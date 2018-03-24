Caught On Camera: Israel Targets Civilians With A Chemical Weapon Drone

For the first time, Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV released new dramatic footage showing Israeli forces using a weaponized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) against a Hamas rally in the Gaza Strip, according to the Times of Israel.
The short video clip published by Al-Mayadeen shows a weaponized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) targeting demonstrations in the southern Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The UAV is seen flying through the skies above hundreds of protestors, while operators of the aircraft drop chemical weapons into the crowd. The Times of Israel states that the UAV released tear gas, formally known as a lachrymator agent, which causes severe eye and respiratory pain, skin inflammation, bleeding, and even blindness.
The intense footage could provide us with the early knowledge that governments are willing to use high-tech military technology against civilians in a non-combat environment…
Israeli Border Police Deputy Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai, the government official behind the deployment of the weaponized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), told Hadashot TV news that the tear gas drone provides security forces with an extended range to hurl chemical weapons at protestors.
“Beyond the fact that this equipment neutralizes any danger to the troops, it enables reaching places that until now we could not get to,” Shabtai told Hadashot TV news.
The weaponized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) “can carry up to six canisters at a time, and drop them individually, as clusters, or all at the same time,” said the Times of Israel.
The Israeli-based online newspaper did not provide the manufacture’s name of the UAV, but it is rumored that ISPRA Ltd in Herzelya, Israel, is the developer of the drone, dubbed Cyclone Riot Control Drone System.
ISPRA’s Anti Riot Drone provides law enforcement units with an extremely large range mode of work, enabling them to react against rioters and demonstrators at an early stage of the event, at a distance while avoiding direct confrontation with rioters. This unique and innovative solution, developed by Ispra, allows law enforcement units to react when a barrier or obstacle is separating between the parties. With several drones, a continuous presence over the rioters can be maintained, dispersing non-lethal ammunition and providing commanders with real-time video image of the situation on the ground.
Developers of ISPRA present a short informational video of how the chemical weapon drone works.
The Times of Israel adds that Israeli officials are preparing for months of border protests, which will lead to a large demonstration on May 15. According to an Israeli TV report, Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist organization, has budgeted $10 million to fund the upcoming protests.
“We want to frighten the Israelis with the images of massive crowds of people who peaceably gather and sit close to the border,” Hamas spokesman Ahmed Abu Retaima recently told Bloomberg.
Retaima added, “We are working to bring out more than 100,000 people for the march.”
Meanwhile, Sputnik news agency states that Israel did not sign the Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993, which enables the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to legally deploy chemical weapons such as tear gas against civilians.
“The use of tear gas in quelling civil disturbances is legal; however, the use of tear gas in warfare was banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993, to which Israel was not a signatory, but has acceded.”
Israel’s decision blend high-tech drone technology coupled with chemical weapons against civilians paints a turbulent outlook for spring uprisings in the region. Nevertheless, please do not mention this technology to the countless militarized police forces across the United States; otherwise, this dystopian technology is coming to a town near you.
Comments
There is perfection in the natural order when zionists and islamic cult worshipers kill each other - we should encourage and support it until all the primitive desert cult worshipers are self-annihilated.
Trump approved
no red line here
Israhell needs more kickbacks
and
the US Police State loves the consequence-free training ground that are the occupied territories...
#maga
In reply to There is perfection in the… by InnVestuhrr
Trump:
Syria chemical weapon + no evidence = Bad
Israhell chemical weapon + evidence = Good???
Fuck Trump.
In reply to t by Bes
how ironic...the premier gas "victims" become the world's expert at gassing others...
it's NOT just tear gas:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=uXnnP15-A_Q
9min 30 seconds in...
In reply to Trump:… by beemasters
The juice gas you as they cry out in pain.
filthy rats all
In reply to how ironic...the premier gas… by BullyBearish
Desert monkeys gonna desert monkey.
In reply to The juice gas you as they… by RumpleShitzkin
That's an older DJI drone frame, like a commercial use big brother to the Phantom. It's got their "Wookong" flight controller and the standard GPS/GLONASS antenna for those rigs.
It's hauling a long range receiver but these things can't fly for longer than 15-30 minutes, so probably just a repurposed encrypted UHF command receiver.
Maybe someone else here knows something about Israeli UHF PWM based receivers? It doesn't look like the Dragon Flight UHF receivers hobbyists use.
