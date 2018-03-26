China Applauds Putin's Win, Backs Him On Skripal, Hails China's "Strategic Partnership" With Russia

Authored by Alexander Mercouris via TheDuran.com,
Messages of support for Russia and its “comprehensive collaborative strategic partnership” pour in from China
President Putin’s massive election victory and the fallout from the Skripal case have provided Global Times – an English language newspaper published under the auspices of the People’s Daily, the official organ of China’s Communist Party, and therefore reflecting the views of China’s leadership – with the opportunity to give Russia strong backing as it comes under renewed Western pressure.
The first editorial, published on 16th March 2018 under the title “West hopes to hurt, intimidate Russia”, makes clear that China sides with Russia over the handling of the Skripal case
This new round of “bullying” of Russia by the US and its European allies is quite abrupt and acute. London ignored usual diplomatic procedures to issue an ultimatum to Moscow and began sanctions. It feels like racing against time.
(bold italics added)
The second editorial, published on 19th March 2018 under the title “Western sanctions boost support for Putin”, makes the same point, though rather more trenchantly
Before the just-concluded election, the UK issued an ultimatum to the Kremlin to account for the poisoning of a former Russian agent on British soil, without solid proof. It was a humiliation for Moscow.
(bold italics added)
Both editorials see the Skripal case as a continuation of the Western campaign to undermine President Putin in order to disrupt Russia’s independent course.
Both editorials link the Skripal case to Russia’s Presidential election which took place on 18th March 2018.
The first editorial – published before Russia’s Presidential election – puts it this way
It makes people think of the upcoming Russian presidential election on March 18. The West wrestling with Russia at this particular moment has become a major factor for Russia’s elections. It is hard to distinguish how much of the antagonism reflect its true severity and how much is designed to target Russia’s elections.
The past couple of years has witnessed the most strenuous period of Russia’s relations with the West. The improvement in their relations since the end of the Cold War has almost run out. However, today’s Russia, without satellite states, is incomparable with the strength of the former Soviet Union when dealing with the strategic pressure from the West……
Analysts believe Putin will win the election without a doubt, and that the West’s sanctions will likely provide new momentum for Putin’s supporters. But maybe some Western elite think the other way and wish to drain Putin’s votes or undermine his authority via a new round of sanctions that may pressure the Russian public.
(bold italics added)
The second editorial – published after President Putin’s overwhelming victory in the Presidential election – makes the same point, whilst noting that the plan to undermine public support for President Putin in Russia has failed, with the West’s ongoing anti-Russian and anti-Putin campaign instead consolidating Russian society behind him
The past six years have seen the most intense conflicts between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War and Western countries have imposed severe sanctions against Moscow. During the same period, the price of oil stayed low. The Russian economy was hence facing a double blow. With the increasing cost of its national defense, the Russian government found available funds diminished to invest in improving people’s living standards. The Western political logic was like this: Even if Putin remains in his post, his support will decline.
But the election showed the opposite. It seems that Russian people generally attributed the nation’s current difficulties to pressure and sanctions piled on them by the West. Meanwhile, they believe that Putin is the one defending their interests and without him, their situation would be even worse.
(bold italics added)
Both editorials note that Russia’s economy has proved highly resistant to the West’s sanctions, and both explain why.
The first editorial says “Russia’s rich natural resources make it highly self-sufficient to counter sanctions”.
The second editorial goes into more detail
Sanctions against Russia……economically….will…have little effect. The Russian economy returned to modest growth in 2017. Russia enjoys rich resources, high-level intellectuals and in the Soviet era, abundant technological breakthroughs. It is not a nation that can be besieged to death.
Global Times then proceeds to draw lessons from this for China, which is itself now starting to come under economic pressure from the US.
Firstly, as the first editorial points out, the West is as capable of applying sanctions pressure on China as it is against Russia
Western countries have been quite freewheeling in imposing sanctions on Russia, as they don’t see much cost in doing so.
The harsh attitude of Western countries toward Russia resembles their unity in the face of major geopolitical and value challenges despite problems in their own camp. Any non-Western competitor could become their shared target, which is part of the current world order.
Independent forces, including China, all face such risks.
(bold italics added)
Secondly, Russia has managed to resist the West’s pressure in part because of its “rich natural resources” – ie. its economic self-sufficiency – but also because of the strong national spirit of its people
The Western powers should reflect on the fact that they are not setting themselves against Putin alone, but against the entire Russian nation which defeated Napoleon and Hitler and is not afraid of anyone. Patriotism and self-esteem as citizens of a major power are pervasive in the Russian people. When the West fights these sentiments, its efforts amount to nothing….
Sanctions against Russia have failed politically because they have only promoted the unity of Russian society….
Discussions about how Russia will transition toward a post-Putin era have already started in Western nations, but they do not understand Russia in believing that Putin’s emergence was an accident. The truth is Putin represents the country’s national interest. The support he won reflects the support Russian people have for their national interest.
