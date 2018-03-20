Sweden Unveils Plans For 'Total Societal Mobilization' Against Russia

In yet another sign of what Russia expert Stephen Cohen has described as the escalating New Cold War, non-NATO aligned Sweden is initiating detailed plans to ready itself for total societal mobilization in response to military attack from a major external power. As Aaron Mehta points out in his exclusive for Defense News entitled Fortress Sweden: Inside the plan to mobilize Swedish society against Russia, that major external power is none other than Russia, whose heavily militarized port of Kaliningrad lies a little over 220 miles across the ocean from Sweden.
During past Cold War decades, Sweden (along with other non-NATO Nordic country Finland) was known for keeping painstakingly detailed survival readiness plans in case of a great power invasion, down to "how parking garages were designed so you could use them as shelters" according to Magnus Nordenman of the Atlantic Council. But the program was left derelict after the collapse of the Soviet Union and a new era of peace meant the end of such "total defense" plans.
Image source: Quora
But in 2017 a government sponsored commission was formed to investigate and lay the groundwork for plans to resurrect and update plans for total Swedish societal mobilization. Though the commissions findings were not set to be delivered until May 2019, it produced a 6-page preliminary findings report late last year (out of a total working report of 243 pages), likely in response to increased tensions between NATO and Russia in the Baltic region.
According to Defense News:
The report estimates that between 2021 and 2025, Sweden will need to invest 4.2 billion krona (U.S. $510.5 million) per year on its total defense proposals. While not a major spend by American defense levels, that is a serious investment for Sweden, especially considering it is additional money on top of what the country intends to invest in its armed forces.
And thus far, during program's trial period:
Sweden has allocated about 400 million krona per year in 2018, 2019 and 2020 to invest in total defense developments. That culminates with a major exercise, tentatively planned for the year 2020, involving all aspects of the total defense concept — in essence, a trial run incorporating the entire nation.
The funds will be allotted as follows according to the preliminary report provided by the planning commission:
A lot will go toward infrastructure, such as building new shelters and depots. Other funds will go toward requirements to defend the homeland. Broadly, those funds will go to “rescue service and home protection, health-care system and pharmaceuticals, private enterprises, emergency power solutions, food and water supply, basic economic transactions, cyber security and psychological defense,” per the commission.
One of the more interesting aspects to the allocations of funds involves "training to resist propaganda efforts and fake news spread via social media" in order to - in the words of Swedish Defence Commission head Bjorn von Sydow - "defend the democratic principles that are vital to the nation."
The other interesting, and most controversial aspect, is that the study acknowledges a significant gap in time between the start of a major power invasion and mobilization of Sweden's military, as well as the possibility of the arrival of allied ground forces necessary to repel a major invasion by a country like Russia.
The commission put Swedish military mobilization at a week, and allied force arrival at a whopping three months (based on talks commission representatives held with undisclosed NATO officials) - in the meantime "civilians would have to fend for themselves as best they can" - preparedness for which forms the basis of the commission's study.
According to Defense News:
Early in the process, the commission seized on two key principals: that it would take Sweden’s military a week to be fully mobilized, and that it would take three months before allied ground forces would be able to arrive in force to assist Sweden in reclaiming its territory.
On the first point, von Sydow said it is a simple reality that to mobilize the entire nation would take time. For that week, civilians would have to fend for themselves as best they can — something he described as having been calmly received by the Swedish public.
The second point is perhaps more controversial, in that it’s based not on policy but on a mix of historic studies and conversations with allies. Because Sweden is not part of NATO, any military action would have to come from a coalition of willing allies.
And it's an open question whether, in the face of what would realistically be a multi-pronged Russian invasion of Europe, any allied ground forces would actually come to Sweden's aid.
Though there's been a series of recent bilateral agreements with some European nations, and crucially including the U.S., a long tradition of Swedish neutrality has left the Scandinavian country without any definitive treaties wherein allies would be obliged to act.
Meanwhile, Sweden last year reintroduced military conscription for all Swedes born in or after 1999 (the prior conscription policy was abolished in 2010) in response to perceived as heightened Russian aggression in the region, and a build-up of forces in and along the Baltic Sea.
Comments
Now for the trump voting morons opinion.
...While the mass rapings continue unabated.
Total societal maceration.
It's called mistaking your enemy, and generally it is not very healthy.
In reply to Now for the trump voting… by LordWillingly
Seriously ~ "No go zones" to deal with Muzzies who rape their women (on their own dime), but now they're gonna take on Russia by tossing meatballs at em.
"Societal mobilization" in Sweden = saying "Finland, if there's ever any trouble with Russia, we'll be right behind you all the way"
In reply to While the raping by… by Adolph.H.
Sweden Unveils Plans For 'Total Societal Mobilization' Against Russia
Every citizen has been given a small Russian Flag to wave and a 8x11 photo of Putin to hang on their door when the Russian Troops cruise through town.
