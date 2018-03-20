German Spy Agency Admits North Korean Rockets Can Hit Europe

Amid a relative detente in US-North Korea relations, Germany's foreign intelligence agency told lawmakers that North Korean rockets tipped with a nuclear warhead now have the capacity to strike Germany and central Europe.
In a closed-door meeting, Deutsche Welle reports that BND Deputy Director Ole Diehl told members of parliament there is "certainty" that North Korea could now "reach Europe and Germany with its missiles," according to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, which first reported the briefing, citing participants.
Diehl also told lawmakers that the BND considers talks between North and South Korea a positive step.
There was no immediate comment from the BND in response to the media reports.
Meanwhile, negotiations were set to convene in Finland between a senior North Korean official and representatives of the United States and South Korea, according to the South Korean Yonhap news agency. Over the weekend, officials from the US, Japan and South Korea met in Seoul to discuss the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.
Comments
Sure they can.
Spies? Who can you trust?
Why would North Korea hit Germany?
They'd rather lose their money on US strikes.
In reply to Sure they can… by any_mouse
In other news, an Emperor penguin, interviewed by CNN, voiced concerns about North Korea's ability to reach Antartica with it's ballistic missiles.
We truly are living in batshit crazy times - Boris Johnson as UK Foreign Secretary being the living proof.
In reply to why would North Korea… by Adolph.H.
Pretty soon, North Korea isn't going to be a threat to anybody. Kim Jong-UN wants in from the cold. They'll keep the nukes they have, but stop testing and building others. President Trump and President Xi won't be given Nobel Prizes even though they'll deserve them.
In reply to In other news, an Emperor… by CuttingEdge
I am making 85 bucks hourly for working from home. I never thought that it was legit but my best friend is earning 10 thousand dollars a month by working online and she recommended me to try it. Try it out on following website, you have nothing to lose...<
====http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Pretty soon, North Korea isn… by purplewarrior
And in reverse news, Europe's rockets can hit North Korea.
In reply to I am making 85 bucks… by slopz38
▲▲▲ Slopz38 ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲▲
THIS IS BUT ANOTHER LOG-ON FROM ZeroHedge's OBSESSIVE-COMPULSIVE WHACKED-OUT ZIT-FACED SPAMMER, here peddling links to ANOTHER spam page, ALSO LADEN WITH TROJANS AND VIRUSES. DO NOT CLICK ON ANY LINK FROM THIS SPAMMER!!!
>>>> Slopz38 posted this identical spam post **75 times** in one day, March 20!!!
This chronic thread-hijacker and poster of "My last paycheck..." spam with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "pier" "beepbop" "Braveforce" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" "LLOLL" "JUMANJI1959" -- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" (under other log-on's) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpages, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" or "BIBLICISM GOES PORNO" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
ALL THIS SPAM IS FROM THE SAME SPAMMER!
•dailywesterner
•celebrity-leaks (porn)
•biblicism
•"I made $7000 last week ..... this is what I do"
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "LLOLL" who chronically SPAM posts short-URL links to his virus- and trojan-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "stizazz" and "pier" "beepbop" "Braveforce" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" "LLOLL" "JUMANJI1959, among dozens of other banned log-ons [that's YOU "dailywesterner" and "biblicisminstitute" and "celebrity-leaks" (porn) and "I made $7000 last week...."]. Thank you.
In reply to I am making 85 bucks… by slopz38
Because Kim is mad and evil. That's why. The Western mythology is strictly monochrome, even grayscale isn't supported.
In reply to why would North Korea… by Adolph.H.
Anything you think you know about Kim you got from the American media. In other words, you don't know one single, solitary fact about Kim or North Korea other than it is north of South Korea.
In reply to Because Kim is mad and evil… by zeroboris
NK would attack only if attacked first, and then could be right back where the missile came from. Germany does have usa bases.
In reply to why would North Korea… by Adolph.H.
First, NK is underground in Syria
Now, Germany tells us that NK can hit Europe
Next, CNN sources confirm NK leadership is actually Russian.
In reply to Sure they can… by any_mouse
Some anal-ysts claim that the new Kremofsumyunguy projectile will realease its load early and result in an embarrassing situation for Nk.
