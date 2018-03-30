Concerned About What Facebook Knows About You? Check Out What Google Knows

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
Many users have been dropping Facebook, ceasing to use social media, or looking into the data that’s been collected about them. But if you think that what Facebook knows about you is scary, check out what Google knows about you.
Dylan Curran, an information technology consultant, took a look at just what Google knew about him. Even with his experience as a web developer, he was shocked. “I was really like: ‘Oh, my God. This is preposterous,'” Curran said.
When he requested his data from Google, he found that it was constantly tracking his location in the background, including calculating how long it took to travel between different points, along with his hobbies, interests, possible weight, income, data on his apps, and records of files he had deleted. But that was just the tip of the iceberg.
Although Curran thinks what Google is doing is harmless and not at all malicious (we’ll agree to disagree there), he did say it’s a little unsettling that the tech giant knows so many things about him and he feels uncomfortable now that he knows how closely he’s being tracked.
“It’s wrong to trust any entity that big with so much information,” he said. “They’re just trying to make money,” and at some point, “someone is going to make a mistake.” But this information and revelation definitely struck a chord with some, and they aren’t happy about it. Curran’s original tweet now has 159,000 talking about it.
Want to freak yourself out? I'm gonna show just how much of your information the likes of Facebook and Google store about you without you even realising it— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
Google tracked every single place Curran had been, right down to how long he was there and the time he left.
2. This is every place I have been in the last twelve months in Ireland, going in so far as the time of day I was in the location and how long it took me to get to that location from my previous one pic.twitter.com/I1kB1vwntT— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
“All Google users are being tracked by default in terms of physically where [they’re] going and located,” Scott J. Shackelford, an associate business professor at Indiana University focusing on cybersecurity law and policy said, according to NBC News.
“That is shocking to a lot of people.”
A spokesperson for Google wanted the public to know that everyone needs to be aware of their online privacy choices and review them regularly.
“In order to make the privacy choices that are right for them, it’s essential that people can understand and control their Google data,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.
“Over the years, we’ve developed tools like My Account expressly for this purpose, and we’d encourage everyone to review it regularly.”
Google has made an array of privacy tools available through the My Account feature. It will allow users see their personal data and tracking history. It also allows people to turn off tracking mechanisms or delete individual pieces of data they want gone from the archives.
However, as The Duran's Alex Christoforou notes, it gets far worse.
Fox News is reporting that the social spy network is actually recording and archiving your telephone conversations and text messages that you have outside of the social network.
That’s right, when your friend calls you on your mobile to invite you for a beer don’t be surprised if you see an ad for Heineken next time you visit your FB feed.
Here is Dylan to explain it all...
“We Know Where Your Kids Live”: How John Bolton Once Threatened an International Official
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49096.htm
Bolton used Gooogle ?
guys with his mustache often know a lot about "kids"
In reply to “We Know Where Your Kids… by soyungato
Google:
- We know who you did last summer!
Now let's talk about the other elephant in the room: SnapChat and the SnapChat leaks
http://celebrity-leaks.net/tag/snapchat-leaks/
In reply to guys with his mustache often… by StheNine
No evading at da klub--deyz uses gurgle anal 'ticz 4 munthz
In reply to We know what you did last… by Leakanthrophy
Of course South Park covered this years ago in an episode that is a must watch
HumanCentiPad
Season 15 - ep01
In reply to No evading at da klub--deyz… by New_Meat
Microsoft Windows 10 records everything you do, every key you type, tracks your files, records your voice, and takes your video, and sends all the data back to Microsoft.
https://www.neweggbusiness.com/smartbuyer/windows/should-you-disable-wi…
How come nobody is complaining about this???
In reply to Of course South Park covered… by Stackers
stopped after mac slavo, and they live. clickbait easter tyler retard jew
In reply to Microsoft Windows 10 records… by BallAndChained
Make sure you shut tons of windows 10 spy stuff down, here is an easy guide to stop the auto spying.
https://winaero.com/blog/how-to-disable-telemetry-and-data-collection-i…
In reply to Microsoft Windows 10 records… by BallAndChained
The NSA is directly hooked into the ISP and internet backbone.
