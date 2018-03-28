Russia Warns West Risks "Hot War" After Mass Expulsion Of Diplomats

After a legion of western nations announced this week that they would expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with the UK, one Russian ambassador warned during an impromptu unscripted speech that, by hastily blaming Moscow for the poisoning of a former Russian spy at a shopping center in Salisbury, the West was risking a return to the Cold War. A second Russian ambassador took the warning a step further, and claimed the West has inadvertently risked a "hot war" with Russia.
So far, 23 countries have expelled over 130 Russian diplomats since the UK pointed the finger at Russia, accusing it of organizing an assassination plot that involved poisoning former Russian spy Sergei Skripal with a Soviet-era nerve agent called Novichok.
The UK demanded that Russia explain how the nerve agent came to be used in the attack, if it wasn't ordered by senior officials in the Russian government, per Newsweek.
Grigory Logvinov
Russia responded by demanding a sample of the chemical used, and offered to assist the UK in its investigation, but has been rebuffed. Meanwhile, the UK media reports say Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal may never fully recover from the attack.
Amid the escalating noise, Russia's ambassador to Australia said on Wednesday that the world will enter into a "Cold War situation" should the West continue its "biased" attacks on Russia, according to Reuters.
"The West must understand that the anti-Russian campaign has no future," Russian Ambassador Grigory Logvinov told reporters in Canberra.
"If it continues, we will be deeply in a Cold War situation."
Australia said Tuesday it would expel two Russian diplomats, inspiring Logvinov to make his address warning of the dangers of deteriorating relations between Russia and its partners. So far, countries have at least stopped short of adding to the sanctions against Russia that were imposed following the annexation of Crimea.
He added that Russia has yet to decide on its response, hinting that the country could be planning retaliation beyond the proportional expulsions of diplomats.
"I said we have no evidence. The British stubbornly denied giving any evidence. They have denied following the provisions and protocol of the Convention on Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," he said.
Lyudmila Vorobieva, Russia's ambassador to Indonesia, said the situation was "absolutely absurd." Except that, rather than a "Cold War", Vorobieva said the confrontation could lead to an "ice war" - apparently referring to a full-scale military conflict between Russia and the West.
"What is worse than an ice war. It's a hot war."
She added that a conflict of that magnitude would be "fatal for our planet" given the stockpiles of nuclear weapons held by both sides. “Do we want that? Well, I can tell you from Russia’s side definitely we don’t want that because if we take into account the number of nuclear weapons accumulated by the country - this kind of development would be fatal for our planet.”
Assange has lost his internet again! https://twitter.com/ComunicacionEc
Rumors are that someone inside one of the UK intel agencies had given him info about Skripal... looks like the Anglo-Zionists are determined to start a hot war and don't want Julian to spoil their plan.
One year ago tomorrow, the UK invoked Article 50. It’s due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.
Theresa May has wasted the whole year doing nothing but sucking Jean-Claude Juncker’s limp biscuit.
The Skripals’ Poisoning Saga will continue for a few more months. Then, another “scandal” will get concocted (most likely during the Soccer World Cup in Russia) to keep the Brits scared shitless and distracted from the embarrassingly pitiful EU-UK negotiations.
I was gonna suggest to the Brits to “Kick that bitch out! Now!”, but who’d they replace her with - Boris “The Dumb Blonde” Johnson?
Well… there is always BritBob… ;-)
Looney
In reply to Assange has lost his… by EuroPox
Putin Blames "Ukrainians Or Jews" For Election Meddling: "Maybe The US Paid Them" | Zero Hedge - Sat 03/10/2018
In reply to … by Looney
Putin is not going to start a hot war. His economy and military are only capable of defence and inflicting huge damage on the invaders. So it is up the Anglozionist West to start it.
In reply to Putin Blames "Ukrainians Or… by D.T.Barnum
The best defense. Is a great offense.
In reply to Putin is not going to start… by Belrev
The west has an extensive history of policy decisions that have no future.
One look at that map of anti-Russian countries shows that it is the Anglo-American axis that is further isolating ITSELF.
In reply to The best defense. Is a great… by Seasmoke
Putin's russia has no future
In reply to The west has an extensive… by manofthenorth
'Murica has no place to go but DOWN.
The Russians see through it and have pretty much had enough. From Sergey Mikheyev, a guest on the program Vecher (night) addressing another guest, who is American:
It's just a small excerpt of an 8-minute video which is well worth watching.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkXeKCwFr1Q (English subtitles)
In reply to 'Murica has no place to go… by Mr Hankey
Russia must NEVER allow the Jew Ess or the Jew Kay to get a political or cultural toehold in their country or the same thing will happen to them.
