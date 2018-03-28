"Susan Rice, Former Obama National Security Advisor Joins Netflix Board Of Directors"

Former National Security Advisor and U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice has been appointed to Netflix's board of directors - a move which comes as her former boss, President Obama, is reportedly in "advanced negotiations" with the network to create a series of streaming shows.
As a reminder, Rice both knowingly lied about the cause Benghazi on national television and "unmasked" senior Trump officials as part of a larger government surveillance program during the 2016 election.
Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday, with co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings praising Rice's intelligence work for the Obama administration.
“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Rice to the Netflix board,” said Hastings. “For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity and insight and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.”
Rice responded; "I am thrilled to be joining the board of directors of Netflix, a cutting-edge company whose leadership, high-quality productions, and unique culture I deeply admire.”
Many are wondering just what Rice and Obama are up to...
Rice's former boss may be joining her at Netflix, as the New York Times first reported earlier this month the 56-year-old was in talks for a deal that would pay him and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, for Netflix-only “exclusive content” that would be available to subscribers of the digital streaming service.
Netflix has about 118 million subscribers globally. It was not immediately clear how many shows or episodes would be ordered or how much the Obamas would be paid.
The streaming service recently tried a talk show featuring anti-Trump comedian Chelsea Handler called "Chelsea" that lasted two seasons before getting canceled. -Fox News
The announcement resulted in a backlash among conservatives.
Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton said on Twitter Wednesday ".@Netflix doubles down in support of Obama corruption -- compromised Susan Rice, who lied repeatedly on both Benghazi and the unmasking issue joins its Board of Directors."
.@Netflix doubles down in support of Obama corruption -- compromised Susan Rice, who lied repeatedly on both Benghazi and the unmasking issue joins its Board of Directors. https://t.co/o727LHKGmT— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 28, 2018
Susan Rice appointed to Netflix Board of Directors. Rice is also co-chair w/Ben Rhodes & many people who worked for the Obama Admin, of National Security Action which is dedicated to target President Trump while claiming to advance Global leadership. https://t.co/sv3lW8BoQo pic.twitter.com/ou0UsvOp6W— ᏢᏒᎥsᏟᎥᏞᏞᎪ’s ᏉᎥᎬᎳ (@passionchica) March 28, 2018
A spy joins the Netflix board. Susan Rice is tyranny--rewarded. pic.twitter.com/kjnk0OQVl1— thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) March 28, 2018
Comey leaked and got a book deal and CNN town hall— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 28, 2018
Clapper and Brennan leaked and got MSM contracts
Rice unmaked Flynn and got on the board of Netflix
Really makes you think
Meanwhile, Obama's former head of the Small Business Association, Maria Contreras-Sweet, closed on a deal in early March with a group of investors to acquire the Weinstein Company assets.
It's as if the previous administration and their tentacles are very interested in the media - aside from Hillary Clinton, who's just trying to get by without slip-sliding down an unassuming flight of stairs.
Comments
She's a fucking SLUT.
With a hairy forehead.. Damn bitch.
In reply to She's a fucking SLUT. by Truther
Short Netflix. They're finished.
In reply to With a hairy forehead.. Damn… by Truther
what could go wrong?
In reply to Short Netflix. They're… by NoDebt
Dropping it
never watch anyway
In reply to what could go wrong? by stant
If this fugly dude is on Nutflix' board, I will cancel my membership. What a stupid fucking move, Nutflix.
In reply to Dropping it… by IridiumRebel
We need a a nice late 90s tech stock bedshit
keep these digifascists on their toes...
In reply to If this fugly dude is on… by oDumbo
NFLX and FB may be good short candidates for those who dare (I do not, but these two seem pretty obvious to me, which probably means they will do great, ugh).
In reply to We need a a nice late 90s… by IridiumRebel
Netflix better start looking for a replacement... this one may be fitted with handcuffs.
In reply to If this fugly dude is on… by oDumbo
.
In reply to Dropping it… by IridiumRebel
That nigress can't even take care of her little nigglet chimps at home, how in the hell is she going to take care of Netflix? Yo It iz not always clear dat an edukasion can he`p dis here black beotch and git Sheniquah's ass back ova' heeah.