A short walk through the T-Mobile data center in Bellevue, Washington or through the internet HUB in the Westin Tower in Seattle will show you there are racks of communication gear owned by the government.
Every single possible data point they could get, they have no matter the source. It comes from your work computer, home computer, cell phone, or imaging data from traffic cameras or public buildings, spending on credit or debit card. Your Amazon Alexa, your smart TV, your voice actuated cable set box, all of those "Internet of things" are transmitting data back to someone, and the NSA filters it all first.
Bigbrother is watching and listening.
In reply to guys with his mustache often… by StheNine
Who actually buys that stuff? Six months ago I cruised the TVs at WalMart and asked the saleskid to find me one that wasn't "smart" so that I wouldn't have my TV tracking me from my own living room. He smiled and complied, saying he understood perfectly, although it took a little searching. About 26 out of 30 models were "smart" screens.
Last week I took another look at the display. Now only 10 out of 30 boldly advertise their "smart" features. Others mention it in the fine print. About half are "dumb" terminals. I'd say that customer demand has been making itself known.
Not, of course, that I actually bought a TV. I did think about it. But I haven't had one for a decade, and I wouldn't spend enough time using the silly toy to justify the expense.
In reply to The NSA is directly hooked… by FreeMoney
Free money, we are being tracked and surveilled and not compensated for our data. My approach is to paralyze big tech data tracking surveillance companies like goobook by destroying the value of their lifeblood: digital advertising.
Citizens need to engage in mass adoption of adblocking browsers on mobile.
My best imperfect solution is installing brave browser as brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money.
What is value of digtal advertising when ads can't be served, viewed and tracked?
I love YouTube but running it out of brave doesn't give Google any money just expenses of server and storage. Zero ads and can listen with screen off or browse other things while listening.
Brave is simple enough for Grandma to download and use protecting her by DEFAULT.
We can destroy the digital advertising model by mass adoption of brave or equivalent adblocker on mobile.
If goobook sells our data and doesn't share the profits then destroy their business model.
In reply to The NSA is directly hooked… by FreeMoney
I just checked mine...Holy Shit....Costa Rica, England, Rome, on and on...with dates and times.
10 years of Data on me...
The only way out of this loop is to ditch your cell phone....NO smart TV. And stop typing crazy shit on Zero Hedge...
In reply to “We Know Where Your Kids… by soyungato
Oh yea, Your carrier/ISP be it att, verizon, comcast et.al. have all that shit too.
In reply to I just checked mine...Holy… by takeaction
Just the fact the owners of the means of production let the FANGS do all the work for so long, and then take all the blame, makes me laugh.
In reply to Oh yea, Your carrier be it… by Lumberjack
I emailed one of the original Tylers years ago and actually got a few replies. The last few times the emails bounced back with the message that my google account has been suspended and I don't have a google account. That was about a year ago.
In reply to I just checked mine...Holy… by takeaction
the first two are easy... not so sure about the last one
In reply to I just checked mine...Holy… by takeaction
But dear, typing crazy shit on ZH forces TPTB to spend oodles of money hiring people and equipment to wade through all the zaniness and decide whether or not they can get away with sending out Men In Black to harass or assassinate us. I consider it my DUTY to type crazy shit on ZH. It makes the MIB work for their pay. They have to sort out who is serious, who is seriously dangerous, and who is a batshit old lady who thinks she's a witch (actually I really AM a witch, and I have a few genuine witch-powers that I regularly put to use battling the PTB. But since the PTB officially can't believe in magick, they can't very well charge me with my crimes in court. They can't even try without making themselves look stupid. Isn't it lovely?)
During WWII, aircraft would drop wads of aluminum confetti to confuse enemy radar. This became colloquially known as flak. Think of all the crazy crap you write on ZH as flak dropped into the ethersphere to confuse Big Brother. Think about how they have to check out every reference to BOMBS and GUNS and BLOWING SHIT UP. By all means be VERY careful what you say if you have serious insurgency operations in process. But if you don't -- join me in creating mass confusion!
