China Launches Massive Military Drills "In Preparation For War"

Just hours after the latest close military encounter between the US and China, when the US navy sailed a destroyer to within 12 nautical miles of the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea as a "freedom of navigation" operation - a move that China condemned as a "severe provocation" just as the two countries launched an all-out trade war - the Chinese military launched its spring combat readiness drills with an air force exercise in the West Pacific and a joint combat patrol mission in the South China Sea.
The air force drills include H-6K bombers and Su-30 and Su-35 fighters, according to the PLA , and have a simple, if clear, purpose: "Air Force exercises are rehearsals for future wars and are the most direct preparation for war," the Chinese Air Force said on its Weibo account on Sunday, according to Reuters.
"The more exercises China practices far from its shores the better it will be positioned as an important force for managing and controlling crises, containing war and winning battles", it added.
Additionally, the PLA Navy is holding drills in the South China Sea to test the navy's combat readiness, China Central Television reported on Friday. It quoted the PLA Navy as saying the drills are routine and do not target any country, although the message had one clear recipient: USA.
"The South China Sea and East China Sea will be primary battlegrounds. The PLA is committed to be battle-ready through simulated combat training," Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Sunday.
"The 2018 drills will be routine and will be held every month, unlike in previous years," Song said, adding that drills were usually held in spring and autumn.
The Global Times reported that "the drills come as the situation in the South China Sea stabilizes." However, the Chinese state-owned nationalist paper added that "some nations are still trying to stir up regional disputes, Wang Xiaopeng, a maritime border expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday."
Although the drills do not target any specific country, they are focused on enhancing China's capability to safeguard the country's sovereignty, Wang said.
News of the drills comes a day after the USS Mustin came within 12 nautical miles of Meiji Reef in the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, has urged the army at all levels to enhance military training oriented to combat readiness and to put military training at a strategic position and as the central work with effective results, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Xi called on the armed forces to enhance targeted and adversarial training, improve actual combat ability, and firmly grasp the capability to win battles.
The Air Force even released a photo of a Su-30 fighter jet on Sino Weibo during its drills. The caption read, "It's spring time. Let's spread the wings across the ocean." By releasing the photo, the PLA Air Force demonstrated its confidence in the open-sea training and the use of weapons, Song said.
The routine military drills in 2018 will focus more on the use of high-end weapons, especially in an electromagnetic environment, as well as on combined forces training, Song added.
As a strategic force, the air force has extended its activities from inland to the deep ocean, it said on Weibo. The air force has become a key force in shaping situations, controlling crises, constraining wars and winning battles, it said.
And so with the US and China already engaged in escalating trade war, it appears that Beijing is preparing for the next step.
has any country at any time ever done a military drill that wasn't "in preparation for war"?
In reply to has any country at any time… by New_Meat
If you were China Russia and especially Iran
Wouldn't you be preparing for war?
The jury is in, this isn't Dec 6th and they're TRYING to say they don't know where Japan's aircraft carriers are at. They all know what the USA is capable of and about to do.
They all know it's about the dollars END.
This is a madman losing his money and bullying rights
How many times in the last 2 years have we see articles with similar saber-rattling headlines? We're ALL being prepared for war...
I agree and just like anything that's called from rain today snow. Boston to the Cubs winning the WS to the Eagles winning the SB, eventually it does happen.
There's a lot of evidence this war will happen. The nuts are truly running the asylum now. There's to much evidence and proof via the media, hacking or international spying that there's no fooling EVERYONE with propaganda.
The world has caught on
I teach history. It feels like the pre-game tonthe civil war and World War One/Two packed into one decade. I suggest everyone get some insurance items from food to weapons. Don’t we all feel it?
If you are going to introduce a gold-backed currency, you better be prepared for war. Just go ask Khadafi.
