Israeli Troops Kill Seven Palestinians, Wound 500 Amid Massive Border Protests

Deadly clashes broke out on Friday afternoon along the Israeli-Gaza border after Israeli security forces killed at least seven Palestinians and injured up to 500, where as previewed yesterday, a series of massive protests took place along the security fence surrounding the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip.
Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza are taking part in protests along the Israeli border today. So far there have been clashes in several places pic.twitter.com/9ei35fMCug— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 30, 2018
Thousands had gathered along the border for a six week-long "Great Return" protest when the violence broke out. IDF troops fired live rounds, rubber-coated steel pellets and tear gas at the protesters during the ongoing violence.
The first protest kicked off on Friday, when Palestinians worldwide mark Land Day, which commemorates the Israeli government’s expropriation of Arab-owned land in the Galilee on March 30, 1976, and ensuing demonstrations in which six Arab Israelis were killed.
The Israel Defense Forces estimated that 17,000 Palestinians were taking part in the demonstrations, and focused at five main protest sites where rioters reportedly threw petrol bombs and stones at troops, and burned tires.
The Israeli military said that its troops had used “riot dispersal means and firing towards main instigators” and that some of the demonstrators were “rolling burning tires and hurling stones” and Molotov cocktails and rocks at IDF troops on the other side of the border. The military maintained that it would not allow Palestinian protesters to “violate Israel’s sovereignty” by crossing the security fence.
One of the dead was aged 16 and most of the casualties were struck by gunfire, according to Palestinian medics who estimated the number of wounded at around 500 by mid-afternoon.
“We have deployed more than 100 sharpshooters, who were called up from all of the military’s units, primarily from the special forces,” Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot said, Ynet news reports. “If lives are in jeopardy, there is permission to open fire.”
In a statement reported by Israeli Kan TV, the army said organizers of the protests were deliberately trying to place civilians in harm’s way, and cited an incident in which it said a seven-year-old girl was sent to the security fence in an apparent cynical attempt to draw Israeli fire, but was spotted by troops who realized what was happening and ensured she was not hurt.
Meanwhile, a Hamas official warned that there will be a reaction to any Israeli provocations.
"We don't want to see a bloodbath. Just a quiet protest,” he said to Israel Hayom, warning that "if there are Israeli provocations and if Israel deliberately harms protesters or our people we will mount a harsh response.” Hamas had said that as many as 100,000 Palestinians will take part in Friday’s massive demonstration.
The protest also coincides with the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover, which regularly leads to increased tensions in the already-volatile region.
The six week-long demonstrations are calling for the right of return for Palestinian refugees to what is now Israel. The protests are set to culminate in May as Israel celebrates the 70th anniversary of its independence, which Palestinians call Nakba (castastrophe) day.
The IDF declared the area around the Israeli side of the Gaza border a “closed military zone,” forbidding Israeli civilians from getting close without army permission. According to the Times of Israel, IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot was leading the army’s riot control operation, with assistance from the head of the Southern Command Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the head of IDF Operations Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon, and Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians, Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai.
The army said it held the Hamas terror group responsible for any violence along the Gaza security fence during the protests and for the “consequences” of it.
Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned on Friday that any Palestinians from Gaza approaching the security fence with Israel were putting their lives at risk. “Those who approach the fence today are putting themselves in danger,” Liberman said in his post. “I would advise [Gazans] to go on with your lives and not engage in provocations.”
* * *
Friday’s demonstrations mark the beginning of the Palestinians’ return to all of Palestine, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh declared in a speech at the scene of the mass protests in the Gaza Strip.
“We are here to declare today that our people will not agree to keep the right of return only as a slogan,” he said and added that the March of Return was also aimed at sending a message to US President Donald Trump to the effect that the Palestinians will not give up their right to Jerusalem and “Palestine.”
Previously Palestinians have also demanded, along with sovereignty in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem and the Old City, a “right of return” to Israel for Palestinian refugees who left or were forced out of Israel when it was established. The Palestinians demand this right not only for those of the hundreds of thousands of refugees who are still alive — a figure estimated in the low tens of thousands — but also for their descendants, who number in the millions.
Khaled al-Batsh, the leader of the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad group, which is also among the planners of the protest, said tents would be located 500 meters from the border, just outside the buffer zone between Gaza and Israel. The protest comes amid rising tensions as the United States prepares to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Hamas does not control the US Banking system. NSA surveillance data does not get piped through the territories. It gets piped through Israel. Seems to me the damage they can do is pretty limited.
In reply to hamas is a disgusting joke,… by didthatreallyhappen
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
In reply to Only when the Pali's are all… by ZENDOG
Yeah, and Likud is a saintly and righteous group. How many Israelis were murdered in cold blood this afternoon? None. Smug, arrogant cowards (((all))). IDF my ass. They are the IOF - Israeli Offense Force. They are pirates on stolen land... and we all know what happens to pirates. They inevitably end up dangling from gibbets.
