. Nix’s recent comments secretly recorded by Channel 4 and other allegations do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view this violation.

We have asked Dr. Alexander Tayler to serve as acting CEO while an independent investigation is launched to review those comments and allegations.

We have asked Julian Malins QC to lead this investigation, the findings of which the Board will share publicly in due course.

The Board will be monitoring the situation closely, working closely with Dr. Tayler, to ensure that Cambridge Analytica, in all of its operations, represents the firm’s values and delivers the highest-quality service to its clients.

*  *  *

Having been 'caught on tape' offering bribes and sex workers to entrap political opponents, this is not a total shock, but we note this statement flies in the face of the "we were just testing the prospective client" argument they tried to pitch earlier.

Furthermore, there are still two more segments to the Channel 4 documentary to come and we suspect Mr.Nix did not appear any better in those.

FireBrander FireBrander Tue, 03/20/2018 - 15:18 Permalink

The power of Facebook advertising...

They just sent me an email, to a junk account, asking "are you looking for a new mailbox"...with pics of a real physical mailbox...LOL..I bought a new one 3 years ago..where the fuck have they been?

I don't know how they figured it out, but 3 years late? LOL!

Poor bastards that paid Facebook for that sales lead...talk about wasted advertising dollars.

Brazen Heist Tue, 03/20/2018 - 15:08 Permalink

Lots of bullshit narratives seem to be unravelling at the same time

- The Skirpal shitshow story the slimeys were oh so certain about is now collapsing

- The Fakebook/Techno-surveillance apparatus

- Russiagate and the witch hunts

- Lamestream media

- Hollyweird

- The Neocon plan for Syrian regime change

Take a whiff of all that bullshit!

We now need an EPIC stock market crash to top it all off, all the over-valued bullshit needs to reset.

Jambo Mambo Bill Tue, 03/20/2018 - 15:11 Permalink

Its all resolved guys ! All good ! No fault here ! OK?! Just Relax ! FaceCrook is your friend ! Your data is safe with us... Just keep posting stuff about yourselves so we can build sky-net and profile you on NSA. Zuckerberg is your friend !

 

Bryan Tue, 03/20/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

Hey, how about we also suspend the whole DNC for using FB in 2015 to collect info on potential voters, potential enemies, etc?  Oh yeah, libs get a pass... almost forgot.

Avichi Tue, 03/20/2018 - 15:24 Permalink

When does the Clinton Crime Foundation, activate their assassins (CABAL/DEEP-STATE) to neutralize the a insider in FarceBook or CB....just a thought. -FUCK YOU MOTHER FUCKER....Go back to your QUEEN GOD MOTHER

Bill of Rights Tue, 03/20/2018 - 15:27 Permalink

Its Funny I always thought of Zuckerturd as nothing more than a CIA front man, not that guy who Invented Farcebook. The platform was already invented IE Myspace...