Cambridge Analytica Suspends CEO Alexander Nix

Amid a barrage of ethical and legal questions over business practices, the board of Cambridge Analytica has thrown their CEO under the bus suspended CEO Alexander Nix, pending a full, independent investigation.

Alexander Tayler has been asked to serve as Acting-CEO.

Full Statement:

The Board of Cambridge Analytica has announced today that it has suspended CEO Alexander Nix with immediate effect, pending a full, independent investigation. In the view of the Board, Mr. Nix’s recent comments secretly recorded by Channel 4 and other allegations do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view this violation. We have asked Dr. Alexander Tayler to serve as acting CEO while an independent investigation is launched to review those comments and allegations. We have asked Julian Malins QC to lead this investigation, the findings of which the Board will share publicly in due course. The Board will be monitoring the situation closely, working closely with Dr. Tayler, to ensure that Cambridge Analytica, in all of its operations, represents the firm’s values and delivers the highest-quality service to its clients.

Having been 'caught on tape' offering bribes and sex workers to entrap political opponents, this is not a total shock, but we note this statement flies in the face of the "we were just testing the prospective client" argument they tried to pitch earlier.

Furthermore, there are still two more segments to the Channel 4 documentary to come and we suspect Mr.Nix did not appear any better in those.