In reply to That's raccis an' shit...oh… by E-Knight
The West is on the move. Maybe you can’t put your finger on it but you just know like he/she cheating: Israeli jets over Iran, US pulling out of “Syria”, Turkey breaking with NATO, France sticking its nose in the Kurdish/oil thingy and this Gaza protest, instigated by whom, likely the usual covert suspects but for a much bigger picture than Gaza.? Has Bibi recovered from/covered by his health distraction?
Check the photo's: First pic/video, Israeli standing calm. The rest are designed to arouse your defensive aggression from the murderous zombies at the gate.
In reply to "hamas is a disgusting joke"… by J S Bach
In reply to The West is on the move. … by two hoots
This will happen to both physical Israel as it happens to spiritual Israel as we are nearing the end:
1 Corinthians 10:11 Now these things happened unto them by way of example; and they were written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the ages are come.
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/12/19/all-israel/
In reply to Ha-Qahal is on the move,… by Amun
In reply to This will happen to both… by mobius8curve
In reply to Circumcising Palestinian… by Déjà view
In reply to only good muslim is dead one… by sabaj49
AIPAC interns out in full force today at ZH I see.
In reply to kinda hard to rebut your… by HerrDoktor
In reply to AIPAC interns out in full… by Liberal
Looks like the real terrorists are at it again and using drones to drop chemical weapons on civilians:
https://twitter.com/hadafnewsps/status/979694142845521920
In reply to That 3rd picture down, two… by FireBrander
In reply to Looks like the real… by CTacitus
In reply to New video of Israelis… by tmosley
America has already paid bigly for the Jewish Homeland and that's not about to end any time soon ...
It's when Americans realize the cost and that they've been duped, that there will be a backlash ... there always is.
In reply to Palestine DOES NOT BELONG to… by beepbop
We are still paying with all of these foreign spooks on our soil acting against us constantly. Go home MI6 fags. Go home Mossad.
In reply to America has already paid… by curbjob
The IDF terrorists look brave when shooting people armed with stones, but if they'd tried that against Hezbollah the chosenites would be coming back in body bags. These "brave" IDF/settler terrorists act with impunity when the locals have nothing more than stones to resist with, but given a balanced struggle would they be this brazen? No, these chickenshits would be begging and crying for the goyim to do their fighting for them
In reply to We are still paying with all… by NidStyles
Just looking at the flow of downvotes, you can tell Israel has mobilized for war.
The first thing they activate is the army of hasbara drones at tel Aviv university.
In reply to The IDF terrorists look… by JSBach1
In reply to Palestine DOES NOT BELONG to… by beepbop
In reply to New video of Israelis… by tmosley
Are you okay paying for the bullets tho ?
In reply to Watch me try to shed a tear… by The_Juggernaut
That's involuntary. The govt has their guns on the taxpayers too.
And let's be honest here. All of this is paid for by funny money fiat print bux. So the taxpayer isn't really paying for it except in price inflation as the dollar erodes.
In reply to Are you okay paying for the… by curbjob
Until one day when it will be your family throwing the stones...
In reply to Watch me try to shed a tear… by The_Juggernaut
In reply to That 3rd picture down, two… by FireBrander
Funny the Jews say the same thing about white christians-- behind closed doors of course
In reply to only good muslim is dead one… by sabaj49
So you must be the IDF soldier who murdered this unarmed Palestinian today (what a fucking coward you are):
https://twitter.com/PalestineVideo/status/979664658226331648
https://twitter.com/PalestineVideo/status/979650599888158720
https://twitter.com/Ahmad_tibi/status/979648095003795456
https://twitter.com/PalestineVideo/status/979637597252198400
In reply to only good muslim is dead one… by sabaj49
No, not at all. The British abandoned Palestine to the Israeli's, despite what Jordan wanted. And Jordan had always been the best allies to the British.
So much for the British word and honour.
In reply to only good muslim is dead one… by sabaj49
In reply to No, not at all. The British… by east of eden
Londonistan now has Sadiq Khan. Churchill must be rolling in his grave
In reply to No, not at all. The British… by east of eden
There is no such thing as British honour anymore. That era perished with Margaret Thatcher. What you have today is a colonized ex-colonizer nation run by mudslimes, commies, prostitutes and degenerates.
Welcome to Eurabia kaffir.
In reply to No, not at all. The British… by east of eden
In reply to only good muslim is dead one… by sabaj49
In reply to only good muslim is dead one… by sabaj49
go ahead Trump build your fucking wall...
as the Palestinian slave labor the [soul?] property of its 'MasterRace'...[now]--- less than that of Washington's revolutionary 'NIGGER' soldiers never having grasped freedom, [but], upon their patriotic death!
yeah, Trump will be out of the ME now that ISIS is no moar 'BS'!
You lie`[r]!!!
In reply to Circumcising Palestinian… by Déjà view
“If lives are in jeopardy, there is permission to open fire.”
