Facebook Has Been Storing Logs Of Phone Calls, Text Messages For Years: Report

As the #deletefacebook campaign gains traction in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, a number of people have reported that Facebook has also maintained a comprehensive record of phone calls and text messages on Android devices.
If you granted permission to read contacts during Facebook's installation on Android a few versions ago—specifically before Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean)—that permission also granted Facebook access to call and message logs by default. The permission structure was changed in the Android API in version 16. But Android applications could bypass this change if they were written to earlier versions of the API, so Facebook API could continue to gain access to call and SMS data by specifying an earlier Android SDK version. Google deprecated version 4.0 of the Android API in October 2017—the point at which the latest call metadata in Facebook users' data was found. Apple iOS has never allowed silent access to call data. -Ars Technica
Last week, New Zealander Dylan McKay requested his data from Facebook. Upon unzipping the downloaded file, McKay discovered that Facebook had stored around two years' worth of metadata from phone calls he had made or received.
Downloaded my facebook data as a ZIP file— Dylan McKay (@dylanmckaynz) March 21, 2018
Somehow it has my entire call history with my partner's mum pic.twitter.com/CIRUguf4vD
McKay's grandmother emailed him a photo of SMS text messages logged by Facebook.
My grandmother emailed me this from her data dump— Dylan McKay (@dylanmckaynz) March 25, 2018
sorry for the potato quality (read: what is a screenshot)
has a number of SMS records, spanning 2015-2017 claims to not use facebook or messenger apps, I have not verified this though pic.twitter.com/Nax5aBUeWQ
I also have these from my grandmother, covering May-October 2017 pic.twitter.com/0T5PSmZNKc— Dylan McKay (@dylanmckaynz) March 25, 2018
Others have reported similar data logged from their devices:
Oh wow my deleted Facebook Zip file contains info on every single phone cellphone call and text I made for about a year- cool totally not creepy.— Mat Johnson (@mat_johnson) March 23, 2018
I had a similar issue with mine on Android. Don't have FB installed but I do use Messenger and Instagram. Interestingly they only tracked when I rang my parents and girlfriend. Have never used Messenger in regards to my parents. Weird.— Ben Wigham (@bmdwigham) March 24, 2018
I’ve just looked at the data files I requested from Facebook and they had every single phone number in my contacts. They had every single social event I went to, a list of all my friends (and their birthdays) and a list of every text I’ve sent.— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) March 25, 2018
Facebook explained that users' contacts were uploaded in a "widely used practice."
"The most important part of apps and services that help you make connections is to make it easy to find the people you want to connect with. So, the first time you sign in on your phone to a messaging or social app, it’s a widely used practice to begin by uploading your phone contacts,” said the company.
“Contact uploading is optional. People are expressly asked if they want to give permission to upload their contacts from their phone – it’s explained right there in the apps when you get started. People can delete previously uploaded information at any time and can find all the information available to them in their account and activity log from our Download Your Information tool.”
Comments
Stop using Facebook
Apple and Google are complicit in providing these call logs to apps. They designed the OS to give this information to any app that wants it, without asking. And guess what? Every app wants it.
In reply to Stop using Facebook by IridiumRebel
Only total clueless fucking idiots would install any app that demanded the permissions the FaceBook app demands.
The permissions list is a mile long with that app; you're basically granting them full access to your phone 24x7...even when you're not using the app.
When you install the app, you grant access to:
Your contacts:
including modification and adding or changing calendar events. They know who is in your phone and can contact them.
Your exact location:
They know where you are at any time.
Your camera:
including taking pictures and videos at any time, as well as recording from the microphone. They can get at anything you’re saying or looking at.
Your text messages, your calls, and they can call phone numbers they find in your phone.
Your internal storage, including permission to delete anything. They can see the files on your phone.
Full Internet access anytime, changing your wallpaper, opening up over other apps, and downloading files. They can make little tweaks without your knowledge.
In reply to Apple and Google are… by Helena Bonham-Carter
Excellent post. I have NO pity for these fucking braindead lemmings. Stone cold morons. Dumb ass simpletons; as stupid as a tattooed woman
In reply to Only total clueless fucking… by FireBrander
Boycott Israel spreading through Facebook...LOL...
In reply to Excellent post. I have NO… by SethPoor
I was trying to download some silly game on to my phone a few weeks back and as part of the installation it required me to allow it to access all incoming and outgoing phone records.... for a game. Needless to say I told it to go fuck itself and discontinued the install.
In reply to Z by Déjà view
It's one innocuous thing to take your user data and then let advertisers target you based on known choices of words, and clicks of interest, but it's a whole nuther ball game to subject you to manipulative posts and messages of questionable veracity and edgy content designed to sway your emotions about elections or events or designed to slander some and heap false praise on others.
In reply to I was trying to download… by Stackers
"Dumb ass simpletons; as stupid as a tattooed woman".
And tattooed men aren't stupid? You're close to braindead yourself. Stone cold moron indeed.
