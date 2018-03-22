House Intel Committee Votes To Release Russia Probe Report

In a vote that was widely expected since the House Intelligence Committee announced it had concluded its probe into Russia's purported collusion and election meddling, finding that the Intelligence Community's allegations about Russia's role were overblown.
On Thursday, the committee voted along party lines to formally end the investigation and released a report saying they found no evidence of collusion between Trump and associates of the Kremlin, Politico reported.
The GOP-authored report must be reviewed by the intelligence community to redact classified information before the public can read it.
It is expected to be made public during the coming weeks. Democrats on the committee objected to the report being issued and have vowed to release a report of their own.
After a 14-month probe, Mike Conaway, the probe's nominal overseer, announced earlier this month that the committee would close its probe with a finding of no collusion.
Unsurprisingly, the Democrats on the committee - led by Schiff, who never missed an opportunity to grandstand about the "lies and corruption" supposedly endemic to the Trump administration - are expected to disagree with the report.
There are two more Congressional committee investigations, each pursuing evidence into Trump and his associates' relationships with Russian entities.
I have to admit, I am amazed at how clean Trump is...they found nothing? Not even a single video of Trump kicking an old woman down some stairs or anything?
The only "dirt" on Trump is a bunch of old, but once hot, whores looking to refresh their bank accounts...and those women were common knowledge 20 years ago...I'd be shocked if Trump hadn't nailed a bunch of hot whores in his life...sadly, for guys like Trump, whores are about all he can easily meet and bed.
Schiff. What a despicable ass sucking douche nozzely piece of human filth.
Schiff? Is he related to Marty Feldman?
There will be a reset and China and Russia know this:
https://www.silverdoctors.com/gold/gold-news/david-morgan-there-will-be…
Would there be any truth in it ?????
With all the open criminality in Washington over the past few decades, the best people the two approved Oligarchy Party factions can come up with for the House Intelligence Committee are Adam Schiff and Devin Nunes.
Good God.
If there are two stupider clowns in Washington DC, I can't think of them. And they're not just stupid, but openly corrupt for partisan purposes.
Whatever. I suppose as the Empire collapses, we need diversions.
How about you release something we WANT to read? How about letting us see what is in legislation before you vote on it? You rotten no good scum bag traitors!
Where in the hell is the IG report?