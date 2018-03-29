Facebook Ends Cooperation With "Third Party" Data Providers Including TransUnion, Experian

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 12:36

Facebook is making an unprecedented effort to reassure its billions of users after years of surreptitiously hoovering up reams of data before packaging it and selling it to the highest bidder.

The practice was extremely lucrative for Facebook

But after allowing users to view all of the data Facebook has collected on them over the years (an option that likely only served to incite more panic about the company's all-seeing ways), Facebook is finally beginning to sever its relationships with certain third-party data providers that - though they were lucrative - were also the source of some of the company's worst abuses of unsuspecting consumers' data.

Facebook

According to RT, Facebook said Thursday that it will stop offering an advertising option that allows its customers to exploit personal data provided by third-party data aggregators - firms like Acxiom, Epsilon, TransUnion, Experian and others, according to Product Marketing Director Graham Mudd.

These data aggregators helped Facebook provide its advertising customers with more precise data profiles of Facebook users. The data chiefly pertained to customers' offline activities, which made it particularly valuable for the social media giant. In return, Facebook would kick back some of its advertising earnings to these third parties. Facebook plans to completely phase out the program, known as "partner categories" over the next six months.

In a brief statement published on the Facebook newsroom, the company said that, while allowing advertisers to use data from third party aggregators is a "common industry practice," Facebook is going the extra mile to ensure its users are comfortable.

We want to let advertisers know that we will be shutting down Partner Categories. This product enables third party data providers to offer their targeting directly on Facebook. While this is common industry practice, we believe this step, winding down over the next six months, will help improve people’s privacy on Facebook.

The news is the latest capitulation by Facebook after some advertisers, including Mozilla and Commerzbank, have canceled their ad partnerships with Facebook while some brands have protested by deleting their Facebook pages.

Mozilla even went so far as to design a "Facebook condom" setting that will allow users to stop the social-networking site from hoovering up their data.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has offered a (hollow-sounding) apology to Facebook's users and has also assented to demands that he testify before two US Congressional committees next month (while snubbing lawmakers in the UK).

Meanwhile, Bloomberg published a feature yesterday exposing Facebook's tolerance of shady "affiliate marketers" who help hucksters sell diet pills and other sham supplements to unsuspecting Facebook users. Still no word on whether the company plans to amend that program...

 

 

...Or whether any of these reforms will stop this from happening...

ted41776 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

Experian is trying to rebrand itself as an identity protection company. can't even make this shit up

https://www.experian.com/

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2015/oct/01/experian-hack-t-mobile…

https://krebsonsecurity.com/2018/03/san-diego-sues-experian-over-id-the…

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2018/03/01/equifax-ke…

https://www.csoonline.com/article/3238076/data-breach/equifax-now-hit-w…

Oh, I get it, is this kind of like the mob approaching people about protection services? There have been a lot of fires and burglaries lately, we're just trying to make sure you're safe

Endgame Napoleon Antifaschistische Thu, 03/29/2018 - 13:37 Permalink

Have you ever looked at programming books? The people they have working on these apps are super-smart programmers, computer scientists and software engineers. The apps that scale have billions of users, complicating the app construction and the app maintenance. But they get those top-notch CS people from all over the world, not just from the underemployed US labor pool, and how many top-performing techies do they need for one app? The tech sector is extremely creative, but it employs limited numbers by its nature, especially since we do not have the manufacturing in this country—the USA—where most of the PC and mobile tech was invented. The tech companies might really need a limited quantity of tippy-top minds from abroad to advance these apps, but they do not need to fetch temp IT workers from abroad. We have plenty of IT people in the USA.

Dickweed Wang gregga777 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:29 Permalink

It even converts telephone conversations to digital files for upload to the 5 Eyes Mothership servers. 

 

Fucking A Gregga . . .

Maybe it's unusual but I sensed that Faceplant and the rest of them were sinister from the get go and have never been a user of any of them.  In hind site I'm not sure that I protected myself at all by doing that since the cabal has countless ways to track anyone if they want.  They get around privacy laws and the pesky 4th Amendment by using other countries intelligence services to do the spying.  The sooner that whole fucking system is completely destroyed, the better.

Thought Processor Joe Davola Thu, 03/29/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

They were stupid to sell the data to 3rd parties in the first place.  Can't put that one back in the bottle.

 

This is a basic and critical Brand Management error.  They fucked up big.  Not that I'm surprised or even care but for any company this size these risks should have been examined in depth a long time ago.  This lands right on Zuck's doorstep too as he is ultimately the one upholding the standards and security for his user's data.  Mark simply put revenue / profits over the security of his own user's data, and as a result there is now a significant loss of trust as Facebook users question how their data is being used / misused.  

Brands run on trust.  Loss of trust is very hard to get back.  

 

Like the classic line from Wall Street: "The problem with money Bud, is that it makes you do things you don't want to do."

