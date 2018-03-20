Water Wars Loom: UN Warns 5 Billion People Will Face Civilizational Threat By 2050

While residents of Cape Town, South Africa, brace for Day Zero (the day that the city of 4 million’s municipal water supply will be cut off for most households and businesses in order to preserve water after a severe drought that has emptied reservoirs), they are far from alone.
As MarketWatch's Ciar Linnane notes, experts say this dystopian scene could be played out in other major cities in the coming years, as demand for water continues to increase with population growth and as climate change makes already-dry regions still dryer.
More than 5 billion people could suffer water shortages by 2050 due to climate change, increased demand and polluted supplies, according to a UN report on the state of the world’s water.
As The Guardian reports, the comprehensive annual study warns of conflict and civilisational threats unless actions are taken to reduce the stress on rivers, lakes, aquifers, wetlands and reservoirs.
Demand for water is projected to rise fastest in developing countries. Meanwhile, climate change will put an added stress on supplies because it will make wet regions wetter and dry regions drier.
“For too long, the world has turned first to human-built, or ‘grey’, infrastructure to improve water management. In doing so, it has often brushed aside traditional and indigenous knowledge that embraces greener approaches,” says Gilbert Houngbo, the chair of UN Water, in the preface of the 100-page assessment.
“In the face of accelerated consumption, increasing environmental degradation and the multi-faceted impacts of climate change, we clearly need new ways of manage competing demands on our freshwater resources.”
By 2050, the report predicts, between 4.8 billion and 5.7 billion people will live in areas that are water-scarce for at least one month each year, up from 3.6 billion today, while the number of people at risk of floods will increase to 1.6 billion, from 1.2 billion.
Water quality is also deteriorating.
The key for change will be agriculture, the biggest source of water consumption and pollution.
Audrey Azoulay, the director-general of Unesco, which commissioned the report, noted two-thirds of the world’s forests and wetlands have been lost since the turn of the 20th century – a trend that needs to be addressed.
“We all know that water scarcity can lead to civil unrest, mass migration and even to conflict within and between countries,” she said.
“Ensuring the sustainable use of the planet’s resources is vital for ensuring long-term peace and prosperity.”
Sadly, we suspect - as Cape Town shows - little will be done until it is too late. Water Wars, begun they have...
Comments
Are you thirsty?
It'll be fine unless you fire all your water engineers, ignore their advice and just continue as if nothing is ever going to change. Which is exactly what Cape Town did.
They've known for more than a decade what needed to be done.
In reply to Are you thirsty? by chrsn
Stay thirsty my friends.
In reply to It'll be fine unless you… by css1971
It's worse . The headline says civilisation will be gone, replaced by "Civilation" . The horror .
In reply to Stay thirsty my friends. by Silver Swan
Total world agricultural area peaked and has been declining since 2000:
http://thesoundingline.com/global-food-supply-in-charts-a-shortfall-lie…
In reply to It's worse . The headline… by TBT or not TBT
ha ha! it's a closed loop system
globalist warmers trying another angle?
In reply to Total world agricultural… by Four Star
If this doom porn is correct, it's probably a good time to start buying property around the Great Lakes.
In reply to ha ha! it's a closed loop… by cheka
Alaska
In reply to Sounds like a good time to… by J S Bach
"...water scarcity can lead to civil unrest, mass migration and even to conflict within and between countries.."
We pay the UN how much to tell us this?
In reply to Alaska by IridiumRebel
We already have mass migration--red carpet treatment--into EU countries, except Hungary, which has a better wall than Trump with armed soldiers shoot to kill.
In reply to "...water scarcity can lead… by jimmy c korn
UN - Schmoo N.
Are you promising or threatening?
If you globalists really wanted to fix this you would endorse Thorium Molten Salt Reactor power plant development.
That you intentionally ignore it indicates you WANT world depopulation.
In reply to We already have mass… by Nuclear Winter
Who you talkin' to?
Let's allow California to secede. Without them, we'll have plenty of water for everybody
In reply to UN - Schmoo N… by brianshell
Oh my, cry me a river. Life will be better on this planet without the 5 billion of useless just eating and shitting obsolete cattle.
