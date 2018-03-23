The Digital-Military-Industrial Complex Exposed

Authored by Tamsin Shaw via NYBooks.com,
The New Military-Industrial Complex of Big Data Psy-Ops
Apparently, the age of the old-fashioned spook is in decline.
What is emerging instead is an obscure world of mysterious boutique companies specializing in data analysis and online influence that contract with government agencies.
As they say about hedge funds, if the general public has heard their names that’s probably not a good sign. But there is now one data analysis company that anyone who pays attention to the US and UK press has heard of: Cambridge Analytica. Representatives have boasted that their list of past and current clients includes the British Ministry of Defense, the US Department of Defense, the US Department of State, the CIA, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and NATO. Nevertheless, they became recognized for just one influence campaign: the one that helped Donald Trump get elected president of the United States. The kind of help the company offered has since been the subject of much unwelcome legal and journalistic scrutiny.
Carole Cadwalladr’s recent exposé of the inner workings of Cambridge Analytica shows that the company, along with its partner, SCL Group, should rightly be as a cautionary tale about the part private companies play in developing and deploying government-funded behavioral technologies. Her source, former employee Christopher Wylie, has described the development of influence techniques for psychological warfare by SCL Defense, the refinement of similar techniques by SCL Elections through its use across the developing world (for example, a “rumor campaign” deployed to spread fear during the 2007 election in Nigeria), and the purchase of this cyber-arsenal by Robert Mercer, the American billionaire who funded Cambridge Analytica, and who, with the help of Wylie, Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon, and the company’s chief executive Alexander Nix, deployed it on the American electorate in 2016.
But the revelations should also prompt us to ask deeper questions about the kind of behavioral science research that enables both governments and private companies to assume these powers.
Two young psychologists are central to the Cambridge Analytica story. One is Michal Kosinski, who devised an app with a Cambridge University colleague, David Stillwell, that measures personality traits by analyzing Facebook “likes.” It was then used in collaboration with the World Well-Being Project, a group at the University of Pennsylvania’s Positive Psychology Center that specializes in the use of big data to measure health and happiness in order to improve well-being. The other is Aleksandr Kogan, who also works in the field of positive psychology and has written papers on happiness, kindness, and love (according to his résumé, an early paper was called “Down the Rabbit Hole: A Unified Theory of Love”). He ran the Prosociality and Well-being Laboratory, under the auspices of Cambridge University’s Well-Being Institute.
Despite its prominence in research on well-being, Kosinski’s work, Cadwalladr points out, drew a great deal of interest from British and American intelligence agencies and defense contractors, including overtures from the private company running an intelligence project nicknamed “Operation KitKat” because a correlation had been found between anti-Israeli sentiments and liking Nikes and KitKats. Several of Kosinski’s co-authored papers list the US government’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, as a funding source. His résumé boasts of meetings with senior figures at two of the world’s largest defense contractors, Boeing and Microsoft, both companies that have sponsored his research. He ran a workshop on digital footprints and psychological assessment for the Singaporean Ministry of Defense.
For his part, Aleksandr Kogan established a company, Global Science Research, that contracted with SCL, using Facebook data to map personality traits for its work in elections (Kosinski claims that Kogan essentially reverse-engineered the app that he and Stillwell had developed). Kogan’s app harvested data on Facebook users who agreed to take a personality test for the purposes of academic research (though it was, in fact, to be used by SCL for non-academic ends). But according to Wylie, the app also collected data on their entire—and nonconsenting—network of friends. Once Cambridge Analytica and SCL had won contracts with the State Department and were pitching to the Pentagon, Wylie became alarmed that this illegally-obtained data had ended up at the heart of government, along with the contractors who might abuse it.
This apparently bizarre intersection of research on topics like love and kindness with defense and intelligence interests is not, in fact, particularly unusual. It is typical of the kind of dual-use research that has shaped the field of social psychology in the US since World War II.