I apologize to the chimps and monkeys as I meant no disrespect to these beautiful creatures.
In reply to If this fugly dude is on… by oDumbo
Most of their original content sucks, fuck Netflix.
In reply to Short Netflix. They're… by NoDebt
This is just the excuse I need to close my Netflix account. Fucking scumbags.
In reply to Short Netflix. They're… by NoDebt
I wouldn't even fuck her with your dick.
In reply to With a hairy forehead.. Damn… by Truther
Susan Rice, Former Obama National Security Advisor Joins Netflix Board Of Directors
My response: WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH AMERICA???
This lady should be in JAIL.
In reply to She's a fucking SLUT. by Truther
To go to jail you have to have a functional justice department
In reply to Susan Rice, Former Obama… by GUS100CORRINA
"Lady" is probably too kind a word.
In reply to Susan Rice, Former Obama… by GUS100CORRINA
Frog march this putrid puss
In reply to She's a fucking SLUT. by Truther
They are all pedophiles, (fucking with kids minds is the same god damn thing).
Time to deal with them aporopriately.
In reply to She's a fucking SLUT. by Truther
Tranny slut
In reply to She's a fucking SLUT. by Truther
Oh my fucking gawd...wait, I don't have a TV. But *still* - Day-amn this shit!!
Yikes!
That company is already an overpriced turd. Time to buy some NFLX puts.[next week]
Just like that turd AMZN , I've been barking about, for the last three months.
So they are moving to state propaganda full time?
It's worse than that: they will now start prosecuting people for "treasonous" discussions they've had around "smart" TV's. There can be no other explanation.
In reply to So they are moving to state… by VWAndy
look up her daddy.
Its daddy is a warthog and its mother is a shit bucket. How else could it look like that?
In reply to look up her daddy. by WillyGroper
Just discovered the single best reason to permanently "ban" Netflix from my life!...
Along with the rest of FA_G!
If she runs a "for profit" corporation anything like she did when she was committing high treason for .gov you can rest assured you will lose all of your money investing in Netflix!!!
She's going to play Kevin Spacey's lawyer, in the mini series?
Cancel sub. I don't have one, just saying ;) I guess if you followed the old shunning technique with companies who employ these former imperial overseers, you'd be Amish.
Guessing this was a "quota" fill.
Cancelled about three hours ago. I've had enough.
Just ordered a Magic Jack to connect to my modem. $43 for one year. I can port my number. Once I get the device I can cancel Comcast. I can't wait. I needed to keep a landline and keep my old number and this solved that problem for me. Plus, if / when I get an RV it is portable and I can carry it around with me. Good in the US and Canada.
In reply to Cancelled about three hours… by arby63
I just hope it doesn't affect Stranger Things.
Nothing new, US is an oligarchic shithole country.
Perfect propoganda whore. She's good at lying, live, on TV, too.
And her eyes are never dilated, either. Whatever drugs she takes, she's a willing participant.
In reply to Perfect propoganda whore. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
"Susan Rice, Former Obama National Security Advisor Joins Netflix Board Of Directors"
It has to change. God bless and help America.
I felt it and I cancel my account year ago
Here is my tweet to Reed Hastings CEO of Netflix... "@reedhastings Fire Susan Rice within Three days or I will cancel my account with you!!!!"
Too late, Reed now works at the pleasure of Susan Rice and the rest of the Board.
In reply to Here is my tweet to Reed… by FIAT CON
Yo' Bo'fliX..
The Cabal-of-Convenience ain't gonna work much longer.
Notice how these people haven't a clue.
This is the rise of the Narcissist and Sociopath to a critical mass of places of influence and control.
Actually, that already happened long ago. What this is, is a recognition by the masses that this is what is occurring - and has always been.
Correction: imminent. At least, I hope...
In reply to The Cabal-of-Convenience ain… by Cabreado
Fucking skank.
What Netflix needs more Stormy Daniels
she looks a bit fatter and dumber since the obama/clinton phase where she looked like a evilminded intelligent rat.
Indeed, here's a woman who lied incessantly in the face of the American people and now her gig is Netflix, just goes to show that even the most nefarious of characters in the treasonous Obama Administration can seek refuge in a fantasy story telling alternate reality.