In reply to Excellent post. I have NO… by SethPoor
as stupid as a tattooed woman.....?
Now hang on a minute.
In reply to Excellent post. I have NO… by SethPoor
Samsung, for example won't let you uninstall the FB app, but you can disable it. That's why I never got another Samsung (inherited the first one from my wife).
Essential Phone is the only stock android that lets you decide what apps to have.
In reply to Only total clueless fucking… by FireBrander
as if the NSA hasn't been doing all these things for years. One of the differences with them, however, is that they also furnish all this information to their Five Eyes partners. But then, you don't really mind - do you? - if officials from London to Sydney know what you sing in the shower or on the crapper.
In reply to Only total clueless fucking… by FireBrander
You are wrong. I watched James Clapper tell congress under oath the NSA has never done that.
Or maybe he didn’t mean to lie like McCabe
In reply to as if the NSA hasn't been… by Generation O
so the NSA has started hiring comedians? Tell them to raise the pay scale, you're not very good.
In reply to You are wrong. I watched… by Badsamm
If you ask nicely they will put you on a watch list and have goons harass you everywhere you go.
In reply to as if the NSA hasn't been… by Generation O
I am aware of that, and you don't even have to ask. So much for a citizen's "confidential criminal history" when it is accrued by reacting to these psychopaths' crimes.
In reply to If you ask nicely they will… by NidStyles
Yeah but like, umm that's totally not a problem if like umm you want to facebook with all your friends and stuff like all the time so that like umm you can feel like you are a part of the cool group? (for the interrogatory inflection of the valley girl's statement).
In reply to Only total clueless fucking… by FireBrander
Hbc, I thought apple cared about privacy more than the digtal advertising tracking surveillance companies. I was wrong.
Time for browser wars to destroy the value of digital advertising to the point nobody will track you as there is no value to it or the day we control our own data with blockchain.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money.
Citizens immediate download brave browser or equivalent ad blocker.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
What is value of advertising if ad can't be served and viewed and you can't be tracked?
Brave is simple and not perfect but easy for immediate mass adoption bc it protects user by Default.
Please citizens get your community to industry install adblocker to destroy the surveillance tracking digtal goobook monopolies.
T-Mobile if you offer ad free tracking at network level package I'm willing to pay more.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to Apple and Google are… by Helena Bonham-Carter
Facebook Has Been Storing Logs Of Phone Calls, Text Messages For Years: Report
My response: FACEBOOK looks to be just like the NSA except their data is unmasked. "OBOZO" administration did NOT NEED A FISA REQUEST for facebook. All "OBOZO" had to do was to just give Mark Z. a call to get all the information he wanted and would have not violated FEDERAL LAW.
I AM SURE AS HELL GLAD I DIDN'T USE FACEBOOK!!!
SELL, SELL, SELL FB NOW.
In reply to Hbc, I thought apple cared… by pigpen
Hey, This gives me an idea...
https://m.facebook.com/hillaryclinton/
Didclosure: I’ve never used social media but somone once took a family
pic and tagged my name on FB. I have no doubt that my smilin mug is now in their biometric database.
Zuckerberg had better watch his ass...
In reply to Facebook Has Been Storing… by GUS100CORRINA
So, if I am still rocking my BB Z30, I am still a curmudgeon, right?
Regards,
Cooter
P.S. <AfterOriginalPost> Since about 5 years ago, I have actively deleted all email in all email accounts (except work). I keep about 30 to 60 days worth. The first time I did it - I had to chuck out 10 YEARS worth of email.
I don't expect it is REALLY DELETED, but in my in box I rarely go over 50 threads.
Most people will NEVER do this - but, maybe one day - the fact I deleted something might mater.
I don't think that day will come around.
Enjoy the ride!
In reply to Hey, This gives me an idea… by Lumberjack
From an IT perspective - the emails are stored on an email server. If you self host, you own that server, and can delete the emails directly. However, they may still exist on any device that ever downloaded them through an email reading app.
In systems hosted by other companies, they may not delete content, but "unpublish" it or mark it as deleted. It would still be there in the database, but not accessible to you. This is pretty standard because people foolishly delete things all the time, and a year later they need it back for whatever reason. But of course there are nefarious reasons, so assume that instant you put it on line, it will never ever go away.
In reply to So, if I am still rocking my… by CrazyCooter
Installed Brave on my cell.
Load times almost halved, no pop-up bullshit (wink wink ZH) I love it. I assume that when not in a WiFi zone this actually saves on data charges due to not DLing the unwanted crap?
Do yourselves a favor install it.
In reply to Hbc, I thought apple cared… by pigpen
Theta, brave is a gem. Try it on the worst ad load tracking offenders like huff post.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money.
So easy grandma can use it. Ton your social media esp YouTube out of brave - no ads and allows you to surf or listen with screen off.
Yes it is isn't perfect but for average citizen with no technology understanding it is ideal.