Endgame Napoleon Thought Processor Thu, 03/29/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

I cannot say I really trust any of these online products, not because I don’t like some of them, but because it is hard to believe what you cannot see. Say they tell you they are protecting your data from being sold to advertisers or worse, how would you know? Other than seeing your privacy settings button in a certain position, there is no way to really know, and on the internet, you never really know how much is human-generated and how much is bot-generated. For all I know as a non-techie, all of this might be part-and-parcel of mobile computing v/s the old native-storage type of computing. I do like the ease of mobile computing. I also see the privacy issue. It is hard not to see it, but it might be equally hard to do anything about it that, technically, that users could actually see, verifying visually that their data was being kept private.  

Last of the Mi… Joe Davola Thu, 03/29/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

Dunno, but I've had ads show up the next day about items I looked at on the internet the previous day on an entirely different computer than I accessed fb on. Although it was on the same router and wifi in the house it's still spooky as hell when you realize exactly where you were when you looked at a product for sale and know for sure that not only was it not on that computer but it wasn't anywhere near fb at the time. These guys are lying their asses off about this. There's just no way that should happen. 

toady Joe Davola Thu, 03/29/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

All Iinternet companies,(think google/search engines) not just social media, run everything you do online through algorithms that parse every word (syllable?) against databases (government/private) then send you advertising based on a word you said (private) or send you a swat/seal team based on a word you said (government(see the Austin bomber as an example)).

z530 Joe Davola Thu, 03/29/2018 - 13:29 Permalink

Honest question about fat tire dude's tweet - how did the information get from iMessage to facebook/ad partner?

 

The dude is probably full of shit. Apple has already said that it doesn't sell any of your private data to anyone else and there's no way that FB would have the ability to scrape messages that are sent using the iMessage protocol.

Endgame Napoleon you_are_cleared_hot Thu, 03/29/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

The data that credit-processing companies, full of $10-per-hour mom-gang workers have, just like the data that insurance back offices, full of $10-per-hour absentee mom workers have, is so very much more extensive, literally pulled from everywhere. Can‘t say the unlicensed moms in these workplaces are too careful with your data between the baby-mommy-look-alike-bulletin-board-decorating contest, the Halloween dress-up day, FB baby-pic posting and leaving work every day at 2:30, in addition to whole weeks of beyond-PTO, excused, back-watching absenteeism for things like travel soccer. 

Jolt Thu, 03/29/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

Claw back the billions that Herr Fuckerberg made selling out his country to the surveillance state, and maybe the rest of us will demand his fucking arms instead of his head.

gregga777 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 12:46 Permalink

Press Statement for Immediate Release:

 

Today Mark Zuckerberg announced the official name change of FaceBook to GoëbbelsBook. 

 

"Today marks the official change of our corporate name from FaceBook to GoëbbelsBook in honor of the German NSDAP (Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei) Reich Minister of Propaganda (1933-1945) Dr. Joseph Goëbbels (29 October 1897 – 1 May 1945). Dr. Goëbbels revolutionary and visionary dream was that of the total surveillance state. We have successfully implemented his concept of the total surveillance state."

 

"When a client downloads the GoëbbelsBook application it vacuums up everything from their computer and mobile devices. It gobbles up everything they write, all their contacts, their "likes"; in short every action they perform. The application also digitizes all telephone conversations for upload. The application then uploads everything to our corporate servers. We then upload all user data to the "Five Eyes" Gestapo (Geheime Staatspolizei) agencies that are our true original investors and beneficial owners."

 

"It is truly a proud day for me and all of my servants here at GoëbbelsBook that we have implemented the revolutionary total surveillance state vision of Dr. Joseph Goëbbels. I'm sure that he would be justifiably proud of our accomplishment."

 

CatInTheHat Thu, 03/29/2018 - 12:46 Permalink

Fuckerberg needs to cut off the intelligence agencies attached to Facebook in spying on Americans 

Secondly Fuckerberg hiring of 20,000 to monitor ane censor posts and comments constitutes surveillance 

Fuckerberg is a contemptuous prick, handing over the American people, we 'dumb fucks' that made him RICH,  for sale and surveillance .

Saddam Miser Thu, 03/29/2018 - 12:46 Permalink

It's not just FB. During work yesterday, I was discussing coolers with a co-worker. Sure enough, several hours later, the ad on my firefox browser (I was checking ZH on my iphone) was for a $150 cooler. Having your microphone monitor everything said is bad enough, but really - a $150 cooler?!?! WTF.

Endgame Napoleon Saddam Miser Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

Is the microphone really on all of the time, with some kind of algorithm picking up the words and then serving up ads based on the words? That just seems impossible. I can see how it works when you insert a word in search or in a post, with subsequent ads reflecting that word. In social media, the algorithm fetches posts with similar words, based on words you write into comments. But the microphone thing is just creepy beyond belief.

Alexa: you conniving little eavesdropper! 