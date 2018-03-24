Driver Of Tesla Model X Dies After Violent Crash Incinerates Car

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/24/2018 - 10:55

Last October, we reported that in the latest, at the time, conflagration involving a Tesla car bursting into flames after its batteries exploded, a Model S burned to a crisp after an accident on an Austrian highway. The car's 19-year-old female driver had entered a construction zone on the highway, and when she tried to shift from the local to the fast lane, the car lost control and hit the concrete divider wall along the side of the road. A moment later the electric car burst into flames. It was unclear if the autopilot was involved in the crash, but the the good news was that the driver survived the dramatic crash unscathed.

Unfortunately, in a similar crash on Friday in California, the driver was not so lucky.

Driving on Highway 101 near Mountain View, California, a Tesla Model X suffered a gruesome crash when the vehicle hit a carpool lane barrier, leading two more cars to crashing into it, and causing the lithium ion batteries powering the vehicle to ignite and explode, at which point the vehicle burst into flames. 

Tesla

Here are the details according to the Redwood City CHP:

The blue Tesla was driving southbound on Highway 101 at freeway speeds near Highway 85, when it collided with a barrier separating the carpool lanes on both roads and caught fire.

The burning car was then hit by a Mazda and an Audi.

"We saw a big cloud of smoke and then all of a sudden, there was a fire ball in the air," witness Aiden Sanchez said.

The driver of the Tesla was then taken to Stanford hospital. Tragically, the California Highway Patrol announced later on Friday that the driver had died from his injuries.

According to a timeline of occurrences, the cause of death appears that the driver was "trapped" inside the burning car.

No other injuries were reported.

Images from the scene showed the front of the Tesla completely destroyed as firefighters tried to get the fire out. Crews were still on the scene cleaning up as of noon.

Police told the local NBC affiliate that the car's battery may have been involved in the explosion: "We're used to regular vehicles, now that we have the batteries in these vehicles, we don’t know what’s in them so we're learning as we go," said CHP officer Art Montiel.

As they responded to the scene, officers were wary of the batteries. They called for backup before approaching the car, which may also have been the reason why the "trapped" passenger died inside the burning Model X.

A "Good Samaritan" who was riding his motorcycle down highway 101 (and who asked NBC to remain anonymous) shared what he saw at the scene of crash exclusively to NBC Bay Area after heading over to help.

"I saw, past the smoke of the smoldering and sputtering Tesla Model X and saw a man running up with a fire extinguisher," said the Good Samaritan. "I rounded towards what used to be the front of the car and saw, remarkably, an intact man that was covered in a light layer of dust. The front of the car was simply gone."

The Good Samaritan said he checked to see if the man had a pulse and shortly after determining the man was alive he noticed the Tesla wasn’t just smoking, but "actively emitting full flames from the battery bank."

The Good Samaritan and two other men were able to take the man out of the burning car and according to him, the man was completely unresponsive.

"We brought him what we hoped was a safe distance from the wreck, hoping the LiPo batteries weren’t prone to exploding," said the Good Samaritan. "Another man placed the victim in the recovery position."

Footage from the crash shows smoke and flames emanating from the vehicle.

Tesla

Tesla sent an employee over to investigate the crash and the subsequent fire. An exposed battery was visible inside the car.

Meanwhile, officials are investigating what caused the Tesla to catch fire.

It remains unclear if the car's autopilot was engaged when it slammed into the carpool lane divider, resulting in the driver's death.

whatswhat1@yahoo.com end times prophet Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:58 Permalink

At least two problems.

1) carpool lane barrier :  Should be renamed 'carpool lane barrier population control'.  The setup is fatally flawed and it is a death trap setup.  I can think of a half dozen situations where the barrier's view would be temporarily obstructed and possibly lead to a fatal crash. 

2) Lithium batteries burn like a mixture of nanothermite and magnesium.  I believe I'd rather take my chances with a 1970's Ford Pinto and the exploding gas tank.

logically possible Giant Meteor Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

When the facts of this collision are exposed, it will be an entirely different story. all cars in high impact collisions catch on fire very regularly. I'm not making this comment for job security, no, I don't work for Tesla.

Recently those who blamed the Tesla that hit the lady on her bike need to take into consideration, how many human operated vehicles hit cyclists or pedestrians that veer or run into the path of their car? More often than not the pedestrian or cyclist is to blame, neither should be in the damn road. What happened to the saying, "look both ways before you cross the road" Cars no matter what they are guided by do not stop on a dime.   

Abbie Normal So Close Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:58 Permalink

So how come the others didn't catch on fire too?

 

These excuses could have come straight from Apple -- nope, our phones don't bend or melt except in extremely rare occurrences. And then they fix it for the next generation.

Stop apologizing or even more dishonest, distracting from the real issue that Tesla batteries are unsafe. How many Leafs, Volts, other EVs exploded so readily on impact?

 

cheech_wizard TahoeBilly2012 Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:05 Permalink

So you got to read the long version of the screed before he edited it as well?

Standard Disclaimer: The symptoms are a set of flashback-like phenomenon meaning that features of the psychedelic experience persist--this can be mental, visual or physiological. You maybe have visual disturbances (ranging from mild to fairly severe), an expanded sense of how we are all connected in this universe, get anxious in crowds ...

itstippy Aerows Sat, 03/24/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

Don't drive your car into a concrete barrier at high speed.  Got it.

A Dodge Caravan burned up in the Walmart parking lot nearest me just last week.  The owner was inside shopping, and when she came out the firetrucks were on scene and her minivan was burned up.  It got so hot it burned the cars parked near it.  

I'd never own a Tesla simply because they're not my type of vehicle.  I certainly wouldn't be afraid to ride in one, even without a fire suit.  I know a guy who hates little Japanese cars; he calls then death traps and insists on driving full sized trucks and SUVs for safety.  He also logs about 10K miles a year on his Harley (no helmet).  Uh huh.