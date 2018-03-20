Water Wars Loom: UN Warns 5 Billion People Will Face Civilizational Threat By 2050

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/20/2018 - 18:35

While residents of Cape Town, South Africa, brace for Day Zero (the day that the city of 4 million’s municipal water supply will be cut off for most households and businesses in order to preserve water after a severe drought that has emptied reservoirs), they are far from alone.

As MarketWatch's Ciar Linnane notes, experts say this dystopian scene could be played out in other major cities in the coming years, as demand for water continues to increase with population growth and as climate change makes already-dry regions still dryer.

More than 5 billion people could suffer water shortages by 2050 due to climate change, increased demand and polluted supplies, according to a UN report on the state of the world’s water.

As The Guardian reports, the comprehensive annual study warns of conflict and civilisational threats unless actions are taken to reduce the stress on rivers, lakes, aquifers, wetlands and reservoirs.

Demand for water is projected to rise fastest in developing countries. Meanwhile, climate change will put an added stress on supplies because it will make wet regions wetter and dry regions drier.

“For too long, the world has turned first to human-built, or ‘grey’, infrastructure to improve water management. In doing so, it has often brushed aside traditional and indigenous knowledge that embraces greener approaches,” says Gilbert Houngbo, the chair of UN Water, in the preface of the 100-page assessment.

“In the face of accelerated consumption, increasing environmental degradation and the multi-faceted impacts of climate change, we clearly need new ways of manage competing demands on our freshwater resources.”

By 2050, the report predicts, between 4.8 billion and 5.7 billion people will live in areas that are water-scarce for at least one month each year, up from 3.6 billion today, while the number of people at risk of floods will increase to 1.6 billion, from 1.2 billion.

Water quality is also deteriorating.

The key for change will be agriculture, the biggest source of water consumption and pollution.

Audrey Azoulay, the director-general of Unesco, which commissioned the report, noted two-thirds of the world’s forests and wetlands have been lost since the turn of the 20th century – a trend that needs to be addressed.

“We all know that water scarcity can lead to civil unrest, mass migration and even to conflict within and between countries,” she said.

“Ensuring the sustainable use of the planet’s resources is vital for ensuring long-term peace and prosperity.”

Sadly, we suspect - as Cape Town shows - little will be done until it is too late. Water Wars, begun they have...

Environment

css1971 chrsn Tue, 03/20/2018 - 18:39 Permalink

It'll be fine unless you fire all your water engineers, ignore their advice and just continue as if nothing is ever going to change. Which is exactly what Cape Town did.

They've known for more than a decade what needed to be done.

greenskeeper carl J S Bach Tue, 03/20/2018 - 18:53 Permalink

Sounds like a good time for people in certain areas to stop reproducing so much. While the American west isn't without potential problems, look where most of those red areas are. Africa, India, other third world places. The only reason the population of Africa has been able to grow so large is because of western aid. Absent that, they'd have passed their Malthusian window long ago. If/when food and water becomes scarce to the point that we aren't able to give it away anymore, or if/when the economic house of cards collapses and we don't send them medicine, the over population problem will take care of itself. And I highly doubt both of those things won't happen before 2050.

J S Bach greenskeeper carl Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:11 Permalink

You're right, Carl.  Prior to the arrival of the foolish altruistic white devils, Mother Nature held the black African population down to a sustainable tribal level.  But, with truck loads of food, vaccines, medicines and IMF funds aplenty, they bred like rabbits to unsustainable levels. I think they used the truckloads of condoms for water balloon games.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 18:42 Permalink

I ripped up most of my back yard and put in plants that get by on natural rainfall and covered the dirt with landscaping cloth and rocks to manage weeds. If I could rip up the front yard, and do the same thing, I would. I don't live in an area that has water shortages, either.

Anyone that lives in Califorornia, Nevada, Arizona and has plants they need to water should have their head examined. I can see all those golf courses turning into sand dunes.

My city water / sewer / storm runoff bill is the same, or higher, than my electric / natural gas bill in the summer. For one person that is crazy and I run the heat / AC pump all summer. My house stays at 66 / 67 degrees, year round.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 css1971 Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:05 Permalink

Thanks for the tip. Working to turn my house into a rental and learned from the neighbor's mistake. They didn't prep their yard prior to renting it out. Nor did they hire landscapers to maintain the back yard. Needless to say the young couple living next door hasn't done anything other than let their dogs shit in the yard, which they leave lying about, as well. Found out last year when the painters had to go into their yard to paint that side of my house. It was horrible. No, I will not allow pets in my rental. Another lesson learned, from the neighbor.

They were shipped out to Florida. If they want to rent out their place to new renters, or sell it, they will have to spend at least $1k to get the yard prepped. Probably more. I prepped my yard in advance of renting it out. When I come back to live in the house, or sell it, I don't want to have to do a lot of work. Based on what the kitchen counter looked like a few weeks ago, the owners of the rental next door will probably have to spend several thousand to prep the inside, too, after cleaning and replacing the carpets. I am guessing it is going to be funky.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 I am Groot Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:12 Permalink

You are missing my point. My water bill isn't expensive from the amount of water I use. That is the cheap part of the bill. The rest of my water bill are add ons. Here is the breakdown: City Sewer charge is $20.43; Sewage Treatment charge: $38.64; Resident Base Rate: $15.67; Water consumption charge (for water that I actually use inside my fucking house): $4.77; Stormwater: $10.72; Utility Tax: $5.41; Utility Tax, Fire Supp.; $1.23: Total monthly bill: $96.87.

And yes I have low flow everything. Based on the amount of water I use, for one person, it is $4.77 and the base rate of $15.67, so basically $21 for the water I actually use.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 I am Groot Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:20 Permalink

See! Now you know what I am complaining about! I agree, it is fucking insane. I will be 55 this year and am not in poverty so I don't qualify for any discounts. I am going to rent the place out, live in an RV for a year, and while I am out on the road I will be looking for a little town to make my new home. One that is cheaper.

Like I said, my natural gas / electric bill will be less than my city water bill for June, July, and August and I run my heat / AC pump 24/7 during the summer.

I will be chasing 65 degrees. The perfect temperature!

FBaggins skunzie Tue, 03/20/2018 - 19:00 Permalink

Another fake crisis like man-made global warming as a  pretext for a One World Government to back and enforce a new Rothschild-type fiat currency out of the globalist-proposed One World Bank.  Like the carbon-credit scam to make elites even richer while imposing more taxes, they will likely also invent over the next few years a water-credit scam for profit and taxes while intending to legislate that all the fresh water resources belong to the global government. Fk em. 