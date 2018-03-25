PetroYuan Futures Open - Over 10 BillIon Notional Trades In First Hour

After all the preparation, all the expectation, cheerleading and doomsaying, China's Yuan-denominated crude oil futures contract began trading tonight and appears to be off a good start with well over 10 billion yuan notional traded within the first hour.
So far it has tracked WTI futures well, trading at around a $2 premium to WTI (when translated from yuan to USD)...
Additionally, well over 23,000 contracts have traded within the first hour for a notional trading volume of over 10 billion yuan - more than $1.5 billion notional... signaling significant demand.
Offshore Yuan is moving in sync with 'Petroyuan' futures - as WTI tends to track the USD.
As we most recently noted, after numerous "false starts" over the last decade, the “petroyuan” is now real and China will set out to challenge the “petrodollar” for dominance. Adam Levinson, managing partner and chief investment officer at hedge fund manager Graticule Asset Management Asia (GAMA), already warned last year that China launching a yuan-denominated oil futures contract will shock those investors who have not been paying attention.
This could be a death blow for an already weakening U.S. dollar, and the rise of the yuan as the dominant world currency.
But this isn’t just some slow, news day “fad” that will fizzle in a few days.
A Warning for Investors Since 2015
Back in 2015, the first of a number of strikes against the petrodollar was dealt by China. Gazprom Neft, the third-largest oil producer in Russia, decided to move away from the dollar and towards the yuan and other Asian currencies.
Iran followed suit the same year, using the yuan with a host of other foreign currencies in trade, including Iranian oil.
During the same year China also developed its Silk Road, while the yuan was beginning to establish more dominance in the European markets.
But the U.S. petrodollar still had a fighting chance in 2015 because China’s oil imports were all over the place. Back then, Nick Cunningham of OilPrice.com wrote…
Despite accounting for much of the world’s growth in demand in the 21st Century, China’s oil imports have been all over the map in recent months. In April, China imported 7.4 million barrels per day, a record high and enough to make it the world’s largest oil importer. But a month later, imports plummeted to just 5.5 million barrels per day.
That problem has since gone away, signaling China’s rise to oil dominance…
The Slippery Slope to the Petroyuan Begins Here
The petrodollar is backed by Treasuries, so it can help fuel U.S. deficit spending. Take that away, and the U.S. is in trouble.
It looks like that time has come…
A death blow that began in 2015 hit again in 2017 when China became the world’s largest consumer of imported crude…
Now that China is the world’s leading consumer of oil, Beijing can exert some real leverage over Saudi Arabia to pay for crude in yuan. It’s suspected that this is what’s motivating Chinese officials to make a full-fledged effort to renegotiate their trade deal.
So fast-forward to now, and the final blow to the petrodollar could happen starting today. We hinted at this possibility back in September 2017…
With major oil exporters finally having a viable way to circumvent the petrodollar system, the U.S. economy could soon encounter severely troubled waters.
First of all, the dollar’s value depends massively on its use as an oil trade vehicle. When that goes away, we will likely see a strong and steady decline in the dollar’s value.
Once the oil markets are upended, the yuan has an opportunity to become the dominant world currency overall. This will further weaken the dollar.
The Petrodollar’s Downfall Could be a Lift for Gold
Amongst all the trouble ahead for the dollar, there are some good news too. The U.S. might have ditched the gold standard in the 1970’s, but with gold making a return to world headlines… we could see a resurgence.
For the first time since our nation abandoned the gold standard decades ago, physical gold is being reintroduced to the global monetary system in a major way. That alone is incredibly good news for gold owners.
A reintroduction of gold to the global economy could result in a notable rise in gold prices. It’s safe to assume exporters are more likely to choose a gold-backed financial instrument over one created out of thin air any day of the week.
Soon after, we could see more and more nations jump on the bandwagon, resulting in a substantial rise in gold prices.
The Yuan is less used than the Australian Dollar as a reserve currency:
http://thesoundingline.com/is-the-dollar-losing-its-reserve-currency-st…
So was the dollar once
Actually no it was not. The Australian dollar was introduced in 1966
Yes, let's trade "Petro-Yuan" instead of "Petro-Dollars". Makes perfect sense since the Yuan is tightly pegged to the Dollar.
Is it possible this whole "market" could be more of a circle-jerk than it is already?
No. I don't think it could be. Then again, I've been wrong before.
Got gold bitchezzz?
The Chinese sure do. And the new Shanghai Gold Exchange. And way more more gold than the dust on the floor of Ft. Knox.
Americans most certainly do not get it.