In reply to Seriously ~ "No go zones" to… by DillyDilly
It's more like "Total Societal Feminisation" they've been deploying for several decades now .
In reply to Sweden Unveils Plans For … by BeansMcGreens
Sweden play MeToo adverts in public buildings and spaces, with fashionable smiley well-known Western mixed-race popsinger spokespersons, so it must all be true. They also have billboards with helpful numbers so men can think hard about when they stopped beating any children they can get their hands on, like in the example pictures provided. Then they can turn themselves in if they are not too sure about it - but not if they are Muslim, obviously.
In reply to It's more like "Total… by TBT or not TBT
"Sweden has allocated about 400 million krona per year in 2018, 2019 and 2020 to invest in total defense developments."
That's what? $50 million USD's per year? That's not going to build much infrastructure along with all the other goodies they say it's going for later in the article...
" A lot will go toward infrastructure, such as building new shelters and depots. Other funds will go toward requirements to defend the homeland. Broadly, those funds will go to “rescue service and home protection, health-care system and pharmaceuticals, private enterprises, emergency power solutions, food and water supply, basic economic transactions, cyber security and psychological defense,” per the commission. "
In reply to Sweden play MeToo adverts in… by land_of_the_few
I have total confidence in the Swedes to be able to hold off a Russian invasion force by building a "Great Wall" with broken pieces of Ikea furniture.
In reply to "Sweden has allocated about… by SmallerGovNow2
BWHAHAHAHA.....You nailed it....!
In reply to I have total confidence in… by Famunda Cheeze
Sweden, much like the UK, is dead. They gave it all up to the Muzzies for free.
In reply to BWHAHAHAHA.....You nailed it… by ProsperD9
Sweden as it was is dead. It is reborn as the test tube of the NWO.
1) Old Sweden had to go because as a homogeneous, successful socialist state, merely as an counterexample, was a huge threat to the model designed by the Frankfurt School Cultural Marxists as implemented by the Coudhove-Kalergi mestizo model of how a modern state is to be organized and operate, under the control of the Talmudic overlords who originally masqueraded as "Communists". The muslims are the weapon of choice to accomplish the transition to a bland Swedish mestizo race of maleable sub-par zombies easy to control by the (((chosenites))). (Of course, bland and Sweden are synonyms).
2) Sweden's media is the operating model for the rest of the world with the Jewish/Zionist Bonnier family (originally Hirschel) owning basically all Swedish news outlets. This is the example which was used in the US when the Sayonim Bill Clinton allowed six Jewish owned corporations to consolidate all the US media outlets.
3) The Talmudists are very busy dismantling Swedish history and culture, destroying artefacts and historical objects. The same pattern of destruction of history as the Deep State Zionist ISIS terrorists did in Palmyra and throughout the middle east.
4) Its interesting that the traditional Swedish neutrality is so easily discarded once the elements of the Deep State come to power. The Swedes are overrun and its unlikely they will overthrow the yoke.
5) The signs have been there for some time. I visited Sweden roughly twenty years ago. The TV channels had quite a bit of porn, even during the day. ALL of the porn was gay porn - I can't remember seeing a single hetero film at all.
The US is well on its way to the same fate.
In reply to Sweden, much like the UK, is… by ZENDOG
Somehow I doubt that the "training" will include resisting NATO propaganda spewed by the Atlantic Council.
Helpful hint to Sweden, Poland, Ukraine, and the Baltic Sprat Emirates: Russia doesn't want you. At all. Not even if you eventually beg for a Russian invasion.
You only flatter yourselves if you believe Russia would want the responsibility, expenses, and headaches associated with the administration of colonies which have been economically drained by the EU, NATO, the IMF, and the kindly uncle from across the sea and which are teeming with Russophobic brainwashed clinical idiots.
In reply to Sweden as it was as dead. It… by flapdoodle
You nailed it. Russian incursions into 3rd world countries has been about as enjoyable and effective as pulling your own teeth without anesthetics...invading the West would be even less enjoyable.
The West is the delusional but psychotic hot chick that sees the ugly Russian looking at her and gets paranoid. The Russian may be leering but he's thinking no way in hell do I get myself into that mess.
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
"I'm just not into you" - V. Putin said to her
"But Mohamed slaps me around so." said the aging 41 year old formerly beautiful woman.
"Should have said something about that when you were 28" P replied.
In reply to You nailed it. Russian… by NumberNone
Like it
In reply to "I'm just not into you" - V… by DownWithYogaPants
Russia's response to Sweden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyPsqsH8I4M
In reply to Like it by house biscuit
Russia wants a buffer to invasion.
This buffer, Eastern Europe east of the Iron Curtain, was used during the Cold War. As you implied. The buffer zone was expensive for the Soviets to maintain. When the empire collapsed, the countries were let loose.
