"We Find The Morons For You" - Facebook's Microtargeting Ad Pitch Exposed

Under the direction of CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook built tools to help the world's largest brands target ads to consumers with data-enhanced precision.
Then the company stood idly by as scammers hijacked those tools and used them to sell sham products and services to gullible consumers.
Shortly before news broke this morning that Zuckerberg would testify before at least two Congressional committees - while shunning lawmakers in the UK, Bloomberg published a detailed feature about the world of scammers, charlatans and hucksters who use Facebook's marketing tools to sucker unsuspecting Facebook users into buying their shoddy wares.
Thanks to the social network's influence, a lucrative cottage industry has been created to help connect sellers of sham goods - everything from "miracle" diet pills to "male enhancers" - to buyers. In addition to the manufacturers, there now exists a layer of so-called affiliate marketers: Middlemen who by online ad space in bulk then offer to create and place advertisements for companies in exchange for sales commissions.
To be sure, these mercenary marketers work for legitimate companies, too - eBay and Amazon are two notable companies that hire affiliate marketers. But by far the largest profit margins can be obtained by working with sellers of dietary supplements and other extremely high-margin goods.
The top affiliates—virtually all of them young men—assemble a few times a year to learn the latest schemes and trade tips about gaming the rules set by social networks and search platforms. They think of themselves as kin to the surfers-slash-bank-robbers of the 1991 movie Point Break, just more materialistic, jetting from nightclub to Lamborghini race while staying a step ahead of the authorities. One San Diego crew took in $179 million before getting busted last year by the Federal Trade Commission for violating three laws governing online conduct.
Bloomberg's story begins with a trip to the aptly named "Stack That Money" conference, described as the "Davos for digital hucksters" - a conference in Berlin for affiliate marketers hosted by a popular web forum. But as Bloomberg points out, visitors could be forgiven for thinking Facebook organized the conference.
The Berlin conference was hosted by an online forum called Stack That Money, but a newcomer could be forgiven for wondering if it was somehow sponsored by Facebook Inc. Saleswomen from the company held court onstage, introducing speakers and moderating panel discussions. After the show, Facebook representatives flew to Ibiza on a plane rented by Stack That Money to party with some of the top affiliates.
It was hard to believe that Facebook would cozy up to disreputable advertisers in mid-2017 as it was under intense scrutiny from lawmakers and the media over revelations that Russian trolls had used the platform to influence the 2016 presidential election. Officially, the Berlin conference was for aboveboard marketing, but the attendees I spoke to dropped that pretense after the mildest questioning. Some even walked around wearing hats that said “farmin’,” promoting a service that sells fake Facebook accounts.
But while the conference was ostensibly organized on behalf of legitimate marketers, attendees dropped their cover at the slightest provocation, speaking freely about the tools and strategies they use to evade protections on platforms like Facebook that filter out spammers and scammers.
Facebook, they explained, had revolutionized the world of digital scamming. The key to the whole puzzle is an indispensable software program called Voluum which allows the affiliate marketers to manage their "campaigns."
The program was invented by a man named Robert Gryn. With an estimated net worth of $180 million, he's one of the richest men in Poland.
Granted anonymity, affiliates were happy to detail their tricks. They told me that Facebook had revolutionized scamming. The company built tools with its trove of user data that made it the go-to platform for big brands. Affiliates hijacked them. Facebook’s targeting algorithm is so powerful, they said, they don’t need to identify suckers themselves—Facebook does it automatically. And they boasted that Russia’s dezinformatsiya agents were using tactics their community had pioneered.
When I asked who was at the heart of this game, someone who could explain how the pieces fit together, the affiliates kept nominating the same person. He was a Pole who’d started out as an affiliate himself, they said, before creating a software program called Voluum—an indispensable tool they all use to track their campaigns, defeat the ad networks’ token defenses, and make their fortunes. His name was Robert Gryn.
Gryn strutted into Station Berlin like a celebrity, wearing a trim gray suit, a shiny gold watch, and gold-rimmed mirrored sunglasses. He was trailed by a personal videographer, and men he didn’t recognize ran up to him for bro hugs.
Only a few years ago, Gryn was just another user posting on Stack That Money. Now, at 31, he’s one of the wealthiest men in Poland, with a net worth estimated by Forbes at $180 million. On Instagram, he posts pictures of himself flying on private jets, spearfishing, flexing his abs, and thinking deep thoughts. Last year he posed for the cover of Puls Biznesu, a Polish financial newspaper, with his face, neck, and ears painted gold. Gryn’s prominent cheekbones, toned biceps and forearms, perfectly gelled pompadour, and practiced smile lend him a resemblance to his favorite movie character: Patrick Bateman, the murderous investment banker played by Christian Bale in American Psycho.
