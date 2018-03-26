'PetroYuan' Futures Launch With A Bang, Volume Dominates Brent As Big Traders Step In

As we detailed previously, China’s yuan-denominated crude oil futures launched overnight in Shanghai with 62,500 contracts traded in aggregate, meaning over 62 million barrels of oil changed hands for a notional volume around 27 billion yuan (over $4 billion).
As OilPrice.com's Tsvetana Paraskova notes, Glencore, Trafigura, and Freepoint Commodities were among the first to buy the new contract, Reuters reports.
After an initial surge in volume that outpaced overnight transactions in global benchmark Brent crude in London, trading tapered off toward the end of the session
Within minutes of the launch, the price had gone up to almost US$70.85 (447 yuan) from a starting price of US$69.94 (440.4 yuan) per barrel. The overall price jump for the short trading session came in at 3.92 percent.
Many awaited the launch eagerly, seeking to tap China’s bustling commodity markets, although doubts remain whether the Shanghai futures contract will be able to become another international oil benchmark. These doubts center on the fact that China is not a market economy, and the government is quick to interfere in the workings of the local commodity markets on any suspicion of a bubble coming.
To prevent such a bubble in oil, the authorities made sure the contract will trade within a set band of 5 percent on either side, with 10 percent on either side for the first trading day. Margin has been set at 7 percent. Storage costs for the crude are higher than the international average in hopes of discouraging speculators.
As a result of these tight reins on the new market segment, some analysts believe international investors would be discouraged to tap the Shanghai oil futures. If the first day of trading is any indication, however, this is not the case, at least not for large commodity trading firms.
While it remains to be seen whether they’re in it for the long haul, the participation of Glencore, Trafigura and other foreign investors in the contract’s debut is a boon.
On the other hand, China is not leaving everything to market forces.
One energy consultant told Reuters that:
“The government (in Beijing) seems determined to support it, and I hear a number of firms are being asked or pressured to trade on it, which could help.”
PetroChina and Sinopec are seen as instrumental in providing long-term liquidity for the new market as well.
Additionally, Bloomberg reports that contract grades in Shanghai crude oil futures exchange could account for around 200 billion yuan in trades, based on China’s current import volumes, helping the nation in its efforts to internationalize its currency, Wood Mackenzie’s research director Sushant Gupta says in an emailed note.
Woodmac expects China’s crude import requirements to grow by ~2.1m b/d from 2017 to 2023, noting that incremental oil-requirement growth in China is much larger than any other country - meaning China would want to play a more active role in influencing the price of crude oil.
Trades on Shanghai International Energy Exchange, also known as INE, will enable China’s crude-buying patterns to become more transparent to the world in the longer term, and will reflect China's crude supply-demand dynamic, becoming a reference for China’s crude market (which is likely to have a bigger influence on global prices).
Woodmac expects INE prices to influence Basrah Light, Oman prices as a start as the grades account for a significant portion of contract volumes. China imports ~600k b/d of Oman crude which is large enough to start influencing Oman prices, which are retroactively set by the Oman Ministry of Oil and Gas.
Interestingly, as the PetroYuan started trading, so offshore yuan began to rally and has extended those gains today...
As we most recently noted, after numerous "false starts" over the last decade, the “petroyuan” is now real and China will set out to challenge the “petrodollar” for dominance. Adam Levinson, managing partner and chief investment officer at hedge fund manager Graticule Asset Management Asia (GAMA), already warned last year that China launching a yuan-denominated oil futures contract will shock those investors who have not been paying attention.
This could be a death blow for an already weakening U.S. dollar, and the rise of the yuan as the dominant world currency.
But this isn’t just some slow, news day “fad” that will fizzle in a few days.
A Warning for Investors Since 2015
Back in 2015, the first of a number of strikes against the petrodollar was dealt by China. Gazprom Neft, the third-largest oil producer in Russia, decided to move away from the dollar and towards the yuan and other Asian currencies.
Iran followed suit the same year, using the yuan with a host of other foreign currencies in trade, including Iranian oil.
During the same year China also developed its Silk Road, while the yuan was beginning to establish more dominance in the European markets.
But the U.S. petrodollar still had a fighting chance in 2015 because China’s oil imports were all over the place. Back then, Nick Cunningham of OilPrice.com wrote…
Despite accounting for much of the world’s growth in demand in the 21st Century, China’s oil imports have been all over the map in recent months. In April, China imported 7.4 million barrels per day, a record high and enough to make it the world’s largest oil importer. But a month later, imports plummeted to just 5.5 million barrels per day.