In reply to Desert monkeys gonna desert… by tmosley
Israhell has been TARGETING civilians forever, especially children.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to That's an older DJI drone… by ThanksChump
Learn Electronics and micro controllers.
Also homemade jamming equipment isn't that difficult.
This is why you aren't taught this in public schools.
In reply to Israhell has been targeting… by beepbop
shotguns are cheaper.
In reply to Learn Electronics and micro… by JimmyJones
No worries, John Brennan and John Bolton will level the truth to the American people./s
In reply to shotguns are cheaper. by NidStyles
Woaaaaaaah, duuuuuuude!
So, like, does this make us, like, sponsors of terrorism???
Gnarly, bro!
#MAGA
In reply to No worries, John Brennan and… by auricle
I see no difference in the delivery of tear gas by drone, armored personnel carrier or a person......
The chemical is still the same.....
In reply to Woaaaaaaah, duuuuuuude!… by Americano
Stan522 states: "I see no difference in the delivery of tear gas by drone, armored personnel carrier or a person...... The chemical is still the same....."
Once these drones start delivering bullets and cluster bombs, (which they will), and will of course ultimately make their way into domestic law enforcement, you may not feel the same once the bankers collapse the economy and the SHTF and YOU are the target.
In reply to I see no difference in the… by Stan522
Nah...
It's easier to just redo them for nerve agent.... the canisters are virtually identical!
In reply to Stan22 states: "I see no… by ConnectingTheDots
"Are the Nag Hammadi papyri a hoax?
Are the Oxyrhynos papyri a hoax?
Or is it only the Dead Sea Scrolls that are a hoax? I would really like to know."
Only the Dead Sea Scrolls are an OBVIOUS hoax.
The others are fine, as far as I am aware.
The Nag Hammadi Papyri (13 documents; found in Egypt) are written in the Coptic (Egyptian) language.
The Coptic language is written in Greek characters (with a few signs from demotic to represent sounds the Greek language did not have).
The Oxyrhynchus Papyri (over 500,000 fragmentary manuscripts; also found in Egypt) are nearly all in Greek although there are a few hundred texts each in Coptic, Latin and Arabic.
"Some of the (Oxyrhynchus papyrus) fragments are in Hebrew."
There are apparently five fragments that are in Hebrew characters.
And one of these fragments has not been able to be translated as the language is unknown (it appears to be a transliteration of some unknown language into Hebrew characters).
The ancient Greek bibles are the work of some Greek-speaking people in the area.
The Jews translated them into Hebrew some time after the Arab conquests of the area (i.e, later than 700 AD).
My guess is that this Greek-speaking people was the Phrygians. The Phrygians occupied a large chunk of central Turkey. They spoke and wrote a form of Greek (which was not imposed on them by anybody else, it was their native language).
"what you are saying is they reinhabited existing cities I assume"
2000 years ago there were no Jews (as we now know them) in the area.
The original Jews came with the Arab conquests. They were probably originally some type of Arab.
The Arabs conquered Greek Christian Syria around 634 AD, small colonies of Jews started up there.
The Arabs conquered Greek Christian Palestine around 637 AD, small colonies of Jews started up there.
The Arabs conquered Greek Christian Egypt around 639 AD, small colonies of Jews started up there.
The Arabs conquered Greek Christian Babylon around 660 AD, small colonies of Jews started up there.
The Arabs conquered North Africa, and small colonies of Jews started up there.
The Arabs conquered Christian Spain around 715 AD, small colonies of Jews started up there.
In reply to Nah... by toady
If a drone comes flying towards me with a weapon of mass destruction, my shotgun, or perhaps if farther away and with a stable shot my AR-10 will take it down. If it gets down to the government flying their radio controlled drones, then the shit has hit the fan and my weapons come out.
We are not there yet. If some crazies are acting up, let the drones deliver the tear gas, so what....
In reply to Stan22 states: "I see no… by ConnectingTheDots
I was going to say slingshots like David and Goliath to fit the the theme they got going on.... but yea shotguns would do too.
