German Spy Agency Admits North Korean Rockets Can Hit Europe

Amid a relative detente in US-North Korea relations, Germany's foreign intelligence agency told lawmakers that North Korean rockets tipped with a nuclear warhead now have the capacity to strike Germany and central Europe.
In a closed-door meeting, Deutsche Welle reports that BND Deputy Director Ole Diehl told members of parliament there is "certainty" that North Korea could now "reach Europe and Germany with its missiles," according to the Bild am Sonntag newspaper, which first reported the briefing, citing participants.
Diehl also told lawmakers that the BND considers talks between North and South Korea a positive step.
There was no immediate comment from the BND in response to the media reports.
Meanwhile, negotiations were set to convene in Finland between a senior North Korean official and representatives of the United States and South Korea, according to the South Korean Yonhap news agency. Over the weekend, officials from the US, Japan and South Korea met in Seoul to discuss the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.
Comments
Sure they can.
Spies? Who can you trust?
Why would North Korea hit Germany?
They'd rather lose their money on US strikes.
In reply to Sure they can… by any_mouse
In other news, an Emperor penguin, interviewed by CNN, voiced concerns about North Korea's ability to reach Antartica with it's ballistic missiles.
We truly are living in batshit crazy times - Boris Johnson as UK Foreign Secretary being the living proof.
In reply to why would North Korea… by Adolph.H.
First, NK is underground in Syria
Now, Germany tells us that NK can hit Europe
Next, CNN sources confirm NK leadership is actually Russian.
In reply to Sure they can… by any_mouse
Some anal-ysts claim that the new Kreamofsumyunguy progectile will realease its load early and result in an embarrassing situation for Nk.
In reply to Sure they can… by any_mouse
Land one somewhere on the continent? W/O a payload?
OK. I'll buy.
In reply to Sure they can… by any_mouse
how does germany comes into this quarrel anyway???
are they trying to get some of the heat ??? well ...
germany should respond to this threat by invading poland
In reply to how does germany comes into… by Pandelis
God! Every time I drink too much beer, I want to invade Poland.
In reply to germany should respond to… by spag
Very slanted report. Whoever wrote it can slope off now.
In reply to how does germany comes into… by Pandelis
Is this based on the Pakistani part of German intelligence?
Germany is already hit by a wave of goat-stink tipped missiles, so stay in your corner adolf, nobody asked you anything
Never let a good Fear Meme die.
So what if Trump may or may not talk to Rocket Man..
Fear Never Sleeps. Email to you dweeb low paid scribes in the NuZRoom...don't forget RocketMan...signed the Editor.
Yes NK can guide those tin cans straight up Merkel's Ass.
Good headline. That will put the markets up by 1% on the news. Well done.
All the more reason to make peace, then.
Spies must of read a ZH article from a few months ago.