In reply to I just checked mine...Holy… by takeaction
"During WWII, aircraft would drop wads of aluminum confetti to confuse enemy radar."...
...Actually old chap, this was called "Window" - Flak was/is anti-aircraft fire from the ground.
In reply to But dear, typing crazy shit… by Faeriedust
Turn off your phone when you don't need it. No tracking, no invasion when your damn phone is off. Believe me on this one. You do NOT need your smartphone on 24 hours , 7 days, 365 days. Chill. You really do have an identity without the fucking phone. Trust me.
In reply to I just checked mine...Holy… by takeaction
One up on ya: I don't have a wireless phone outside of the house.
In reply to Turn off your phone when you… by SheHunter
Battery needs to be out for no tracking/invasion, or the man will turn in on when he wants to.
In reply to Turn off your phone when you… by SheHunter
Back in "prehistoric", times we programmers used the term GIGO - Garbage In, Garbage Out. Nothing has changed except we forgot about GIGO and have somehow convinced ourselves that these systems are omniscient.
The vast majority of data collected is crap and wrong to boot. If you think machines are going to take over the world you've got a long wait ahead of you. They can do some tasks very well, but a single misplaced one or zero, and they're dumb as a box of rocks.
In reply to “We Know Where Your Kids… by soyungato
Google Uber Alles
one day people will visit these tech people with pitchforks and torches
Only after they Google their address.
In reply to Google Uber Alles… by StheNine
how do you like them apples?
Apple motto never stated
In reply to Only after they Google their… by Row Well Number 41
lol true. duck duck go/startpage.com are great but are not catching on en masse.
In reply to Only after they Google their… by Row Well Number 41
something we've all known for a long time now but never done anything about it because it really doesnt affect anybody. Ive yet to hear about 1 instance where this was used to hurt someone. Im not saying that makes it ok, it just "is what it is"
Eric, Eric, is that you? Of course Eric, if you've got nothing to hide, then you don't mind us going through your home.
And maybe looking at your pimply face from the high school pictures, or that time someone confused you with Goebels.
In reply to something we've all known… by RobertTheGenius
logged in just to upvote you. Eric needs a good gps device stuck up his backside in order to track him to the nearest woodshed....
You all are invited.
In reply to Eric, Eric, is that you? Of… by Kayman
Oh really.... Well after the RCMP used my phone to run a snare operation on me i rethought all the ways this bunch works... I was most assuradly affected, i can say for sure others are just as affected, some with criminal intents even get jailed... I would call this an affectation.... Then you have to accept the fact of the many masses of folks that were pants with the smartphone they have, Many are up to their neck in the deep state games and are being further ensnared with the tech noose around their necks, They are used to further any number of evil deeds because they are compromised... I saw this too in the real, up close and personal... So yammer on smarty pants, You don't know shit about it.
In reply to something we've all known… by RobertTheGenius
I thought it was a given you're meat for the grinder and don't put your fingers in the hopper.
Got rid of everything but Google Mail. Downloaded my package and not much in there. Stopped using Chrome, stopped using Google search, locked the browser up tight as a drum. Not much in my package except name, location (!), and some other useless stuff. Got them, Twitter, Facebook, and everything else out of my life. Turned everything off on my Android phone.
Pretty much out of mainstream at this point.
We all need to claim responsibility for the choices we make.
In reply to Got rid of everything but… by Throat-warbler…
will whoever down-voted that comment please stand up and explain why???
In reply to We all need to claim… by notfeelinthebern
Unfortunately a complete copy exists in NSA cloud.
In reply to Got rid of everything but… by Throat-warbler…
Of course it is out there. I'm moving to encrypted email (Tutanova and Enigmail in Thunderbird) to do a little more obfuscation. I do NOT trust my ISP's email (Yahoo) at all. If you can get a situation where the email only moves inside of a single network or system, the chances of the NSA getting it are much lower (unless they have tapped the router or the system). The other thing I'm doing is moving everything to Linux and will eventually turn on SeLinux to protect the system. Windows is access swiss cheese. I would bet that most of the "hacks", "break-ins", and data theft is on improperly or incompetently configured Windows servers (or infected).
