Facebook Ends Cooperation With "Third Party" Data Providers Including TransUnion, Experian

Facebook is making an unprecedented effort to reassure its billions of users after years of surreptitiously hoovering up reams of data before packaging it and selling it to the highest bidder.
The practice was extremely lucrative for Facebook
But after allowing users to view all of the data Facebook has collected on them over the years (an option that likely only served to incite more panic about the company's all-seeing ways), Facebook is finally beginning to sever its relationships with certain third-party data providers that - though they were lucrative - were also the source of some of the company's worst abuses of unsuspecting consumers' data.
According to RT, Facebook said Thursday that it will stop offering an advertising option that allows its customers to exploit personal data provided by third-party data aggregators - firms like Acxiom, Epsilon, TransUnion, Experian and others, according to Product Marketing Director Graham Mudd.
These data aggregators helped Facebook provide its advertising customers with more precise data profiles of Facebook users. The data chiefly pertained to customers' offline activities, which made it particularly valuable for the social media giant. In return, Facebook would kick back some of its advertising earnings to these third parties. Facebook plans to completely phase out the program, known as "partner categories" over the next six months.
In a brief statement published on the Facebook newsroom, the company said that, while allowing advertisers to use data from third party aggregators is a "common industry practice," Facebook is going the extra mile to ensure its users are comfortable.
We want to let advertisers know that we will be shutting down Partner Categories. This product enables third party data providers to offer their targeting directly on Facebook. While this is common industry practice, we believe this step, winding down over the next six months, will help improve people’s privacy on Facebook.
The news is the latest capitulation by Facebook after some advertisers, including Mozilla and Commerzbank, have canceled their ad partnerships with Facebook while some brands have protested by deleting their Facebook pages.
Mozilla even went so far as to design a "Facebook condom" setting that will allow users to stop the social-networking site from hoovering up their data.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg has offered a (hollow-sounding) apology to Facebook's users and has also assented to demands that he testify before two US Congressional committees next month (while snubbing lawmakers in the UK).
Meanwhile, Bloomberg published a feature yesterday exposing Facebook's tolerance of shady "affiliate marketers" who help hucksters sell diet pills and other sham supplements to unsuspecting Facebook users. Still no word on whether the company plans to amend that program...
My wife and I discussed a Fat Tire Bike Tour of Paris over iMessage last night. Today I get an ad in my FB feed for it. Unreal you dirtbags— Michael Antonelli (@BullandBaird) March 29, 2018
...Or whether any of these reforms will stop this from happening...
Comments
Experian is trying to rebrand itself as an identity protection company. can't even make this shit up
https://www.experian.com/
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2015/oct/01/experian-hack-t-mobile…
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2018/03/san-diego-sues-experian-over-id-the…
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2018/03/01/equifax-ke…
https://www.csoonline.com/article/3238076/data-breach/equifax-now-hit-w…
Oh, I get it, is this kind of like the mob approaching people about protection services? There have been a lot of fires and burglaries lately, we're just trying to make sure you're safe
It is all about survalience and how to control us while moving the masses onto blockchain:
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2017/05/blockchain-of-co…
Once that step is completed, the next step is controlling who is allowed to buy and sell. Please remember it manifests in 7 year cycles:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
In reply to experian by ted41776
Honest question about fat tire dude's tweet - how did the information get from iMessage to facebook/ad partner?
In reply to it is all about survalience by mobius8curve
what cracks me up is....HOW DID PEOPLE THINK FACEBOOK WAS MAKING MONEY!!!!!
How does a company like this have 1500 (or so) high paid employees when all you're doing is posting the log of your trip to the grocery store and your stupid dog....duh!!!
In reply to Honest question about fat… by Joe Davola
Desperate times calls for desperate measures....
In reply to what cracks me up is....HOW… by Antifaschistische
Schmidt,et al at google gotta be having a good laugh about Zuckerberg taking all this heat, when most assuredly they are engaged in this (and likely far more odious) practices.
In reply to Desperate times calls for… by Stan522
Nah, they're all in on it together. That's why they all stopped making competing products around the same time. 1 OS; 1 Search/Email; 1 Social; 1 Retail
In reply to Schmidt,et al at google… by Joe Davola
This must be serious panic at FB if they're really shutting down lucrative biz practice.
Hopefully their response will be too little too late once people get a full grasp of the invasive privacy issues.
I think the ability to pacify people about this past, or at least I hope so.
FB can kiss my ass
In reply to Nah, they're all in on it… by Shitonya Serfs
Yeah. Panic. Zuck is selling $25M-$100M FB shares daily. He'll be just fine. Still laughing all the way to the bank.
In reply to This must be serious panic… by glenlloyd
"I promise to act like a normal human being. Really. You've got to trust me. I am helping mankind. Really. Don't make me destroy you."
- Mark Zuckerberg
In reply to Yeah. Panic. Zuck is selling… by Shitonya Serfs
Opportunity for Fakebook to develop same software in-house!
