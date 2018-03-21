"Can We Trust Facebook?" Mark Zuckerberg's Non-Answer Says It All

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 23:45

CNN's soft-ball-pitching, always-smiling, but-trying-ever-so-hard-to-seem-serious Laurie Segall sat across from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tonight as he broke his silence aboy just WTF happened with regard to the security of 'our' data, Cambridge Analytics' data-mining, Russia, bad-actors, some more Russia, some more meddling, and, oh yeah, data breaches.

The full interview is below but it was Zuckerberg's response (or lack of it) to one question, that raises more questions than it answers...

Segall asked:

"Facebook has asked us to share our data, to share our lives on its platform and it has wanted us to be transparent, and people don’t feel like they’ve received that same amount of transparency. They’re wondering what’s happening to their data. Can they trust Facebook?

Zuckerberg replied, in the same manner as his non-apology statement earlier in the day, by waffling endlessly over his prescribed talking points and yet failing entirely to answer Segall's simple question...

“Yeah, so one of the most important things that I think we need to do here is make sure that we tell everyone whose data was affected by one of these rogue apps, right?” he said.

“And we’re going to do that. We’re going to build a tool where anyone can go and see if their data was a part of this.”

“So the 50 million people that were impacted, they will be able to tell if they were impacted by this?” Segall asked.

“Yeah - we’re going to be even conservative on that. We may not have all of the data in our system today. So anyone whose data might have been affected by this, we’re going to make sure that we tell. And going forward, when we identify apps that are similarly doing sketchy things, we’re going to make sure that we tell people then too, right? That’s definitely something that looking back on this, you know, I regret that we didn’t do at the time, and I think we got that wrong, and we’re committed to getting that right going forward.”

CNN's Anderson Cooper describe Zuckerberg as "perhaps the most powerful man in the world," noting that his platform is capable in influencing elections and perhaps even wars... little dramatic Anderson...

Fwd to 1:15 for the question (and non-answer)...

Any wiser? Can we trust Facebook?

Perhaps this clip from 2009, when The BBC asked Mark Zuckerberg if Facebook would ever sell personal user data.

His answer? "No! Of course not."

Actions once again speaking louder than words.

All of which perhaps explains the plunge in the odds of Zuckerberg running for President...

Comments

glenlloyd Shillinlikeavillan Thu, 03/22/2018 - 00:48 Permalink

Everyone who's signed up and uses that platform has gotten exactly what they deserve.

The other lie out there is that this was a data breach at all, it wasn't. CA accessed the FB data the same way that FB has allowed access by others, but CA just figured out how to use it better, or glean more information from it and the alleged test they asked people to fill out online. We know that FB literally gave the FB data to Obama for the election, the leftists that they are.

This is btw, the FB business model, they take your personal and private stuff and they they use it to try and sell you shit. They also sell it to other people to try and sell you shit. It's just one big marketing company that is now caught with an itty bitty problem of whether or not they violated someone's privacy.

If you want to send a message to ZuckerB then delete your account and go outside and do something productive, FFS this is as bad as people who can't not look at their cell phones every 10 seconds.

sheesh

NoDebt SafelyGraze Thu, 03/22/2018 - 00:03 Permalink

It's a for-profit company that's sold your data for money since day one.  I'm taken aback that anybody is left on the planet that doesn't understand what their business model is.  

Please explain to me (like I'm in 3rd grade) exactly what you think Facebook "protecting your data" looks like.  I got $20 real cash money says you can't explain it in any logically coherent way.  I'm even open to religious arguments.  Hell, name your own terms, I bet you still can't do it.

 

pigpen Francis Marx Thu, 03/22/2018 - 00:46 Permalink

Francis, big data has no value if they can't track and send your advertising.

Nobody trusts you Zuck and nobody trusts politicians to control the digital ad monopolies.

Whoever controls the browser controls the money. The citizens are the only hope of destroying the digtal advertising tracking censoring goobook monopolies.

Every citizen needs to download brave browser or similar adblocker immediately.

Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.

So simple grandma can use it.

If there digital surveillance advertising goobook monopolies continue to sell my data without my consent and won't share the profits with me then I will continue my daily march to inform each citizen to use brave browser.

Most citizens have no idea there is a mobile adblocker that works on any device.

What is advertising worth if you can't serve me an ad, I don't see an ad and you can't track me while I'm browsing.

John Legere @tmobile please offer a data plan that blocks all tracking and advertising at the mobile network level. I will pay extra for this offering and if you offered this you would grab the entire mobile market.

Cheers,

Pigpen

PitBullsRule Wed, 03/21/2018 - 23:50 Permalink

There's a sucker born every minute.  

This is just a case of about 50 million people getting conned.

That happens all the time, just look at the president we have.

LadyAtZero Wed, 03/21/2018 - 23:50 Permalink

I didn't particularly like Facebook before, but after watching him slime his way through this interview I REALLY dislike Facebook.

(Feels like I'm watching Hillary being grilled at the Benghazi hearings.)

pparalegal Thu, 03/22/2018 - 00:00 Permalink

I guess no one else was listening a couple of years ago when Zuck called his users stupid fuckers. If you look closely at his words today you have to agree he is still saying it. But now with a little PR sugar on it.

Not to mention every single Silicon Valley billionaire and Bill Gates has made it clear their kids are banned from the brand name sharing apps.

old_cynic Thu, 03/22/2018 - 00:11 Permalink

Surreal. As if the issue is the 50M users' data that got harvested and used by a conservative group.

Pay no attention to the liberal groups who get the benefit of facebook's data mining on its entire user base.

And never mind the billions of users that facebook harvests data from EVERY DAY.

 

makinbacon Thu, 03/22/2018 - 00:11 Permalink

15 years ago a friend asked me to sign on to look at something.

FB never passed the smell test so I logged on with a pic of a snowmobile motor as my face pic as a test.

Within 48 hours , 23 people wanted to be my " friend".

I think I met 23 Bots seeking info to log....cancelled next day.

The Australian Thu, 03/22/2018 - 00:22 Permalink

While the personal data security is one issue I would raise the negative psychological effect this platform has on society. I call it Fake Book because of my personal knowledge of the cause and effect one example is a woman I knew who had a house two young children and a non resident partner.  She posted a glamour photo shoot one week and the next week she suicides leaving the children. I have also noted the effects particularly on people prone to depression watching others have fun in the sun and there in the bottomless pit of disrepair. We live in societies with people with all manner of psychological dispositions living in a high stress world that has changed much in the past fifty years. Add to this fake news and the tip of the iceberg Cambridge Analytica give us an idea of a constant stream of weaponized manipulation we are being exposed to daily. Non of us want to be Sheeple but I question how much choice we now really have living in the swamp ?

 

     

TwiceBitten Thu, 03/22/2018 - 00:35 Permalink

Anyone ever wonder why there aren't any whores, porn stars or Playboy models making threats to tell all about their sexual escapades with Zucky? I mean...he's got more money than Trump, right?