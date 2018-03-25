"Dumb F--ks": Julian Assange Reminds Us What Mark Zuckerberg Thinks Of Facebook Users

Julian Assange fired off a tweet Friday afternoon reminding people of the time Mark Zuckerberg called his users "Dumb fucks" because they trusted him with their private information.
Zuck: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
Zuck: Just ask.
Zuck: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS
[Redacted Friend's Name]: What? How'd you manage that one?
Zuck: People just submitted it.
Zuck: I don't know why.
Zuck: They "trust me"
Zuck: Dumb fucks.
I have deleted my Facebook.— Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 23, 2018
In fact, I never had one. Friends don't put their friends into a giant intelligence database controlled by a megalomaniac who calls his users "dumb fucks" for trusting him. pic.twitter.com/4KaUwRSLMm
The exchange, originally published by Business Insider's editor-in-chief Nicholas Carlson in 2010, was an early instant messenger conversation then 19-year-old Zuckerberg had with a college friend shortly after he launched "The Facebook" in his dorm room.
At the time Business Insider published the exchange, Facebook had "faced one privacy flap after another, usually following changes to the privacy policy or new product releases."
But the company's attitude toward privacy, as reflected in Mark's early emails and IMs, features like Beacon and Instant Personalization, and the frequent changes to the privacy policy, has been consistently aggressive: Do something first, then see how people react.
And this does appear to reflect Mark's own views of privacy, which seem to be that people shouldn't care about it as much as they do -- an attitude that very much reflects the attitude of his generation.
After all, here's what early Facebook engineering boss, Harvard alum, and Zuckerberg confidant Charlie Cheever said in David Kirkpatrick's brilliantly-reported upcoming book The Facebook Effect.
"I feel Mark doesn't believe in privacy that much, or at least believes in privacy as a stepping stone. Maybe he's right, maybe he's wrong."
Kirkpatrick had this to say about Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in his book:
"Mark really does believe very much in transparency and the vision of an open society and open world, and so he wants to push people that way. I think he also understands that the way to get there is to give people granular control and comfort. He hopes you'll get more open, and he's kind of happy to help you get there. So for him, it's more of a means to an end. For me, I'm not as sure."
Zuckerberg reportedly hacked into people's email using their TheFacebook passwords...
At one point early on on Facebook history, Zuckerberg - nervous about an upcoming report in the Harvard Crimson, used "TheFacebook" login data of Crimson staff to crack into their Harvard email accounts to see if the paper was going to include a claim that he had stolen an idea for a TheFacebook feature called "Visualize Your Buddy."
Tim and Elisabeth decided to drop John's claims from the story. But, this time, they decided to go ahead and publish a story on ConnectU's claims against Facebook.
Mark Zuckerberg was not content to wait until the morning to find out if the Crimson would include John's accusations in its story.
Instead, he decided to access the email accounts of Crimson editors and review their emails. How did he do this? Here's how Mark described his hack to a friend:
Mark used his site, TheFacebook.com, to look up members of the site who identified themselves as members of the Crimson. Then he examined a log of failed logins to see if any of the Crimson members had ever entered an incorrect password into TheFacebook.com. If the cases in which they had entered failed logins, Mark tried to use them to access the Crimson members' Harvard email accounts. He successfully accessed two of them.
In other words, Mark appears to have used private login data from TheFacebook to hack into the separate email accounts of some TheFacebook users.
In one account he accessed, Mark saw an email from Crimson writer Tim McGinn to Cameron, Tyler, and Divya. Another email Mark read was this one, from Crimson managing editor Elisabeth Theodore to Tim McGinn:
From: Elisabeth Susan Theodore
To: Timothy John McGinn
Subject: Re: Follow-up
OK, he did seem very sleazy. And I thought that some of his answers to the questions were not very direct or open. I also thought that his reaction to the website was very very weird. But, even if it's true so what? It's an [redacted] thing to do but it's not illegal, right? -Business Insider
Lo and behold, Mark's cavalier attitude towards Facebook user data is costing him billions at a time he's actively shedding shares as part of a $12 billion liquidation which started last September.
Comments
How do you delete that which you never had?
By the time this is all over, Zuk is only going to be worth a billion or two.
In reply to How do you delete that which… by saldulilem
JULLIAN IS ALWAYS RIGHT.
In reply to Buy the time this is all… by FireBrander
Look at this great interview with Adam Garrie. This is a must watch video.
He discusses Cambridge Analytica involvement in basically all elections ,involvement of Facebook and its Sugar daddy,UK,US gov.
How UK tries to cover it up . There is whistle bower and soon more.
http://www.eurasiafuture.com/2018/03/24/cambridge-analytica-scandal-fro…
In reply to JULLIAN IS ALWAYS RIGHT. by Four chan
Use the Brave Web Browser people; wrecks the ability to track you and serve ads.
Brave will cripple some sites, while others, like ZH, Brave will make them a much more pleasurable experience.
