Susan Rice, Former Obama National Security Advisor Joins Netflix Board Of Directors

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 22:25

Former National Security Advisor and U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice has been appointed to Netflix's board of directors - a move which comes as her former boss, President Obama, is reportedly in "advanced negotiations" with the network to create a series of streaming shows. 

As a reminder, Rice both knowingly lied about the cause Benghazi on national television and "unmasked" senior Trump officials as part of a larger government surveillance program during the 2016 election.

Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday, with co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings praising Rice's intelligence work for the Obama administration. 

“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Rice to the Netflix board,” said Hastings. “For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity and insight and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.”

Rice responded; "I am thrilled to be joining the board of directors of Netflix, a cutting-edge company whose leadership, high-quality productions, and unique culture I deeply admire.”

Many are wondering just what Rice and Obama are up to...

Rice's former boss may be joining her at Netflix, as the New York Times first reported earlier this month the 56-year-old was in talks for a deal that would pay him and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, for Netflix-only “exclusive content” that would be available to subscribers of the digital streaming service.

Netflix has about 118 million subscribers globally. It was not immediately clear how many shows or episodes would be ordered or how much the Obamas would be paid.

The streaming service recently tried a talk show featuring anti-Trump comedian Chelsea Handler called "Chelsea" that lasted two seasons before getting canceled. -Fox News

The announcement resulted in a backlash among conservatives. 

Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton said on Twitter Wednesday ".@Netflix doubles down in support of Obama corruption -- compromised Susan Rice, who lied repeatedly on both Benghazi and the unmasking issue joins its Board of Directors."

Meanwhile, Obama's former head of the Small Business Association, Maria Contreras-Sweet, closed on a deal in early March with a group of investors to acquire the Weinstein Company assets.

It's as if the previous administration and their tentacles are very interested in the media - aside from Hillary Clinton, who's just trying to get by without slip-sliding down an unassuming flight of stairs

Tags
Movie, TV Production & Distribution
Financial Information Providers
Internet Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Jumanji1959 oDumbo Wed, 03/28/2018 - 22:59 Permalink

That nigress can't even take care of her little nigglet chimps at home, how in the hell is she going to take care of Netflix?   Yo It iz not always clear dat an edukasion can he`p dis here black beotch and git Sheniquah's ass back ova' heeah.

 

I apologize to the chimps and monkeys as I meant no disrespect to these beautiful creatures.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Son of Captain Nemo Wed, 03/28/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

Just discovered the single best reason to permanently "ban" Netflix from my life!...

Along with the rest of FA_G!

If she runs a "for profit" corporation anything like she did when she was committing high treason for .gov you can rest assured you will lose all of your money investing in Netflix!!!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
greven40 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 22:35 Permalink

Cancel sub.  I don't have one, just saying ;)  I guess if you followed the old shunning technique with companies who employ these former imperial overseers, you'd be Amish.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 arby63 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 22:41 Permalink

Just ordered a Magic Jack to connect to my modem. $43 for one year. I can port my number. Once I get the device I can cancel Comcast. I can't wait. I needed to keep a landline and keep my old number and this solved that problem for me. Plus, if / when I get an RV it is portable and I can carry it around with me. Good in the US and Canada.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
pentagon Wed, 03/28/2018 - 22:42 Permalink

"Susan Rice, Former Obama National Security Advisor Joins Netflix Board Of Directors"

It has to change. God bless and help America.

I felt it and I cancel my account year ago

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Cabreado Wed, 03/28/2018 - 22:45 Permalink

The Cabal-of-Convenience ain't gonna work much longer.

Notice how these people haven't a clue.

This is the rise of the Narcissist and Sociopath to a critical mass of places of influence and control.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
G-R-U-N-T Wed, 03/28/2018 - 22:59 Permalink

Indeed, here's a woman who lied incessantly in the face of the American people and now her gig is Netflix, just goes to show that even the most nefarious of characters in the treasonous Obama Administration can seek refuge in a fantasy story telling alternate reality.