Next!
In reply to "I promise to act like a… by Ghost of Porky
“You Fucked Up. You Trusted Us.”
-Otter from the movie “Animal House.”
In reply to Nah, they're all in on it… by Shitonya Serfs
Poor Flounder.....
In reply to “You Fucked Up. You Trusted… by Chupacabra-322
In reply to what cracks me up is....HOW… by Antifaschistische
How does a company like this have 1500 (or so) high paid employees...
Facefuck has 25k employees, perhaps you are correct as its likely 23500 of them are H1Bs...
In reply to what cracks me up is....HOW… by Antifaschistische
Have you ever looked at programming books? The people they have working on these apps are super-smart programmers, computer scientists and software engineers. The apps that scale have billions of users, complicating the app construction and the app maintenance. But they get those top-notch CS people from all over the world, not just from the underemployed US labor pool, and how many top-performing techies do they need for one app? The tech sector is extremely creative, but it employs limited numbers by its nature, especially since we do not have the manufacturing in this country—the USA—where most of the PC and mobile tech was invented. The tech companies might really need a limited quantity of tippy-top minds from abroad to advance these apps, but they do not need to fetch temp IT workers from abroad. We have plenty of IT people in the USA.
In reply to what cracks me up is....HOW… by Antifaschistische
The FaceBook app hoovers up everything from your digital devices: text messages, emails, web browsing, search terms, etc. It even converts telephone conversations to digital files for upload to the 5 Eyes Mothership servers.
In reply to Honest question about fat… by Joe Davola
It even converts telephone conversations to digital files for upload to the 5 Eyes Mothership servers.
Fucking A Gregga . . .
Maybe it's unusual but I sensed that Faceplant and the rest of them were sinister from the get go and have never been a user of any of them. In hind site I'm not sure that I protected myself at all by doing that since the cabal has countless ways to track anyone if they want. They get around privacy laws and the pesky 4th Amendment by using other countries intelligence services to do the spying. The sooner that whole fucking system is completely destroyed, the better.
In reply to The FaceBook app hoovers up… by gregga777
They were stupid to sell the data to 3rd parties in the first place. Can't put that one back in the bottle.
This is a basic and critical Brand Management error. They fucked up big. Not that I'm surprised or even care but for any company this size these risks should have been examined in depth a long time ago. This lands right on Zuck's doorstep too as he is ultimately the one upholding the standards and security for his user's data. Mark simply put revenue / profits over the security of his own user's data, and as a result there is now a significant loss of trust as Facebook users question how their data is being used / misused.
Brands run on trust. Loss of trust is very hard to get back.
Like the classic line from Wall Street: "The problem with money Bud, is that it makes you do things you don't want to do."
In reply to Honest question about fat… by Joe Davola
I cannot say I really trust any of these online products, not because I don’t like some of them, but because it is hard to believe what you cannot see. Say they tell you they are protecting your data from being sold to advertisers or worse, how would you know? Other than seeing your privacy settings button in a certain position, there is no way to really know, and on the internet, you never really know how much is human-generated and how much is bot-generated. For all I know as a non-techie, all of this might be part-and-parcel of mobile computing v/s the old native-storage type of computing. I do like the ease of mobile computing. I also see the privacy issue. It is hard not to see it, but it might be equally hard to do anything about it that, technically, that users could actually see, verifying visually that their data was being kept private.
In reply to They were stupid to sell the… by Thought Processor
I just assume there is no such thing as secure online data.
In reply to I cannot say I really trust… by Endgame Napoleon
Dunno, but I've had ads show up the next day about items I looked at on the internet the previous day on an entirely different computer than I accessed fb on. Although it was on the same router and wifi in the house it's still spooky as hell when you realize exactly where you were when you looked at a product for sale and know for sure that not only was it not on that computer but it wasn't anywhere near fb at the time. These guys are lying their asses off about this. There's just no way that should happen.
In reply to Honest question about fat… by Joe Davola
I say......BURN IT TO THE GROUND!!!
In reply to Dunno, but I've had ads show… by Last of the Mi…
All Iinternet companies,(think google/search engines) not just social media, run everything you do online through algorithms that parse every word (syllable?) against databases (government/private) then send you advertising based on a word you said (private) or send you a swat/seal team based on a word you said (government(see the Austin bomber as an example)).
In reply to Honest question about fat… by Joe Davola
Honest question about fat tire dude's tweet - how did the information get from iMessage to facebook/ad partner?
The dude is probably full of shit. Apple has already said that it doesn't sell any of your private data to anyone else and there's no way that FB would have the ability to scrape messages that are sent using the iMessage protocol.
In reply to Honest question about fat… by Joe Davola
Apple does not have to sell data to make a profit; it is a hardware company. Their independent straight-commission app makers have no guaranteed income from their creations, so some of them use ads a way of bolstering income after that initial $2 app purchase.