In reply to The Russians see through it… by Shemp 4 Victory
That is hilarious given the fact that Russia lies about practically everything. Actually, every government in the world is lying through their teeth because the end of an era of wanton wealth/resource extraction by the few is about to end.
In reply to The Russians see through it… by Shemp 4 Victory
Ah, more brilliance from a frightened American. Your red, white, and blue knickers must require frequent changing.
In reply to Dear FBI,… by Simplifiedfrisbee
Yes sounds like a cry for help from the whiny little bitch.
In reply to Ah, more brilliance from a… by Shemp 4 Victory
In reply to Putin's russia has no future by Bulgars
Nuland's Ukraine has no future, khokhol.
In reply to Putin's russia has no future by Bulgars
Do you know how your name came about?
It all started with people calling your tribe Vulgars because your ancestors were marrying with members of the Turko-Mongolic nomadic tribes that settled in Europe at that time. Draw your own moral of the story...
In reply to Putin's russia has no future by Bulgars
haha 20 something ass-vassals, lackeys and occupied territories. forces of evil.
or in other words 180 countries laughed and sided with russia. forces of good.
and good always prevails over evil. sometimes it just takes a lot of time.
In reply to The west has an extensive… by manofthenorth
US, Russian fighter jets engaged in perilous dog fights in Cyprus’ FIR
http://mobile.tovima.gr/article.aspx?id=955719
In reply to The best defense. Is a great… by Seasmoke
Putin only has to wait in order to beat the West.
The West doesn't like that, it seems. The fools in DC will push until they lose an entire carrier group, then they'll do something monumentally stupid and everything will light up. It won't be DC's fault though, cuz carrier group, flags, eagles, liburdy, and a lot of other meaningless derpitudes. We'll lose. Again.
I'm glad I live in an area where no targets are upwind. It might get cold, but I have that covered too. Potassium iodide is a good thing to keep around.
In reply to http://mobile.tovima.gr… by Lumberjack
We have gotten to the point where actions speak louder than words so a carrier group will likely be sunk.
Latest STRATOR map shows nearly all have retreated to safer waters.Could just be the USN taking pity on
merchantmen though.
At least Blankone might stop whining in the milliseconds before he vaporizes.
In reply to Putin only has to wait in… by ThanksChump
Herpitudes & " derpitudes"
+1 .Thatz gonna be a meme.
In reply to Putin only has to wait in… by ThanksChump
So you think Russia will rise? LOL. Putin is currently sucking China's dick, because we all know the next superpower, and it aint Russia. Ever.
In reply to Putin only has to wait in… by ThanksChump
Linebacker coaches used to tell us it was quite the opposite...
In reply to The best defense. Is a great… by Seasmoke
And how has that worked for the US in the last 30 years?
In reply to The best defense. Is a great… by Seasmoke
Fucking Idiots in Washington are going to get us all killed......
But I'm sure the FBI Traitors will protect us! No?
In reply to And how has that worked for… by Savvy
Well Putin must be trying to start a hot war by threatening the US this way. The US has the right to expel whoever they want from their country for any reason they choose. When you come here as a foreigner, you exist here as a guest and at the whim of the US. When you are asked to leave, you leave like a civil human being. You dont threaten your hosts with violence.
In reply to Putin is not going to start… by Belrev
Tough shit. Tell that to your Mexican invaders.
In reply to Well Putin must be trying to… by brushhog
Tell us again who is ring-fencing whom with offensive weaponry...?
In reply to Well Putin must be trying to… by brushhog
If this were true, there would be no need for these various countries to offer any reason to eject diplomats.
When they do and the "reason" is obviously without support of any factual evidence, then it's simply insulting and -- therefore -- dangerous. Particularly when the insult is levied against a nation with the second-largest stockpile of nukes on the planet.
Remember this rule: every war begins with a lie.
In reply to Well Putin must be trying to… by brushhog
This is the dumbest comment I read here. Do you even have a slightest idea what’s behind all that? No need to answer.
In reply to Well Putin must be trying to… by brushhog
Yah, the people of Russia would be better served if Moscow would focus on producing something that the rest of the world wants/needs. There's no (economic, intellectual) reason why the Russians could produce quality products like the Germans do...other than their obsession with war toys and supporting the Oligarch class.
Start with a national AA campaign...focus, it's not always about everyone else. Is fighting for the worlds share of oil channels the ONLY plan you have!!! That's a very third worldish mindset.
ps. no offense intended to makers of the Kamaz and Ural trucks. Wish I could buy one in the US.
