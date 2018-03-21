"Can We Trust Facebook?" Mark Zuckerberg's Non-Answer Says It All

CNN's soft-ball-pitching, always-smiling, but-trying-ever-so-hard-to-seem-serious Laurie Segall sat across from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tonight as he broke his silence aboy just WTF happened with regard to the security of 'our' data, Cambridge Analytics' data-mining, Russia, bad-actors, some more Russia, some more meddling, and, oh yeah, data breaches.
The full interview is below but it was Zuckerberg's response (or lack of it) to one question, that raises more questions than it answers...
Segall asked:
"Facebook has asked us to share our data, to share our lives on its platform and it has wanted us to be transparent, and people don’t feel like they’ve received that same amount of transparency. They’re wondering what’s happening to their data. Can they trust Facebook?”
Zuckerberg replied, in the same manner as his non-apology statement earlier in the day, by waffling endlessly over his prescribed talking points and yet failing entirely to answer Segall's simple question...
“Yeah, so one of the most important things that I think we need to do here is make sure that we tell everyone whose data was affected by one of these rogue apps, right?” he said.
“And we’re going to do that. We’re going to build a tool where anyone can go and see if their data was a part of this.”
“So the 50 million people that were impacted, they will be able to tell if they were impacted by this?” Segall asked.
“Yeah - we’re going to be even conservative on that. We may not have all of the data in our system today. So anyone whose data might have been affected by this, we’re going to make sure that we tell. And going forward, when we identify apps that are similarly doing sketchy things, we’re going to make sure that we tell people then too, right? That’s definitely something that looking back on this, you know, I regret that we didn’t do at the time, and I think we got that wrong, and we’re committed to getting that right going forward.”
CNN's Anderson Cooper describe Zuckerberg as "perhaps the most powerful man in the world," noting that his platform is capable in influencing elections and perhaps even wars... little dramatic Anderson...
Fwd to 1:15 for the question (and non-answer)...
Any wiser? Can we trust Facebook?
Perhaps this clip from 2009, when The BBC asked Mark Zuckerberg if Facebook would ever sell personal user data.
His answer? "No! Of course not."
BBC asked Mark Zuckerberg in 2009 if Facebook would ever sell personal user data. His answer? "No! Of course not." pic.twitter.com/pdX036NiKj— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 21, 2018
Actions once again speaking louder than words.
All of which perhaps explains the plunge in the odds of Zuckerberg running for President...
Biggest fake company ever. Shows How they made money. Basically undermining all their clients. Kind of like Goldman sachs.
Fakebook ..... goin down zucktard
In reply to Biggest fake company ever by Francis Marx
Zuckerberg:
"Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard Just ask.
I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS.
People just submitted it.
I don't know why.
They "trust me".
Dumb fucks."
In reply to Fakebook ..... goin down… by 2_legs_bahhhhhd
our laurie!
https://twitter.com/lauriesegallcnn/status/593428644187525120
In reply to Zuckerberg: " Yeah so if you… by Pinto Currency
Why wouldn't Zuckerfuck still run for president?
All he'd have to say is, "I'm going to go full Stalin and kill everybody who isn't progressive" and he'd get 100% of the demoKKKrat vote.
In reply to our laurie!… by SafelyGraze
In reply to Why wouldn't Zuckerfuck… by ACP
The tuckerburg being a little weasel as usual...
BTW: all this shit about selling ur personal data has been known for years... It's the dumbasses that are crying about it just now, after getting kicked in the head about it, that are the real suckers...
In reply to Hate Crimes Charges Filed: … by NumbersUsa
Everyone who's signed up and uses that platform has gotten exactly what they deserve.
The other lie out there is that this was a data breach at all, it wasn't. CA accessed the FB data the same way that FB has allowed access by others, but CA just figured out how to use it better, or glean more information from it and the alleged test they asked people to fill out online. We know that FB literally gave the FB data to Obama for the election, the leftists that they are.
This is btw, the FB business model, they take your personal and private stuff and they they use it to try and sell you shit. They also sell it to other people to try and sell you shit. It's just one big marketing company that is now caught with an itty bitty problem of whether or not they violated someone's privacy.
If you want to send a message to ZuckerB then delete your account and go outside and do something productive, FFS this is as bad as people who can't not look at their cell phones every 10 seconds.
sheesh
In reply to The tuckerburg being a… by Shillinlikeavillan
In reply to Hate Crimes Charges Filed: … by NumbersUsa
He will get something alright. A mob of pissed off Vets plus millions of homeless dudes.
In reply to Why wouldn't Zuckerfuck… by ACP
Zuckerberg...
Spooks lie.
Duh!!!
In reply to Why wouldn't Zuckerfuck… by ACP
It's a for-profit company that's sold your data for money since day one. I'm taken aback that anybody is left on the planet that doesn't understand what their business model is.
Please explain to me (like I'm in 3rd grade) exactly what you think Facebook "protecting your data" looks like. I got $20 real cash money says you can't explain it in any logically coherent way. I'm even open to religious arguments. Hell, name your own terms, I bet you still can't do it.
In reply to our laurie!… by SafelyGraze
You have to understand human psychology as if you were the owner of a water park and knew that:
People actually pay money to get wet.
In reply to It's a for-profit company… by NoDebt
That’s what people pay prostitutes for as well.
The difference is is that the prostitute will hunt you down and kill you if you screw them over. The water park won’t.
In reply to You have to understand human… by DillyDilly
Facebook protects your data from people unwilling to pay Facebook for it.
That seems logical and coherent to me. How do I collect the $20?
In reply to It's a for-profit company… by NoDebt
Anyone that can rub two brain cells together knows any app they use isn't being created and maintained out of philanthropy. Hint: you are paying for that free porn on your phone with your personal info/passwords. TNSTAAFL.