In reply to shotguns are cheaper. by NidStyles
shotguns may be easier to load and shoot, but cheaper? I dont think so, even a cheap shotgun is more expensive
In reply to shotguns are cheaper. by NidStyles
Aim High
In reply to shotguns may be easier to… by detached.amusement
I once met a girl from Israel in a bar called Black Fridays. She had a lovely nose and a big set of tits. She let me fuck her in the ass. The experience was religious. I cried like a woman. Mmmmmm. Nice and tight. My pants are still on fire.
In reply to Learn Electronics and micro… by JimmyJones
Don't stop now for fuck's sake..wank,wank,wank...keep writing.
In reply to I once met a girl from… by purplewarrior
Fire is never a good thing, especially for your purple headed warrior.
Should have improvised and used a lime or lemon from the bar to see if she screams when you test for cooties and the clap :)
In reply to I once met a girl from… by purplewarrior
maff b hrdr 2 doo
and programming requires logical expression.
We all know that computers do exactly what they are told to do, not what we want them to do. This is an excellent entry point for discussions with snowflakes who want to be engineers. As is looking over the blank pay-stub form and calculating the % of actual take-home pay vs. "gross."
In reply to Learn Electronics and micro… by JimmyJones
rouge computer aisle one.
In reply to maff b hrdr 2 doo… by New_Meat
Link expands to:
https://cufpa.wordpress.com/2018/01/05/israelis-sniping-palestinian-chi…
FWIW, might be relevant to this thread. YMMV, I don't know beepbop...
In reply to Israhell has been targeting… by beepbop
Fritz Haber: Jewish chemist whose work led to Zyklon B
It has been claimed that as many as two out of five humans on the planet today owe their existence to the discoveries made by one brilliant German chemist.
For Haber personifies too the tragedy of a Jew desperate to be a patriotic German, whose life was destroyed after the Nazis came to power.
In the new Germany of the Weimar Republic, Haber continued to strive patriotically, with characteristic self-confidence.
The country faced huge reparations payments. Haber claimed he could extract gold from seawater to pay off the debts - but this time there was no miraculous breakthrough.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-13015210
In reply to Link expands to:https:/… by Urban Roman
Carfentanil or Novichok available in upgraded versions for immediate delivery. Free delivery to loyal customers. Real life test results included with purchase. Videos available for download.
In reply to Fritz Haber: Jewish chemist… by Déjà view
You misspelt "The Hamas nazis have been using civilians as human shields at their launch sites forever."
In reply to Israhell has been targeting… by beepbop
I only see one group as Nazis and it ain’t the Hamas.
In reply to You misspelt "The Hamas… by HagbardCeline
Look! It’s jizzazz!
In reply to Israhell has been targeting… by beepbop
HeY! Check out Jizzazz's 'Celebrity Porn' Site!
It will command your computer to mine crypto currency whilst you view Jennifer Anniston using a Dildo!
In reply to Look! It’s jizzazz! by Fr. Richard Inya
"Retired Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz frequently challenges critics of Israel with the following:
Meanwhile, Gaza has become so uninhabitable that many of its residents have joined the influx of refugees into Europe."
https://wearswar.wordpress.com/2018/02/01/an-ethnostate-for-me-but-not-…
Yet people still support Israel and fail to see their role in destroying Europe by multi-culturalism, something they won't tolerate and go to ANY lengths to prevent in 'their' country.
In reply to Israhell has been targeting… by beepbop
Israel faces threats of it's own making. Not sure there is any other country out there that truly goes out of it's way to screw around with it's neighbors, except maybe the USA. And the USA stopped trying to carve out pieces of it's neighbours a century and a half ago.
Israelis can cry me a river. They are masters of their own misfortunes. Israelis have taken European-style ethnic cleansing to a new, particularly more evil and nefarious level.
In reply to "Retired Harvard Law… by UselessEater
> Not sure there is any other country out there that truly goes out of it's way to screw around with it's neighbors
Germany completely fucked over all its neighbors by sucking them dry economically then inviting an invasion.
China messes with all its neighbors besides Mongolia routinely, excepting only recently Russia. Nice job they did on Nepal.
Turkey basically exists to screw with all its neighbors. Constantly at severe odds with Greece, historically an enemy of Russia, genocide in Armenia, constant warfare with Kurds, helped to invade Iraq, and of course there was that whole enslavement of the Balkans for 400 years thing.
There are more, too. It turns out that human beings like to fuck with other human beings, and all that is required are ambition and the perception of a path to success.