In reply to Putin is not going to start… by Belrev
Russia's main business since its foundation a 1000 years ago has been self-defense from all kinds of invasions. This leads to centralized power and economy heavily tilted towards military and defence industries. Russians are also very disorganized and lazy unlike Germans. So they only mobilize in time of external threat. Otherwise it is a sleepy kingdom living by the principle of minimal sufficent results.
In reply to Yah, the people of Russia… by Antifaschistische
Excellent summary of Russian character---you must be of Russian ancestry, married to a Russian or spent lots of time in Russia. Another trait is that the Russians dislike each other and detest anyone who rises above the average. No doubt why Oligarch stash wealth elsewhere. According to author Bill Browder, Putin is worth over $200 Billion from bribes and extortion from privatization of industry ( no evidence). However , if true it would bring down Putin quickly because of the Russian character. Narod, Mother Russia and Nationalism is the core of his popularity. On the other hand, if CIA had any evidence , they would have used it by now---- unless everybody is corrupt.
In reply to Russia's main business since… by Belrev
Russia's main business has been military BS, just like the US. The countries that will win in the end, will be those that have a stranglehold over their military expenses and power, since it is extremely wasteful for virtually no purpose these days other than to further enrich the oligarchy. Russia and the US are equally horrible in that respect.
Civil wars are what the future holds, not a war between Russia and US.
In reply to Russia's main business since… by Belrev
“why the Russians could produce quality products like the Germans” oh boy… better start doing so in the US first....cars.
In reply to Yah, the people of Russia… by Antifaschistische
I once owned a Lada Niva (http://www.mad4wheels.com/models/1977_Lada_Niva_2121/detail_image.asp?i…), and it was an outstandingly awful machine - like driving a 4x4 washing machine. Having said that, it went off road just as well as on road - i.e. appallingly uncomfortably, but it did it.
Russian technology seems to have retained a certain tractorishness
In reply to Yah, the people of Russia… by Antifaschistische
Fixed it for you, pindossky poltroon.
In reply to Yah, the people of Russia… by Antifaschistische
Hopefully, the Russian people understand that most of the animosity towards them from the land of the free comes from Washington, D.C.
Most of the rest of the country holds D.C. in utter contempt and is widely seen as the nerve center of fraudulent, depraved, war-mongering scum.
In reply to Putin is not going to start… by Belrev
Hey it would keep him from posting here! That is a good idea.
In reply to … by Looney
Nigel Farage should be PM. He is an ass kicker.
In reply to … by Looney
"We will always have Paris."
Alas, we will always have BritBob, the IQ knob.
In reply to … by Looney
I failed to give my wife full climax in bed last night. I fully blame Putin.
In reply to Assange has lost his… by EuroPox
You're married....how are you having sex.
In reply to Putin Blames "Ukrainians Or… by D.T.Barnum
Q: Do you have any naked pictures of your wife?
A: I have some for sale.
In reply to Putin Blames "Ukrainians Or… by D.T.Barnum
Theresa May always has the same facial expression, as if she was sprayed in the face by a skunk.
Looney
Have you seen the skunk's face? Poor skunk!
In reply to … by Looney
Skunks may stink, but they look better than Theresa May -- that sterile, shriveled up prune-on-legs.
In reply to Have you seen the skunk's… by EuroPox
Ecuador Government Strips Assange of Internet Access, Outside Communications
Kim Dotcom and other Assange supporters have called on people to gather outside the country's embassy in London, to force authorities to restore the internet connection for the WikiLeaks founder.
The government of Ecuador said on Wednesday that it had switched off outside communications for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently staying at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.
"The government of Ecuador has suspended the systems that allow Julian Assange to communicate to the outside of the Ecuador embassy in London… The measure was adopted due to Assange not complying with a written promise which he made with the government in late 2017, by which he was obliged not to send messages which entailed interference in relation to other states," the government said in a statement.
Assange allegedly posted his latest tweet before the announced disconnection on Tuesday, March 27, responding to an insult during a question and answer session in the UK House of Commons.
READ MORE: Assange Slams UK Government's Remarks on Freedom of Media in Other Countries
Assange's Supporters Call on People to Gather Around Embassy
Kim Dotcom, a former owner of the largest file-sharing company Megaupload, has earlier reported that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has had his internet connection cut off in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he is currently located. He urged Assange's supporters to gather outside the embassy.
Following this call, former Greek Minister of Finance Ioannis Varoufakis has also urged people to rally around the embassy to force authorities to restore his internet connection.
No official statement or any other information has been issued either by Assange himself or by the WikiLeaks so far.