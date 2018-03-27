"Want To Freak Yourself Out?" Here Is All The Personal Data That Facebook/Google Collect

The Cambridge Analytica scandal was never really about Cambridge Analytica.
As we've pointed out, neither Facebook nor Cambridge Analytica have been accused of doing anything explicitly illegal (though one could be forgiven for believing they had, based on the number of lawsuits and official investigations that have been announced).
Instead, the backlash to these revelations - which has been justifiably focused on Facebook - is so severe because the public has been forced to confront for the first time something that many had previously written off as an immutable certainty: That Facebook, Google and the rest of the tech behemoths store reams of personal data, essentially logging everything we do.
In response to demands for more transparency surrounding user data, Facebook and Google are offering users the option to view all of the metadata that Google and Facebook collect.
And as Twitter user Dylan Curran pointed out in a comprehensive twitter thread examining his own data cache, the extent and bulk of the data collected and sorted by both companies is staggering.
Google, Curran said, collected 5.5 gigabytes of data on him - equivalent to some 3 million Microsoft Word documents. Facebook, meanwhile, collected only 600 megabytes - equivalent to roughly 400,000 documents.
Another shocking revelation made by Curran: Even after deleting data like search history and revoking permissions for Google and Facebook applications, Curran still found a comprehensive log of his documents and other files stored on Google drive, his search history, chat logs and other sensitive data about his movements that he had expressly deleted.
What's worse, everything shown is the data cache of one individual. Just imagine how much data these companies hold in total.
Want to freak yourself out? I'm gonna show just how much of your information the likes of Facebook and Google store about you without you even realising it— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
1. https://t.co/1z255Zt1zf Google stores your location (if you have it turned on) every time you turn on your phone, and you can see a timeline from the first day you started using Google on your phone— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
2. This is every place I have been in the last twelve months in Ireland, going in so far as the time of day I was in the location and how long it took me to get to that location from my previous one pic.twitter.com/I1kB1vwntT— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
3. https://t.co/qFCgY6QLN5 Google stores search history across all your devices on a separate database, so even if you delete your search history and phone history, Google STILL stores everything until you go in and delete everything, and you have to do this on all devices— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
4. https://t.co/QRfgwkNj80 Google creates an advertisement profile based on your information, including your location, gender, age, hobbies, career, interests, relationship status, possible weight (need to lose 10lbs in one day?) and income— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
5. Google stores information on every app and extension you use, how often you use them, where you use them, and who you use them to interact with (who do you talk to on facebook, what countries are you speaking with, what time you go to sleep at) https://t.co/RJeRlXhtdq— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
6. https://t.co/5B6qxUvrJz Google stores ALL of your YouTube history, so they know whether you're going to be a parent soon, if you're a conservative, if you're a progressive, if you're Jewish, Christian, or Muslim, if you're feeling depressed or suicidal, if you're anorexic...— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
7. Google offers an option to download all of the data it stores about you, I've requested to download it and the file is 5.5GB BIG, which is roughly 3 MILLION Word documents https://t.co/3Na4FxjNXk— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
8. https://t.co/3Na4FxjNXk This link includes your bookmarks, emails, contacts, your Google Drive files, all of the above information, your YouTube videos, the photos you've taken on your phone, the businesses you've bought from, the products you've bought through Google...— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
9. Your calendar, your Google hangout sessions, your location history, the music you listen to, the Google books you've purchased, the Google groups you're in, the websites you've created, the phones you've owned, the pages you've shared, how many steps you walk in a day...— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
10. Facebook offers a similar option to download all your information, mine was roughly 600mb, which is roughly 400,000 Word documents— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
11. This includes every message you've ever sent or been sent, every file you've ever sent or been sent, all the contacts in your phone, and all the audio messages you've ever sent or been sent pic.twitter.com/H8ng7bcyod— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
