Trump: "We're Coming Out Of Syria Very Soon; Others Can Take Care Of It Now"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 15:34

President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement on Thursday afternoon, stating during a speech in Richfield, Ohio dedicated to Trump's infrastructure week, that US forces will be withdrawing from Syria, citing the defeat of ISIS and the need to defend US borders and rebuild crumbling infrastructure: "We're coming out of Syria very soon. Let the other people take care of it now." Others like Russia perhaps?

The US spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, Trump said, describing how the US would build schools only for insurgents to destroy them, while there was no funding to build schools in Ohio: "We build a school, they blow it up. We rebuild the school, they haven’t blown it up yet, but they will."

The president also pointed out the “wall” and 32,000 US troops guarding the border between North and South Korea, while the US border with Mexico was not likewise protected.

“Is there something a little bit wrong with that?” Trump asked the crowd.

Trump’s remarks about Syria are in line with what he said last month, at a press conference in Washington with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull.

“We're there for one reason: to get ISIS and get rid of ISIS, and to go home,” the US president had said. “We’re not there for any other reason and we’ve largely accomplished our goal.”

However, this goes against the previous pronouncements of his subordinates at the State Department and the military.

In January, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson outlined a plan that proposed extended US presence in Syria to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to a “post-Assad leadership.” Previously, last December the Pentagon said US troops would remain in Syria for “as long as we need to, to support our partners and prevent the return of terrorist groups.”

spyware-free JSBach1 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 16:22 Permalink

I don't trust what Trump says anymore. He's shown he is a carnival barker just saying whatever the crowd wants to hear.
Judge him and his zio-handlers by their actions.

https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201803291063027428-counterterrorism-…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhCHkxa8AoQ

He would be more believable if they were actually withdrawing forces and not re-supplying them with new hardware.

Dickweed Wang Americano Thu, 03/29/2018 - 16:19 Permalink

In January, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson outlined a plan that proposed extended US presence in Syria . . .

 

Of course he did.  If I'm not mistaken 'ole Tilly was/is the CEO of the biggest of the four horseman oil companies.  And where is the untapped oil these days? . . . Syria.  Hopefully Trump actually has a real plan to end that bullshit and bring most of our troops home.

ThanksChump Americano Thu, 03/29/2018 - 16:24 Permalink

Silly, whimsical, Americano!

 

We were just saying that as an excuse to change Syria's leadership.

 

While we were occupied with TEH RUSSIAN COLLUSIONZ that the commie libtards cooked up, real Russians - the kind who don't trust anyone who smiles because that person is going to stab your back - those Russians went and killed off all of our ISIS guys. We could try to buy more ISIS guys, but we spent all of our money on planes that don't fly and destroyers that have no bullets. Heavy sigh, it's time to go home, sleep it off.

carlnpa toady Thu, 03/29/2018 - 15:40 Permalink

Trump 

You may not realize you are full of shit.

The only reason we are in Syria is to open up a lane for an Israeli oil/gas pipeline.

0 - promises kept so far.

and my take home pay did not change one bit with the new tax code

and I lost some tax deduction due to the 10k limit and living in PA a high SALT state.

 

Sir Edge carlnpa Thu, 03/29/2018 - 15:43 Permalink

 

Assad Can Stay... Assad Must Go... Etc... Etc... Etc...

 
When the USA Troops pull out of Syria and are GONE... Then !
 

When you have American Generals testifying IN FRONT of Lindsey Graham and co. and whining that Syria has won and the US Policy of removing Assad has failed... and ALSO having this info repeated in MSM articles everywhere... then i smell BS...

The USA does NOT go that quietly and Syria is the ONLY country that the USA can f*ck with Russia, Iran and somewhat with China to cause them as much friction as possible and possibly rescue the USA/Saudi pipeline route... 

So... 

In Other Words... Syria.. Please Get Ready because the ZIOs do not give up that easy... stay tuned... 

MoreFreedom toady Thu, 03/29/2018 - 16:18 Permalink

Trump did have mixed messages during the campaign regarding our military in the Middle East.  I for one, believe Trump is telling the truth regarding getting out of Syria (perhaps wishful thinking).  It certainly makes sense to me, and believe what will happen is the radical Islamics in Syria, and elsewhere, will attack Russia rather than the US as a result.  The oppressed over there always blame the foreigners in their country, rather than their government.   This will be a smart, long term move (hopefully) on Trump's part.   Whose side are we on over there anyway (the main power players looking to run the Syrian government include Assad and ISIS)?   We shouldn't be helping either.  And besides, whoever owns the oil over there will sell it into a fungible market.

FBaggins silvermail Thu, 03/29/2018 - 16:06 Permalink

"We're coming out of Syria very soon. Let the other people take care of it now."

 Translation:

"Our troops are coming out of south Syria and being redeployed into the newly established nation, Kurdistan, north of the Euphrates very soon, where we are presently building permanent military bases to protect our oil interests like in Saudi Arabia.  As for US, UK and Israeli efforts to replace Assad and the rogue Syrian regime and to further destabilize that nation like we did in Iraq and Libya, that effort will continue by other people wearing hoodies and black masks."

        