During their conversation, Gryn explained how the industry works.
The basic process isn’t complicated. For example: A maker of bogus diet pills wants to sell them for $100 a month and doesn’t care how it’s done. The pill vendor approaches a broker, called an affiliate network, and offers to pay a $60 commission per sign-up. The network spreads the word to affiliates, who design ads and pay to place them on Facebook and other places in hopes of earning the commissions. The affiliate takes a risk, paying to run ads without knowing if they’ll work, but if even a small percentage of the people who see them become buyers, the profits can be huge.
And he also explained how Facebook has made the grunt work of affiliate marketing much, much easier. Furthermore, the company has only recently taken serious steps toward combating these advertisers.
Ben Dowling, one of only three such employees when he was hired in 2012, says Facebook was focused on checking whether ads followed policies about things such as the percentage of text and images, and not on catching people with bad intentions.
Affiliates once had to guess what kind of person might fall for their unsophisticated cons, targeting ads by age, geography, or interests. Now Facebook does that work for them. The social network tracks who clicks on the ad and who buys the pills, then starts targeting others whom its algorithm thinks are likely to buy. Affiliates describe watching their ad campaigns lose money for a few days as Facebook gathers data through trial and error, then seeing the sales take off exponentially. "They go out and find the morons for me," I was told by an affiliate who sells deceptively priced skin-care creams with fake endorsements from Chelsea Clinton.
Most of the efforts undertaken by Facebook to guard against the practice could be easily circumvented using Gryn's software. And yet, Gryn appears to have a cordial relationship with Facebook - even visiting the company's London offices to meet with top executives.
The company hired a few dozen reviewers in Austin and Hyderabad, India, to look over ads that users or algorithms had flagged as questionable and ban accounts that broke the rules. But affiliates evaded them using a subterfuge they call "cloaking." It was easy, especially if you were running Voluum.
Gryn’s software allows affiliates to tailor the content they deliver according to a number of factors, including the location or IP address associated with a user. The feature is useful for ad targeting—for example, showing Spanish speakers a message in their native language. But it’s also a simple matter to identify the addresses of Facebook’s ad reviewers and program campaigns to show them, and only them, harmless content.
Those who were caught and banned found that this was only a minor setback—they just opened new Facebook accounts under different names. Some affiliates would buy clean profiles from “farmers,” spending as much as $1,000 per. Others would rent accounts from strangers or cut deals with underhanded advertising agencies to find other solutions.
Even after banning the accounts of unscrupulous marketers, Facebook salespeople would still come to industry meetups.
Affiliates say Facebook has sent mixed signals over the years. Their accounts would get banned, but company salespeople would also come to their meetups and parties and encourage them to buy more ads. Two former Facebook employees who worked in the Toronto sales office said it was common knowledge there that some of their best clients were affiliates who used deception. Still, the sources said, salespeople were instructed to push them to spend more, and the rep who handled the dirtiest accounts had a quota of tens of millions of dollars per quarter. (He left Facebook last year.)
Considering the speed with which Bloomberg published this rather lengthy feature, we imagine it won't be the last story about the company's shady business practices we see before the furor dies down. The initial stories about Cambridge Analytica opened Pandora's Box. Now, it's open season on Facebook: And America's media companies - who have long suffered at the hands of the revenue-siphoning social media behemoth - have been waiting for an opportunity to exact their revenge.
I want this voyeuristic house of cards to collapse. Now.
Is this much different than the buying cheap knock-off Chinese crap sold on Amazon?
What has Zuckerberg done to fall out of the Ruling Class' good graces?
In reply to I want this voyeuristic… by Bigly
you want to make some money? short FB.
In reply to Is this much different than… by Chuck Norris
What cheap knock off?
I have loads of high quality Chinese stuff.
They all work like a charm , drones, dash cams etc etc etc,
They must send all the crap to the USA .
Fuck Amazon
I use AliExpress
In reply to Is this much different than… by Chuck Norris
Hey Bozo,. your shithole country doesn't make anything anymore
Chinese make good stuff
You are a goddam idiot like your name ., very apropo
In reply to Is this much different than… by Chuck Norris
Please click on my affliate link to buy my shoddy crap!
crapola.zuckerberg.billionairebitchez.com
In reply to Hey Bozo,. your shithole… by ExPat2018
Apparently, his data was used to help Trump get elected...
In reply to Is this much different than… by Chuck Norris
Poor Zuckerberg is going to lose all his wealth and half breed Chino-Jew kid is gonna be poor
In reply to Is this much different than… by Chuck Norris
The good news s that it only works if you're gullible enough
So...99% of Americans?