In reply to Buy the time this is all… by FireBrander
Bravo is based on Chrome and it can be hacked and accessed by ad placement bots.
In reply to Use the Brave Web Browser… by FireBrander
Unfortunately, with some of the folks we have today...
Fuckerberg is actually right.
Just say NO to Fuckbook!
In reply to Bravo is based on Chrome and… by gmak
I am of the opinion zucker means sugar in hebrew. Sugarman s real last name is most likely Rothschild.
This is a broad day light wealth transfer while the sheep scheered.
RIPS
In reply to Unfortunately, with some of… by wee-weed up
If you trust a jew, you deserve to be raped... in whatever way (((he))) deems fitting.
In reply to I am of the opinion zucker… by Deathrips
RT article below shows how Facebook even tracks your phone calls and texts. Plus it has easy to follow directions from Assange to find out what data Facebook has on you.
https://www.rt.com/news/422268-facebook-data-download-phone-messages/
In reply to I am of the opinion zucker… by Deathrips
Well, everybody is entitled to his opinions if not his facts. Actually "zucker" means sugar in German. "Berg" means mountain. So translated "liberally" his name means a very large pile of shit mixed with HFCS. But he is not worth hating. Simply a CIA/NSA frontman down to his omega male appearance, tee shirts and all, to attract millennial basement dwellers. Zuck for presidente de la república de los plátinos.
In reply to I am of the opinion zucker… by Deathrips
What do You suggest then...?
In reply to Bravo is based on Chrome and… by gmak
Any browser with anti-tracking enabled and the "U-Block Origin" ad-blocker plugin will do the exact same thing. 64 bit Firefox (v59.x) is way faster and more stable then Brave or Chrome on my machine, BTW. Set your browser to delete cookies and files when you close it and then close it, daily.
Moreover delete FB if you have no use for it other than evying your "Friends" artificial lives. If you must use FB, don't give FB any information you wouldn't want a prosecuting attorney to have if you were falsely accused of sedition or an evil hacker to have. Be sparing and choose your friends wisely.
In reply to Bravo is based on Chrome and… by gmak
Firefox is too fat; Brave moves me along at double speed and more. Like I said though, Brave will break some websites and I've hit a few that refused to serve the page because they detected Brave as the browser.
In reply to Any browser with anti… by Hugh_Jorgan
Brave works great for me, along with Duck Duck Go. Fuck Google!!!!!!!!!
In reply to Firefox is too fat; Brave… by FireBrander
A second for DuckDuckGo.
In reply to Brave works great for me,… by Dumpster Elite
"Bravo is based on Chrome and it can be hacked and accessed by ad placement bots"
I'm sure it's not perfect.
But it sure cleans up sites...I see ZERO ads here on ZH.
In reply to Bravo is based on Chrome and… by gmak
I like brave, but find FF easier to use and at least as secure, if not moreso, with a couple settings changes, ublock origin, and kaspersky private browsing. And of course, don't keep cookies or allow 3rd party cookies. Also have a script block addon, for the occasional site that has BS scripts to try and get you to turn off privacy settings. And ZH still has an egregiously buggy script that needs blocked.
In reply to "Bravo is based on Chrome… by FireBrander
Firebrander, I agree that brave is an optimal solution for the super majority who don't understand ad-ons and are not technically savvy.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money.
Citizens need to render the digtal surveillance tracking censoring business model useless and brave does that by DEFAULT on any device and operating system. Simple to set it and forget it.
Many citizens don't realize your can block tracking surveillance and advertising on mobile.
The goobook monopolies should assume by DEFAULT that I don't want tracking and surveillance and I should have to opt into their system.
Brave default setting is to block tracking, advertising and malware delivery.
Citizens time to unite on this subject bc the government will not do anything.
What is advertising worth if ads can't be sent, you don't view them and you can't be tracked while browsing.
We have the power to obliterate the goobook overnight by changing our browsers.
Brave to me is the simplest mass solution.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to "Bravo is based on Chrome… by FireBrander
And the law cases, feverish lifestyle and other expenses are going to eat all of that up real quick. Zuckerberg doesn't need to worry, but he is going to have to worry about his children. Unless he's a complete asperger who doesn't feel empathy at all
In reply to Buy the time this is all… by FireBrander
I hate the whole idea of Fecebook. Either narcissistic people or others who suffer from extremely low self esteem all crying "someone pay attention to me"!
People letting others know their business. It's called your business for a reason. Then want to get dramatic when people talk about you behind your back.
Stop posting your life for others to see whether a fake one you don't have and go get one.
The brainless of society giving the government to employees to robbers the scoop on your life.
What idiots.
In reply to How do you delete that which… by saldulilem
In the news recently, couple from Iowa disappears in Mexico resort town.
Avid facebook posters...they stopped posting to facebook, no tweets, wouldn't answer their phones...5 DAYS LATER their family calls the police...5 DAYS LATER!