12. Facebook also stores what it think you might be interested in based off the things you've liked and what you and your friends talk about (I apparently like the topic 'Girl') pic.twitter.com/fqKiNlfATO— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
13. Somewhat pointlessly, they also store all the stickers you've ever sent on Facebook (I have no idea why they do this, it's just a joke at this stage) pic.twitter.com/4F5sExbynf— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
14. They also store every time you log into Facebook, where you logged in from, what time, and from what device pic.twitter.com/iWXSPm5Peh— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
15. And they store all the applications you've ever had connected to your Facebook account, so they can guess I'm interested in politics and web and graphic design, that I was single between X and Y period with the installation of Tinder, and I got a HTC phone in November... pic.twitter.com/bkXruVZxLP— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
16. Side-note, if you have Windows 10 installed, this is a picture of JUST the privacy options with 16 different sub-menus, which have all of the options enabled by default when you install Windows 10 pic.twitter.com/oHyfYndTnJ— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
17. This includes tracking where you are, what applications you have installed, when you use them, what you use them for, access to your webcam and microphone at any time, your contacts, your e-mails, your calendar, your call history, the messages you send and receive...— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
18. The files you download, the games you play, your photos and videos, your music, your search history, your browsing history, even what RADIO stations you listen to— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
19. This is one of the craziest things about the modern age, we would never let the government or a corporation put cameras/microphones in our homes or location trackers on us, but we just went ahead and did it ourselves because fuck it I want to watch cute dog videos— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
20. I got the Google Takeout document with all my information, and this is a breakdown of all the different ways they get your information pic.twitter.com/mPAbyh1I9k— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
21. Here's the search history document, which has 90,000 different entries, even showing the images I downloaded and the websites I accessed (I showed ThePirateBay section to show much damage this information can do) pic.twitter.com/rZJhJjSe2t— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
22. Here's my Google Calendar broken down, showing all the events I've ever added, whether I actually attended them, and what time I attended them at (this part is what I went for an interview for a Marketing job, and what time I arrived at) pic.twitter.com/mpB7NpLVzT— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
23. This is my Google Drive, which includes files I EXPLICITLY deleted including my resume, my monthly budget, and all the code, files, and websites I've ever made, and even my PGP private key, which I deleted, which I use to encrypt e-mails pic.twitter.com/UpfUNTD6yR— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
24. This is my Google Fit, which shows all of the steps I've ever taken, any time I walked anywhere, and all the times I've recorded any meditation/yoga/workouts I've done (I deleted this information and revoked Google Fit's permissions) pic.twitter.com/mAYmk8zxwR— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
25. This is all the photos ever taken with my phone, broken down by year, and includes metadata of when and where I took the photos pic.twitter.com/hBuClVijZv— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
26. Every e-mail I've ever sent, that's been sent to me, including the ones I deleted or were categorised as spam pic.twitter.com/mbUOlu6KXN— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
27. And now my Google Activity, this has thousands of files, so I'll just do a short summary of what they have pic.twitter.com/jucdjpQAVY— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
Google even saves a log of every log a user has ever viewed or clicked on, every app they've every opened and every image they've every searched for - and every news article they've ever read.
28. Firstly every Google Ad I've ever viewed or clicked on, every app I've ever launched or used and when I did it, every website I've ever visited and what time I did it at, and every app I've ever installed or searched for pic.twitter.com/DcMdnbzuC6— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
29. Every image I've ever searched for and saved, every location I've ever searched for or clicked on, every news article I've ever searched for or read, and EVERY SINGLE google search I've made since 2009 pic.twitter.com/xPOK8h3qej— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
30. And then finally, every YouTube video I've ever searched for or viewed, since 2008 pic.twitter.com/0F1Lcwp2FS— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
Curran, who joked that he's "probably on an FBI watchlist" following his twitter thread, explained that the data he highlighted - while some of it might seem obscure - could have thousands of potentially compromising applications, including blackmailing a rival or spying on a spouse.
