Russia Warns West Risks "Hot War" After Mass Expulsion Of Diplomats

After a legion of western nations announced this week that they would expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with the UK, one Russian ambassador warned during an impromptu unscripted speech that, by hastily blaming Moscow for the poisoning of a former Russian spy at a shopping center in Salisbury, the West was risking a return to the Cold War. A second Russian ambassador took the warning a step further, and claimed the West has inadvertently risked a "hot war" with Russia.

So far, 23 countries have expelled over 130 Russian diplomats since the UK pointed the finger at Russia, accusing it of organizing an assassination plot that involved poisoning former Russian spy Sergei Skripal with a Soviet-era nerve agent called Novichok.

The UK demanded that Russia explain how the nerve agent came to be used in the attack, if it wasn't ordered by senior officials in the Russian government, per Newsweek.

Russia responded by demanding a sample of the chemical used, and offered to assist the UK in its investigation, but has been rebuffed. Meanwhile, the UK media reports say Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal may never fully recover from the attack.

Amid the escalating noise, Russia's ambassador to Australia said on Wednesday that the world will enter into a "Cold War situation" should the West continue its "biased" attacks on Russia, according to Reuters.

"The West must understand that the anti-Russian campaign has no future," Russian Ambassador Grigory Logvinov told reporters in Canberra.

"If it continues, we will be deeply in a Cold War situation."

Australia said Tuesday it would expel two Russian diplomats, inspiring Logvinov to make his address warning of the dangers of deteriorating relations between Russia and its partners. So far, countries have at least stopped short of adding to the sanctions against Russia that were imposed following the annexation of Crimea.

He added that Russia has yet to decide on its response, hinting that the country could be planning retaliation beyond the proportional expulsions of diplomats.

"I said we have no evidence. The British stubbornly denied giving any evidence. They have denied following the provisions and protocol of the Convention on Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," he said.

Lyudmila Vorobieva, Russia's ambassador to Indonesia, said the situation was "absolutely absurd." Except that, rather than a "Cold War", Vorobieva said the confrontation could lead to an "ice war" - apparently referring to a full-scale military conflict between Russia and the West.

"What is worse than an ice war. It's a hot war."

She added that a conflict of that magnitude would be "fatal for our planet" given the stockpiles of nuclear weapons held by both sides. “Do we want that? Well, I can tell you from Russia’s side definitely we don’t want that because if we take into account the number of nuclear weapons accumulated by the country - this kind of development would be fatal for our planet.”

Looney

 

One year ago tomorrow, the UK invoked Article 50. It’s due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.

Theresa May has wasted the whole year doing nothing but sucking Jean-Claude Juncker’s limp biscuit.

The Skripals’ Poisoning Saga will continue for a few more months. Then, another “scandal” will get concocted (most likely during the Soccer World Cup in Russia) to keep the Brits scared shitless and distracted from the embarrassingly pitiful EU-UK negotiations.

I was gonna suggest to the Brits to “Kick that bitch out! Now!”, but who’d they replace her with - Boris “The Dumb Blonde” Johnson?

Well… there is always BritBob…   ;-)

Looney

Shemp 4 Victory

The Russians see through it and have pretty much had enough.  From Sergey Mikheyev, a guest on the program Vecher (night) addressing another guest, who is American:

The West has discredited the notion of trust. Trust doesn't depend on the number of allies. It doesn't depend on money. And it doesn't depend on your GDP.  Trust depends on whether you keep your promises or not. Whether you tell the truth or lie. That's what trust is.

But in your country, Michael, lies and truth have been mixed up. For you, money and power are truth. That's what you think truth is. For you, lies could also become true with enough lawyers and under the right circumstances.

You see, the problem of the US is that it has swapped good with evil. You don't even see what you're doing in this world. You made money the ultimate truth. Follow the money, that's where the truth is. Tell me, American, what's the truth? It's money. And that's the absolute truth. It's the precise description of your civilization.

It's just a small excerpt of an 8-minute video which is well worth watching.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkXeKCwFr1Q (English subtitles)

ThanksChump

Putin only has to wait in order to beat the West.

 

The West doesn't like that, it seems. The fools in DC will push until they lose an entire carrier group, then they'll do something monumentally stupid and everything will light up. It won't be DC's fault though, cuz carrier group, flags, eagles, liburdy, and a lot of other meaningless derpitudes. We'll lose. Again.

 

I'm glad I live in an area where no targets are upwind. It might get cold, but I have that covered too. Potassium iodide is a good thing to keep around.

brushhog

Well Putin must be trying to start a hot war by threatening the US this way. The US has the right to expel whoever they want from their country for any reason they choose. When you come here as a foreigner, you exist here as a guest and at the whim of the US. When you are asked to leave, you leave like a civil human being. You dont threaten your hosts with violence.

bh2

If this were true, there would be no need for these various countries to offer any reason to eject diplomats.

When they do and the "reason" is obviously without support of any factual evidence, then it's simply insulting and -- therefore -- dangerous. Particularly when the insult is levied against a nation with the second-largest stockpile of nukes on the planet.

Remember this rule: every war begins with a lie.

Antifaschistische

Yah, the people of Russia would be better served if Moscow would focus on producing something that the rest of the world wants/needs.  There's no (economic, intellectual) reason why the Russians could produce quality products like the Germans do...other than their obsession with war toys and supporting the Oligarch class.

Start with a national AA campaign...focus, it's not always about everyone else.  Is fighting for the worlds share of oil channels the ONLY plan you have!!!  That's a very third worldish mindset.

ps. no offense intended to makers of the Kamaz and Ural trucks.  Wish I could buy one in the US.

Belrev

Russia's main business since its foundation a 1000 years ago has been self-defense from all kinds of invasions. This leads to centralized power and economy heavily tilted towards military and defence industries. Russians are also very disorganized and lazy unlike Germans. So they only mobilize in time of external threat. Otherwise it is a sleepy kingdom living by the principle of minimal sufficent results.

geno-econ

Excellent summary of Russian character---you must be of Russian ancestry, married to a Russian or spent lots of time in Russia.  Another trait is that the Russians dislike each other and detest anyone who rises above the average. No doubt why Oligarch stash wealth elsewhere.  According to author  Bill Browder, Putin is worth over $200 Billion from bribes and extortion from privatization of industry ( no evidence).  However , if true it would bring down Putin quickly because of the Russian character.  Narod, Mother Russia and Nationalism is the core of his popularity. On the other hand, if CIA had any evidence , they would have used it by now---- unless everybody is corrupt.

inhibi

Russia's main business has been military BS, just like the US. The countries that will win in the end, will be those that have a stranglehold over their military expenses and power, since it is extremely wasteful for virtually no purpose these days other than to further enrich the oligarchy. Russia and the US are equally horrible in that respect.

Civil wars are what the future holds, not a war between Russia and US. 

 

OverTheHedge

I once owned a Lada Niva (http://www.mad4wheels.com/models/1977_Lada_Niva_2121/detail_image.asp?i…), and it was an outstandingly awful machine - like driving a 4x4 washing machine. Having said that, it went off road just as well as on road - i.e. appallingly uncomfortably, but it did it.

Russian technology seems to have retained a certain tractorishness

Shemp 4 Victory

 

Yah, the people of America would be better served if Fashington would focus on producing something that the rest of the world wants/needs.  There's no (economic, intellectual) reason why the Americans couldn't produce quality products like the Germans do...other than their obsession with war toys and supporting the Oligarch class.

Fixed it for you, pindossky poltroon.