In reply to Honest question about fat… by z530
Privacy? Private lives do not exist.
Your telescreen watches over you, affectionately.
The NSA finds that your life is a comedy of unsophisticated highjinks.
In reply to it is all about survalience by mobius8curve
FB should end relationship with CIA/Moosad...oops...can't
In reply to experian by ted41776
It's not like these guys (Experian, Equifax and Transunion) ever had a data breach...oh wait.
In reply to experian by ted41776
The data that credit-processing companies, full of $10-per-hour mom-gang workers have, just like the data that insurance back offices, full of $10-per-hour absentee mom workers have, is so very much more extensive, literally pulled from everywhere. Can‘t say the unlicensed moms in these workplaces are too careful with your data between the baby-mommy-look-alike-bulletin-board-decorating contest, the Halloween dress-up day, FB baby-pic posting and leaving work every day at 2:30, in addition to whole weeks of beyond-PTO, excused, back-watching absenteeism for things like travel soccer.
In reply to It's not like these guys … by you_are_cleared_hot
.
In reply to experian by ted41776
Why not just rebrand it FumbleFuck ?
Facebook deleted
FaceSPOOK attempting to change it's colors. It is, what it is, what it is.
Damage already done.
In reply to FaceSPOOK attempting to… by Last of the Mi…
90 percent of the facefuck users are zombies who dont care. 90 percent of the US has has a facefuck account. What does that tell you.
In reply to Damage already done. by Labworks
In terms of income, I am so very far from the top 10%, but since I opened an FB account without posting even one thing, and never look at FB, I am in the 10% there.....
In reply to 90 percent of the facefuck… by gatorengineer
"See! We're not evil money grubbing assholes anymore!" - Darth Fuckerberg ;-)
Here you fucking idiots, use these tools to clean up what we have on you.
In reply to "See! We're not evil money… by nmewn
"The Lives of Others" turns out to be a documentary
FB did the Experian hack? FB did the Experian hack for BS, CF, ES 2016!
Claw back the billions that Herr Fuckerberg made selling out his country to the surveillance state, and maybe the rest of us will demand his fucking arms instead of his head.
Ya know, that's a very good idea that should be used on some of the Traitors in the FBI, and elsewhere in fedgov.
Cut off one of their hands......maybe the others will get the message.
In reply to Claw back the billions that… by Jolt
Press Statement for Immediate Release:
Today Mark Zuckerberg announced the official name change of FaceBook to GoëbbelsBook.
"Today marks the official change of our corporate name from FaceBook to GoëbbelsBook in honor of the German NSDAP (Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei) Reich Minister of Propaganda (1933-1945) Dr. Joseph Goëbbels (29 October 1897 – 1 May 1945). Dr. Goëbbels revolutionary and visionary dream was that of the total surveillance state. We have successfully implemented his concept of the total surveillance state."
"When a client downloads the GoëbbelsBook application it vacuums up everything from their computer and mobile devices. It gobbles up everything they write, all their contacts, their "likes"; in short every action they perform. The application also digitizes all telephone conversations for upload. The application then uploads everything to our corporate servers. We then upload all user data to the "Five Eyes" Gestapo (Geheime Staatspolizei) agencies that are our true original investors and beneficial owners."
"It is truly a proud day for me and all of my servants here at GoëbbelsBook that we have implemented the revolutionary total surveillance state vision of Dr. Joseph Goëbbels. I'm sure that he would be justifiably proud of our accomplishment."
Fuckerberg needs to cut off the intelligence agencies attached to Facebook in spying on Americans
Secondly Fuckerberg hiring of 20,000 to monitor ane censor posts and comments constitutes surveillance
Fuckerberg is a contemptuous prick, handing over the American people, we 'dumb fucks' that made him RICH, for sale and surveillance .
If he does that he is out of business. He knows it.
In reply to Fuckerberg needs to cut off… by CatInTheHat
Well, he probably hired all those people, responding to criticism about the small number of employees at FB. The last time I looked, they had close to 4,000 enployees. They must have added more.
In reply to Fuckerberg needs to cut off… by CatInTheHat
It's not just FB. During work yesterday, I was discussing coolers with a co-worker. Sure enough, several hours later, the ad on my firefox browser (I was checking ZH on my iphone) was for a $150 cooler. Having your microphone monitor everything said is bad enough, but really - a $150 cooler?!?! WTF.
Is the microphone really on all of the time, with some kind of algorithm picking up the words and then serving up ads based on the words? That just seems impossible. I can see how it works when you insert a word in search or in a post, with subsequent ads reflecting that word. In social media, the algorithm fetches posts with similar words, based on words you write into comments. But the microphone thing is just creepy beyond belief.
Alexa: you conniving little eavesdropper!
In reply to It's not just FB. During… by Saddam Miser
Now we know where all those phone videos of Hollywood hookers fucking their way into movie roles came from...