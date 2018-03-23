Atlanta City Government Hit With Crippling Ransomware Attack

In an unprecedented attack on the IT systems of a major municipal government, hackers are demanding ransom payable in bitcoin after seizing control of computers belonging to the Atlanta city government, AFP reports.
The ransomware assault shut down multiple internal and external applications for the city, including apps that people use to pay bills and access court-related information, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told a news conference Thursday.
The attack also impacted the city's emergency-response services - forcing dispatchers answering 911 calls to take down reports with a paper and pen
"This is a very serious situation," Bottoms said.
City officials said they learned of the attack before dawn Thursday when they detected unusual activity on their servers and discovered that some of the city's data had been encrypted without their consent.
Shortly after, the city government received a ransom note giving instructions for paying to free up files encrypted by the hackers.
The hackers - perhaps having learned from the relatively small take received during previous ransomware attacks like last year's infamous "WannaCry" global assault - are demanding the city pay a relatively modest ransom: Six bitcoins - or about $51,000.
Newsweek reports that a note provided to city officials included step-by-step instructions on how to pay. It linked to a website URL hosted on the dark web. But at a press conference led by Bottoms, officials told the public they are still assessing the extent of the attack.
"The City of Atlanta has experienced a ransomware cyberattack," confirmed chief operating officer Richard Cobbs during the briefing. This attack has encrypted some of the city data, however we are still validating the extent of the compromise."
A statement released to the public read: "The City of Atlanta is currently experiencing outages on various internal and customer facing applications, including some applications that customers use to pay bills or access court-related information."
"At this time, our Atlanta Information Management team is working diligently with support from Microsoft to resolve the issue," it added. "We are confident that our team of technology professionals will be able to restore applications soon."
Bottoms demurred when asked whether the city is contemplating paying the ransom.
On the option of paying the ransom, Bottoms said: "We can’t speak to that right now, we will be looking for guidance specifically from our federal partners on how best to navigate the best course of action. Right now, we are focused on fixing the issue."
"The explanation is simple, we don’t know the extent. I would ask that people assume you may be included if personal data has been breached. We don’t know if it's information related to just our employees or if it’s more extensive than that. Because we don’t know, I think it would be appropriate for the public to be vigilant checking their accounts and making sure credit agencies can also be notified."
The FBI warned in 2016 that victims of ransomware attacks should refrain from paying ransoms, explaining that it would not guarantee that their data would be released, and, furthermore, would only embolden criminals.
That attack hit more than 200,000 companies, hospitals, government agencies and other organizations in 150 countries, but most of the victims opted to let their data be erased rather than pay the ransom.
The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are investigating.
WannaCry, Petya and other major ransomware attacks were carried out using NSA cyberweapons that were stolen by a group called the Shadowbrokers, who've been selling a cache of NSA weapons to whoever is willing to buy them - even launching a subscription service last year. It's unclear what type of ransomware is being used in the Atlanta attack.
Comments
Damn !!! Those Amish Russians, are always one step ahead of us.
Atlanta, the chocolate shithole of the south.
In reply to Damn !!! Those Amish… by Yen Cross
"This is a very serious situation," Bottoms said.
What did the Tops have to say?
In reply to Atlanta, the chocolate… by MagicHandPuppet
Um, backups? And there is a lot of inexpensive (and free) software to protect against this. But, of course, this is Gubmin so, yeah...
And this, of course, on top (no pun intended) of the recent ATL problems. Atlanta does seem to have more than its fair share of "issues" recently? Remind me again who runs Atlanta?
In reply to "This is a very serious… by philipat
What if the government shut down and the average taxpayer didn't notice or care.
In reply to Um, backups? And there is a… by philipat
It's amazing to me, that "The People" continue to have ANY faith in government, at all.
Between the corruption, endless lying, outright criminality, and sheer ineptitude, a thinking person has to ask themselves, "How much longer, can this 'Merry-go-round of Idiocy' continue?"
At what point, does the realization suddenly hit people, that they're placing way too much trust in the wrong kinds of people?
The fact that political gridlock prevents anything meaningful from being accomplished, coupled with the aforementioned problems, is exactly the fuel that gives rise to dictatorships.
Maybe that's part of the plan.
I wonder how supportive the Libtards will be of "gun control", when those days arrive, and they realize what it all really means for them?
In reply to What if the government shut… by are we there yet
$51K is a small price to pay for a hard lesson learned, certainly less than the cost of manually trying to undo the damage at this point. Pay the ransom, take it out of the IT manager's salary and put in a fucking firewall.
I am Chumbawamba.
In reply to Amazing by Croesus
"NSA cyberweapons" - Well now we know where all this $hit comes from... We are paying our government for these NSA MF'ers to make ransomware virus's. And previously our lovely government lied and said it was created by Russian hackers...
In reply to "This is a very serious… by philipat
And the release of all these cyberweapons lets the 'intelligence agencies off the hook. Meaning, Probably also means that they have much better ones, that point to Russia, Iran or China. I wonder what NK did to appease the banksters. They just dropped off the radar.
