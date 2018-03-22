Rand Paul Admits "Absolutely, The Deep State Exists"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 10:50

Authored by Jay Syrmopoulos via TruthInMedia.com,

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Tuesday during an appearance on The Laura Ingraham Show podcast that the term “deep state” accurately describes how an unelected bureaucracy of national security officials in positions of power exert influence without Congressional oversight.

“Absolutely, there is a deep state, because the deep state is the intelligence agencies that do not have oversight,” he said.

“Only eight people in Congress know what they’re doing, and traditionally, those eight people have been a rubber stamp to let the intelligence communities do whatever they want. There is no skeptic among the eight people that are supposedly overseeing the intelligence community.”

The “Gang of Eight”  that Paul referenced is made up of the majority and minority leaders of the House of Representatives and Senate, along with the chairmen and ranking members of the two intelligence committees, and are the select few members of Congress with real-time access to America’s most sensitive intelligence.

Paul pointed out that he believed Obama-era CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and others used intelligence collected “without any judicial warrants” for political purposes, in addition to “try to bring Trump down.”

“John Brennan and James Clapper were doing whatever the hell they wanted, without any judicial warrants, and I think there were numerous people in the Obama administration who were using intelligence — one, to try to bring Trump down; but two, also, they were using it for political purposes,” he said.

“And this is very, very worrisome.”

Paul evidenced his point by noting Brennan’s politicized tweet over the weekend calling Trump a corrupt demagogue, and promising that America would “triumph” over him.

“This is the real problem,” Paul said.

“And [founding father James] Madison warned about this from the beginning. Madison said that men are not angels. And all you gotta do is look at John Brennan’s tweet to know that he’s not an angel. And listen to James Clapper lying to the Senate about whether they were spying on Americans.”

Paul previously tweeted that Brennan’s attacks on the “Bill of Rights” and “freedoms of every American” while running the CIA were “disgraceful.”

Further solidifying Paul’s point about “men are not angels,” Samantha Power, former UN Ambassador under President Obama, issued an ominous tweet: “Not a good idea to piss off John Brennan.”

Many took this tweet by Powers as an implicit threat on behalf of Brennan. After strong social media backlash following her tweet, Powers sent a follow-up tweet that aimed to walk back the implied threat she had first issued.

Rand Paul’s commentary starts at roughly 21:30 in the podcast below.

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Deep Snorkeler pier Thu, 03/22/2018 - 11:30 Permalink

The Deep State, Also Known as SPECTRE

Has no difficulty controlling America's aisle waddlers,

a nation of unread mind-children educated with defective GEDs,

a paleo-people chained to a vibrating TV screen,

wallowing in monstrous levels of corruption and chaos,

in a cascade of imperial decline, semi-conscious and unborn.

 

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
chubbar Peacefulwarrior Thu, 03/22/2018 - 11:00 Permalink

The intelligence agencies are just the tools of the deep state, not the deep state itself but an integral part of the deep state because they assist in keeping control of the narrative. This shit goes so deep, I'm not sure we'll ever get to the bottom of it. Pedophilia, Satanism, Child Sacrifice with the overarching theme of destroying Christianity and imposing a Tyrannical One World Order. We are so fucking far down the rabbit hole with this shit that it's hard to keep it all straight.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Mr Twitch Thu, 03/22/2018 - 10:58 Permalink

This is obvious but the sheep need to realize that the  Deep State is always in place irregardless of who the current POTUS puppet happens to be. 