You only need to learn a very little bit of history to understand that what the Israelis are doing is remarkably tame.
In reply to Israel faces threats of it's… by crazzziecanuck
The goal-seeking in the blame-Israel set is very blatant.
That situation has been going on since the 60s yet it is suddenly a contributor to the Sorosian Invasion, European Theatre?
Gaza is uninhabitable for the same reason much of Baltimore and Detroit is. The people who live there are wretched animals generally uninterested in becoming anything better than wretched animals.
That's why the number of Arab nations willing to take in their fellow Arabs is zero. Well, that and the way they wrecked Jordan and forced the King to massacre 10,000 of them at a shot and exile the population. The Arabs know the Palestinians are nothing but trouble, only the baizuo are too learned-ignorant to understand that.
In reply to "Retired Harvard Law… by UselessEater
Thanks for your nonsense.
In reply to That's an older DJI drone… by ThanksChump
This is so fucking not interesting.
In reply to That's an older DJI drone… by ThanksChump
FFS. You use a cheap 150 quid home made APM controlled 450 to down that, by flying into it.
You collect about a grands worth of scrap, plus the repair to your own drone is likely capped at 25 quid and an afternoons work to fix it...
You wouldn't have to do too many to make the israelis give it up, because of the large financial assymettry.
Arrange for your drone to be able to deploy a net, and you don't even have the afternoon's rebuild work to do...
In reply to That's an older DJI drone… by ThanksChump
Never really thought about that. Sort of like the robot fights the neerdy guys competed in.
Kamikaze drones.
In reply to FFS. You use a cheap 150… by One of these i…
I'd use cellular coverage for drone control, Motorola makes a great toolkit
In reply to That's an older DJI drone… by ThanksChump
.
There are no ancient Jewish cities in Israel,...
but there are lots of ancient Greek cities.
What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, it seems that there were no people even resembling Jews, in Israel.
It turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single ancient city where Hebrew characters are used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single ancient city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".
Of course, the Hebrew characters that are desired, are those of the Dead Sea scrolls (supposedly from 2000 years ago), which are essentially the modern Hebrew characters without points.
If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel from 2000 years ago, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.
Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.
The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,....... well there aren't any. Not even one.
Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of strangers to the Temple precinct.
http://www.preearth.net/images/no-foreigner-shall-enter.jpg
The pictured stone was found in 1935. It was actually the second such warning-stone to be found, the first being discovered by Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau in 1871. It was deemed so dangerous to the "Jews inhabited Israel 2000 years ago" theory, that it completely disappeared for 13 years before resurfacing in Istanbul, where, it was correctly calculated, it would not attract much attention.
From: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clo…
The first Jerusalem Temple Mount warning-stone, now found in the Archaeology Museum, Istanbul, is pictured below:
http://preearth.net/images/jerusalem-temple-warning-at-istanbul.jpg
It says (in Greek): "No stranger is to enter within the balustrade round the temple and enclosure. Whoever is caught will be responsible to himself for his death, which will ensue."
Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:
Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).
Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).
Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are written in Hebrew.
Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just invented).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1175
It's been months now and still no one is up to the challenge.
In reply to Desert monkeys gonna desert… by tmosley
.
The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
The Dead Sea scrolls are a mixture of old documents that were hidden in a number of caves to be miraculously found and used to support the establishment of Israel, a country intended for Jews only.
The main document "finds" were in caves near the tiny ancient settlement of Qumran.
The first documents were "found" in 1947.
Israel was created in 1948.
The Dead Sea scrolls are the only really old (well supposedly really old) documents, in the Hebrew characters, that have ever been found. No other really old documents in the Hebrew characters have ever been found.
All other documents in Hebrew characters date from later than 800 AD.
Previous to the "finds", critics had pointed out the late date of all documents in Hebrew characters, and deduced that the Hebrew Old Testament must have been translated from the Greek Old Testament and not the other way round.
Then, low and behold,... a very timely miracle occurs.
The Dead Sea scrolls are "found" and dated to hundreds of years earlier than the oldest previously known documents in Hebrew characters.
Then, it is widely claimed that all the scrolls were produced and hidden in the Qumran caves before 70 AD (the supposed time of the mythical sack of Jerusalem by the Romans).
The critics are not given access to the scrolls nor even photographs of the text, lest they spoil the party.
