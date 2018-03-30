Israeli Troops Kill Seven Palestinians, Wound 500 Amid Massive Border Protests

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:11

Deadly clashes broke out on Friday afternoon along the Israeli-Gaza border after Israeli security forces killed at least seven Palestinians and injured up to 500, where as previewed yesterday, a series of massive protests took place along the security fence surrounding the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip.

Thousands had gathered along the border for a six week-long "Great Return" protest when the violence broke out. IDF troops fired live rounds, rubber-coated steel pellets and tear gas at the protesters during the ongoing violence.

A photo taken near the kibbutz of Nahal Oz across the border from the Gaza strip shows tear gas grenades falling during the Palestinian protest, with Israeli soldiers seen below in the foreground.

The first protest kicked off on Friday, when Palestinians worldwide mark Land Day, which commemorates the Israeli government’s expropriation of Arab-owned land in the Galilee on March 30, 1976, and ensuing demonstrations in which six Arab Israelis were killed.

Palestinians protest along the Israel border with Gaza on Friday

The Israel Defense Forces estimated that 17,000 Palestinians were taking part in the demonstrations, and focused at five main protest sites where rioters reportedly threw petrol bombs and stones at troops, and burned tires.

The Israeli military said that its troops had used “riot dispersal means and firing towards main instigators” and that some of the demonstrators were “rolling burning tires and hurling stones” and Molotov cocktails and rocks at IDF troops on the other side of the border. The military maintained that it would not allow Palestinian protesters to “violate Israel’s sovereignty” by crossing the security fence.

One of the dead was aged 16 and most of the casualties were struck by gunfire, according to Palestinian medics who estimated the number of wounded at around 500 by mid-afternoon.

We have deployed more than 100 sharpshooters, who were called up from all of the military’s units, primarily from the special forces,” Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot said, Ynet news reports. “If lives are in jeopardy, there is permission to open fire.”

In a statement reported by Israeli Kan TV, the army said organizers of the protests were deliberately trying to place civilians in harm’s way, and cited an incident in which it said a seven-year-old girl was sent to the security fence in an apparent cynical attempt to draw Israeli fire, but was spotted by troops who realized what was happening and ensured she was not hurt.

Meanwhile, a Hamas official warned that there will be a reaction to any Israeli provocations.

"We don't want to see a bloodbath. Just a quiet protest,” he said to Israel Hayom, warning that "if there are Israeli provocations and if Israel deliberately harms protesters or our people we will mount a harsh response.” Hamas had said that as many as 100,000 Palestinians will take part in Friday’s massive demonstration.

The protest also coincides with the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover, which regularly leads to increased tensions in the already-volatile region.

Photo source: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The six week-long demonstrations are calling for the right of return for Palestinian refugees to what is now Israel. The protests are set to culminate in May as Israel celebrates the 70th anniversary of its independence, which Palestinians call Nakba (castastrophe) day.

The IDF declared the area around the Israeli side of the Gaza border a “closed military zone,” forbidding Israeli civilians from getting close without army permission. According to the Times of Israel, IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot was leading the army’s riot control operation, with assistance from the head of the Southern Command Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the head of IDF Operations Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon, and Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians, Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai.

The army said it held the Hamas terror group responsible for any violence along the Gaza security fence during the protests and for the “consequences” of it.

Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned on