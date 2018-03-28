Strange Things Happen to European Countries Resisting George Soros" Assault

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 02:00

Authored by Alex Gorka via The Strategic Culture Foundation,

Strange things happen in East and Central Europe that get little mention from media outlets.  Two heads of state, the PMs of Slovenia and Slovakia, resigned almost simultaneously.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was a victim of the scandal over the murder of Jan Kuciak, a journalist who was investigating government corruption.  The PM had to step down amid mass street protests.

Mr. Fico was known for his support of a stronger Visegrad Group. He opposed Brussels on many issues. It’s worth noting that he called for lifting sanctions and improving relations with Moscow. The PM was adamant that Russia was a reliable energy partner.  Is it a coincidence that he was forced to resign amid the anti-Russia campaign triggered by the Skripal case and other obviously concocted stories used as false pretexts for incessant attacks on Moscow? Wasn’t he a threat to the so-called unity of the EU against Russia? He definitely was.   

The PM did not hide the fact that his decision was made under great pressure. The ouster was engineered by outside forces, including philanthropist billionaire George Soros. For instance, Slovak President Andrej Kiska had a private meeting with the billionaire in September, 2017. It was a one-on-one conversation. No Slovak diplomat was present there.

According to Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák, “George Soros is a man who has had a major influence on the development in Eastern and Central Europe and beyond. That is a fact that cannot be questioned.” PM Viktor Orbán had this say about the event: “George Soros and his network are making use of every possible opportunity to overthrow governments that are resisting immigration.”

Slovenian PM Miro Cerar was attacked by Soros for his opposition to the EU policy on immigration. George Soros did not hide the fact that he was an ardent opponent of Miro Cerar’s stance. “It is an obligation for Europe to receive migrants,” the US financier lectured Europeans.  Now the PM has to go, after the results of a referendum on a key economic project were annulled by the top court and the media attacks on his stance regarding asylum seekers intensified. With Cerar no longer at the helm, the opposition movement to Brussels’s dictatorship has been weakened.

Who’s next?

Probably Hungary, which has become a target for Soros’s attacks The American billionaire has invested more than $400 million into his native country since 1989.  He has also announced his intention to influence the Hungarian election campaign and has employed 2,000 people for that purpose. The government wants its “Stop Soros” bills to become laws.  No doubt Hungary will come under attack for opposing the financier’s network.

Brussels will raise a hue and cry, criticizing the “undemocratic regime” ruling the country. The next parliamentary elections in Hungary will be held on April 8, 2018. It’ll be a tough fight to preserve independence while fending off attempts to impose US pressure through Soros-backed NGOs and educational institutions.  

Soros’s activities are also being resisted in the Czech Republic. Czech President Milos Zeman has accused the groups affiliated with Soros of meddling in his nation’s internal affairs. The financier is urging the EU to lean on Poland and compel it to “preserve the rule of law.”

Macedoniais also resisting the billionaire-inspired subversive activities that have an eye toward regime change. The “Soros network” has great influence on the European Parliament and other institutions. The scandalous list of Soros’s allies  includes 226 MEPs out of 751.  Every third member — just think about that! If that isn’t corruption then what is? The lawmakers being swayed from abroad dance to Soros’s tune. They do what they are told, which includes whipping up anti-Russia hysteria. 

Moscow has its own history of dealing with the Soros network. In 2015, George Soros's Open Society Institute was kicked out of that country as an “undesirable organization” that was established to boost US influence. 

It would be really naïve to think that Soros acts on his own. It’s an open secret that the US government flagrantly meddles in other countries’ internal affairs using the billionaire as a vehicle. Europe is an American competitor that needs to be weakened. USAID and the Soros network often team up in pursuit of common objectives.  In March 2017, six US senators signed a letter asking the State Department to look into government funding of Soros-backed organizations. But those efforts went nowhere, Foggy Bottom is always on Soros’s side, whatever it is. 

Many European countries are engaged in a fierce battle to protect their independence. The financier’s “empire” is chomping at the bit to conquer Europe by means of bribes and subversive NGOs.  These countries and Russia are resisting the same threat. Perhaps that’s why the sanctions against Russia are so unpopular among many East European politicians.

Tags
Politics
Renewable Utilities

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 5
Pandelis Haboob Thu, 03/29/2018 - 02:55 Permalink

What is the purpose of this bullshit? Soros is about 90 years old ... i doubt it he has together his faculties.

 

What is the idea to scare other people?? it is all BS ... what matters is where putin stands ... forget it.  look at those little kids killed in a christian holiday in faraway russia ... the hand of satan over and over throughout the centuries.

it has all been written, no worries, it will happen what is supposed to happen ...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Adolph.H. NidStyles Thu, 03/29/2018 - 04:03 Permalink

It's the end of the road for soros. Look at his last speech at Davos. Pathetic putrid old geezer not even able to read the speech that was written for him, probably sharing the same colorectal shit bag than Hillary. 

He's a straw man built and put in place by others and the press acts a of he was self made etc. 

The puppet just signed a pact with the devil and the end is nigh. I'm sure he doesn't sleep so well at night. 

