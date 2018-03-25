Facebook Has Been Storing Logs Of Phone Calls, Text Messages For Years: Report

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 03/25/2018 - 20:55

As the #deletefacebook campaign gains traction in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, a number of people have reported that Facebook has also maintained a comprehensive record of phone calls and text messages on Android devices.

If you granted permission to read contacts during Facebook's installation on Android a few versions ago—specifically before Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean)—that permission also granted Facebook access to call and message logs by default. The permission structure was changed in the Android API in version 16. But Android applications could bypass this change if they were written to earlier versions of the API, so Facebook API could continue to gain access to call and SMS data by specifying an earlier Android SDK version. Google deprecated version 4.0 of the Android API in October 2017—the point at which the latest call metadata in Facebook users' data was found. Apple iOS has never allowed silent access to call data. -Ars Technica

Last week, New Zealander Dylan McKay requested his data from Facebook. Upon unzipping the downloaded file, McKay discovered that Facebook had stored around two years' worth of metadata from phone calls he had made or received. 

McKay's grandmother emailed him a photo of SMS text messages logged by Facebook.

Others have reported similar data logged from their devices: 

Facebook explained that users' contacts were uploaded in a "widely used practice." 

"The most important part of apps and services that help you make connections is to make it easy to find the people you want to connect with. So, the first time you sign in on your phone to a messaging or social app, it’s a widely used practice to begin by uploading your phone contacts,” said the company.

“Contact uploading is optional. People are expressly asked if they want to give permission to upload their contacts from their phone – it’s explained right there in the apps when you get started. People can delete previously uploaded information at any time and can find all the information available to them in their account and activity log from our Download Your Information tool.”

 

FireBrander Helena Bonham-Carter Sun, 03/25/2018 - 21:08 Permalink

Only total clueless fucking idiots would install any app that demanded the permissions the FaceBook app demands.

The permissions list is a mile long with that app; you're basically granting them full access to your phone 24x7...even when you're not using the app.

When you install the app, you grant access to:

Your contacts:
including modification and adding or changing calendar events. They know who is in your phone and can contact them.

Your exact location:
They know where you are at any time.

Your camera:
including taking pictures and videos at any time, as well as recording from the microphone. They can get at anything you’re saying or looking at.

Your text messages, your calls, and they can call phone numbers they find in your phone.

Your internal storage, including permission to delete anything. They can see the files on your phone.

Full Internet access anytime, changing your wallpaper, opening up over other apps, and downloading files. They can make little tweaks without your knowledge.

Stackers Déjà view Sun, 03/25/2018 - 22:37 Permalink

I was trying to download some silly game on to my phone a few weeks back and as part of the installation it required me to allow it to access all incoming and outgoing phone records.... for a game. Needless to say I told it to go fuck itself and discontinued the install.

BuddyEffed Stackers Sun, 03/25/2018 - 23:18 Permalink

It's one innocuous thing to take your user data and then let advertisers target you based on known choices of words, and clicks of interest, but it's a whole nuther ball game to subject you to manipulative posts and messages of questionable veracity and edgy content designed to sway your emotions about elections or events or designed to slander some and heap false praise on others. 

pigpen Helena Bonham-Carter Sun, 03/25/2018 - 21:08 Permalink

Hbc, I thought apple cared about privacy more than the digtal advertising tracking surveillance companies. I was wrong.

Time for browser wars to destroy the value of digital advertising to the point nobody will track you as there is no value to it or the day we control our own data with blockchain.

Whoever controls the browser controls the money.

Citizens immediate download brave browser or equivalent ad blocker.

Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.

What is value of advertising if ad can't be served and viewed and you can't be tracked?

Brave is simple and not perfect but easy for immediate mass adoption bc it protects user by Default.

Please citizens get your community to industry install adblocker to destroy the surveillance tracking digtal goobook monopolies.

T-Mobile if you offer ad free tracking at network level package I'm willing to pay more.