In reply to It's a for-profit company… by NoDebt
is that you conor lamb???
In reply to our laurie!… by SafelyGraze
The film 'Social Media' is a fairy story and an attempt to mythologise the clown. Go look up the legal case Leader Industries versus Facebook.
In reply to Zuckerberg: " Yeah so if you… by Pinto Currency
Anyone that ever trusted (((Zuckerberg))) deserves everything they get.
In reply to Biggest fake company ever by Francis Marx
God damn, it's been a long time since I've seen you post anything, man! Welcome back.
And exactly right, of course.
In reply to Anyone that ever trusted ((… by Robot Traders Mom
I started lurking again, good to be back amongst friends! Also, fuck Israel.
In reply to God damn, it's been a long… by NoDebt
it would be like a reunion if genuine robot trader and million dollar boner came by - i miss seeing their trolling asses getting asslammed, and everyone trying to decide whether its trolling or /s.
good times!
ho yea (((fuckem)))
In reply to I started lurking again,… by Robot Traders Mom
In reply to I started lurking again,… by Robot Traders Mom
Seriously, long time no see RTM. Welcome back.
In reply to God damn, it's been a long… by NoDebt
Zuckerturd also ripped the fakebook idea from his former employers. Then effed them in c I urt with 60 million i believe. This guy was an asshole then and still is now even more so.
In reply to Biggest fake company ever by Francis Marx
Facebook users aren't the customer they are the product.
Should be pretty obvious since the users don't pay for FB access.
In reply to Biggest fake company ever by Francis Marx
Francis, big data has no value if they can't track and send your advertising.
Nobody trusts you Zuck and nobody trusts politicians to control the digital ad monopolies.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money. The citizens are the only hope of destroying the digtal advertising tracking censoring goobook monopolies.
Every citizen needs to download brave browser or similar adblocker immediately.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
So simple grandma can use it.
If there digital surveillance advertising goobook monopolies continue to sell my data without my consent and won't share the profits with me then I will continue my daily march to inform each citizen to use brave browser.
Most citizens have no idea there is a mobile adblocker that works on any device.
What is advertising worth if you can't serve me an ad, I don't see an ad and you can't track me while I'm browsing.
John Legere @tmobile please offer a data plan that blocks all tracking and advertising at the mobile network level. I will pay extra for this offering and if you offered this you would grab the entire mobile market.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to Biggest fake company ever by Francis Marx
When it 13 russian trolls, the hystrionics were all about russia russia russia putin putin putin!
Now the narrative has switched to a BRITISH company, but no one is shouting BRITIAN BRITIAN BRITIAN, the queen hacked our election!
In reply to Biggest fake company ever by Francis Marx
There's a sucker born every minute.
This is just a case of about 50 million people getting conned.
That happens all the time, just look at the president we have.
And if the BITCH had won, alot of us would be saying the exact same thing. ASSHAT!!
In reply to There's a sucker born every… by PitBullsRule
the president never put gun to anybody's head, people are stupid on their own, look at the bitcoin buyers.
In reply to There's a sucker born every… by PitBullsRule
In reply to There's a sucker born every… by PitBullsRule
I didn't particularly like Facebook before, but after watching him slime his way through this interview I REALLY dislike Facebook.
(Feels like I'm watching Hillary being grilled at the Benghazi hearings.)
Friends don't let friends Facebook
400+ visits to the white house by facebook personnel during obama's reign. That's about one a week.
Two faced. Dual citizen.
He got paid a lot of $$ to be such a complete lying dickhead. Antichrist?
I guess no one else was listening a couple of years ago when Zuck called his users stupid fuckers. If you look closely at his words today you have to agree he is still saying it. But now with a little PR sugar on it.
Not to mention every single Silicon Valley billionaire and Bill Gates has made it clear their kids are banned from the brand name sharing apps.
If you don't pay for a good or service then YOU ARE NOT THE CUSTOMER.
Farcebook's customers are the firms who want your data.
Designed from the start to data-mine every fucking thing 100s of millions of people are involved with.
Cuckerberg is small fish.
Don't worry Suckerberg, there won't be a second mistake for millions and millions of people.
Surreal. As if the issue is the 50M users' data that got harvested and used by a conservative group.
Pay no attention to the liberal groups who get the benefit of facebook's data mining on its entire user base.
And never mind the billions of users that facebook harvests data from EVERY DAY.
15 years ago a friend asked me to sign on to look at something.
FB never passed the smell test so I logged on with a pic of a snowmobile motor as my face pic as a test.
Within 48 hours , 23 people wanted to be my " friend".
I think I met 23 Bots seeking info to log....cancelled next day.
That deep breath before he began that non answer speaks volumes: he's under tremendous pressure.
Anyone catch that?
Hey Zuck, I might forget about all of this for oh say $1 million. Chump change!
While the personal data security is one issue I would raise the negative psychological effect this platform has on society. I call it Fake Book because of my personal knowledge of the cause and effect one example is a woman I knew who had a house two young children and a non resident partner. She posted a glamour photo shoot one week and the next week she suicides leaving the children. I have also noted the effects particularly on people prone to depression watching others have fun in the sun and there in the bottomless pit of disrepair. We live in societies with people with all manner of psychological dispositions living in a high stress world that has changed much in the past fifty years. Add to this fake news and the tip of the iceberg Cambridge Analytica give us an idea of a constant stream of weaponized manipulation we are being exposed to daily. Non of us want to be Sheeple but I question how much choice we now really have living in the swamp ?
Anyone ever wonder why there aren't any whores, porn stars or Playboy models making threats to tell all about their sexual escapades with Zucky? I mean...he's got more money than Trump, right?