Edit: also use VeraCrypt, and Linux disk encryption for my data. Have WiFi MAC access control on my equipment (slows down the sniffers) and firewalls on every system. Use the largest possible number of bits for encryption certificates. Have 16-character random passwords on all accounts (see LastPass). Use a browser (can't mention because I lost a 5-year+ ZH account for discussing it) that prevents fingerprinting and other useful things. Use pass phrases not passwords for decrypting special data.
Still not confident. NSA massively parallel computing and back doors are hard to beat.
In reply to Unfortunately a complete… by a Smudge by an…
"...NSA massively parallel computing and back doors are hard to beat...".
and to that list : Do Not use Intel ( INTEL, does the name not tell one enough? ( oh, and they also have a love-nest relationship with Israel ) ) hardware,
though;
I do like the witches solution ; which is to just keeping adding noise until all shakes are purple shakes.
In reply to Of course it is out there. … by Throat-warbler…
I added a VPN on both laptop and phone. The virtual private network encrypts everything and I can connect to various countries and it gives me a different isp. Supposedly, I'm untraceable and see no ads, plus I already have Adblock Plus.
In reply to Of course it is out there. … by Throat-warbler…
Love the name.
Circus act?
In reply to Got rid of everything but… by Throat-warbler…
It's spelled "John Smith", but it's pronounced "Throat-Warbler Mangrove". Monty Python.
In reply to Love the name. Circus act? by Kayman
"No, no, no - it's spelt Raymond Luxury Yach-t, but it's pronounced 'Throatwobbler Mangrove'."
In reply to It's spelled "John Smith",… by Throat-warbler…
agree but I have to get rid of gmail...I posted a simple comment on a youtube video and my phone lights up..I am going to change my phone number and get rid of my gmail..I dont need to post a comment on youtube..and anything I upload, videos/my music etc, I am either doing on vimeo or Dtube..I am so sick of this crap
In reply to Got rid of everything but… by Throat-warbler…
I'll see your " simple comment on a youtube video " , and raise you an: conversation, in a parking lot, with a local "midnight"-auto hood(ish) rat ( though to his credit; is much smarter than most of his ilk ) about 91' LeBarons "head being produced by Maserati, and if one cuts the muffler off this gem the sound is insane(ly awesome )", leading to my home computer youtube search offering 'lebaron exhaust sound' videos the next day in my side bar...I don't use face book, wasn't signed in to google and have a windows phone( yes it sucks) .
so how many degrees of separation exist in the data collection world...none it would seem .
In reply to agree but I have to get rid… by weliveinamatrix
Refused to give my phone number to verify YouTube sign in.
In reply to agree but I have to get rid… by weliveinamatrix
I will be getting a basic non smart phone.
The world is a toilet
Every single phone you could buy is just as bad as the best whizz-bang smartphone, All have tracking and all work without a SIM card installed, All have a microphone, and many have cameras... so if you think you are safe with any Mobil in your pocket you would be very wrong.
In reply to I will be getting a basic… by BraceforImpact
Start digging in the used electronics bin. I doubt there's any non-smart phone left in the market. And as masher1 stated, those old models can be tracked as easily as the new smartie phones.
In reply to I will be getting a basic… by BraceforImpact
You can actually still get beepers.
I've been through the connected technology phase... Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, GPS, Snapchat, etc. I'm over it. I don't like people or companies knowing where I am, what I'm doing, etc. I want to go back to a landline, an iPod or MP3.... and have conversations with people. We will spend 40% of our lives staring at a screen. I'm not ok with that. We've lost touch of our community in my eyes.
I don't want to be connected all the time
In reply to Start digging in the used… by Laughing.Man
Youtube pretty creepy too, especially when you post a comment and you get a counter comment showing in your gmail. In the words of Bill Clinton (referencing himself & Hillary): "You get a twofer"...
Mass global surveillance system it's all there folks