The stupidity, or megalomania, of the European Union pushing Nato membership to Easter Europe is a threat to Russia.
As usual, the little countries between the big countries have no say in the matter. The totalitarian EU is pushing east. The new Tsarist Russia is defending its borders.
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
Sweden has ~10.1 million citizens. About the size of present-day New York City.
Russia will start growing banana crops long before invading Sweden (Russia needs more land /s).
Maybe Putin will break into my house and steal my stamp collection. Anything's possible.
In reply to Sweden as it was as dead. It… by flapdoodle
The vast amount of antisemitism on ZH will eventually get it shut down. Not sure why some think a small cabal of Jews run the world when they can barely run a tiny strip of land in the Middle East...
In reply to Sweden as it was as dead. It… by flapdoodle
I have noticed a huge increase in references to Jews. More than one commenter is fixated of Jews. Troll?
Arabs are by definition Semitic. I see anti-Islam posts, but that is because the Islamic culture is so "barbaric."
In reply to The vast amount of… by MagicalUnicornFarts
It's called knowing history.
I've been dragged, kicking and screaming, into this view of things, by a preponderance of fact, logic and reason.
The reason "The JQ" gets discussed on ZH is simple: It all gets back to, and began with, Rothschild. The Jewish dominance of the world is through their control of the debt-based fiat ponzi banking system that Rothschild largely created. (The rudiments of such systems that existed prior to Mayer Amschel were folded into his organization, or eradicated by it.) This is an economics blog with an Austrian outlook. OF COURSE the disastrous, parasitic Jewish banking cabal is going to get pointed out in the comments; the blog's authors dare not point it out or terrorist groups like the SPLC will target them for termination.
And yes, antisemitism is a misnomer; Semites are simply descendants of Shem, one of the sons of Noah and as such, encompass many more people than just "the Jews." In fact, the Jews' usurpation of "antisemite" strictly to denounce anyone who criticizes them in any way should be the first clue that this Tribe warrants much closer scrutiny.
In reply to I have noticed a huge… by BrownCoat
> The reason "The JQ" gets discussed on ZH is simple
Simpler than that even. Paid Soros trolls spam stuff about Jews here to get people to dismiss this site as non-credible.
Click on the usernames of any of the usual suspects and you can see they talk about nothing else. They have no interest in the core mission of ZH - finance - and are only interested in getting attention and derailing serious discussions by the real people here.
There's about as much genuine interest on the part of ZH readers in "the JQ" as there is in finding out whether you really can make $85/hour by clicking on that link.
In reply to It's called knowing history… by HopefulCynical
You're obviously not aware of a number of people who were here 5+ years ago, who wrote at great length about the issue.
No, it isn't all "paid Soros trolls." A lot of it is simply an explosion of goyim-knowing that's resulted in the subject being discussed more and more openly.
The idea that any discussion of legitimate Jewish misdeeds is automatically discrediting is one which is pushed by Jews, in order to escape the repercussions which would befall any non-Jew who pulled the same shit Jews pull, in terms of grift, fraud and chicanery. Well guess what? Like the race card, the Jew card is about played out.
Again, I haven't come to this viewpoint easily or willingly. But there is simply no escaping the reality that about 85% of Western Civilization's current problems, from mass Muslim immigrant invasions, to endless war, to a financial system designed to defraud the entire world, are all at heart problems created by power-hungry, unscrupulous Jews. The few shabbos goyim who are involved are willing accomplices for sure, but this game was set up and is being run by Jews.
In reply to > The reason "The JQ" gets… by Sanity Bear
Saint Breivik, pray for us.
In reply to Sweden, much like the UK, is… by ZENDOG
Sweden is not dead yet.
The tipping point has come and most Swedes now know their future is in dire peril.
They are mobilizing for war against the Islamic army they imported, not against Russia.
In reply to Sweden, much like the UK, is… by ZENDOG
You have so much optimism! Based on so little evidence.
More like a 'bait and switch' tactic. Create an outside threat so that the domestic threat gets ignored.
In reply to Sweden is not dead yet… by Sanity Bear
The ''muzzies' would not be there were it not for the JOOOZ .
As long as Bibi is in charge, the 'muzzie' count will continue to climb.
In reply to Sweden, much like the UK, is… by ZENDOG
The equipment of the world's largest militaries:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-of-the-day-russia-has-over-20000-tanks…
In reply to BWHAHAHAHA.....You nailed it… by ProsperD9
They can always use the bodies of the rapefugees as barriers against Russian tank movements. Such a defensive maneuver won't last too long, but will have collateral benefits for the Swedish ladies.
In reply to I have total confidence in… by Famunda Cheeze
Are you suggesting that Swedish women will fuk anything? Well, based on news reports, you're right!
