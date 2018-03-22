China Is One Signature Away From Dealing The Dollar A Death Blow

Authored by Brandon Smith via Birch Gold Group,
If you leave your sliding glass door open, you might let in a stray cat, raccoon, or bugs without knowing it.
Some intruders are worse than others. All can be annoying. But let in a thief, who robs your home... and it only takes that one time to change your life forever.
The U.S. has essentially left their “sliding glass door” open, and on March 26 China is set to become the intruder that may very well deal a death blow to the dollar.
China Prepares Death Blow to the Dollar
On March 26 China will finally launch a yuan-dominated oil futures contract. Over the last decade there have been a number of “false-starts,” but this time the contract has gotten approval from China’s State Council.
With that approval, the “petroyuan” will become real and China will set out to challenge the “petrodollar” for dominance. Adam Levinson, managing partner and chief investment officer at hedge fund manager Graticule Asset Management Asia (GAMA), already warned last year that China launching a yuan-denominated oil futures contract will shock those investors who have not been paying attention.
This could be a death blow for an already weakening U.S. dollar, and the rise of the yuan as the dominant world currency.
But this isn’t just some slow, news day “fad” that will fizzle in a few days.
A Warning for Investors Since 2015
Back in 2015, the first of a number of strikes against the petrodollar was dealt by China. Gazprom Neft, the third-largest oil producer in Russia, decided to move away from the dollar and towards the yuan and other Asian currencies.
Iran followed suit the same year, using the yuan with a host of other foreign currencies in trade, including Iranian oil.
During the same year China also developed its Silk Road, while the yuan was beginning to establish more dominance in the European markets.
But the U.S. petrodollar still had a fighting chance in 2015 because China’s oil imports were all over the place. Back then, Nick Cunningham of OilPrice.com wrote…
Despite accounting for much of the world’s growth in demand in the 21st Century, China’s oil imports have been all over the map in recent months. In April, China imported 7.4 million barrels per day, a record high and enough to make it the world’s largest oil importer. But a month later, imports plummeted to just 5.5 million barrels per day.
That problem has since gone away, signaling China’s rise to oil dominance…
The Slippery Slope to the Petroyuan Begins Here
The petrodollar is backed by Treasuries, so it can help fuel U.S. deficit spending. Take that away, and the U.S. is in trouble.
It looks like that time has come…
A death blow that began in 2015 hit again in 2017 when China became the world’s largest consumer of imported crude…
Now that China is the world’s leading consumer of oil, Beijing can exert some real leverage over Saudi Arabia to pay for crude in yuan. It’s suspected that this is what’s motivating Chinese officials to make a full-fledged effort to renegotiate their trade deal.
So fast-forward to now, and the final blow to the petrodollar could happen starting on March 26. We hinted at this possibility back in September 2017…
With major oil exporters finally having a viable way to circumvent the petrodollar system, the U.S. economy could soon encounter severely troubled waters.
First of all, the dollar’s value depends massively on its use as an oil trade vehicle. When that goes away, we will likely see a strong and steady decline in the dollar’s value.
Once the oil markets are upended, the yuan has an opportunity to become the dominant world currency overall. This will further weaken the dollar.
The Petrodollar’s Downfall Could be a Lift for Gold
Amongst all the trouble ahead for the dollar, there are some good news too. The U.S. might have ditched the gold standard in the 1970’s, but with gold making a return to world headlines… we could see a resurgence.
For the first time since our nation abandoned the gold standard decades ago, physical gold is being reintroduced to the global monetary system in a major way. That alone is incredibly good news for gold owners.
A reintroduction of gold to the global economy could result in a notable rise in gold prices. It’s safe to assume exporters are more likely to choose a gold-backed financial instrument over one created out of thin air any day of the week.
Soon after, we could see more and more nations jump on the bandwagon, resulting in a substantial rise in gold prices.
Sign it.
Isn't a lower currency a good idea for America trade wise? Wouldn't that make the yuan more expensive? Sounds short sighted.
In reply to Sign it. by FreeShitter
The Yuan is used less than the Australian dollar as a reserve currency:
http://thesoundingline.com/is-the-dollar-losing-its-reserve-currency-st…
In reply to Isn't a lower currency a… by ikemike
When you owe the bank $100,000, you have a problem.
When you owe the bank $1,000,000,000,000, the bank has a problem.
Who has the larger problem here? Me thinks China, but it's going to be painful both ways.
In reply to The Yuan is used less than… by Four Star
Hurrah for the Petroyuan!
Monopoly is never good.
In reply to When you owe the bank $100… by ghengis86
I hope this means we can pull out of Asia and the Middle East and let China have at it.
