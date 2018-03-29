Trump: "We're Coming Out Of Syria Very Soon; Others Can Take Care Of It Now"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 18:34

President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement on Thursday afternoon, stating during a speech in Richfield, Ohio dedicated to Trump's infrastructure week, that US forces will be withdrawing from Syria, citing the defeat of ISIS and the need to defend US borders and rebuild crumbling infrastructure: "We're coming out of Syria very soon. Let the other people take care of it now." Others like Russia perhaps?

The US spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, Trump said, describing how the US would build schools only for insurgents to destroy them, while there was no funding to build schools in Ohio: "We build a school, they blow it up. We rebuild the school, they haven’t blown it up yet, but they will."

The president also pointed out the “wall” and 32,000 US troops guarding the border between North and South Korea, while the US border with Mexico was not likewise protected.

“Is there something a little bit wrong with that?” Trump asked the crowd.

Trump’s remarks about Syria are in line with what he said last month, at a press conference in Washington with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull.

“We're there for one reason: to get ISIS and get rid of ISIS, and to go home,” the US president had said. “We’re not there for any other reason and we’ve largely accomplished our goal.”

However, this goes against the previous pronouncements of his subordinates at the State Department and the military.

In January, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson outlined a plan that proposed extended US presence in Syria to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to a “post-Assad leadership.” Previously, last December the Pentagon said US troops would remain in Syria for “as long as we need to, to support our partners and prevent the return of terrorist groups.”

Scar Bro beepbop Thu, 03/29/2018 - 17:10 Permalink

I think by now we've all learned that Trump is full of shit. If they are indeed coming out of Syria, it won't be so they can be deployed at the border with Mexico. More likely they are going to Iran.

And wtf does this mean?:

We're going to have 100% of the caliphate, as they call it —sometimes referred to as land. We're taking it all back."

You're coming out but... you're like... invading the WHOLE of the M.E? Clearly these are jew words: "taking it all back"???

The jews gave him some simple instructions and the idiot muddled it up.

sarz brianshell Fri, 03/30/2018 - 04:41 Permalink

Can Trump pull the CIA out? 

It's not that he isn't trying. In July he defunded the CIA operations in Syria, as reported sll over the world, including Zerohedge. 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-19/seismic-shift-syria-trump-end…

The CIA is however funded by drug money out of much of the world and human trafficking, laundered with the help of the Rothschild central banks. And it's not just the CIA running the battles in Syria. There are all the military operations carried out [under] Trump-installed officials and now sanctioned by appointees like Bolton. 

Trump is giving an open invitation to the Russians to accept his assurance and in its name to call for the pullout of the rogue US military operations. To [nicely suggest that, asking them to leave and announcing a no-fly zone over all of Syria.] Trump is actually pitting himself against Bolton and the neocons. The Russians have to act. Looks like they are Trumpism's main army. In Iran as well.

[The last statement, about taking back all  of the Caliphate's land shows Trump actually identifying America with the Syrians (the people if Syria united under Assad, and doing the main fighting and taking back of land) and the Russians and their allies. It's a brilliant shift.]

Scipio Africanuz sarz Fri, 03/30/2018 - 07:54 Permalink

I promised to give Trump the benefit of doubt, I did, I'm still giving him that benefit. For those who constantly snipe at him, and those who gave up on him, I have this to say to you - imagine Trump was a stock in which you've invested, then imagine saboteurs are doing everything in their power to drive the stock down, and this stock, despite the constant sabotage, simply refuses to crash, would you agree this much maligned stock is a good buy? -

I understand many who voted for him, want instant miraculous results, the real world does not work that way. Trump is the underdog, and it's American tradition to side with the underdog. Forget the kabuki theater, focus on results and remember, Trump is playing with terrible cards, and also shackled by the deep state that really matters - CONgress -.

As for me, I'll hold on to my Trump stock until he breaks below the critical moving average if he decides on major kinetic conflict. At that point, I'll withdraw my benefit of doubt, and go on full scale "dump it" campaign.

Have some sympathy for Trump, he's a winner, against all odds...

JSBach1 Americano Thu, 03/29/2018 - 16:17 Permalink

Is he conceding defeat in Syria or is it bluster as usual (smokescreen)?

<[EDIT]: there is something else at play here with this announcement...what is he angling at here?...that was the gist of my aforementioned question***>

Latest three-part articles by Elijah Magnier

1) https://ejmagnier.com/2018/03/28/will-america-accept-its-defeat-or-will…

2) https://ejmagnier.com/2018/03/28/will-america-accept-its-defeat-or-will…

3) https://ejmagnier.com/2018/03/28/will-america-accept-its-defeat-or-chal…

 

Developing: Syrian Army launches counter-operation against ISIS in Deir Ezzor after failed terrorist offensive

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/developing-syrian-army-launches-co…

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/video-syrian-army-palestinian-alli…

spyware-free JSBach1 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 16:22 Permalink

I don't trust what Trump says anymore. He's shown he is a carnival barker just saying whatever the crowd wants to hear.
Judge him and his zio-handlers by their actions.

https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201803291063027428-counterterrorism-…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhCHkxa8AoQ

He would be more believable if they were actually withdrawing forces and not re-supplying them with new hardware.

Dickweed Wang Americano Thu, 03/29/2018 - 16:19 Permalink

In January, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson outlined a plan that proposed extended US presence in Syria . . .

 

Of course he did.  If I'm not mistaken 'ole Tilly was/is the CEO of the biggest of the four horseman oil companies.  And where is the untapped oil these days? . . . Syria.  Hopefully Trump actually has a real plan to end that bullshit and bring most of our troops home.