In reply to "NSA cyberweapons" - Well… by Yellow_Snow
Atlanta Mayor Kissya Bottoms. I think that says all that needs to be said.
In reply to Atlanta, the chocolate… by MagicHandPuppet
They need to put signs stating “NO RANSOMWARE ATTACKS ALLOWED “
In reply to Damn !!! Those Amish… by Yen Cross
Better yet, pass a law prohibiting Ransomware. That'll show those bad guys!
In reply to They need to put signs… by Fester
There you go: they forgot to prominently display "NO RANSOMWARE ZONE" on the homepage of their website.
-chumblez.
In reply to They need to put signs… by Fester
Our fire department got their server encrypted recently, dipshit firefighters logging in to the server, then surfing the web. If you knew how dumb most cops and firefighters really were, you would never fucking call 911.
We let them sweat for about 4 hours or so, then restored the server from a recent full backup. Did anyone get fired? Any policy changes? Any thanks?
HAHAHAHAHAHA.
In reply to Damn !!! Those Amish… by Yen Cross
I'm more worried about what our government, and the deep state that runs it, is doing. I'm suspicious of everything these days. Call me paranoid....I don't care.
This is a false flag, guaranteed. Real hackers would demand payment in Monero, not bitcoin. Monero is truly untraceable.
In reply to I'm more worried about what… by headless blogger
Thank you! You will see more and more of this. Just to get legislation passed against crypto. Last time I checked drug dealers, terrorist, and Clintons took federal reserve notes. Let's ban the real problem.
In reply to This is a false flag,… by aurum4040
Worse than that, Atlanta was also hit with a new SJW Mayor...Looks like we need Gen. Sherman to make another fucking march.
Gubmint's shut down? What a shame! /s
dammit. DAMMIT!
Ransomware pros desperately need to shut CA government, down!
So disappointed!
In reply to Gubmint's shut down? What a… by Hugh_Jass
Why is it that the most grave threats to humanity were invented by our government?
In reply to dammit. DAMMIT!… by Lost in translation
Shadowbrokers gave away those tools, I saw them up for download in a few places.
How much Bitcoin did they lose?
If the perps could get to the data to encrypt it, they could get to it and download it, and then possibly sell it for much more than the ransom (depending on what's in it) or hold it for more ransom later. Not good for Atlanta. Decent IT security is much cheaper in the long run.
"Decent IT security is much cheaper in the long run."
Competent IT security is much cheaper in the longer run.
In reply to If the perps could get to… by warsev
What no one seems to think of or mention is that if you can get to that data, you can change it or write your own. How would most of these idiots know any different. I bet there are tons of completely successful undetected scams based on that idea - welfare or medicare or SS fraud just the most obvious and tiniest tip of the iceberg.
Who won that overpriced contract, really?
They all trust their databases....
In reply to If the perps could get to… by warsev
What was it when Q said about going into the unknown. The borg. People ask for this stuff.
https://youtu.be/O_Wru5teAPw?t=20s
https://youtu.be/Q3XIsU_6Phg?t=57s
"The attack also impacted the city's emergency-response services - forcing dispatchers answering 911 calls to take down reports with a paper and pen" ... Pfff yea, if they actually answer the phone. I called 911 once in Atlanta. Got voice mail. They called me back 45 minutes later.
Must be "Iran" did it. Psy ops time.
This is good if only to hear Atlanta's City officials try to pronounce the word 'ransom'.
Vault 7.
Let's Make A deal?
Right after I finish the "Get Smart", marathon.
In reply to Vault 7. by navy62802
Too bad there was just no warnings that ransomware was a thing and maybe you should ... do backups or something. Completely unforeseeable. Just one of those things. /s
It would be a nice slice of thick irony, if this turned out to be real, that they were to hit CNN HQ. One can only hope.
Just trying to impress Amazon with all the technical skills in Atlanta.
In reply to It would be a nice slice of… by VideoEng_NC
Good. Now Erase all the property taxes due for the next 10 years. And the sewer too.
Bitcoin?
What kind of idiot hacker hasn't heard of Monero?
The one with pedestrian tastes.
In reply to Bitcoin? … by 1.21 jigawatts
A very serious situation indeed. Nothing will get done and people will realize nothing has changed for the worse.
Except, of course emergency services, but then how difficult is it to write on a piece of paper with a pen?
We're in the money
We're in the money
We've got a lot of what it takes to get along . . .
The hackers should have just shut off the power and left it off. The Communist News Network would have been off the air.
Wow, 911 call operators are having to write down the call information of paper using pens. Now they are going to need to find ones that know how to write. Good luck.
Mayor Keisha Bottoms, folks. I'm sure the surname is appropriate. She probably has the bottoms of at least two women in that trunk.
Let me see. The most serious penalty hackers get is having to work for the NSA.
What needs to be done is simply track them down and kill them. Every hacker can be found. Once found do not reward them nor give them due process. Simply kill them. Watch how fast hacking stops.
Watch how fast drug dealing stops when do you do the same thing.