Pretty hard to disagree with that one, regardless of politics.
In reply to go ahead Trump build your… by earleflorida
Israeli Troops Kill Seven Palestinians, Wound 500 Amid Massive Border Protests
My response: For all those who think and believe that there is any honor in what the Palestinians are doing in this action, you are misguided and uninformed. Below are some videos that should shock the HELL out of you and define who the Palestinians really are as a people. As you watch, remember that these are BRAINWASHED children being trained as future terrorists who may someday kill your family or friends in the name of Allah. As for the headline, what a CROCK OF SENSATIONAL BULLSHIT!! Let the evidence below speak for itself. See the following URL for more recent videos of the same KIND OF CRAP as listed below.
PALWATCH VIDEOS: (https://www.youtube.com/user/palwatch)
Hamas to kids: Shoot all the Jews - YouTube
Video for palwatch youtube▶ 1:29
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ORAM-usqhQ
May 5, 2014 - Uploaded by palwatch
Jews are "Allah's enemies, the sons of pigs" - in poem recited - YouTube
Video for palwatch youtube▶ 1:40
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ScBUVkvjFs
Apr 3, 2013 - Uploaded by palwatch
Palestinian girl calls for genocide of Jews on Palestinian ... - YouTube
Video for palwatch youtube▶ 0:39
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xs0xLdFqU_s
Aug 5, 2010 - Uploaded by palwatch
Song with visuals encourages terror against Israelis: "Run ... - YouTube
Video for palwatch youtube▶ 2:31
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6lXRyjrhYk
Nov 12, 2014 - Uploaded by palwatch
Palestinian girl's family teaches her that Israel has no right ... - YouTube
Video for palwatch youtube▶ 1:06
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8BSXX9fTUE
May 4, 2014 - Uploaded by palwatch
In reply to go ahead Trump build your… by earleflorida
In reply to Israeli Troops Kill Seven… by GUS100CORRINA
And all that anyone on ZH has to do is read the psychopathic garbage posted by 'pc_babe' to know that the jews are no better, in fact, they are despicably worse.
In reply to Israeli Troops Kill Seven… by GUS100CORRINA
Israel achieved in 70 years 100x more with all the wars, than your frozen toilet of Cuckistan full of sandniggas ever achieved in 150 years without a single war. It's called "identity" something you don't even know what it means. A cuckistani coming from an arctic outpost that is a political, social, economic, and military failure. Enjoy your failures and piss off.
In reply to And all that anyone on ZH… by east of eden
Yes. This tends to happen when IDF opens fire with machine guns against protesters throwing stones. Palestinians do not have : an army ,a navy ,an air force,tanks,missiles,including nuclear ones.Like the zionist entity does.
Palestinians are fighting back against those who stole and continue to steal their land,destroy their crops and kill their relatives.Since they do not posses sophisticated weapons ,they use guerilla methods ,as they should against the aggressors.
Americans are very keen on protecting their property and the life of their relatives and themselves. But it seems that this right is not extended to Palestinians ,for their life and property ,as limited as it is ,according to you and your ilk.
How about you show the chosen killing young ,unarmed children ,women. Arresting or harassing children as young as 3 years old ,as I saw in a recent video.
How about the 16 year old Ahed Tamimi ,who received 8 months jail time because she slapt a soldier who shot her cousin?
IDF was given orders to use live ammunition on UNARMED protesters. And most of your videos are lies. We all know here who the liars are : we've seen it with USS Liberty,911,King Davis Hotel bombing and the multiple false flags used by Mo$$ad.
So ,yes .Palestinians ARE ENTITLED TO USE ANY MEANS TO PROTECT themselves. Because this fight is not on an equal footing. One side has the most sophisticated weapons,propaganda and support from the Evil Empire.Palestinians have stones,home made rockets , that don't even leave a dent when landing ,and courage.
In reply to Israeli Troops Kill Seven… by GUS100CORRINA
No wonder why this country has sunk to level it has, in part due to hypocritical Evangelical idiots like GUStard who are easily duped and brainwashed.
In reply to Yes. This tends to happen… by veritas semper…
In reply to Yes. This tends to happen… by veritas semper…
I'm all for arming them, so that at least they'd have a chance to DEFEND themselves from the chickenshit chosenites, who when faced with armed opposition would be retreating behind the nearest US/NATO goy and crying antisemitism.
In reply to Throwing rocks at guns isn't… by DisorderlyConduct
In reply to I'm all for arming them, so… by JSBach1
In reply to Yes. This tends to happen… by veritas semper…
In reply to Israeli Troops Kill Seven… by GUS100CORRINA
Good comment - You will get ‘down voted’ today though !
ANY story that mentions Israel’s ‘barbarism’ immediately attracts the ‘hook nose’ cyber defence FUCKING army !!
In reply to Jews killed 100,000,000… by Tallest Skil
In reply to Good comment - You will get … by Jack Oliver
In reply to Wrong. You attract flies… by ShakenNotStirred