In reply to Yeah for the Petroyuan! by beepbop
In reply to I hope this means we can… by Stuck on Zero
Fiats Dollar Challenger... This is the real reason why Thump is attacking China...
In reply to Xiriously...'Yawn'... by Déjà view
Baahahaha.. Go ahead and sign it. I'm not one to defend the Banksters but if the ChiComs think they're going to 'End The Fed' on their terms they got another thing coming. The Bankster timetable shall not be questioned! It's the constitution and shit!
In reply to Xiriously...'Yawn'... by Déjà view
While the Jews have been around for a long time, the Chinks have been around even longer.....and they are the originators of paper money.
In reply to Baahahaha.. Go ahead and… by iinthesky
I would agree with you ,if that $1,000,000,000,000, won't be in toilet paper. Used toilet paper. What you do with 1,000,000,000,000 used toilet paper ? You flushed down the drain.
So ,they mean nothing,nada,zilch,zero.
On the other hand ,when you have 35,000 tons of GOLD .... now we're talking.
Follow the yellow brick road of OBOR : it will show you that OZ ,the wizard behind the Federal Reserve curtain , has no clothes.
In reply to When you owe the bank $100… by ghengis86
"Isn't a lower currency a good idea for America trade wise?"
If you have something to sell to overseas, yes. If you are a US consumer that just gets a paycheck and goes shopping, expect prices to rise. Especially for imported goods.
In reply to Isn't a lower currency a… by ikemike
who would have predicted this on 2018?
In reply to Sign it. by FreeShitter
In reply to Sign it. by FreeShitter
Doom porn articles like this and pundits have been predicting the ‘Death of the Dollar’ for decades.
While the dollar is only the best looking horse at the glue factory, it’s still the world’s reserve currency with no serious contenders. It is destined to slowly devalue, while other nation’s currencies are more likely to collapse and their governments default.
The US Dollar’s destiny is to go out with a whimper, not a bang (or a single signature from anybody...)
Sorry if the truth hurts...
In reply to BS huh and your credentials… by Bill of Rights
Not a soul knows how this will play out. You are just ‘hoping’ it’s not a crash because all your wealth will blow away like the leaves in the fall. Sorry if the truth hurts.
In reply to Doom porn articles like this… by Pool Shark
Can't wait to see china crushing the usd as the us, the eu and the uk are leading a mass hysteria to cut diplomatic relations with Russia which will split themselves from the world, Russia is more popular in the world than the eu, the uk and especially the us.
Once Russia gets convinced there is no turning back, it will increase it's trade in the middle east and Asia and well as Latin America and Africa.
In deagel.com in 2025 all NATO countries suffer huge loss of life , the us is the biggest loser 270 million people will lose their lives, I kept asking myself where they get these numbers and what could be the reason, well it looks like Russia and China would go to a nuclear war against all NATO members without exception including poland.
Even with president Putin awesome display of power , the west is not listening and is digging its own grave.
I suspect this is part of the Trade War and possible an up and coming hot war. We are going to try to fight our way out of the death of the petrodollar
Death by design. Nixon created the funny money in ‘72. Who was behind him? Kissinger. CFR, Trilateral commission, Bilderbergs... The US will be destroyed and the Zionistic Kabbalists will have their New World Order. Say hello to your new digital UN currency. It will be an RFID chip with your medical info,everything... Death to the Blue Helmets and their masters.
hard to deal the dollar a death blow if the US is the leading producer of crude oil.... just saying.
As the statistics below will indicate, you're right that "the US is the leading producer of crude oil." However, leading means something very different from dominating in this case.
US: 15,500,000 bpd
Saudi Arabia: 12,088,000 bpd
Russia: 11,199,000 bpd
Canada: 4,943,000 bpd
China: 4,784,000 bpd
Iran: 4,669,000 bpd
Iraq: 4,662,000 bpd
I've only listed the top 7 oil producing countries here, but you can see that the friendly vs. unfriendly ratio is not good among the largest producers. Maybe Canada would stick with us, in a pinch, maybe not.
The next 8 countries are as follows. Which of them do you think are ready to stop using the petrodollar?:
In reply to hard to deal the dollar a… by jmack
Gold is money , everything else is credit - JP Morgan ..... and nothing has changed folks , sky is still blue as it always was and will be ...
Ask the average Chinese if he wants yuan or dollars. All B. S. Nothing more needs to be said...
Exactly.
And why are Chinese millionaires going to such great lengths to get their ‘wealth’ out of China, and purchase hard assets in Western countries?
In reply to Ask the average Chinese if… by MasterPo
Because the Chinese put plastic in baby formula?