Much of the classic, foundational research on personality, conformity, obedience, group polarization, and other such determinants of social dynamics—while ostensibly civilian—was funded during the cold war by the military and the CIA. The cold war was an ideological battle, so, naturally, research on techniques for controlling belief was considered a national security priority. This psychological research laid the groundwork for propaganda wars and for experiments in individual “mind control.” The pioneering figures from this era—for example, Gordon Allport on personality and Solomon Asch on belief conformity—are still cited in NATO psy-ops literature to this day.
The recent revival of this cold war approach has taken place in the setting of the war on terror, which began in 1998 with Bill Clinton’s Presidential Decision Directive 62, making terrorism America’s national security priority. Martin Seligman, the psychologist who has bridged the military and civilian worlds more successfully than any other with his work on helplessness and resilience, was at the forefront of the new dual-use initiative. His research began as a part of a cold war program of electroshock experiments in the 1960s. He subjected dogs to electric shocks, rendering them passive to the point that they no longer even tried to avoid the pain, a state he called “learned helplessness.” This concept then became the basis of a theory of depression, along with associated ideas about how to foster psychological resilience.
In 1998, Seligman founded the positive psychology movement, dedicated to the study of psychological traits and habits that foster authentic happiness and well-being, spawning an enormous industry of popular self-help books. At the same time, his work attracted interest and funding from the military as a central part of its soldier-resilience initiative. Seligman had previously worked with the CIA and even before September 11, 2001, his new movement was in tune with America’s shifting national security priorities, hosting in its inaugural year a conference in Northern Ireland on “ethno-political conflict.”
But it was after the September 11 attacks that terrorism became Seligman’s absolute priority. In 2003, he said that the war with jihadis must take precedence over all other academic research, saying of his colleagues: “If we lose the war, the laudable, but pet projects they endorse, will not be issues… If we win this war, we can go on to pursue the normal goals of science.” Money poured into the discipline for these purposes. The Department of Homeland Security established Centers of Excellence in universities for interdisciplinary research into the social and psychological roots of terrorism. Elsewhere, scholars worked more obliquely on relevant behavioral technologies.
Some of the psychological projects cultivated under the banner of the war on terror will be familiar to many readers. Psychologists such as Jonathan Haidt and Steven Pinker, and their colleagues in other disciplines (most prominently, the Harvard Law professor Cass Sunstein) rehabilitated the cold war research on “group polarization” as a way of understanding not, this time, the radicalism that feeds “totalitarianism,” but the equally amorphous notion of “extremism.” They sought to combat extremism domestically by promoting “viewpoint diversity” both on campus (through organizations such as the Heterodox Academy, run by Haidt and funded by libertarian billionaire Paul Singer) and online, suggesting ways in which websites might employ techniques from social psychology to combat phenomena such as “confirmation bias.” Their notion of “appropriate heterogeneity” (Sunstein) in moral and political views remains controversial.
Seligman himself saw the potential for using the Internet to bring his research on personality together with new ways of gathering data. This project began shortly after the September 11 attacks, with a paper on “Character Strengths Before and After September 11,” which focused on variations in traits such as trust, love, teamwork, and leadership. It ultimately evolved into the innovative World Well-Being Project at Penn. Seligman also fostered links with Cambridge University, where he is on the board of the Well-Being Institute that employs the same kind of psychometric techniques. The aim of these programs is not simply to analyze our subjective states of mind but to discover means by which we can be “nudged” in the direction of our true well-being as positive psychologists understand it, which includes attributes like resilience and optimism. Seligman’s projects are almost all funded by the Templeton Foundation and may have been employed for entirely civilian purposes. But in bringing together the personality research and the behavioral technologies that social psychologists had for decades been refining with the new tool of big data (via the astonishing resources provided by social media), it has created an important template for what is now the cutting-edge work of America’s intelligence community.
In 2008, then Secretary of Defense Robert Gates commissioned the Minerva Initiative, funded by the DoD, which brought researchers in the social sciences together to study culture and terrorism, and specifically supported initiatives involving the analysis of social media. One of the Cornell scientists involved also participated in the famous and controversial Facebook study of emotional contagion. Less well known is the Open Source Indicators program at the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, or IARPA (a body under the Director of National Intelligence), which has aimed to analyze social media in order to predict social unrest and political crises.