I hope the real number will go north of 7 billion indeed, that would be a good score.
In reply to Who you talkin' to? by Americano
Thirty years. Just far enough to not care. Of course, in reality, it's happening right now.
In reply to Oh my, cry me a river. Life… by Luc X. Ifer
Sounds like a good time for people in certain areas to stop reproducing so much. While the American west isn't without potential problems, look where most of those red areas are. Africa, India, other third world places. The only reason the population of Africa has been able to grow so large is because of western aid. Absent that, they'd have passed their Malthusian window long ago. If/when food and water becomes scarce to the point that we aren't able to give it away anymore, or if/when the economic house of cards collapses and we don't send them medicine, the over population problem will take care of itself. And I highly doubt both of those things won't happen before 2050.
In reply to Sounds like a good time to… by J S Bach
You're right, Carl. Prior to the arrival of the foolish altruistic white devils, Mother Nature held the black African population down to a sustainable tribal level. But, with truck loads of food, vaccines, medicines and IMF funds aplenty, they bred like rabbits to unsustainable levels. I think they used the truckloads of condoms for water balloon games.
In reply to Sounds like a good time for… by greenskeeper carl
" f this doom porn is correct, it's probably a good time to start buying property around the Great Lakes."
Nestle has beat you to it.
In reply to Sounds like a good time to… by J S Bach
Live anywhere in Colorado and your chance of survival is already 70% greater than people elsewhere.
In reply to " f this doom porn is… by jimmy c korn
As long as they don't take away your assault rifle...you should be able to hold your claim on the supply
In reply to Sounds like a good time to… by J S Bach
Another angle on a renewable resource such as water. Good luck with that!
As long as it keeps raining, water will always be abundant. These globalist pigs will do anything to make a buck.
In reply to ha ha! it's a closed loop… by cheka
Yield .
In reply to Total world agricultural… by Four Star
The U.N.......
Stopped right there.
FUCK.. the Ewe Nnnnnnnnn
In reply to It's worse . The headline… by TBT or not TBT
The U.N.......
Stopped right there.
FUCK.. the Ewe Nnnnnnnnn
In reply to It's worse . The headline… by TBT or not TBT
Watery Facts
NASA is looking for water on Enceladus.
Hawaii drifts along in a fecal ocean.
Pollinating robot bees are being killed.
Human flatulence is a serious global pollutant.
Grade A drinking water will get very expensive,
grade B not so much.
In reply to Stay thirsty my friends. by Silver Swan
Bong water will do for some bottom feeders.
In reply to Watery Facts… by Deep Snorkeler
Libturds will be drinking recycled cat urine from their 20 cats.
In reply to Bong water will do for some… by Nuclear Winter
by 2050 we won't need water. will just drink Gatorade.
In reply to It'll be fine unless you… by css1971
"Whiskey's for drink'n, water's for fight'n"
In reply to by 2050 we won't need water… by phatfawzi
Bwando, it's got electrolytes...
In reply to by 2050 we won't need water… by phatfawzi
You obviously meant Brawndo since by 2050 we'll be living in Full Idiocracy
In reply to by 2050 we won't need water… by phatfawzi
Solve 95% of the Human problem? Get rid of 95% of the Humans.....The Planet will be better off.
In reply to Are you thirsty? by chrsn
Amazing when one resides next to an ocean that can be made into drinking water.
Fuck them and their dreams of world government. I’m going to build a big fucking shed for all the blue helmets I’m going to collect.
Technology can only expand the carrying capacity of a resource for so long...
On a long enough timeline, a Malthusian Luddite will drop this comment on any given thread .
In reply to Technology can only expand… by 45North1
I ripped up most of my back yard and put in plants that get by on natural rainfall and covered the dirt with landscaping cloth and rocks to manage weeds. If I could rip up the front yard, and do the same thing, I would. I don't live in an area that has water shortages, either.
Anyone that lives in Califorornia, Nevada, Arizona and has plants they need to water should have their head examined. I can see all those golf courses turning into sand dunes.
My city water / sewer / storm runoff bill is the same, or higher, than my electric / natural gas bill in the summer. For one person that is crazy and I run the heat / AC pump all summer. My house stays at 66 / 67 degrees, year round.