Drowning in debt, living far beyond their means, waving Made in China US flags, and singing at ball games, “Gawd bless AmeriKa” as F-35 flying pianos soar over their heads. If only they knew just how desperately hard the daily lives of most of the people on this planet, really are...
...very soon, they will.
It's Karma for The Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century.
Somebody who gets it.
So many unread people here have NO idea what is going on, this is an oil for gold trade and China has made significent inroads to Niger, Libya, UAE, Iraq, Zimbzbwe, and is cutting secret deals with Saudi. Etc
Weimar USD coming NOW
Sounds like US frackers will be getting all that china gold.
this is an oil for gold trade
No, it isn't. Why do people keep repeating this?
For the first time since our nation abandoned the gold standard decades ago, physical gold is being reintroduced to the global monetary system in a major way.
... that's not true either.
I suspect we have years (if not decades) of dollar hegemony left. Which is a shame, because the US empire will do a lot of damage in that time.
The gold bugs are busy masturbating furiously at the thought of a oil for gold trade. All the while moaning "Better an bitcoin".
You know, I read that and kinda’ got a visual of someone watching PM charts @kitco, rubbing one out... and threw up a little...
Think this could have something to do with the new "trade war"?
Yep and I have a bunch of generic silver rounds I could trade for more gold when the ratio is in favor. But overall I think the real show will be the silver.
It's been a real fun time stackin' I will say that for sure.
Dollar down, oil up, 1.2 trill of chink treasuries down
Confucius get desperate
Confucius say : man who go to bed with itchy bum wake up with smelly finger
Except I think that the PY is exchangeable for gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange ... if I'm not mistaken. If that's the case, I think I'd be selling MY oil for PY's ;)
And what would it take for them to "un-peg" it?
Interesting times, indeed. When I read the title of the article, I thought to myself "So, this is when the War REALLY started ..."
No, i don't think ND is wrong.
True, but that won't stop them from un-pegging the CNY from the USD at some point -- which is probably their strategic intent.
"Makes perfect sense since the Yuan is tightly pegged to the Dollar."
Depegging to follow
congratulations on missing the guy's point
Exactly..Remember this?
https://i1.wp.com/www.coverbrowser.com/image/economist/1678-7.jpg?zoom=2
Probably more likely Yuan will get established if it gets introduced slowlyand gradually rather than trying to make a dramatic entry.
Crawl out from under your rock?
another unread fool
who has NO IDEA waht the hell is going on or the profound inroads China has slowly and steadly made for two or more decades now.
Sudden dramatic entry? Idiot
Take two stiff shots of EgoDown and don't come back till morning.
Sorry, I think you are the fool since you can't read or understand the implication of my post. China has indeed been far more successful in getting what it wants by going slowly and surreptiously, not making any waves, even with its seemingly provacative Taiwan and South China Sea declarations, which is why they don't want this Yuan backed "petrodollar" to make too big a splash initially. It's called getting your foot quietly in the door. But for you to have to insult me confirms that your reading comprehension is quite typical for today's high school student. You can read your diploma can't you? Or didn't you get one?
Doesn’t matter, they don’t have the bond market to be a reserve currency.
Why the fuck would you want to anyway, look what it’s done to this country.
"The Yuan is less used than the Australian Dollar as a reserve currency"
Until a few hours ago. Want a real asset? Scrape the cocaine off your dollars.
Ouch. That was harsh...
...and yet, true.
"Want a real asset? Scrape the cocaine off your dollars."
Zing! I'm gonna have to borrow that one sometime. :-)
The matter does not change the fact... Prepare as if... and when it does you will be well positioned (and I do not mean bent over as has been the case for the last 8 years).
No currency can "end the dollar".
What it can do, is weaken it enough over time that it drop it to a Regionally-dominant reserve currency.
In any case, the days of the Dollar's reckless debt creation are over.
Zzzzz...
Seriously?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUeEfiFy8sw
Correct.... YAWN!!!!!
Well the long awaited instrument of financial doom has arrived, we await the corpse to hit the floor.
Should be any year now.
Hey speaking of corpses, can anyone link to Jim Sinclair's site, or the Daily Coin?
Could the Deep State be blocking some dissenting websites on this most frightening of days?.....Well that's what the paranoids would be thinking huh?
https://www.jsmineset.com/
http://thedailycoin.org/
here's the latest JS vid i'm aware of.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXa21xrRvn0
So does this mean that the war starts now because that is always what follows when the petrodollar is challenged?
No. Another unread fool
china and russia showed their military superiority last week while you were hung over from your drunken binge.
I'll make a killing!...on all 8 of my ounces.
I thought to be the reserve currency, China would have to run a trade deficit. Can they do it?