In a 2014 interview, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, speaking then as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, said that such open-source data initiatives, and in particular the study of social media such as Facebook, had entirely transformed intelligence-gathering. He reported that traditional signals intelligence and human intelligence were increasingly being replaced by this open-source work and that the way in which intelligence agents are trained had been modified to accommodate the shift. A growing portion of the military’s $50 billion budget would be spent on this data analytics work, he claimed, creating a “gold rush” for contractors. A few weeks after this interview, Flynn left the DIA to establish the Flynn Intel Group Inc. He later acted as a consultantto the SCL Group.
Carole Cadwalladr reported in The Observer last year that it was Sophie Schmidt, daughter of Alphabet founder Eric Schmidt, who made SCL aware of this gold rush, telling Alexander Nix, then head of SCL Elections, that the company should emulate Palantir, the company set up by Peter Thiel and funded with CIA venture capital that has now won important national security contracts. Schmidt threatened to sue Cadwalladr for reporting this information. But Nix recently admitted before a parliamentary select committee in London that Schmidt had interned for Cambridge Analytica, though he denied that she had introduced him to Peter Thiel. Aleksandr Kogan and Christopher Wylie allowed Cambridge Analytica to evolve into an extremely competitive operator in this arena.
It was by no means inevitable that dual-use research at the intersection of psychology and data science would be employed along with illegally-obtained caches of data to manipulate elections. But dual-use research in psychology does seem to present a specific set of dangers. Many areas of scientific research have benefited from dual-use initiatives. The National Cancer Institute began its life in the early 1970s as part of a coordinated program examining the effects of tumor agents developed as bio-weapons at Fort Detrick. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, similarly, researched the effects of militarily manufactured hazardous viruses. This was the foundation of a biotechnology industry that has become a paradigm case of dual use and has led, in spite of its more sinister side, to invaluable medical breakthroughs. But the development of behavioral technologies intended for military-grade persuasion in cyber-operations is rooted in a specific perspective on human beings, one that is at odds with the way they should be viewed in democratic societies.
I’ve written previously about the way in which a great deal of contemporary behavioral science aims to exploit our irrationalities rather than overcome them. A science that is oriented toward the development of behavioral technologies is bound to view us narrowly as manipulable subjects rather than rational agents. If these technologies are becoming the core of America’s military and intelligence cyber-operations, it looks as though we will have to work harder to keep these trends from affecting the everyday life of our democratic society. That will mean paying closer attention to the military and civilian boundaries being crossed by the private companies that undertake such cyber-operations.
In the academic world, it should entail a refusal to apply the perspective of propaganda research more generally to social problems. From social media we should demand, at a minimum, much greater protection of our data. Over time, we might also see a lower tolerance for platforms whose business model relies on the collection and commercial exploitation of that data. As for politics, rather than elected officials’ perfecting technologies that give them access to personal information about the electorate, their focus should be on informing voters about their policies and actions, and making themselves accountable.
Comments
ALL YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA ARE BELONG TO US
Yeah "boutique companies specializing in data analysis" namely Israeli Foreign Agent Organizations such as SPLC & ADL & thousands more jew supremacist operations !!
Israeli Data Mining Startups Sweeping New York’s Tech Scene
http://www.thetower.org/5053oc-israeli-data-mining-startups-sweeping-ne…
http://www.jpost.com/Jpost-Tech/Business-and-Innovation/Former-Israeli-…
Shady Companies With Ties to Israel Wiretap the U.S. for the NSA
https://www.wired.com/2012/04/shady-companies-nsa/
In reply to ALL YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA ARE… by StheNine
We need a goyimbook.com
In reply to Yeah "boutique companies… by NumbersUsa
With DNA log on mechanism, so that the chosen ones could not get in.
In reply to We need a goyimbook.com by TahoeBilly2012
Control Freaks are boring.