Download brave or equivalent browser and destroy goobook digtal tracking surveillance advertising model.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to Installed Brave on my cell… by Theta_Burn
It's my favorite android browser.
In reply to Installed Brave on my cell… by Theta_Burn
Blue steel, I agree brave is fantastic. I use it on my Google Nexus phone and iPads. One of my iPads is 6 years old and brave still works great.
I don't care if Google is tracking me bc they can't send me an ad, I don't view it even in YouTube. They can't monetize me.
Destroy the goobook digtal advertising tracking surveillance monopolies. Download brave browser or equivalent adblocker.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to It's my favorite android… by Blue Steel 309
Haha,,, You forgot the big one! You'll have to guess.
In reply to Apple and Google are… by Helena Bonham-Carter
As much as I hate FB, the truth is that a lot of apps probably store similar info. Time to just completely unplug I guess.
In reply to Apple and Google are… by Helena Bonham-Carter
No shit Sherlock.
In reply to As much as I hate FB, the… by Donald J. Trump
Apple required you to say yes. Android did not.
In reply to Apple and Google are… by Helena Bonham-Carter
But...but....muh contact list and FANG stocks!!! What's gonna happen to the FANGs?!?!?
Fuck Zuck
In reply to Stop using Facebook by IridiumRebel
This is not news. Of course that’s what they’re doing. Just like of course the NSA is keeping every fucking letter we write. The question is how do we stop them AND stop terrorist Islamic/white supremacists from fucking everything up for everyone else.
In reply to But...but....muh contact… by BlindMonkey
There was a warrant from a while back that demanded someones complete Facebook file and it was eventually publicly released and it showed the depth of data collection, for the coders out there, imagine each and every possible recordable action whilst using the website, they got it all.
In reply to This is not news. Of course… by dasein211
Facebook→No Such Agency
In reply to - by eforce
Awww someone's delusional. Why would they stop raghead terrorists? They haven't. As for white supremacists, WTF have you been smoking? My concern is the black supremacists that are ready to burn down every US city once EBT payments end!
In reply to This is not news. Of course… by dasein211
I'm more worried about those self hating White Social Justice Warrior assholes like the Antifa fascists and other freaks of nature attending the so called learning centers of Amerika.
In reply to This is not news. Of course… by dasein211
I'm so enjoying watching it burn.
In reply to Stop using Facebook by IridiumRebel
Glorious Leslie Dove
In reply to I'm so enjoying watching it… by Normalcy Bias
First things first. Call yourself an IDIOT for ever using FaceFuck in the first place.
Put The Blame where it belongs..
Guns don't kill People + Zucker Fucker Don't steal info= Idiot Fuckwad SHEEP blindly walk to the slaughter..
In reply to Stop using Facebook by IridiumRebel
No problem, never did use that shit. Facebook = Dodo bird.
In reply to Stop using Facebook by IridiumRebel
See I A
In reply to Stop using Facebook by IridiumRebel
Amazed at how ao many didnt see the consequences of myspace or facebook. Th zame friends that encouraged me to zign on have curzed tbeir frienxs and relatives on thoze fodumz for all to see. All it takes is one fdiend/relative and too much liuor.
qe
In reply to Stop using Facebook by IridiumRebel
No shit Sherlock. Or should I say no shit dumbfuck?
Who cares about Facebook? What I wanna know is whether global markets are gonna melt down when the petro yuan starts trading in less than 5 mins. Probably not right away based on the futures. I'm glad. That will give me time to make some popcorn - just in case...
Ok, NO. There you go.
In reply to Who cares about Facebook? … by Mr_Potatohead
I listened to the recently posted JSMineset video. Basically Jim sounded very depressed. Same here. The yapping dog in the background was beyond annoying but I listened to the whole conversation. Painful. Link: https://youtu.be/z0Dval_I0_w
Their conclusion was that SDRs would replace currencies and China would win. Like I said, depressing and painful.
In reply to Who cares about Facebook? … by Mr_Potatohead
yes. putting yuan in SDR basket was a dead giveaway. China is now part of the big club. Everybody takes turns devaluing their currency. SDR only redeemable by central banks, so they can police themselves - esp when gold gets incorporated into the SDR basket. Everybody else gets a derivative or local currency that is headed for the scrap heap. Average global citizen gets screwed over time. Ain't globalism great?
In reply to I listened to the recently… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I can't stand globalism. Who am I? No one. The grey person. Invisible and unseen.
In reply to yes. putting yuan in SDR… by Mr_Potatohead
Anyone who doesn't know that Google and Facebook make their money by selling your info is an idiot.
Companies make money selling your personal details. Been that way for a while now. Choose your websites with that in mind.
You do realize there are a lot of idiots stumbling around in the US, right?
In reply to Anyone who doesn't know that… by Muppet
True, but the "revelation" here is that FB apps go beyond tracking what you do inside of Facebook, and also everything else you do on your phone.
If you have ever put a social media app on your phone, assume the entire phone is bugged.
In reply to Anyone who doesn't know that… by Muppet