Golf was invented in Scotland where it rains 5 days out of 7.
p.s. mix charcoal into your soil. It acts like a sponge, retains moisture and nutrients.
In reply to I ripped up most of my back… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Thanks for the tip. Working to turn my house into a rental and learned from the neighbor's mistake. They didn't prep their yard prior to renting it out. Nor did they hire landscapers to maintain the back yard. Needless to say the young couple living next door hasn't done anything other than let their dogs shit in the yard, which they leave lying about, as well. Found out last year when the painters had to go into their yard to paint that side of my house. It was horrible. No, I will not allow pets in my rental. Another lesson learned, from the neighbor.
They were shipped out to Florida. If they want to rent out their place to new renters, or sell it, they will have to spend at least $1k to get the yard prepped. Probably more. I prepped my yard in advance of renting it out. When I come back to live in the house, or sell it, I don't want to have to do a lot of work. Based on what the kitchen counter looked like a few weeks ago, the owners of the rental next door will probably have to spend several thousand to prep the inside, too, after cleaning and replacing the carpets. I am guessing it is going to be funky.
In reply to Golf was invented in… by css1971
Sleep with a fat chick to keep warm in the winter and keep your bill down. Monica is free now.
In reply to I ripped up most of my back… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
It's my water bill that is too high. Not the actual water bill but all the bullshit add-on's. Sewer, storm water management, all that crap.
I like it cold. At night I turn the heat down to 63. Sleep like a baby :)
In reply to Sleep with a fat chick to… by I am Groot
Have you switched to low flush toilets, 1.0 GPM tap filters, low flow shower heads, and rain barrels ?
In reply to It's my water bill that is… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You are missing my point. My water bill isn't expensive from the amount of water I use. That is the cheap part of the bill. The rest of my water bill are add ons. Here is the breakdown: City Sewer charge is $20.43; Sewage Treatment charge: $38.64; Resident Base Rate: $15.67; Water consumption charge (for water that I actually use inside my fucking house): $4.77; Stormwater: $10.72; Utility Tax: $5.41; Utility Tax, Fire Supp.; $1.23: Total monthly bill: $96.87.
And yes I have low flow everything. Based on the amount of water I use, for one person, it is $4.77 and the base rate of $15.67, so basically $21 for the water I actually use.
In reply to Have you switched to low… by I am Groot
Holy cow, that's insane. I have 3 people in my house and my bill is always around $59. That sucks Dude. If you're close to retirement age, they take some off of the bill. Come on old age !
In reply to You are missing my point. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
See! Now you know what I am complaining about! I agree, it is fucking insane. I will be 55 this year and am not in poverty so I don't qualify for any discounts. I am going to rent the place out, live in an RV for a year, and while I am out on the road I will be looking for a little town to make my new home. One that is cheaper.
Like I said, my natural gas / electric bill will be less than my city water bill for June, July, and August and I run my heat / AC pump 24/7 during the summer.
I will be chasing 65 degrees. The perfect temperature!
In reply to Holy cow, that's insane. I… by I am Groot
I did Monica,,,,she's not that good.....
In reply to Sleep with a fat chick to… by I am Groot
Golf course water consumption is still tiny compared to food production use. Much of that is used to make animal feed. Animals now rarely graze on marginal land (which increases food output frim non-farmable land).
In reply to I ripped up most of my back… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
During Kommiefornia's extreme drought during 2014 -2016, they were still building water parks. Fucking retards.
In reply to Golf course water… by BobPaulson
I don't golf. If you do, fine. But it might be smarter to put golf courses in areas where the natural rain fall can keep the grass green.
In reply to Golf course water… by BobPaulson
Yeah right. When has the UN ever been right about any prediction they make?
Another fake crisis like man-made global warming as a pretext for a One World Government to back and enforce a new Rothschild-type fiat currency out of the globalist-proposed One World Bank. Like the carbon-credit scam to make elites even richer while imposing more taxes, they will likely also invent over the next few years a water-credit scam for profit and taxes while intending to legislate that all the fresh water resources belong to the global government. Fk em.
In reply to Yeah right. When has the UN… by skunzie