All the stuff they won't teach at school: Entrepreneurship for kids. (age 8 to 88)
http://bootcamplive.online/start/entrepreneurship-for-kids-join/
███████▓█████▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓███▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓╬╬▓█
████▓▓▓▓╬╬▓█████╬╬╬╬╬╬███▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬█
███▓▓▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬▓██╬╬╬╬╬╬▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█
████▓▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█
███▓█▓███████▓▓███▓╬╬╬╬╬╬▓███████▓╬╬╬╬▓█
████████████████▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬█
███▓▓▓▓▓▓▓╬╬▓▓▓▓▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█
████▓▓▓╬╬╬╬▓▓▓▓▓▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█
███▓█▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█
█████▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓█▓▓▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█
█████▓▓▓▓▓▓▓██▓▓▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬██
█████▓▓▓▓▓████▓▓▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬██
████▓█▓▓▓▓██▓▓▓▓██╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬██
████▓▓███▓▓▓▓▓▓▓██▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬█▓╬▓╬╬▓██
█████▓███▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓████▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬█▓╬╬╬╬╬▓██
█████▓▓█▓███▓▓▓████╬▓█▓▓╬╬╬▓▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬╬███
██████▓██▓███████▓╬╬╬▓▓╬▓▓██▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓███
███████▓██▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬████
███████▓▓██▓▓▓▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓████
████████▓▓▓█████▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█████
█████████▓▓▓█▓▓▓▓▓███▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓██████
██████████▓▓▓█▓▓▓╬▓██╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓███████
███████████▓▓█▓▓▓▓███▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓████████
██████████████▓▓▓███▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬██████████
███████████████▓▓▓██▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬▓███████████
In reply to With DNA log on mechanism,… by PrometeyBezkrilov
⬆⬆⬆ BanksterMind
CHRONIC serial spammer* : take your stupid drawings and links to your kiddie website and go to Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck where you can "relate."
* Thread-jacking all day
STOP SPAM!!
In reply to o by BanksterMind
Now we Know zero-man, you a big squishy jew sitting in your israeli paid computer pit from hell.
You be the beast boy-the jew supremacist anti-Christ.
We got it, an anti-1st Amendment jew operative.
In reply to ⬆⬆⬆ BanksterMind… by ZeroSpam
Well fuck you numbersusa.
Zero spam has a good point- and i'm with him on the fuck the biblicism institutie. So, here it goes. Fuck stissaass
▲▲▲ pier ▲▲▲ CHRONIC SPAMMER ▲▲▲ VIRUS ALERT ▲▲▲
When he gets back to his gloomy basement from his job cleaning bathrooms at Jack-in-the-Box and mopping floors at the porno theater, he jacks off and engages in conversations with himself here.
This Whackjob with Multiple Log-on's (aka "stizazz" and "lloll" "beepbop" "Braveforce" "PRIVETHEDGE" "SLOPZ38" "Schlomo Scheklestein" "Jumanji1959"-- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" ("America's WOES", above) will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpage, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
ALL SPAM ON ZH COMES FROM ONE VERY DISTURBED SPAMMER:
•enf83 ("In the news....SPAMMER broomsticked by furious readers" -- registered in Nigeria)
•NumbersUSA (years of spamming)
•dailywesterner (blessedly gone from ZH....for now)
•celebrity-leaks (Child Porn for the Glory of Jesus)
•biblicism (foaming-at-the-mouth "IsraHELL" and "Graphic Images" Christianity)
•Todaysfox ("I made $7000 sucking dick on the internet last week ..... this is what I do")
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "PIER" who chronically SPAM posts short-URL links to his virus- and trojan-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "STIZAZZ" "PRIVETHEDGE" and "Enf83" "SLOPZ38" "BRAVEFORCE" "BEEPBOP" "SCHLOMO SCHEKLESTEIN" "JUMANJI1959", among dozens of other banned log-ons [that's YOU "NumbersUSA" and "dailywesterner" and "biblicisminstitute" and "celebrity-leaks" (porn) and "I made $7000 last week...."]. Thank you.
