Visualizing The Rising Problem Of Crypto Theft (And How To Protect Yourself)

Part of the appeal of cryptocurrency is that it exists “outside” of the system.
Using complex cryptography and decentralized ledgers, Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins explains, a blockchain can operate independently from the world’s most powerful countries, corporations, and banking institutions.
While this detachment from authority is extremely powerful, existing almost exclusively in the digital realm does have its drawbacks.
PREVENTING CRYPTO THEFT
Today’s infographic from CryptoGo shows that as cryptocurrencies rise in prominence, so does its appeal to hackers, criminals, and other bad actors.
With millions of dollars being stolen via crypto theft, investors and other dabblers in cryptocurrency must take precautions to protect their assets for the long haul.
Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist
Crypto theft comes in many different forms, and at least $225 million of cryptocurrency has been stolen as of mid-2017.
There are various forms of crypto theft that have made this possible, including brute forcing, phishing, phone-porting, mining malware, and Ponzi schemes.
STRATEGIES USED BY CRYPTO THIEVES
Here are the most prominent forms of crypto theft:
Brute Forcing
This is the form of hacking that most are familiar with. It involves automated software that simply tries different passwords until one works.
Phone-Porting
Using your phone number and a little “social engineering”, a hacker can convince a customer service rep that they are actually you. This allows them to reset your password and access your funds.
Phishing
In this case, a hacker will send you suspicious links through email or social media messages. By clicking on one of those links, malware is installed.
Ponzi Schemes
Multi-level marketing schemes that provide signing bonuses. These eventually collapse when prices change or signups stop. Once over, the thieves takes the money and run.
Mining Malware
Hackers hijack a computer’s power to mine cryptocurrency remotely.
Protecting Yourself
Crypto theft can be prevented by taking appropriate precautionary measures.
These include using encrypted backups to hold private keys and other data, using proper anti-virus software for crypto, and opting for multi-factor authentication.
Further, other general measures can also be taken to protect assets, such as holding only small amounts of cryptocurrency in hot wallets, using safety deposit boxes to store USB and private paper keys, turning off SMS authentication and email recovery options, and diversifying holdings through various exchanges.
Comments
Crypto lake
Just one more jealous loser story trying to stop crypto in favor of fiat. Bitcoin will rule the world. Who cares is a coin or two gets stolen.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to Crypto lake by RumpleShitzkin
Interesting, but the Ponzi Schemes are way more than $4,000... Bitconnect alone was hundreds of millions of dollars...
The easiest way to avoid being scammed is not to buy crypto in the first place. How long do you think most of these crypto currencies will be around anyway?
Stay a slave for the rest of your live.
In reply to The easiest way to avoid… by joego1
Don't participate in fraudulent scams. Thanks. Not sure I could have avoided them without the warning
Here's how you visualize the rising theft of crypto-currency:
1. Close your eyes and try to sit cross-legged (can be uncomfortable so if you cannot, sit on a chair).
2. Imagine a virtual coin
3. Imagine a thief stealing it. Now imagine two coins and two thieves stealing the coins.
Keep it realistic. Do not imagine something bizarre like people giving you actual stuff in return for the coins. That happens only in real life.
It's all about block chain technology.
Cryptocoins are just a distraction.
You can bet your sweet asses, the shut down switch is analog.
It is the same old BS.
When plastic CDs came up that's what the experts said, Indestructible. Only to see the data disappear for which they suggested we use cleaning liquid.
They peddled the indestructible bitcoins only to now tell us, it can be stolen and we need to take precaution.
I will stick to my Gold, goat farm and plantation.
How about inventing a method of exchange which isn't totally insecure?
Maybe we could invent a little plastic card and call it a "VISA card."
Or how about a thing called a bank.
How about a method of exchange that include redress?
I mean really is it that hard? Systems with those features have existed for thousands of years.
And some of the modern ones can manage more than 7.5 transactions per second **and** believe it or not they can clear a transaction in less than 60 minutes!
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/01/01/what-is-bitcoin-and-the-other-crypto-currencies/
Whoever did all of these graphics, well done. You forgot KeepKey for hard wallets though.