Cheers,

Pigpen

GUS100CORRINA pigpen Sun, 03/25/2018 - 21:22 Permalink

Facebook Has Been Storing Logs Of Phone Calls, Text Messages For Years: Report

My response: FACEBOOK looks to be just like the NSA except their data is unmasked. "OBOZO" administration did NOT NEED A FISA REQUEST for facebook. All "OBOZO" had to do was to just give Mark Z. a call to get all the information he wanted and would have not violated FEDERAL LAW.

I AM SURE AS HELL GLAD I DIDN'T USE FACEBOOK!!!

SELL, SELL, SELL FB NOW.

CrazyCooter Lumberjack Sun, 03/25/2018 - 21:47 Permalink

So, if I am still rocking my BB Z30, I am still a curmudgeon, right?

Regards,

Cooter

P.S. <AfterOriginalPost> Since about 5 years ago, I have actively deleted all email in all email accounts (except work). I keep about 30 to 60 days worth. The first time I did it - I had to chuck out 10 YEARS worth of email.

I don't expect it is REALLY DELETED, but in my in box I rarely go over 50 threads.

Most people will NEVER do this - but, maybe one day - the fact I deleted something might mater.

I don't think that day will come around.

Enjoy the ride!

techpriest CrazyCooter Sun, 03/25/2018 - 22:42 Permalink

From an IT perspective - the emails are stored on an email server. If you self host, you own that server, and can delete the emails directly. However, they may still exist on any device that ever downloaded them through an email reading app.

In systems hosted by other companies, they may not delete content, but "unpublish" it or mark it as deleted. It would still be there in the database, but not accessible to you. This is pretty standard because people foolishly delete things all the time, and a year later they need it back for whatever reason. But of course there are nefarious reasons, so assume that instant you put it on line, it will never ever go away.

pigpen Theta_Burn Sun, 03/25/2018 - 21:44 Permalink

Theta, brave is a gem. Try it on the worst ad load tracking offenders like huff post.

Whoever controls the browser controls the money.

So easy grandma can use it. Ton your social media esp YouTube out of brave - no ads and allows you to surf or listen with screen off.

Yes it is isn't perfect but for average citizen with no technology understanding it is ideal.

Download brave or equivalent browser and destroy goobook digtal tracking surveillance advertising model.

Cheers,

Pigpen

 

pigpen Blue Steel 309 Sun, 03/25/2018 - 23:07 Permalink

Blue steel, I agree brave is fantastic. I use it on my Google Nexus phone and iPads. One of my iPads is 6 years old and brave still works great.

I don't care if Google is tracking me bc they can't send me an ad, I don't view it even in YouTube. They can't monetize me.

Destroy the goobook digtal advertising tracking surveillance monopolies. Download brave browser or equivalent adblocker.

Cheers,

Pigpen

Mr_Potatohead Sun, 03/25/2018 - 20:58 Permalink

Who cares about Facebook?  What I wanna know is whether global markets are gonna melt down when the petro yuan starts trading in less than 5 mins.  Probably not right away based on the futures.  I'm glad.  That will give me time to make some popcorn - just in case...

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Mr_Potatohead Sun, 03/25/2018 - 21:07 Permalink

I listened to the recently posted JSMineset video. Basically Jim sounded very depressed. Same here. The yapping dog in the background was beyond annoying but I listened to the whole conversation. Painful. Link: https://youtu.be/z0Dval_I0_w

Their conclusion was that SDRs would replace currencies and China would win. Like I said, depressing and painful.

Mr_Potatohead HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Sun, 03/25/2018 - 21:13 Permalink

yes.  putting yuan in SDR basket was a dead giveaway.  China is now part of the big club.  Everybody takes turns devaluing their currency.  SDR only redeemable by central banks, so they can police themselves - esp when gold gets incorporated into the SDR basket.  Everybody else gets a derivative or local currency that is headed for the scrap heap.  Average global citizen gets screwed over time.  Ain't globalism great?

Muppet Sun, 03/25/2018 - 20:59 Permalink

Anyone who doesn't know that Google and Facebook make their money by selling your info is an idiot.

Companies make money selling your personal details.   Been that way for a while now. Choose your websites with that in mind.