In reply to Now we Know zero-man, you a… by NumbersUsa
Piss off ya Kike Cunt!
In reply to ⬆⬆⬆ BanksterMind… by ZeroSpam
What’s Genius for Obama Is Scandal When It Comes to Trump – The Hill
Not that Trump is worth saving at this point after he betrayed his base with Omnibus, but this just adds insult to injury to try to tear down grassroots conservatives for using legal means to expose the truth – the same means which were used in Obama’s 2012 campaign and lauded by the press:
http://thehill.com/opinion/technology/379245-whats-genius-for-obama-is-scandal-when-it-comes-to-trump
Also see Mark Dice’s Whistle Blower Comes Forward in which Mark Dice’s exposes the Left’s attempt to discredit Cambridge with tired leftist tactics of half truths and transitioning individuals and how Obama did the same thing on a much larger scale which was lauded by the mainstream media as genius.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4Av9Nmu4fY
In reply to Piss off ya Kike Cunt! by Shue
Yeaaaaaa! I can post the same crap as BanksterMud
███████▓█████▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓███▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓╬╬▓█
████▓▓▓▓╬╬▓█████╬╬╬╬╬╬███▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬█
███▓▓▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬▓██╬╬╬╬╬╬▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█
████▓▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█
███▓█▓███████▓▓███▓╬╬╬╬╬╬▓███████▓╬╬╬╬▓█
████████████████▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬█
███▓▓▓▓▓▓▓╬╬▓▓▓▓▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█
████▓▓▓╬╬╬╬▓▓▓▓▓▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█
███▓█▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█
█████▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓█▓▓▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█
█████▓▓▓▓▓▓▓██▓▓▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬██
█████▓▓▓▓▓████▓▓▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬██
████▓█▓▓▓▓██▓▓▓▓██╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬██
████▓▓███▓▓▓▓▓▓▓██▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬█▓╬▓╬╬▓██
█████▓███▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓████▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬█▓╬╬╬╬╬▓██
█████▓▓█▓███▓▓▓████╬▓█▓▓╬╬╬▓▓█▓╬╬╬╬╬╬███
██████▓██▓███████▓╬╬╬▓▓╬▓▓██▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓███
███████▓██▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬████
███████▓▓██▓▓▓▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓████
████████▓▓▓█████▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓█████
█████████▓▓▓█▓▓▓▓▓███▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓██████
██████████▓▓▓█▓▓▓╬▓██╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓███████
███████████▓▓█▓▓▓▓███▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬▓████████
██████████████▓▓▓███▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬╬╬██████████
███████████████▓▓▓██▓▓╬╬╬╬╬╬▓███████████
In reply to o by BanksterMind
You can't steal someone's blood?
In reply to With DNA log on mechanism,… by PrometeyBezkrilov
Ever heard of Cubic?
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/02/a-false-flag-for-valentines-day-…
http://itshappening.pcriot.com/2018/02/15/parkland-florida-high-school-…
Teacher - Witness to the shootings in Parkland - She tells of seeing a shooter in FULL BODY ARMOR on Good Morning America - National TV http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=95317
Yoichi Shimatsu- Kevin Hogg is Prime Suspect in Parkland Shooting http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=166459
Hogg-Tied To The Gunfire At Parkland School (Pt 5) This is the Exclusive Full Report
http://www.rense.com/general96/hogg-tied-to-the-gunfire-at-parkland-sch…
In reply to We need a goyimbook.com by TahoeBilly2012
@ Number,
Operation Talpiot (Mossad) is a 40 year plan of full spectrum domination of the information telecommunication industry..worldwide.
It's an ongoing operation since the 70's and they have kill switches everywhere. The treasonous and corrupt US .gov has transported all the technology industry to Tel Aviv.
In reply to Yeah "boutique companies… by NumbersUsa
Yeah, because there is also this myth about Jewish superiority etc. based on einstein's fairytale (whereas said cuck was deceptively math illiterate, got one down syndrome child that he left out and plagiarized everything his whole life).