The implication is clear enough: in order for China to be able to resist Western pressure – the application of which I suspect the Chinese leadership believes is only a matter of time – China needs the same two things that have enabled Russia to resist Western pressure so successfully: a spirit of national unity and economic self-sufficiency.
Following my visit to China last August I have no doubt about the Chinese people’s spirit of national unity. However these words in the second editorial are no doubt in part intended to remind China’s people of the cost they will pay if they ever lose it and succumb to the allure of the West
Moscow once tried to integrate with the West. Losing the Soviet Union was the price it paid for that. But in the end, its enthusiasm encountered the cold shoulder of the West. NATO’s expansion into Eastern Europe was widely considered by Russian people as Western treachery following the disintegration of the Soviet Union. Today Russian society is filled with desire to see their country rise again.
As to economic self-sufficiency, China though possessing an economy many orders of magnitude larger than Russia’s, unlike Russia is not economically fully self-sufficient.
However Global Times points to the solution, which it turns out is an ever-closer relationship with Russia
The China-Russia comprehensive strategic collaborative partnership also made sure that the West would fail to contain either Beijing or Moscow.
(bold italics added)
In other words the Russian-Chinese alliance guarantees each country’s security from pressure by the West.
Russia can to look to China to supplement its financial resources. China can look to Russia for the food, energy and raw materials it needs.
Though the two editorials don’t say so, and the point is never publicly spoken about, the main purpose of President Xi Jinping’s One Belt, One Road Initiative is to tie the economic resources of the China and Russia together, with Russian President Vladimir Putin being President Xi Jinping’s essential partner in the whole enterprise.
President Putin alluded to this fact in his message of congratulation to President Xi Jinping following the latter’s recent re-election as President of China
This decision by the National People’s Congress of China has become another proof of your great authority, a recognition of your efforts in ensuring dynamic socioeconomic development of the country and protecting its interests on the global stage,” the Russian President stressed.
Vladimir Putin noted the unprecedented high level of relations between Russia and China achieved recently to a large extent due to the personal efforts of Xi Jinping. These relations have become a true example of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation between leading powers.
The President of Russia conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that he would be happy to have new meetings with him, and expressed confidence in further strengthening, through reciprocal efforts, the Russia-China comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, in filling it with new content which will contribute to the prosperity of the two friendly peoples and to greater security and stability on the Eurasian continent and in the whole world.
President Xi Jinping then reciprocated in his message of congratulation to President Putin following the latter’s re-election as President of Russia a day after
In the message, Xi said that over recent years, the Russian people have united as one in firmly advancing on the path of strengthening the nation, realizing rejuvenation and development, achieving remarkable success in economic and social development, and playing an important constructive role in international affairs.
Xi expressed the belief that Russia will definitely be able to keep creating new glories in national development.
Currently, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership is at the best level in history, which sets an example for building a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness and justice, cooperation and all-win results, and a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.
China is willing to work with Russia to keep promoting China-Russia relations to a higher level, provide driving force for respective national development in both countries, and promote regional and global peace and tranquility, Xi said.
I would finish by referring to the remarkably fulsome language Global Times uses to describe the current relationship between China and Russia.
What was once referred to as a ‘strategic partnership’ became a few years ago a ‘grand strategic partnership’.
Now Global Times calls it “the China-Russia comprehensive strategic collaborative partnership”. Note that both President Putin and President Xi Jinping referred to it as a “comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership” in their respective telegrams to each other. It appears that this is now the agreed formula used to describe the relationship.
I wonder for how much longer the Chinese and the Russians will go on pretending that their relationship is anything other than what it obviously is, something which can be summed up altogether more simply, with one word: alliance.
The history of China since 1600 BC:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-history-china-every-year/
Eleven EU countries chose not to expel the Russian diplomats.
I guess I’m a toilet-bowl-half-full kinda guy… ;-)
In reply to The history of China since… by Four Star
they too like staying warm in the winter
The Chinese government is much wiser than ours.
... and the Russian government as well ... look what they have from one of America’s top aerospace company (and this is with so-called US “sanctions” too ... lol ) ...
... hidden in plain sight at Boeing’s own web pages ... >>> http://www.boeing.com/resources/boeingdotcom/company/key_orgs/boeing-international/pdf/russia-cisbackgrounder.pdf
... “ ... In August 2015 at the Moscow Airshow, it was announced that VSMPO-AVISMA would be a key supplier for the Boeing 777X program. In December 2016, Boeing and VSMPO-AVISMA announced the expansion of Ural Boeing Manufacturing. The partners plan to open a new facility in 2018, which will be based in the Titanium Valley special economic zone in the Sverdlovsk region. The facility will focus on the machining of titanium forgings for Boeing Commercial Airplanes programs including the new 737 MAX models, 787 family and 777X, with production on that program scheduled to begin in 2017. In July 2017, Boeing, VSMPO-AVISMA and special economic zone Titanium Valley announced that Boeing and VSMPO-AVISMA joint venture Ural Boeing Manufacturing zone preferences. Boeing has also been pursuing ways to use Russian aluminum capabilities. The company will eventually receive plates and forgings through Alcoa’s plants and is currently supporting efforts to get the sites qualified. ... “ ...