31. I'm probably on an FBI watch-list now, so if I die in the next few months IT WASN'T AN ACCIDENT, IT WAS A SET-UP— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
32. This information has millions of nefarious uses and violates multiple human rights, you're not a terrorist? Then how come you were googling ISIS? Work at Google and you're suspicious of your wife? Perfect, just look up her location and search history for the last ten years— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
33. Manage to gain access to someone's Google account? Perfect, you have a chronological diary of everything that person has done for the last ten years— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
The question now is: Will this transparency actually change user's behavior? Or will Facebook's hollow promises to change be enough to lull its legions of users back into a passive ignorance. As Curran points out, people would be outraged if they discovered the government was monitoring them to this extent. But when Google does it? People hardly bat an eye.
Pitchforks out for Zuck.
Honestly though, aside from a well deserved arresting of Zuck and dragging him through the streets for treason, you people using FB have only yourselves to blame if this privacy-attack thing of Facebook's is a surprise to you. It's like suing a cigarette company for the holes in your cheeks and throat.
I ain’t freaked out because I don’t use these voyeuristic platforms. Boycotts work, folks. Starve the beasts. It’s the only effective weapon we have at this time. Other weapons will come into our hands as our power increases.
In reply to Pitchforks out for Zuck. by CaptainMoonlight
Dude discovered the moon.
I would advocate NOT deleting anything from now on. Just put fake information on your accounts.
Just poison the well. Destroy their data quality.
https://www.ponzied.com
In reply to I ain’t freaked out because… by J S Bach
Aaaaaaaaaaaaannnnd porn. THEY WANT TO SEE OUR PORN!!!
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Isn’t selling advertising their business model?
Don’t they collect personal data so they can target market advertising?
Don’t they bury “opt-in consent” deep inside their user agreements that nobody reads?
Haven’t they published their methods which have been known for years?
Why is all this such a surprise?
Oh! I get it now.
All that was perfectly fine until Trump became POTUS.
It is the absolute right of the State to supervise the formation of public opinion.
- Joseph Goebbels
In reply to Aaaaaaaaaaaaannnnd porn… by Hippocratic Oaf
The professional gumshoe is on the verge of extinction with these tools.
No need to hire a tail for that 2 timing spouse....
Just download the vapor trail.
In reply to Aaaaaaaaaaaaannnnd porn… by Hippocratic Oaf
Time to learn from what Germany had to pay,
and get rid of the Joogle and the Facejook.
In reply to The professional gumshoe is… by Theta_Burn
What do Google & Facebook have in common besides their practices?
In reply to The professional gumshoe is… by Theta_Burn
They know I'm a Russian bot?
In reply to What do Google & Facebook… by Americano
"Want To Freak Yourself Out?" Here Is All The Personal Data That Facebook/Google Collect
My response: Two Points to Share
1. Place all of the SOCIAL MEDIA companies (Internet Fringe Operators like Google, FB, etc.) under control of FTC (It's happening now as evidenced by recent articles and the declining stock price!)
2. INTERNET BILL OF RIGHTS!!! **** VERY IMPORTANT ****
Both actions above will address concerns with both CITIZEN INFORMATION PRIVACY and CENSORSHIP. ** GEORGE "SHITHEAD" SOROS HATES THIS IDEA **
Both have to happen ASAP this year!
LET JUSTICE TAKE ITS DUE COURSE AS PRESCRIBED BY US LEGAL CODES.
Going forward, WE THE PEOPLE need to VOTE OUT OF OFFICE every single DEMOCRAT and RINO in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.
Choose wisely America for the days are filled with EVIL.
In reply to The professional gumshoe is… by Theta_Burn
Whoever controls the browser controls the money.
All this, because the original Surveillance Crime conducted at Criminal AT & T in room 641A was never prosecuted.
Instead, retroactive immunity was given to the Criminal Telecom’s.
As a result, the Criminal Tyrannical Lawless Political Police Surveillance State has grown to Gargantuan, Profitable proportions.
A business model based on Tyrannical Lawlessness.
In reply to "Want To Freak Yourself Out?… by GUS100CORRINA
I still don't understand how/why this is news. This whole outrage sound like me 7 years ago.
That ship has sailed.
Automated cars, bio-metric ID and the elimination of cash ain't going to make this any better either.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Don't like being tracked? Just tape your phone to the bottom of a bus ...