Friends, friends, 100's of "freinds" I'm sure...and no one really cared for 5 DAYS!
The missing Family was at the same resort as some "friends" (another family, I don't know) and were supposed to meet at a waterpark...they didn't show..."friends" were too busy vacationing to figure out why.
Good DEITY! Maybe after 24hrs SOMEONE could have called the place they were staying, talk to a manager, and ask them to open the room and see what's going on?
In reply to I hate the whole idea of… by peopledontwanttruth
You nailed it. No one cared. My wife has Facebook not that I like it.
I told her when she would show my posts of people having hard times and everyone INCLUDING her would post, "sending prayers"!
I asked her did she or does she think all these people actually put down their mouse and said a prayer. She would answer. Why? Because no one cares.
Theyre nosey and wanting to see how many likes they get. Still looking for others approval.
Sad state of mental affairs in this world.
Brainwashed and mentally emotionally and spiritually dead.
In reply to In the news recently, couple… by FireBrander
It is really good for Veterans to keep track of each other, but I don't even use it anymore. Never understood the point outside of being a glorified phone book for old friends and acquaintances.
In reply to I hate the whole idea of… by peopledontwanttruth
And many people who want to cheat on their mates.
In reply to It is really good for… by Blue Steel 309
Assange magic. Even when he is right he often manages to be wrong at the same time.
In reply to How do you delete that which… by saldulilem
I think at this point Cuckerberg needs to resign and take the psycho woman with him. This really is indefensible.
In reply to How do you delete that which… by saldulilem
This has nothing to do with Steve Bannon. I've heard Republican crackheads, the rank and file Republican voters, stating "Obama used Facebook." Okay, so who was Obama's Steve Bannon, and where are the Photoshopped pictures of Mitt Romney?
Eric schmidt and mark zuckerberg were obama's steve bannon.
In reply to This has nothing to do with… by Heroic Couplet
And yet you fail to deliver the "fake Romney pics".
The news that brought down Romney was a real recording. Not fake news.
In reply to Eric schmidt and mark… by jmack
Romney brought down Romney, just like Trump will bring down Trump.
Romney was a shit candidate that was chosen by the NYT.
He was the pork chop thrown into the ring by TPTB.
Trump will not get re-elected because his base will abandon him.
Look at Scott Brown.
if you go to D.C. And abandon your base they will not vote for you again.
In reply to And yet you fail to deliver… by youshallnotkill
We love you too Zuckerturd!
Sell, Mark, Sell
The sleazy eavesdropping police-state spy will still have the last laugh after he liquidates his many billions of dollars worth of shares.
Fuckbook got its seed money from cia venture capital firm Inqtel.
Cia origins of Facebook:
https://youtu.be/iRT9On7qie8
This “open society” claptrap is something we need to understand.
First among its tennets is that morals are not absolute.
(In case it’s not clear, that translates to evil fucks legitimizing pedophilia.)
In reply to Fuckbook got its seed money… by juicy_bananas
Exactly, Fuckerberg didn't invent shit. He was cultivated from Jr. High school on up. When it was time, he simply unveiled what the cia wanted out there.
In reply to Fuckbook got its seed money… by juicy_bananas
Liberals are each convinced they are the center of the universe, their views matter to others, their lives matter to others, and without absorbing any of the wisdom of the ages, they are naturally smarter than everyone else, and thus they deserve all the attention they can get.
Liberals? You just described John Bolton. You're unable to see the bigger picture here.
Go team!!
In reply to Liberals are each convinced… by Kidbuck
neocons are just troskyite communists. John Bolton is an arch-neocon.
In reply to Liberals? You just… by americanreality
Ain't nobody more progressive than a neo-con.
Look at what they do, not at what they say.
In reply to Liberals? You just… by americanreality
I never got it. A sucker gets fuckerberged every second.
Hmm a jew taking advantage of people ? Say it aint so.
Get run over by a self driven uber
im off to butt-book now for sure
in my tesla
but google, facebook and amazon are so cool. they let you ride your skateboard at work, have organic in their cafeteria and paint the office walls pink. they really care.
Zuck Fuckerberg!
Fucking lava lamp on the desk ~ lol
For crying out loud, I was never ON, or even INTERESTED in Facebook... The very thought of seeing this jew milquetoast face on half the threads turns me from into something that is usually somewhat calm, into someone who wants to go out and beat the shit out of the next person that even looks at me in the same smarmy way...
Pse, don't blame the lava lamp! I have one too....and I ain't guilty. In fact I have more good news - from SGT Report: "Q. Their Biggest Fear Has Come True" HERE
In reply to Fucking lava lamp on the… by DillyDilly
Judging from from President Trumps actions, especially lately. It makes me wonder if behind the scenes he says the same thing about the people that voted for him.
I agree. Same with Obama. Wallstreet picked his whole cabinet. Drop the R and D until we can eliminate the current 1% gene pool. Then we can go back to arguing amongst ourselves.
In reply to Judging from from President… by Jam