But mind you, if the Jewish state would be so superior, it would have been a long long time everyone would have stopped injecting funds in it. Alas it's not going to be the end anytime soon, because if there is one single thing Jews are good at, one thing that defines their non racial inbred group of parasites, it's effectively parasitism. Financial parasitism, which turns into information leeching, hence their fabulous appetite for anything related to information and data mining.
So what's the net result of exporting crucial tech development center in occupied Palestine, besides being spied upon and backstabbed? In addition to having their secrets sold to Chinese and possibly Russians, productivity is also near zero because very few are those who can understand something there. So it's not really a bargain to bow to the Jewish overlords...
Ask Intel. They know about this issue but I doubt they would issue a statement. That would be anti-Semitic for sure. Yeah.
In reply to @ Number,… by Chupacabra-322
Respect to the Operation Talpiot reference, but the concept of "Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars" goes back at least a little bit further, say to the end of WWII. I suspect Talpiot is part of it
The principles are described in the first part of Bill Cooper's 'Behold a Pale Horse', where social engineering- enabled by the collection of comprehensive socioeconomic big data- is likened to a biological warfare version of WWIII
Because the end result of this social engineering is the same as more typical warfare: death, destruction, demoralization
In reply to @ Number,… by Chupacabra-322
The link below has info on Israel's TALPIOT Program, which every ZHer needs to know about.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/does-israel-have-a-patagonia-project-in-a…
Talmud. Talpiot. Tech. Totalcontrol.
In reply to Yeah "boutique companies… by NumbersUsa
Excellent Post & Link HRC ! Thanks
In reply to The link below has info on… by HRClinton
we"re gonna show you that with all the power in the world we still suck at everything we do, but can eternaly
subsidise our delusions, and ruin everything for everybody else...
In reply to ALL YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA ARE… by StheNine
Read The Shadow Factory by James Bamford. That book really documents the current state of "boutique" intelligence firms that are doing the real data theft. Facebook is child's play compared to what these firms are doing and have been doing for years now.
I would observe nothing new here that we already knew for the past forty years.....
Since 1985
In reply to I would observe nothing new… by whatisthat
ZH probably sells your likes and dislikes to data analytics companies. You and I have a ZH profile.
I just sold you.
In reply to ZH probably sells your likes… by Koba the Dread
All these ALPHABETS, basically, sucking on a pedrantic version of MYSPACE that graphically looks like a turd???
Call me crazy, but I can't exactly call that #WINNING
eisenhower farewell speech
and eisenjewer was one of them, he knew !
John Kennedy also knew, but he was no jew, so unlike ike the pike he took it in the head.
When DO WE in Unison say "We Have Had Enough Of The jew supremacists" and then do something about it.
In reply to eisenhower farewell speech by weliveinamatrix
Why do you consistently sound like a paid provocateur? With the taunting, & the bold font, & the unceasing vitriol....
You know, the average jewish person is as much a victim of these power politics as anyone else
In reply to and eisenjewer was one of… by NumbersUsa
That's horse doo doo and you ought to Know it. Aipac, Adl, Splc, Zoa, and thousands more jew supremacist organizations are hugely funded by the large & small donations of so-called American jews-Fact.
So cry your river of jew supremacist tears somewhere else.
If your so-called good jews don't like their own jew supremacist oppressors then why are they not spearheading the effort to abort all supremacist jews from the system?
They support them that's why.
P.S. We get no pay, just duty bound red pillers on a mission to remove jew supremacism once and for all.
In reply to Why do you consistently… by house biscuit
First commandment: never click on anything that could be construed as expressing your emotional or intellectual state or world view, never fill any opinion polls, write reviews or give advice, if you are forced to do it lie.
but first of all unplug if possible in groups, dump all social media, make friends locally in the neighborhoods.
So, you have taken living on your knees to a new level. Now just don't exist?
Have no purpose except mere survival- nah not much of a life.
It sounds as if the jew supremacist propaganda has you shaking in your army boots.
