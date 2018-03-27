"Want To Freak Yourself Out?" Here Is All The Personal Data That Facebook/Google Collect

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:10

The Cambridge Analytica scandal was never really about Cambridge Analytica.

As we've pointed out, neither Facebook nor Cambridge Analytica have been accused of doing anything explicitly illegal (though one could be forgiven for believing they had, based on the number of lawsuits and official investigations that have been announced).

Instead, the backlash to these revelations - which has been justifiably focused on Facebook - is so severe because the public has been forced to confront for the first time something that many had previously written off as an immutable certainty: That Facebook, Google and the rest of the tech behemoths store reams of personal data, essentially logging everything we do.

In response to demands for more transparency surrounding user data, Facebook and Google are offering users the option to view all of the metadata that Google and Facebook collect.

And as Twitter user Dylan Curran pointed out in a comprehensive twitter thread examining his own data cache, the extent and bulk of the data collected and sorted by both companies is staggering.

Google, Curran said, collected 5.5 gigabytes of data on him - equivalent to some 3 million Microsoft Word documents. Facebook, meanwhile, collected only 600 megabytes - equivalent to roughly 400,000 documents.

Another shocking revelation made by Curran: Even after deleting data like search history and revoking permissions for Google and Facebook applications, Curran still found a comprehensive log of his documents and other files stored on Google drive, his search history, chat logs and other sensitive data about his movements that he had expressly deleted.

What's worse, everything shown is the data cache of one individual. Just imagine how much data these companies hold in total.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Google even saves a log of every log a user has ever viewed or clicked on, every app they've every opened and every image they've every searched for - and every news article they've ever read.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Curran, who joked that he's "probably on an FBI watchlist" following his twitter thread, explained that the data he highlighted - while some of it might seem obscure - could have thousands of potentially compromising applications, including blackmailing a rival or spying on a spouse.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The question now is: Will this transparency actually change user's behavior? Or will Facebook's hollow promises to change be enough to lull its legions of users back into a passive ignorance. As Curran points out, people would be outraged if they discovered the government was monitoring them to this extent. But when Google does it? People hardly bat an eye.

CaptainMoonlight Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:11 Permalink

Pitchforks out for Zuck.

 

Honestly though, aside from a well deserved arresting of Zuck and dragging him through the streets for treason, you people using FB have only yourselves to blame if this privacy-attack thing of Facebook's is a surprise to you. It's like suing a cigarette company for the holes in your cheeks and throat. 

macholatte Hippocratic Oaf Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:29 Permalink

 

Isn’t selling advertising their business model?
Don’t they collect personal data so they can target market advertising?
Don’t they bury “opt-in consent” deep inside their user agreements that nobody reads?
Haven’t they published their methods which have been known for years?
Why is all this such a surprise?

Oh! I get it now.
All that was perfectly fine until Trump became POTUS.

It is the absolute right of the State to supervise the formation of public opinion.
- Joseph Goebbels

 

GUS100CORRINA Theta_Burn Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:42 Permalink

"Want To Freak Yourself Out?" Here Is All The Personal Data That Facebook/Google Collect

My response: Two Points to Share

1. Place all of the SOCIAL MEDIA companies (Internet Fringe Operators like Google, FB, etc.) under control of FTC (It's happening now as evidenced by recent articles and the declining stock price!)

2. INTERNET BILL OF RIGHTS!!! **** VERY IMPORTANT ****

Both actions above will address concerns with both CITIZEN INFORMATION PRIVACY and CENSORSHIP. ** GEORGE "SHITHEAD" SOROS HATES THIS IDEA **

Both have to happen ASAP this year!

LET JUSTICE TAKE ITS DUE COURSE AS PRESCRIBED BY US LEGAL CODES.

Going forward, WE THE PEOPLE need to VOTE OUT OF OFFICE every single DEMOCRAT and RINO in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.

Choose wisely America for the days are filled with EVIL.

Chupacabra-322 GUS100CORRINA Tue, 03/27/2018 - 14:04 Permalink

Whoever controls the browser controls the money.

 

All this, because the original Surveillance Crime conducted at Criminal AT & T in room 641A was never prosecuted.  

 

Instead, retroactive immunity was given to the Criminal Telecom’s.

 

As a result, the Criminal Tyrannical Lawless Political Police Surveillance State has grown to Gargantuan, Profitable proportions.

 

A business model based on Tyrannical Lawlessness.

Mercury Adolph.H. Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

I still don't understand how/why this is news.  This whole outrage sound like me 7 years ago. 

That ship has sailed.

Automated cars, bio-metric ID and the elimination of cash ain't going to make this any better either.