In fact, for decades, only seven scholars are given access to the scrolls.
This goes on till certain critics are dead and the scrolls have been purged of all anachronisms (like Arabic numerals).
Then, in 1991, only 45 years after their "discovery", the Huntington Library, in San Marino, California, without consent, makes facsimile copies of the scrolls available to all.
So that, in brief, is the Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
More, however, can be deduced....
One can even guess where the Dead Sea documents came from.
It turns out that some of the Dead Sea documents, for example, the "Damascus Document," are nearly identical to documents from the Genizah collection of the Ben Ezra Synagogue in Cairo, Egypt. So, it is likely that many of the Dead Sea scrolls had their source there.
Worldwide, there are twelve manuscripts of the "Damascus Document"; ten manuscripts from the Dead Sea scrolls and two manuscripts from the Cairo Genizah. There are no manuscripts of the "Damascus Document" from anywhere else. This strange distribution is a result of the fraud. The "Damascus Document" was first published in 1910 by Solomon Schechter in "Fragments of a Zadokite Work."
The Ben Ezra Synagogue was established around 900 AD.
Now, the Arabs have ruled Egypt since they defeated the Greek armies around 635 AD.
Now, the synagogue (and its Jews) existed happily, undisturbed, in Cairo, in the midst of the Islamic world.
So, maybe the original Jews were a group of Arabs.
This would explain why Hebrew and Arabic are nearly identical languages.
This would explain why the Hebrew and Islamic religious traditions are very similar.
And, it would also explain why Jews turned up in Spain with the Arabs (Moors).
Another couple of points:
It should also be noted that a few Jewish scholars (in particular, Solomon Zeitlin) have long insisted that the Dead Sea scrolls were a Medieval production. [Zeitlin was a well-known Talmudic scholar and would not claim this unless convinced it was true.]
Internal evidence from the scrolls themselves indicates a Medieval production. See, here.
And, the fact that many scrolls are written on vellum (90% of them) proves these are indeed a Medieval production.
It is estimated that 20 people occupied the site of Qumran (estimated by the number of inhabitants for whom there was room in the buildings). Now these 20 people were not just ordinary people, they read and wrote Greek, Phoenician, Aramaic, Nabataean, and Hebrew documents, like natives, and managed to write learned works on numerous religious topics (about 900 manuscripts were "recovered"; about six hundred separate works), while gathering enough water, and raising enough food, for their survival, in a desert.
Some have tried to claim that as many as 200 lived at Qumran, but most have considered that number ridiculously high.
Anyway, I think it is clear that the Dead Sea scrolls are a bunch of old documents that have been thrown together and sold to a gullible world.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1176
In reply to … by Slack Jack
Are you talking about the Kahsari mafia?
In reply to … by Slack Jack
No. He is trying very successfully to change the subject matter. And you are doing the same.
In reply to Are you talking about the… by JimmyJones
True
In reply to No. He is trying very… by bruno_the
I'm curious -
Are the Nag Hammadi papyri a hoax?
Are the Oxyrhynos papyri a hoax?
Or is it only the Dead Sea Scrolls that are a hoax? I would really like to know.
In reply to … by Slack Jack
"Are the Nag Hammadi papyri a hoax?
Are the Oxyrhynos papyri a hoax?
Or is it only the Dead Sea Scrolls that are a hoax? I would really like to know."
Only the Dead Sea Scrolls are an OBVIOUS hoax.
The others are fine, as far as I am aware.
The Nag Hammadi Papyri (13 documents; found in Egypt) are written in the Coptic (Egyptian) language.
The Coptic language is written in Greek characters (with a few signs from demotic to represent sounds the Greek language did not have).
The Oxyrhynchus Papyri (over 500,000 fragmentary manuscripts; also found in Egypt) are nearly all in Greek although there are a few hundred texts each in Coptic, Latin and Arabic.
In reply to I'm curious -… by Snout the First
And Hebrew.
Some of the fragments are in Hebrew.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oxyrhynchus_Papyri
Not to mention that the Greek texts include translations of the Hebrew bible.
In reply to "Are the Nag Hammadi papyri… by Slack Jack
Hey Mementoil... never mind the scrolls... care to defend your country's use of chemical weapons drones ??
Thought not.... 😒😒
In reply to And Hebrew… by Mementoil