That problem has since gone away, signaling China’s rise to oil dominance…
The Slippery Slope to the Petroyuan Begins Here
The petrodollar is backed by Treasuries, so it can help fuel U.S. deficit spending. Take that away, and the U.S. is in trouble.
It looks like that time has come…
A death blow that began in 2015 hit again in 2017 when China became the world’s largest consumer of imported crude…
Now that China is the world’s leading consumer of oil, Beijing can exert some real leverage over Saudi Arabia to pay for crude in yuan. It’s suspected that this is what’s motivating Chinese officials to make a full-fledged effort to renegotiate their trade deal.
So fast-forward to now, and the final blow to the petrodollar could happen starting today. We hinted at this possibility back in September 2017…
With major oil exporters finally having a viable way to circumvent the petrodollar system, the U.S. economy could soon encounter severely troubled waters.
First of all, the dollar’s value depends massively on its use as an oil trade vehicle. When that goes away, we will likely see a strong and steady decline in the dollar’s value.
Once the oil markets are upended, the yuan has an opportunity to become the dominant world currency overall. This will further weaken the dollar.
The Petrodollar’s Downfall Could be a Lift for Gold
Amongst all the trouble ahead for the dollar, there are some good news too. The U.S. might have ditched the gold standard in the 1970’s, but with gold making a return to world headlines… we could see a resurgence.
For the first time since our nation abandoned the gold standard decades ago, physical gold is being reintroduced to the global monetary system in a major way. That alone is incredibly good news for gold owners.
A reintroduction of gold to the global economy could result in a notable rise in gold prices. It’s safe to assume exporters are more likely to choose a gold-backed financial instrument over one created out of thin air any day of the week.
Soon after, we could see more and more nations jump on the bandwagon, resulting in a substantial rise in gold prices.
Delenda Carthago est.
I see storm clouds gathering.
Vae victis.
My *guess* ?
The PetroYuan will not cause the US$ any real problems.
For the Yuan to become a major reserve currency, they will have to EXPORT a LOT of Yuan (by importing foreign goods). Triffin explained this all long ago:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triffin_dilemma
China has not been interested in importing much, and they would have to run trade deficits to supply the world with large amounts of Yuan.
MURIKA GET READY TO BE A THIRD WORLD NATION
Their Treading on US Turf ~
" These doubts center on the fact that China is not a market economy, and the government is quick to interfere"
Gov't interfering in markets. That's US turf, too! Another nail in the coffin of the Petrodollar.
The government (in Beijing) seems determined to support it
Kind of like they support their financial sector? That thing is bomb in search of a spark. Thank you, but I will not participate.
They do export a lot of product and they could start demanding payment in Yuan.
Or gold or silver or copper.
You don't necessarily have to import goods to export your currency. Chinese banks have set up shops internationally and they could offer loans in CNY.
You're missing the big picture. Countries can buy gold on the Shanghai and Hong Kong gold exchanges using Chinese currency. The gold can continue to be vaulted in China for safekeeping. Or they can use all or part of the oil sales to buy Chinese goods in their own currency. So in reality it's the beginning of going back to the gold standard.
Uh, did you miss the part in the article that said China is the world's largest consumer of oil, and will be using that leverage to try to pay producers like Saudi Arabia in Yuan, instead of $. That's potentially a lot of exported fiat to the world that is not $. If successful, now multiply that by the other raw materials that China imports and you can see where this may go. Just this week there is a reason why the USSA security state got it's biggest budget increase in history, the USSA is again threatening Syria with a hot war, Britain is attacking Russia over Fake Nerve Gas, the USSA is lobbing sanctions against China, and the USSA is looking to kill the Iran Nuke Deal. The USSA understands the threat to Petro$ and is using its security state to threaten any waivers back into line. I've been saying for weeks, that the currency wars are coming.
That's the single, and only point of running trade deficits.
Spreading the fiat love.
My guess is the Chinese firms taking contracts will also take deliveries, to a greater extent than the speculators do now.
Barring Armageddon, price will decline, again due to cheating over production.
ANWR and East Coast, baby.
Seriously, where does every one want to have investment assets?
Ok, New Zealand.
But we are up there in the top 100.
This is marginal. For the Yuan to become a major reserve currency, they just will have to do some military interventions, where they can force puppet governments to do trade on Yuan.
Africa and Venezuela.
The Yuan is used less than the Australian Dollars as a reserve currency:
http://thesoundingline.com/is-the-dollar-losing-its-reserve-currency-st…
DEBT Slaves get ready for Hyperinflation (The dollars are coming back home to roost BITCHEZ)
I believe the yuan is still pegged to the dollar.