In reply to Sure they can… by any_mouse
Land one somewhere on the continent? W/O a payload?
OK. I'll buy.
In reply to Sure they can… by any_mouse
how does germany comes into this quarrel anyway???
are they trying to get some of the heat ??? well ...
germany should respond to this threat by invading poland
In reply to how does germany comes into… by Pandelis
God! Every time I drink too much beer, I want to invade Poland.
In reply to germany should respond to… by spag
Very slanted report. Whoever wrote it can slope off now.
In reply to how does germany comes into… by Pandelis
Is this based on the Pakistani part of German intelligence?
Germany is already hit by a wave of goat-stink tipped missiles, so stay in your corner adolf, nobody asked you anything
Never let a good Fear Meme die.
So what if Trump may or may not talk to Rocket Man..
Fear Never Sleeps. Email to you dweeb low paid scribes in the NuZRoom...don't forget RocketMan...signed the Editor.
Yes NK can guide those tin cans straight up Merkel's Ass.
Good headline. That will put the markets up by 1% on the news. Well done.
All the more reason to make peace, then.
Spies must of read a ZH article from a few months ago.
can they reach israel?
they don't need more reach, just fall couple miles short of gaza.
Have they found the measure distance tool in Google Maps at last?
"...North Korean Rockets Can Hit Europe"
Yeah, but they'd have to lob then over China and Russia who will not likely appreciate that very much.
Exactly WHAT is the point? North Korea hasn't threatened Europe. Europe is not a threat to North Korean regime overthrow. Silly comments that accomplish nothing other than parroting the US.
The most aggressive country on the planet is the US, and they have nukes that can hit Europe.
MAD either works for everyone or no one. Which is it, kikes?
Rocket Boy is sure becoming a nightmare.
North Korea successfully tested a liquid-propelled Hwasong-10, with a range of around 2,500 miles, in June 2016. Analysts say the weapon may be able to carry a nuclear warhead of as much as 2,700 lbs.
In February, a 1,800-mile capable Pukguksong-2 missile was successfully launched, while the Hwasong-14 that was successfully launched on a lofted trajectory in early July is estimated to have an effective range of 6,210 miles.
The Hwasong-13 intercontinental ballistic missile that was last tested in October 2016 is understood to have a range of 7,450 miles and is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.
So can Europe and Germany reach NK. Now, are we suposed to think our leaders care about us?! Really, I think I'm missing something here...
"North Korean rockets tipped with a nuclear warhead now have the capacity to strike Germany"
We certainly cannot have Trump making peace with NK, Shock & horror. The MIC would miss out on lots of .gov love and money of course.
Israel would be North Korea's prime target, but the game is to pretend that Israel has nothing to do with current events.
Newsweek - NORTH KOREA SAYS U.S. MILITARY USING NEW BASE IN ISRAEL TO TAKE OVER MIDDLE EAST - http://www.newsweek.com/north-korea-us-new-military-base-israel-take-ov…
North Korea aiding Israel's enemies -
WAR IN SYRIA: ASSAD THANKS IRAN AND NORTH KOREA FOR HELP IN LETTERS TO TWO SUPREME LEADERS OPPOSED TO U.S. - http://www.newsweek.com/war-syria-assad-thanks-iran-and-north-korea-sup…
Israel is North Korea's prime target. That's why neocon Bush advisor (((David Frum))) included North Korea in the axis of evil.
Does anyone know how many countries with how many rockets can reach North Korea? By the way, how many countries have Doomsday machines? You want fear, I'll give you fear. Fear is a very profitable commodity.
Butt butt, Fat Kim is going to denuclearize.
Who keeps sabotaging this website? Responses are slow and erratic?
What kind of FF do they plan in Germany?
USA wanted to blow up Germany with 80 nukes, in a case, Breznev would attack.
(Right side of Rhine would be burned away by nuclear fire.)
I have never seen any comment from BND about it
Ah, derrrr..... Of course they can. Kim Jong Un banged Angela for the plans from Nazi Germany. And voila, the rocket tech does work!
All the BO sucking EU creeps pandering Russia and NK fud narrative. Cui bono? China.
BND has been controlled by CIA since 1950