In reply to It only works if you're… by saldulilem
No matter how much government you put in place to save them from themselves... Stupidity is always going to hurt.
In reply to It only works if you're… by saldulilem
I uninstalled Facebook a week ago from my phome. Now 75% of my Youtube ads are from Facebook.
nothing will change because they already got all information
In reply to I uninstalled Facebook a… by davatankool
what youtube ads?
Don't you have an adblocker?
In reply to I uninstalled Facebook a… by davatankool
i bought diet pills and mutant enhancers. i gained weight and the little mutant got even smaller. if it weren't for bad luck...
In reply to I uninstalled Facebook a… by davatankool
I bought mutant enhancers online and they didn't work as advertised.
I wrote him an e-mail sayin' I'm gonna contact the authorities if I don't get a refund in full. [/Uncle Rico, Napoleon Dynamite ]
Tis is going to be bigger than Watergate.
Zuckergate? Cambridge Analityca gate?
You may not like this ,but those are the facts:
"News broke on March 17th that political data firm Cambridge Analytica gained access to the private profile information of more than 50 million Facebook users with the goal of understanding and influencing voter behavior in the 2016 Presidential election.
Cambridge Analytica was founded by Robert Mercer and Steve Bannon, who became then-candidate Trump’s campaign manager. After being hired by Trump’s 2016 election campaign, the firm obtained private Facebook user data to identify the personalities of American voters and “injected content” (both true and false) to influence their voting behavior in favor of Donald Trump."
And this was done with MO666AD 's help. 5 Mil $ payed for this by the Donald. These are facts.
http://tapnewswire.com/2018/03/the-cambridge-analytica-scandal-could-pr…
"Recent months have seen the full scandal of Michael Flynn’s improper behaviour during the interim period between the US election and Donald Trump’s inauguration, fully exposed as “Israelgate”. At that time, Flynn, acting on the orders of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, held conversations with foreign ambassadors, including the then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak. During his conversation with Kislyak in December of 2016, Flynn lobbied for “Israel” by effectively begging Russia to delay a vote at the UN which ultimately saw Barack Obama’s outgoing administration vote for a pro-Palestinian position.
It is an established fact that the Trump campaign hired Cambridge Analytica to manipulate (aka brainwash) US voters through a calculated web based campaign that relied heavily on the stolen personal data of 50 million Facebook users. It has also been established, through the hidden camera admission of Cambridge Analytica’s CEO that the firm uses “Israeli intelligence” as part of its data gathering and data manipulating campaign. "
https://www.sott.net/article/380999-Cambridge-Analytica-scandal-may-pro…
https://www.rt.com/uk/
http://www.eurasiafuture.com/2018/03/22/cambridge-analytica-parent-comp…
This is why you ,deplorable,find so much difference between the Donald 's campaign and the president Donald's acts.
you have 2 options - not to use any social software or mass spam in them.
The FANG's are this generations Cisco, SUN, MSFT. They are subject to hucksterism. Same shit, different day.
dont forget yahoo
In reply to The FANG's are this… by asteroids
does not say much for this generation...
In reply to The FANG's are this… by asteroids
I fail to see how all of this isn't just market economics in action.
if they're paying $1000 per bogus account i might like some of that action. i'm really good at making up stuff.
In reply to I fail to see how all of… by cougar_w
You're quite right. Market economics IS fraud, spam, coercion and deceit. It always has been. Profit has never been about value added. It's about arbitrage and rents extracted.
In reply to I fail to see how all of… by cougar_w
Don't tell Zuckerburg but I didn't put my actual birthday on my profile. Just my way of stickin' it to the man!!!!
Well I never
In reply to Don't tell Zuckerburg but I… by artvandalai
anyone who uses their real name and details is the MORON
In reply to Don't tell Zuckerburg but I… by artvandalai
Doesn’t matter...ip location and a zillow search tells all.
Don’t forget about these idiots..
https://medium.com/romania-corruption-watch/black-cube-how-did-an-israeli-intelligence-agency-land-contracts-worth-1-5-million-in-romania-f1383c9257b1
In reply to anyone who uses their real… by ExPat2018
We found the MORONS
The people who use Facebook
Moron, Idiot, "Shit-for-Brains":
1. Person who puts any real information about themselves on social media sites
2. Person who pays attention and responds to ads on social media sites
This is the scale of feeble mindedness, in descending order : MORON IMBECILE IDIOT. So, Facebook may have paid a slight compliment to many of its users.
Well they're not wrong. If you believe in diet pills you are a moron.
I've known Zuckerberg since he was a woman he was a douche then and still is
Clintons can't save you now, Mark. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAX2H0hpOc4