Doesn't the yuan climb the wall if de-pegged, making Chinese goods more expensive?
This is a more complicated dance than meets the eye.
Gold could rise a lot even in yuan, which'd continue to be an inflationary, credit-based fiat currency but now used to directly purchase huge ammounts of the metal (physically) in Shanghai, Honk Kong, and soon in many other places.
The Petro Dollar finances the neocons and the MIC to start wars and regime changes all over the planet.
Goodbye Petro Dollar, good bye!!
What’s Chinese for ‘barrel’, ‘bend’ and ‘over’?
Of course - now all the Russia Bad Guy stuff makes sense ....... WWIII here we come.
LOL. Worried that the Chinese interfere with normal market forces. Please tell me anywhere where there are normal unmanipulated markets.
....................Give me a minute..........................................................................still thinkin'..........
Fuck Trump and May with a double-glazed Yuan-denominated dildo
Oh yeah China? You want to fight the USA's Federal Reserve Notes? Just wait until our $20 Bill has Harriet Tubman on it! Going to be the sweetest piece of social justice currency out there!
Come at us bro!!!
Why Harriet Tubman?
Put Barack Obama on every denomination in various poses.
Greatest social justice warrior since Christ.
The dollar will inevitably erode slowly, painfully & helplessly.....
but of course there is always War & other ideas from TPTB to either salvage it or to mutate it into another currency.....
War to end all wars.
It may not be slowly. The oil / yuan / gold market could spread rapidly to other countries and other products. We could see significant increases every month in the trade in yuan / gold.
American elites really did their country a favor, tying the country’s fate to China by exporting over 2 million jobs over there to cash in on cheap labor, in addition to over 2 million potential SS contributions before the Baby Boom retirement and the advanced technology invented in America, using US tax dollars that financed a lot of the basic research. Kumbaya.
Houston?
The party starts now! China trades commodities, creates trade routes and allows business to flourish. America prints money, regulates, invades countries and puts up barriers. Who's gonna win? i wonder... Both have their pros and cons but one will go bankrupt faster than the other due to fundamentals that speak for themselves.
Another gold hope article? LOL How many have we seen here in the last 7 years while gold does nothing?
Zionist War Pig Bolton already has begun part II of his Iran Saber Rattling. And, the following is the reason why.
Iran already pays for oil in Euros.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKCN0VE2…
With Iran now again linking to international lenders through SWIFT, the NIOC source said it was easy for Tehran to be paid in any currency it wants, adding: "And we want euros."
This was February 2016, close to when gold was at its multi year low. The petroyuan is just another nail in the coffin of the slow steady erosion of the dollar.
Jim Willie puts it so eloquently:
The rise of the non-USD platforms is very powerful and gaining enormous momentum. While the United States is busy igniting wars like in Ukraine, Syria, Djibouti, Yemen, with furtive efforts to engage armed conflict in more nations like Iran, North Korea, and the South China Sea, the Eastern Hemisphere has gone on strike with respect to the King Dollar Court and its not so hidden war of terror in the currency defense. Clearly the United States is using war to defend the USDollar. Today’s presidents are fully committed to predatory wars, fascist political structures, narcotics trafficking, currency pegs, banker privilege, and bond fraud.
The rebellion from the East will be coordinated, broadbased, and severe in its effect. The paper mache armor constructed by the fascist tag team of the USFed and USDept Treasury cannot stop a bullet, cannot avoid fire, and cannot serve in the financial war. The rise of non-USD platforms is the battle cry waged against the King Dollar, whose financial war takes place in the global seas of false liquidity poured out by the banker cabal and subservient central bank franchise system.
Too long of a summary.
* China's Belt Road Initiative and PetroYuan with support from Russia, India, Iran, and the Saudi.
Ok, now we're going to war.
this is a short-yuan play not a short usd play. it's not like you can sell oil in china for $70 to someone else. that oil is in china and will stay in china.
They don't sell their gold either. The amount of physical tons they hold is staggering. Official numbers are a joke.
everyone here seems to think this is a "yuan gonna take over the world" play. imo it is exactly the opposite and coming from inside china itself. of course the tylers are just playing to the false beliefs of the crowd here. i don't think they really believe some of the shit they spew, just giving them what they want.
For foreigners, trading PetroYuan don't have to pay taxes. It's a nobrainer lolz..
over pay for crude and storage. what a deal!
next week they will figure out a way to get people to over pay for refining and delivery. lolz