In reply to They can always use the… by UmbilicalMosqu…
Swedes would do well to worry more about stopping the expansion of the 23 no-go zones in their country rather than worry about Russia.
In reply to It's more like "Total… by TBT or not TBT
Too late. That error is what got them where they are. In about 10 years their leader will be either Putin or Abbas Ali Baba
In reply to Swedes would do well to… by pazmaker
No, because that would be the most reasonable thing to do.
In reply to Swedes would do well to… by pazmaker
Delete duplicate
In reply to It's more like "Total… by TBT or not TBT
Sweden knows we wont be able to save them, that day by day, Americas greatest weapon is smoke and mirrors, not unlike Russia's weapons.
To me, all this Russia paranoia spreading throughout the western world is a sign that in this information age, where knowledge circles the globe at the speed of light, the propaganda machine is still working very well, world wide.
With Sweden sitting on the border of Russia we can give them a pass. But how is it the western world is threatened by a depleted country like Russia, who has a single base outside of Russia?
The propaganda war is in full swing, and America's propaganda is aimed mostly at her People, and "Friends"!
In reply to It's more like "Total… by TBT or not TBT
Agree Russia is not the threat it's being portrayed as. But I know of at least two ports outside of Russia including one in Crimea and another in Syria plus the airbase in Syria. There are probably others...
In reply to Sweden knows we wont be able… by Tarzan
Crimea is Russia. The populace is Russian.
There “probably” are not others. The only permanent one is their Syrian base on the Mediterranean, which they will never willingly give up.
In reply to Agree Russia is not the… by SmallerGovNow2
Global propaganda is NOT working that well. The YouTube crack downs / user deletions are evidence of that.
In reply to Crimea is Russia. The… by 11b40
Russia is not the threat it's being portrayed as. Russia probably does not need the Crimean base, but it wishes to deny the location to 'The West.' Having a port and airbase in Syria is important to Russia.
In reply to Agree Russia is not the… by SmallerGovNow2
Sweden has no border with Russia. And Kaliningrad is sort of a Russian outpost, it's not connected to the main part of Russia.
In reply to Sweden knows we wont be able… by Tarzan
Thank you Captain Obvious.
In reply to Sweden has no border with… by artichoke
Last dying gasps of the Swedish pussy insiders inventing outside boogers to help them hang on. US pedophile pussies woul load up their cross dressing wardrobes and go lay siege to St. Petersburg gay bars and pizza joints.
power dies hard. Their pussy men know they have fucked their country and are in full cya mode. Will not work.
In reply to Sweden knows we wont be able… by Tarzan
I am more scared of my own government than I am about Russia FFS
In reply to Sweden knows we wont be able… by Tarzan
"With Sweden sitting on the border of Russia we can give them a pass."
Hell no. No passes for that. The dumb bastard should be talking to Russia instead. There is no point in continuing to pretend be hostile. Shut up, trade and make some money for everyone.
In reply to Sweden knows we wont be able… by Tarzan
"Depleted country?" You need to do some catching up. Russia is on the upswing and is valued by international investors outside the Washington circle of hocus-pocus.
In reply to Sweden knows we wont be able… by Tarzan
I agree they are on the up swing, from their financial melt down, even militarily, compared to the previouse decade or so.
When I say depleted I'm comparing to the former Soviet Union, when they where much more of a threat then today.
In reply to "Depleted country?" You… by Citymouse16
[cream]cheese [&salmon] eating surrender monkeys.
They don't call it 'Stockholm Syndrome' for nothing
In reply to Sweden Unveils Plans For … by BeansMcGreens
I should have known the Swedes were fucked when I saw those ABBA videos.
Those 2 male members are about as far removed from the fabled Viking warrior as possible.
In reply to [cream]cheese [&salmon]… by DillyDilly
+1000!!
I like this idea! Can we get them here in thew USA?
No seriously. Have you ever watched a Vlad interview?
New Bumber Sticker
Putin/Snowden 2020! MAGA! Because No one in USA.gov will!
In reply to Sweden Unveils Plans For … by BeansMcGreens
Looks like Sweden and the DNC and all the leftists of the world who have pushed so hard for globalization and forced integration and who now see that Western Civilization is about to collapse, have already picked the 'good guys' and the 'bad guys' for the next world war.
Hillary and her DNC criminals targeted Putin early on to blame for the troubles they helped to manufacture.
They tried to attach Trump to Putin so when WWIII breaks out, the left can say, once again, "See, this is what happens when you don't keep good leftists in power. Now that the other side has created this mess, you need to put us back into power and you need to give us even more power and give up even more of your freedom for us to 'normalize the situation.'"
It will all be a lie. Again.
They will have caused it intentionally for their own power. Again.
In reply to Sweden Unveils Plans For … by BeansMcGreens