600 MB of data?
Impressive if it was all text.
Not so impressive if it was mostly pictures.
Less impressive if it is HD video.
Re Windows 10 privacy settings "You can turn them off".
You can click a button that tells you they are turned off.
If you can't read the code then you have no idea if it does any more than that.
Re Deleted emails: Twice I have had a computer re-download every email I have ever sent or received, including ones I deleted (very tedious days).
But Hillary Clinton and Lois Lerner can delete emails forever and it was their only copy so you after you finished reading it you had to email it back.
In reply to I still don't understand how… by Mercury
Almost no one cares anyway which is why FB is a BUY here.
When Amazon comes out with an anal probe edition of Alexa, it will be more popular than Iphone X
In reply to Don't like being tracked? … by PT
Its news because the left thinks it helped Trump get elected, so now its bad. When Obama used the same tactics to help him win in 2012 they applauded his genius use of new, innovative methods of reaching voters. This whole topic is just being pushed along by their Trump delusion syndrome, they dont give a rat's ass about privacy.
In reply to I still don't understand how… by Mercury
No-one cared about Stormy Daniels so they had to drag this up. When they find out no-one cares about this one then they'll move onto something else.
In reply to Its news because the left… by brushhog
Sure thats been going on since he started winning the primaries. He's a womanizer, a racist, a pervert, he's mentally ill, he's a russian spy, a justice obstructer, a porn screwer, a facebook surveiller.....on and on and on.
In reply to No-one cared about Stormy… by PT
Facebook helping Trump win; that is so delightful.
I bet the FaceBook office complex looks like the fire sprinklers went off; all those melted snowflakes puddling up the place.
In reply to Its news because the left… by brushhog
Right, no one admits to knowing anyone or having been themselves tricked by online media into not voting for Hillary but obviously there are millions of stupid peasants out there who were...
In reply to Its news because the left… by brushhog
Fucking Deplorables...Totally immune to the Hillary siren call and the blandishments of her twisted minions.
In reply to Right, no one admits to… by Mercury
Um, genius...I'm pretty sure you're posting that comment from a browser. Whose browser? Yeah, you're probably fucked.
In reply to I ain’t freaked out because… by J S Bach
You are fooling yourself. If you have ANY device that depend on the web, they track you and collect data.
FOX did a two phone experiment. Both stripped of applications, and one had the sim card removed and turned OFF. After trekking around DC all afternoon, they looked at what was on the phones...both phones. Both phones had GPS location data...BOTH. The one OFF actually had more data but less specific. The on turned on has info down to the foot and second of every movement.
Now who do you thing decided to have that one those phones including the ability to still do it when the phone WAS OFF and disabled? The damn capacitors still had enough charge to follow the phone !
In reply to I ain’t freaked out because… by J S Bach
What's so surprising about this is the level of surprise that everyone's claiming to have.
HELLO. Heard of the NSA?
In reply to Pitchforks out for Zuck. by CaptainMoonlight
Well, that, [FB, Twitter, Google, are all spying on you right]?... Which, I have zero doubt is all true & you can complain as much as you want...
But here's another TRUTH...
francis_sawyer has been kicked off of ZH 42+x, since 2012 (for telling the truth)... I stopped counting at some point
It's probably only because he never had anything nice to say about the AMISH.
In reply to What's so surprising about… by Killtruck
When we pitched In-Q-Tel a decade ago, they passed on our deal, explaining they were focusing on data base tools.....and now Palantir is the largest renter of space in Palo Alto, which they funded and which makes data mining tools. And my wife wondered why I told her to never use Faceplant, twitter, or the like.....and if she did to only post things she would not mind seeing on the front page of a news paper.
In reply to What's so surprising about… by Killtruck
I use duckduckgo now for searches.
Q wrote Boom Boom Boom
FB Twitter Google
In reply to Pitchforks out for Zuck. by CaptainMoonlight
What do you really know about DuckDuckGo?
Other than what they tell you...
If I was the NSA, I'd write, and make free, a search engine promising total secrecy for it's users.