The South China Sea is the ideal place for America to learn to stay the f#$k out of other nations' business. Let China, Philippines, Brunei, and Malaysia sort it out or shoot it out among themselves. Otherwise, some US ships will get sunk, John Bolton will scream for war, and Russia's automated nuke subs will submerge America's east coast up to 400 miles inland with radioactive cobalt. Easy choice to make unless you're insane.
DO NOT unleash the DEMONS OF WAR!
The demons of war are already here
Some reasonable people say WWIII is underway: silent weapons being used to wage a quiet war
As the legend goes, instead of bullets, TPTB are firing scenarios & hoaxes
Instead of bombs, there are false flags & central bank collusion
If the end result is the slow genocide of a people, a culture & a way of life, does the delivery method matter?
Libtards/Globalists/RINOs can never win an open debate, hence the current all out push to eliminate Free Speech.
Good riddance and don't let the door hit your sensitive ass...
All China has to do is quit shipping plastic junk, meat (most of our meat is raised here but processed there) & car parts to us for 30-60 days. America will then destroy itself.
all PRC has to do is stop creating 30MM jobs/year, every year, and their middle kingdom gets itself another revolution. Like sacking of cities revolution, most of the hordes are within the wall.
It is this century's version of MAD
Most of the 'hoards' are definitely 'within the wall', but not the wall you're thinking of.
I agree it can't hurt being prepared to whatever degree one can.
I do see differences with this situation like no other. That may not matter.
The use of nuclear weapons that make the two in August of 45 look like M-80s.
The completely anti God atmosphere so prevalent among people with no regard for life, the law of nature and decency Where pillaging will be a daily right out of the gate situation with tens of millions doing it and perhaps even the police to military leading the way
The end of money aka currency as we know it where nothing you have of value will really have a value
Were not in Kansas anymore Toto
The military equipment of the world's largest militaries:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-of-the-day-russia-has-over-20000-tanks…
"All out trade war" ???? Give me a fucking break.
Interesting site.
Hmmmm...what is Italy even doing on that 'Combat' Tank list?
The spring-loaded high-vis white flags and 4 high-speed reverse gears (mated to 2 fwd gears) on all 406 of their so-called 'tanks' should have disqualified their inclusion.
Been holding gold and BAGS of silver and since 2006, at least the gold appreciated. Guns appreciated too but all of it takes up too much space. Back then it was Peak Oil, Petro-Dollar collapse, Greatest Depression, WWIII, now it's China -which I fully believe to be the end game but it will be very slow, like after I'm dead.
Convinced myself hold onto the numismatic coins Panda/Kukaburra/Mapple Leaf/Philharmonic/Kugerrand and ditch the rest when the silver hits triple digits but it may not be in my lifetime...
"stocking up" was hobby now it's a hassle.
melt the silver you dont want, mold it into crosses, then market it to the vampire crazed zombies, or mold it into chintzy pirate rings a la johnny deps rings on pirates of the carribean and sell it to art show booth dealers or online. should get a mark up that at least pays for the spread, if you didnt buy it up above $30 per ounce at least.
Silver has a ratio to gold at about 85:1
totally normal
totally rational
totally with historical ratios
/s
Yep, agreed. Did some 'nuke mapping' yesterday and aside from storing some blankets and water in my car, having national cash on hand, plus a little gold an silver, in case of a nuclear attack, my best option would be to just get in my car and drive as fast as I can, west. Even considering a 800KT hit on my home city, I only need to get 6 km west to be outside the 'burn zone'. What happens with the pressure wave is anybody's guess. I suppose it would depend on whether it was a surface detonation or an air detonation. Maybe me and my car will end up on the top of someone's roof, if I'm lucky.
Whatever happens after that, who knows.
I’m saying to have some insurance, not horde like a mentally diseased fool. I hope you’re right on the time, but at the same time, not in my lifetime is in my kids/grandkids lifetime. I’ll pass the shiny with no .gov middleman.
Unfortunately, agreed... 1935-7?
Concur. In fact, I posted a similar sentiment yesterday...