Sanctions apply to the little people, the EU vassal states, not to the main man, the US.
The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
HERE IS THE PROOF:
The Novichok nerve agents are supposedly much more toxic than the nerve gases VX or Sarin.
Mirzayanov's book, published in 2008, contains the formulas he alleges can be used to create Novichoks. In 1995, he explained that "the chemical components or precursors" of Novichok are "ordinary organophosphates that can be made at commercial chemical companies that manufacture such products as fertilizers and pesticides."
https://www.amazon.com/State-Secrets-Insiders-Chronicle-Chemical/dp/143…
Basically, Mirzayanov claims that it is relatively easy to make the Novichok nerve agents.
So, some enterprising Arabs could buy a few chemists to make a few tons of it and then spray it all over the little Satan.
Do you really think that the Jews who run the United States would allow the publication of information that could lead to thousands of deaths in Israel?
Do you really think they would protect the publisher of such information by giving him residence in the United States?
Remember, Mirzayanov was given residence in the United States after he was kicked out of Russia.
There are also a number of "people who should know" that have stated that there is zero solid evidence for the existence of the Novichok nerve agents.
CONCLUSION: The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
Looney - that's good news. I wasn't aware there were so many EU dissenters. Have any link to that?
Don't know about any others, but the Irish gov is meeting later today (27th Mar) to decide whether to follow suit and expel Russian diplomats. I say it's a sure thing they will so decide, in keeping with their role of slavish puppets to the NWO. Sad to think we once had what we called a traditional policy of military neutrality, and were respected across the world as a neutral country. Now with so much of our industrial policy built on foreign direct investment, we're afraid to make the slightest whimper of protest against the globalists.
https://www.rt.com/news/422393-austria-refuses-expel-russian-diplomats/
wow, this is significant that they couldn't get all of their members to to full retard on Russia. I wonder if the neocons see such things or do they have their heads too far up their behinds?
Not really. Of the 18 EU countries that agreed to expel Russian "intelligence agents", the vast majority announced only single digits with many countries expelling only 1. Hardly overwhelming?
Seeing how spring is in the air so,
The Brits grow a pair (cold weather season ending) so fuels not critical again until winter...
Russia doesnt forget, they may forgive but wont forget what has been done to them...
One would think that if they had undeniable proof they would want it out there but the verbage they use says something different, maybe they are awaiting an old soviet formula to use as proof, who knows but regardless the 3 idiots all pointed fingers the same direction(EU/US/UK) I guess that the decade of printing press cash has caught up to them and they need a fall guy to justify the expenses, thats a powerful fallguy they are targeting, NK was a safer play or better yet, go back to scavenging 3rd world countries for profits... If you cannot finish the job against a group of camel jocks w/o an air threat that live in caves, how are you planning to gut Russia? Not to mention China backing them...
Hedging their bets, like good cowardly EuroTrash ever since WWII.
what is MUCH needed:
B A L A N C E
from wherever it comes...
Great. The Neocons have successfully pushed Russia and China together, so that they can completely destroy the US in the event of a War.
Nice Work!
What Russia should do
1. Make a 50km buffer zone on the Baltics and pull back their forces. Announce to West they do NOT want war on anyone.
2. Nationalize all Foreign companies in Russia or give them 2 week notice to leave.
3. Boot out all Brits, Americans of any flavour, diplomat or tourist.
4. Cancel World Cup. and ban any Europeans from entering Russia.
5. Only do business with China, S,Korea and Japan.
6. Break off all relations with EU countries.
7. Give ultimatum that if any country is caught past the 50km buffer zone they will be shot on sight.
8. Ban overflights all all commerical aircraft in Russian territory.
9. Cut off all GAS immediately to Europe. Stop work on Nordstream
I'm expecting some US-UK hanky panky around the world cup.
Russia's patience is being tested like never before by these turd throwers. If Russia falls down to their low levels, they'll jump in and say "see told you so!". If Russia remains firm, they'll justify moar war and "defense" spending. There is no compromising with fuckers like this. If they want a war, they'll get one. The Russians don't fuck around. And I will have ZERO sympathy for the turd throwers in such a scenario.
Western Europeans tried to invade Russia twice, - the French under Napoleon and a "coalition of the willing", and zee Germans under Herr Hitler, and both got their asses handed to them. I'm expecting the same for US troops and their contingents of Pollacks and other useful idiots. They'll be fucked faster than rabbits during a good feast.