Even his son is too stupid to take his crumbling empire of lies and deception on his shoulders. That's why the old dude has hired the loveable Victoria nuland. What a coincidence, she also happens to be very involved in the region...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
HenryKissinger… I am Groot Thu, 03/29/2018 - 03:40 Permalink

ALL acording to plan...nothing to see here, it is just a plan to turn europe into a future race of mongrel (((bolshevik)))-worshippers...

check also:
-KALERGI plan™ (miscegenation into low IQ brown mongrels) / also Hooton plan™
-George Soros leaks on the Merkel plan™  http://soros.dcleaks.com
-ESI Merkel Plan™ Compassion and Control http://journal-neo.org/2016/04/27/how-nato-linked-think-tanks-control-e…
-Kalergi/ Charlemagne Prize™ BEARERS list http://www.karlspreis.de/en/laureates
-Soros™ professional rapefugee smuggler operation http://gefira.org/en/2017/07/13/soros-sponsored-immigration-network-in-…
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-04/something-strange-taking-place…
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-09/ngo-fleet-bussing-migrants-eu-…
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2016/12/17/major-charities-smuggling-ga…
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/03/22/public-anger-growing-at-taxi…
http://www.spiegel.de/international/world/migrant-smuggling-business-me…
http://www.kas.de/wf/de/37.8066/
https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1_rNT3k2ZXB-f9z-2nSFMIBQKXCs&l…
-Soros official EU minions list https://legacy.gscdn.nl/archives/images/soroskooptbrussel.pdf
Soros Legacy http://theduran.com/alex-soros-comes-out-of-the-shadows-son-of-george-s…

US Jews, Muslims Join Forces To Help Nonwhite Invaders In Europe
http://newobserveronline.com/us-jews-muslims-join-forces-to-help-nonwhi…

-Barbara divörsity™ Lerner Spectre
"I think there is a resurgence of anti-Semitism because at this point in time Europe has not yet learned how to be multicultural. And I think we are going to be part of the throes of that transformation, which must take place. Europe is not going to be the monolithic societies they once were in the last century. Jews are going to be at the centre of that. It’s a huge transformation for Europe to make. They are now going into a multicultural mode and Jews will be resented because of our leading role. But without that leading role and without that transformation, Europe will not survive." ~ Barbara Lerner Spectre
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFE0qAiofMQ

http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Politics-And-Diplomacy/Netanyahu-Time-…

"Instead of destroying European Jewry, Europe, against its own will, refined and educated this people into a future leader-nation through this artificial selection process. No wonder that this people, that escaped Ghetto-Prison, developed into a spiritual nobility of Europe. Therefore a gracious Providence provided Europe with a new race of nobility by the Grace of Spirit...
The man of the future will be a mongrel.  Today’s races and classes will gradually disappear owing to the vanishing of space, time, and prejudice. The Eurasian–Negroid race of the future, similar in its outward appearance to the Ancient Egyptians, will replace the diversity of peoples with a diversity of individuals."Practical Idealism - by Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi
http://archives.eui.eu/en/isaar/89
http://www.karlspreis.de/en/laureates

Germany Must Perish: A Plan For Permanent Peace Among Civilized Nations
"I believe that the Jews have a mission in life. They must see to it that the nations of the world get together in one vast federation. "Union Now" is the beginning of this. Slowly but surely the world will develop into a paradise. We will have perpetual peace. And the Jews will do the most to bring about this confederation, because they have the most to gain" Theodore Newman Kaufman

http://www.dw.com/de/gutachten-die-grenz%C3%B6ffnung-und-der-bundestag/…

"it does not get any better than this" ...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swedish_Bikini_Team
http://upandnet.ydup5rznoh.netdna-cdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/3-…

"Merkel Lego"™: http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/11/26/mutti-merkels-diversity-barr…

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
GUS100CORRINA Pearson365 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 02:47 Permalink

Strange Things Happen to European Countries Resisting George Soros" Assault

My response: Every time I see any George "Shithead" Soros, my mind immediately begins to think about the coming antichrist characteristics.

He is Lawless
He is a Destroyer
He Opposes God
He is a Substitute
He is a Deceiver
He is a Heretic
He is a Politician

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Haboob Thu, 03/29/2018 - 02:20 Permalink

Soros goal is to crash sovereign countries and then buy up industry for the cheap, monopolize then exploit for the western bankers. Be afraid of the so called philanthropist. Be very afraid of free money as theres always a catch. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Truly Inspiration Thu, 03/29/2018 - 02:52 Permalink

And don't forget that Soros announced the end of google and fb just weeks before the dirty tricks have been exposed.

Having him still in power shows me that the deep state is still under control.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
H-O-W Thu, 03/29/2018 - 03:39 Permalink

When Oh When

Will the White Man get off his addiction to the Zio paper ponzi?

If you are going to be critical of others, you must also practice open and honest self critique.

The White Man, for all the good he has done, seems to be very susceptible to a variety of ills.

Depresion and suicide are examples, seems to infect the Whites and Asians more than others.

But clearly the most destructive is the continous addiction to Zio paper "wealth" ideas and flirtations with communism.

Who is again behind both of these concepts?