In reply to I use duckduckgo now for… by JohnGaltUk
DuckDuckGo (DDG)
Founder: Gabriel Weinberg
W-E-I-N-B-E-R-G!
LOL! Did I just hear your collective heads pop!
PS> Before DDG, Weinberg tried to launch his own version of Facebook...called...wait for it...NAMES DATABASE!
PSS> "DuckDuckGo earns revenue by serving ads from the Yahoo–Bing search alliance network, and through affiliate relationships with Amazon and eBay"
So, you're telling me, the advertisers are paying to >>blindly<< post ads to DDG users? Teen girls seeing ads about "Just for Men" hair dye on ebay...lol!...suckers!
In reply to What do you really know… by FireBrander
Yeah, that's why I stopped using them. Use Startpage instead. Uses Google's resources without giving them ad revenue or your data.
In reply to DuckDuckGo… by FireBrander
Seems inevitable. Has for some time, tbh. Tinderbox waiting for a spark.
In reply to I use duckduckgo now for… by JohnGaltUk
And how any of this new? It was designed from the onset by the NSA, funded by the CIA, and launched and monetized by the chosen few....
In reply to Pitchforks out for Zuck. by CaptainMoonlight
Even Judas Priest predicted it almost 40 years ago.
Up here in space
I'm looking down on you
My lasers trace
Everything you do
You think you've private lives
Think nothing of the kind
There is no true escape
I'm watching all the time
I'm made of metal
My circuits gleam
I am perpetual
I keep the country clean
I'm elected electric spy
I'm protected electric eye
Always in focus
You can't feel my stare
I zoom into you
You don't know I'm there
I take a pride in probing all your secret moves
My tearless retina takes pictures that can prove
I'm made of metal
My circuits gleam
I am perpetual
I keep the country clean
Electric eye,…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMVV_HsHcX0
In reply to And how any of this new? It… by Pol Pot
Google is the monster here.
My wife uses their school supplied software for work. Naturally.
Microsoft and Google are the antichrist (BTW, there is a school of thought that the antichrist is actually a group of people).
In reply to Pitchforks out for Zuck. by CaptainMoonlight
Totally surprised! NOT
They know since the 80s
Gee. Duh.
Quitting Google altogether is almost impossible for most people I feel like....and that is the problem.
To start weening yourself off, check out Brave browser... it's excellent, and works on all your devices.
In reply to Quitting Google altogether… by mstyle
My college requires gmail. And Windows.
In reply to Quitting Google altogether… by mstyle
You got a piss poor college.....Liberal Arts?
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!
In reply to My college requires gmail… by Rik Haines
it's optimistic to see a college student on zh...good on you!!
In reply to You got a piss poor college… by ZENDOG
Well then google knows my favorite youtube video...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bKG0p6Tv9Q
Put down the pie, unplug PC, go get some exercise and say real loud, 'Fuck it'!
Are you a "Sterling Man", I have Said "F' it" while holding my nuts? Ahh, the Weekend. If you don't know what I am talking about just ignore me.
In reply to Put down the pie, unplug PC,… by VAL THOR
A moron, who enters any information.
Mossad wants to know who they need to eliminate when it comes time to throw the Tribe out of another country.
Just for shits and grins, last year NuttyYahoo was going to visit the USA.
So in Google Search I typed ''We are going to assassinate Netanyahu next week in New York''
I would refresh and hit that search for about 300 times.
Shortly afterwards Netanyahu changed his travel plans.
Coincidence?? LOL
Good time to start a new political party - "THE PITCHFORK PARTY!"
Caveat emptor suckers.
It is all in the end user license agreements for every device and app you never bothered to (or if you are a recent public school graduate can't ) read.
The key is to inundate them with bullshit.
Make all fake names on FB if you MUST use it. then tell ONLY your real friends what your fake name is and have them make fake names also.
My computer never works harder than when on ZH and b4 some resident zeroh'er tech flunkie tells me to install blah blah blah I want to ask WHY do I need that unless these kooks are one and the same?
Burnt Toast