Most of the wealthy Chinese still have the vast majority of their wealth in China. They are still looking for their repressive political system to deliver more business opportunities and profits for them. Of course they go shopping overseas, but their base is China.
When the $21+ trillion national debt breaks us, say bye-bye to our mighty military. Then, you're right, they'll turn our land into their wealth.
In reply to Exactly… by Pool Shark
The Japanese tried that in the 80’s.
Remember how that worked out for them?
In reply to Because the Chinese put… by Uchtdorf
The people and positions that are doom porn on this trade deal are people who don't existentially view the world and would sell out the USA and western values for next quarters profits. And the second truth is that China is well known for the hooray for me and screw you deals they do, and for lack of access or transparency to their markets. So what we will really find out is that the PLA industries have a ponzi scheme of debt that the USA was feeding for way to long. I really think that China completely missed the calculus that allowing North Korea to fire ICBMs was also part and parcel of normalized trade. As electronic dollars evaporate you will see the run to cash, and it is only as simple as being the cleanest cloth in a dirty basket. But again the position from the nation and the USA, this was a good thing.. but to be sure there are some butt hurt billionaires who never intended to live among the mess they created and planned to be in New Zealand.
People get confused about what China business are in actuality. they are state-owned enterprise (SOE) or PLA owned.
So this ongoing fable of this or that is going to supplant the dollar, who hasn't China screwed over in IP or other matters? The lack of trust was eroded when China effectively got real sure of itself and allowed the North Korea shit to go down, was not wise and frankly going to set them back awhile, there was another path, but China went nationalism instead, so good luck with that..
China's poor behavior at trade is well documented and even somebody with something to lose in their business sector can look at the larger picture and agree, China never delivered on open trade, it was hooray for me and screw you for a bit too long
P.S. the people who know this truth more than smart money here are those in China, you imagine they don't see the mountain of graft and corruption?
Sort of ironic. All the wars in MENA to cement the fossil dollar and the world's largest market will soon only pay in Yuan.
I'd laugh if it wasn't so tragic what the US has done to them.
Sell oil for yuan. Save yuan. Watch savings decline in value by 30+% when China devalues due to its massive debt overhang.
smart man saves gold silver copper n lead
In reply to Sell oil for yuan. Save yuan… by Arvo Particleboard
At the end, only the lead would get you some food.
In reply to smart man saves gold silver… by kahplunk
The US dollar is safe as long as we have a current account deficit with the rest of the world. What are they gonna do? Not take our dollars for their stuff? Please.
Maybe stop selling us rare earth minerals?
In reply to The US dollar is safe as… by Hume
Sign that as the Chinese JOHN HANCOCK. And kill that fucking fiat USD.
So, usa sells oil to China and gets gold?
The issue is not really the money, but how long a nation can be sustained at the edge of death.
Two guys walk into the room, only one comes out. That's how you know who won.
So when does a hot war begin?
When your ashes would fall onto scorched remains of your iPhone.
In reply to So when does a hot war begin? by idontcare
Ending the petrodollar is a winnable war for China and Russia.
It's terrible that you can't leave your place unlocked.
Am i crazy or does trading one manipulated currency for another not seem like a great idea. China has been devaluing their currency as long as i can remember and i can see the gold connected to it as the path that the us took ,but the us had the best intentions with the gold standard china is just trying to become the reserve currency for power and control. the people running that country don't give a fuck about you or me or anyone else all they care about is power and control the big difference is the Americans who do this can be removed. you will never get rid of the Chinese these people are Communist Royalty.
Have you noticed on ZH how "anti-dollar" articles are just a cover story for gold spruikers? There are usually several a week.
So, will my French 20 Franc be worth more or less?
China has been the largest importer of crude oil since 2014/2015 after the Shanghai accord. This has been done to mask the underlying deflation that has been rampant in the world. They have stored massive, enormous amounts of oil in the interest of keeping reserves for this reason and this reason only. They have done so only under the guise of an industrial expansion with unprecedented credit expansion. You know what fuck it I’m too goddamn drunk right now to even give you son of a bitches an explanation. Maybe listen to ¥ cross since he has seemed gentlemanly enough to state the obvious. Sorry to break it to you all but there’s gonna be no dollar death blow. A country based on Ponzi finance like Red China will absolutely have no place in displacing fucking ANYTHING. Get a fucking democracy China and get back to me in 20 years. So goddamn sick of these articles on this platform and now on fucking Yahoo and Bloomberg as well.
When you say 'Ponzi finance' I can't help but wonder what you think the US is based on.
In reply to China has been the largest… by Caesar augustus