Turkey’s record is the worst - they tried to invade Russia 17 times !!
Turkey will tell you - it CAN’T be done !!
Yeah the Turks learnt their lessons hopefully.
The last time Russia was subjugated was by the Mongol Hordes.
The Russians even burnt down fucking Moscow when Napoleon came, to deprive him of the city.
They aren't scared of dying for the motherland. Neocunts think they can bully Russia - LoL.
Yeah, no one is more patriotic than the Russian. Just ask the millions used as cannon fodder, many without even a firearm, sent to rush the German lines.
Yeah, this time to prevent the war it was enough to just stop buying their tomatoes.
Actually Russia has been invaded three tomes by western Europe, not twice.
In 1708-1709 Charles XII of Sweden invaded Russia and was beaten by Peter the Great at the Battle of Poltava in 1709.
Just to note - in WWII we paid a big price, out of 24 millions of losses only 8.5 were military. In fact, Germany should be grateful not for what we did, but for what we did not: if follow eye-for-an-eye principle we should kill each 5th of Germans, excluding Turks, Kurds, and other newcomers. Instead, we decided, that we will never allow the war like this to be on our soil. Now we have a possibility to reach anyone who will try to attack us. Please do not forget about it.
In reply to I'm expecting some US-UK… by Brazen Heist
Siberian, some of us never forget history. Western leaders however, are another story. I don't think you need to worry about Germany for a long time.
"Western Europeans tried to invade Russia twice, - the French under Napoleon and a "coalition of the willing", and zee Germans under Herr Hitler, and both got their asses handed to them. I'm expecting the same for US troops and their contingents of Pollacks and other useful idiots. They'll be fucked faster than rabbits during a good feast".
Yes, that would be the West's LGBT transvestite army to which you refer.
So, you want Russia to:
1. Give up more of their territory to the globalist bansters.
2. Destroy their international trade.
3. Isolate them by eliminating the possibility of negotiations.
4. Eliminate the proven positive results of international sports competition.
5. Further isolate trade and cooperation with other countries.
6. Severe the centuries old interaction with people in Western Europe.
7. Threaten to destroy anyone who may even accidently trespass on their territory.
8. Eliminate international transportation flights in 8 time zones of the world.
9. Give the US, EU, and banksters an excuse to attack them because they reneged on needed energy commitments, thereby eliminating an enormous source of revenue from selling oil and natural gas.
You, sir, are a blithering idiot, who wants Russia to destroy their basic sources of income and give the banksters an excuse to get the world backing to attack them.
It's been a year since the UK triggered Article 50 on Brexit. Where is Theresa May?
Oh, only trying to conjure up boogeymen to keep hope alive for a fascist anglo-american international capitalist dictatorship. Thats all.
USA and NATO homeys look pathetic, what a rogue bunch.
China + Russia should consider a mutual defence military pact. Throw a few more countries into the pact, and a solid, anti-imperialist Eurasian shield can effectively deter the turd throwers.
That's exactly what they are doing. Technology sharing, and agreement after agreement.
Behind the scenes that's being done yesterday - as well it should.
We should join Russia and China and tell the rest of the world to fk off...
Can you blame them?
China and Russia. What you have is the Panda bear. Makes sense to me.
add- iran, NK, Pakistan, maybe even india.... some other smaller nations, SA, Brazil, a few others - you get a big alliance. FU merican money changers...
You're slipping. The Indians despise the Pakis and aren't much less hostile to the Chinese. SA? Are you saying the ANC's South Africa? Yeah the "non-aligned" movement run by the Neo Soviets and ChiComs. Same as the last boss (es).
India and Pakistan partners? India and China partners?
India has been involved in violent military clashes with both nations within the past year. South Africa? you mean the ANC (Communist Mandela) party who now just declared that it was time to slit the throats of white South Africans and take their property without even compensation.
Same putrid chaos spreading disinformation of the Cold War Communists. Maybe Americans will be better off with a gov't busy thwarting the same nations as the Post WWII gov't did and left Americans alone, more or less. Bring back the Cold War. I had more of my personal liberties. A Cold War redux will probably bring down the EU which is good for me as an American. The Neo Soviet Russians can pick off individual members of the EU, and destroy the EU. Good for me as an American.
Brazil, no. They corrupt everyone! I know, I live there (here).
india knows they will never be with the anglo mericans... always 2nd class... they may join with china and russia
What about Chinese expansion into Tibet and Xinjiang provinces, huge chunks of land being subsumed into China by settling millions of Chinese into formerly independent lands?
Dats raycissssss. Just like the 23 ethnicities living under the boot of the Rus.
The point is that when Western leaders used to meet with Chinese officials that topic and human rights would be up at the top of the agenda. Such an approach today would look ridiculous given events since 9/11.