In reply to First commandment: never… by scatha
I think Scatha's point is about NOT creating a trail of worthwhile user data, making it harder to create an accurate profile.
I hold the same belief, but my approach is the opposite, wherein, I create a huge volume of data, just due to a large number of interests, and the additional learning opportunities those interests point me towards. By doing so, it means that anyone really interested in profiling old Croesus would have to sift through reams of data, to determine what's real, what's fake, etc.
Example: I rant on here about Jews, but also read the Lakewood Scoop (Jewish-centric small online paper from NJ), and Haaretz.
Use the tactic of "Pull with the left, push with the right", mate.
(See what I did there? Used an expression not at all common to my locale, which may confuse automated compiling scripts that underpin these marketing companies, which are pwned by a bunch of wankers.)
You can also throw off Big Brother's data crunching efforts, by saying things like "It's Saturday. On Monday, I'm going to go shoot up heroin, and then my school" (h/t Phonelosers of America).
There's more than one way to skin a cat...
In reply to So, you have taken living on… by NumbersUsa
Last eve I was firefoxing to find local schools in central WY where I landed a contract and need a school kid to look after my mutt each day during the project (no dogs allowed on private land miles from any human - you figure). So I'm scrolling to find schools, teacher contact numbers. Later on I'm searching to find where my classic Winchester 38-40 was built. Then onto ZH. I then realized big brother now may have me pegged as a potential school shooter. Only half joking here.
In reply to I think Scatha's point is… by Croesus
On one thing I must be firm across platforms, no matter what flak I may scatter in the ethereal winds: There shall be NO skinning of Cats. If I learn of any genuine, physical skinning of Cats, I will be forced to take action. Actions taken at a distance by magical means can run into difficulties of targeting and orders of magnitude. The last time I had to take action, I ended up dumping a major blizzard across the entire state of Ohio.
I also happen to know where Lakewood, NJ is.
In reply to I think Scatha's point is… by Croesus
If it sounds like a 1313 Mockingbird Lane tune, it's bullshit.
Facebook can pay my taxes to the IRS, I could care less
Don't forget to mention the FED as part of this wonderful collaboration between MIC and social media.
Makes you think diffently about the whole arab spring thing, humm?
The Khazarian Farce is strong with this sector.
It started with WWI. Everything started with WWI. The beginning of the Modern Era. The time when age-old customs of war and peace became irrelevant in the pursuit of Total War, war which would mobilize every facet of society to leverage everything from population size, to education, to "morale" to achieve victory (for the ruling class). The use of propaganda to induce millions of young, healthy, intelligent men to run straight into the kill zones of machine-gun pits and artillery barrages, leaving mountains of corpses in advances measured in yards. And the further use of propaganda to convince their wives and families and fiancees left single that they were all "heroes" instead of mind-controlled dumbfucks.
After WWI some of the formal war propaganda committees were disbanded. But the elites never stopped lying to, manipulating, and controlling their populations. Corporations took up "Public Relations" campaigns to create psychological needs for their products to fill. Governments and political parties competed to induce mass hypnosis and/or mass hysteria. Myths were created, propounded, taught as facts to small children: the Myth of Progress, the Myth of Science, the Myth of Racial Superiority or, in America, Exceptionalism. Myths that became so grounded in national cultures that most people believe them to this day. All created to make it easier to control and parasitize mass populations. All expounded by governments and corporate elites throughout WWII and the Cold War. All proceeding with ever-evolving methodologies, background research, and tools.
It didn't start with Facebook. Or Google. Those were just new methods brought out as the population got too wise to the old methods. Technologies that claimed to put power in the hands of users who knew that 20th-century mass-information systems were being used to deceive and manipulate them. But in the end, all technology serves best, those who can best afford it. Therefore any "innovation" in technology, which inevitably adds to existing expenses, will be adopted most quickly and efficiently by those with the most resources. Thus the elites will always be in control of the newer, "better" technology and will be in position to use it against the interests of the majority.
The only way to win is to WALK AWAY. Technology cannot and will not save you from either the government or corporate control.