For those of you who've refreshed your memories of the prelude to WW-I, this feels a lot like the spring of 1914.
- - - - -
The point is... It' disconcerting when an increasing number of people get the same eerie feeling/premonition. Better to be prepared than not.
True, but it goes deeper than that: if the USD loses its GRC status, then beloved Israel will no longer have unlimited funds. And anything can happen after that.
That is the real fear of all the DualCitizens and Israel Firsters in the US and UK.
(The US itself will be fine, after a period of adaption. It's the Zio Global-Lusts who try to conflate America's future with Israel's future, when the USD loses its unique Global status. It's a clever hypnotic suggestion, a Jedi Mind Trick.)
Got clarity? Got perspective? Try to keep it when others aren't.
In reply to If you were China Russia and… by peopledontwanttruth
The "Elite" scurrying to their southern hemisphere bunkers. Will it be far enough away? Probably not.
We will find the bunkers and fill the air scrubbing snorkels in with concrete. When they emerge, they are cut to pieces with high caliber machine gun fire. There's yer gun control bitchez!
I like where you're head's at.
This interview confirms EVERYTHING that is distorted, backs the Con Job the Bushes sold to the American people and the total backing for Chabbadist Zionists controlling Israhell. I'm wondering if Trump is trying to use Bolton for "master plan" or chess move reasons, I'm really wondering if this guy would accept being Fired?
In reply to Tucker Carlson's awkward… by D.T.Barnum
In reply to This interview confirms… by MoralsAreEssential
But the idea of wading into a swamp full of gators and boa constrictors is not my idea of a good plan.
America, Toward Its Predictable Endpoint
The opiate children of StuporNation get ready
for another in a long series of dumb wars.
The coming war is lost before it starts.
Trumptastrophes all in a line.
France
The UN International court has already ruled against China's outrageous thievery in the Spratlys.
There should be a international sanctions or military action against them. Fuck off China !
I stand corrected ;-)
China are actually preparing for the FUCKING reaction to their launching of the Petro Yuan TOMORROW !!!
has any country at any time ever done a military drill that wasn't "in preparation for war"?
murica has been doing this all over the world. Little wonder Russia has been preparing for many years against the aggressors in EU and ZATO's continuous expansion in Europe. The hypocrites in DC run around with their finger up their ass pointing at Russia as "a threat" and "aggressor" going to invade and take over Europe. Full support by the presstitues, scaring the majority of the brain dead sheep in murica.
The murican military is way behind in technology. They can't build fighter planes that can even fly, ships that can sail out of the harbor without mechanical failures. The kids enrolling in the military are useless, gender confused, over weight, and under educated, generally from of the bottom of the barrel of society. No job, no education, no future, join the army.
Tax payers didn't get their money's worth from the MIC, which is actually just a tax payer money laundering scheme for the oligarchs. Compare global budgets that countries spend on military compared to murica and what they have for tax payers coin. Woar is the final solution for the dying empire.
Most publicized military drills are messages, not rehearsals.
Preparing to take back Taiwan while the US goes after Iran and/or Syria?
Bolton wasn't hired to play nice.
Goldman Sachs, the Likud, and the Chabad run the white-house. If someone is ok with that, then that's that. But, don't deny it; that's just retarded.
Yes. Chinese commies are still butthurt the Nationalists escaped to Taiwan. Bad blood between those two, enough so the Chi comms WILL invade and WILL kill millions and not bat an eye about it. They killed millions of each other back in the day and then the commies topped that by killing millions of their own.
That's the way despot Chinese rulers roll, the way they have for thousands of years.
If you think the progressive warmongers infesting the US government are bad, wait until the arrogant Chinese bastards get rolling. It will be like Hitler's conquest of Europe as they invade across Asia.
You will never see the Chinese offer just to live and let live peacefully.
Lots of Chinese government trolls on this site.
Chinese troll downvote shields UP!
Grimaldus
"When all else fails.....they take you to war"
