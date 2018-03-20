German Spy Agency Admits North Korean Rockets Can Hit Europe

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 02:45

Amid a relative detente in US-North Korea relations, Germany's foreign intelligence agency told lawmakers that North Korean rockets tipped with a nuclear warhead now have the capacity to strike Germany and central Europe.

 


In a closed-door meeting, Deutsche Welle reports that BND Deputy Director Ole Diehl told members of parliament there is "certainty" that North Korea could now "reach Europe and Germany with its missiles," according to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, which first reported the briefing, citing participants.

Diehl also told lawmakers that the BND considers talks between North and South Korea a positive step.

There was no immediate comment from the BND in response to the media reports.

Meanwhile, negotiations were set to convene in Finland between a senior North Korean official and representatives of the United States and South Korea, according to the South Korean Yonhap news agency. Over the weekend, officials from the US, Japan and South Korea met in Seoul to discuss the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.

slopz38 purplewarrior Wed, 03/21/2018 - 06:33 Permalink

ZeroSpam slopz38 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

izzee Wed, 03/21/2018 - 03:35 Permalink

Never let a good Fear Meme die.

So what if Trump may or may not talk to Rocket Man..

Fear Never Sleeps.  Email to you dweeb low paid scribes in the NuZRoom...don't forget RocketMan...signed the Editor.

RedBaron616 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 05:53 Permalink

Exactly WHAT is the point? North Korea hasn't threatened Europe. Europe is not a threat to North Korean regime overthrow. Silly comments that accomplish nothing other than parroting the US.

BritBob Wed, 03/21/2018 - 06:42 Permalink

Rocket Boy is sure becoming a nightmare. 

North Korea successfully tested a liquid-propelled Hwasong-10, with a range of around 2,500 miles, in June 2016. Analysts say the weapon may be able to carry a nuclear warhead of as much as 2,700 lbs.

In February, a 1,800-mile capable Pukguksong-2 missile was successfully launched, while the Hwasong-14 that was successfully launched on a lofted trajectory in early July is estimated to have an effective range of 6,210 miles.

The Hwasong-13 intercontinental ballistic missile that was last tested in October 2016 is understood to have a range of 7,450 miles and is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

Kartolas Wed, 03/21/2018 - 07:31 Permalink

So can Europe and Germany reach NK. Now, are we suposed to think our leaders care about us?! Really, I think I'm missing something here...

MaxThrust Wed, 03/21/2018 - 07:36 Permalink

"North Korean rockets tipped with a nuclear warhead now have the capacity to strike Germany"

We certainly cannot have Trump making peace with NK, Shock & horror. The MIC would miss out on lots of .gov love and money of course.

gearjammers1 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 07:45 Permalink

Israel would be North Korea's prime target, but the game is to pretend that Israel has nothing to do with current events.

 

Newsweek - NORTH KOREA SAYS U.S. MILITARY USING NEW BASE IN ISRAEL TO TAKE OVER MIDDLE EAST - http://www.newsweek.com/north-korea-us-new-military-base-israel-take-ov…

 

 

North Korea aiding Israel's enemies - 

WAR IN SYRIA: ASSAD THANKS IRAN AND NORTH KOREA FOR HELP IN LETTERS TO TWO SUPREME LEADERS OPPOSED TO U.S. - http://www.newsweek.com/war-syria-assad-thanks-iran-and-north-korea-sup…

 

 

 

Israel is North Korea's prime target. That's why neocon Bush advisor (((David Frum))) included North Korea in the axis of evil.

amadeus39 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 08:39 Permalink

Does anyone know how many countries with how many rockets can reach North Korea? By the way, how many countries have Doomsday machines? You want fear, I'll give you fear. Fear is a very profitable commodity.

 

 

 

oncemore1 Wed, 03/21/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

What kind of FF do they plan in Germany?

 

USA wanted to blow up Germany with 80 nukes, in a case, Breznev would attack.

 (Right side of Rhine would be burned away by nuclear fire.)

I have never seen any comment from BND about it