PT Mercury Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:35 Permalink

Don't like being tracked?  Just tape your phone to the bottom of a bus ...

600 MB of data?
Impressive if it was all text.
Not so impressive if it was mostly pictures.
Less impressive if it is HD video.

Re Windows 10 privacy settings "You can turn them off".
You can click a button that tells you they are turned off.
If you can't read the code then you have no idea if it does any more than that.

Re Deleted emails:  Twice I have had a computer re-download every email I have ever sent or received, including ones I deleted (very tedious days). 
But Hillary Clinton and Lois Lerner can delete emails forever and it was their only copy so you after you finished reading it you had to email it back.

brushhog Mercury Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:37 Permalink

Its news because the left thinks it helped Trump get elected, so now its bad. When Obama used the same tactics to help him win in 2012 they applauded his genius use of new, innovative methods of reaching voters. This whole topic is just being pushed along by their Trump delusion syndrome, they dont give a rat's ass about privacy.

blindfaith J S Bach Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:43 Permalink

 

 

You are fooling yourself.  If you have ANY device that depend on the web, they track you and collect data.

 

FOX did a two phone experiment.  Both stripped of applications, and one had the sim card removed and turned OFF.  After trekking around DC all afternoon, they looked at what was on the phones...both phones.  Both phones had GPS location data...BOTH.  The one OFF actually had more data but less specific.  The on turned on has info down to the foot and second of every movement.

 

Now who do you thing decided to have that one those phones including the ability to still do it when the phone WAS OFF and disabled?  The damn capacitors still had enough charge to follow the phone !

DillyDilly Killtruck Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:27 Permalink

Well, that, [FB, Twitter, Google, are all spying on you right]?... Which, I have zero doubt is all true & you can complain as much as you want...

 

But here's another TRUTH...

 

francis_sawyer has been kicked off of ZH 42+x, since 2012 (for telling the truth)... I stopped counting at some point

 

It's probably only because he never had anything nice to say about the AMISH.

rosiescenario Killtruck Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:35 Permalink

When we pitched In-Q-Tel a decade ago, they passed on our deal, explaining they were focusing on data base tools.....and now Palantir is the largest renter of space in Palo Alto, which they funded and which makes data mining tools. And my wife wondered why I told her to never use Faceplant, twitter, or the like.....and if she did to only post things she would not mind seeing on the front page of a news paper.

FireBrander FireBrander Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

DuckDuckGo (DDG)

Founder: Gabriel Weinberg

W-E-I-N-B-E-R-G!

LOL! Did I just hear your collective heads pop!

PS> Before DDG, Weinberg tried to launch his own version of Facebook...called...wait for it...NAMES DATABASE!

PSS> "DuckDuckGo earns revenue by serving ads from the Yahoo–Bing search alliance network, and through affiliate relationships with Amazon and eBay"

So, you're telling me, the advertisers are paying to >>blindly<< post ads to DDG users? Teen girls seeing ads about "Just for Men" hair dye on ebay...lol!...suckers!

eclectic syncretist Pol Pot Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:33 Permalink

Even Judas Priest predicted it almost 40 years ago.

Up here in space
I'm looking down on you
My lasers trace
Everything you do

You think you've private lives
Think nothing of the kind
There is no true escape
I'm watching all the time

I'm made of metal
My circuits gleam
I am perpetual
I keep the country clean

I'm elected electric spy
I'm protected electric eye

Always in focus
You can't feel my stare
I zoom into you
You don't know I'm there

I take a pride in probing all your secret moves
My tearless retina takes pictures that can prove

I'm made of metal
My circuits gleam
I am perpetual
I keep the country clean

Electric eye,…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMVV_HsHcX0

ExPat2018 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:21 Permalink

Just for shits and grins,  last year NuttyYahoo was going to visit the USA.

So in Google Search I typed ''We are going to assassinate Netanyahu next week in New York''  

I would refresh and hit that search for about 300 times.

Shortly afterwards Netanyahu changed his travel plans.

Coincidence??   LOL

pparalegal Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:22 Permalink

Caveat emptor suckers.

It is all in the end user license agreements for every device and app you never bothered to (or if you are a recent public school graduate can't ) read.

ExPat2018 Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

The key is to inundate them with bullshit.

Make all fake names on FB if you MUST use it.  then tell ONLY your real friends what your fake name is and have them make fake names also.

 

Elvis Burnt To… Tue, 03/27/2018 - 13:25 Permalink

My computer never works harder than when on ZH and b4 some resident zeroh'er tech flunkie tells me to install blah blah blah I want to ask WHY do I need that unless these kooks are one and the same?

Burnt Toast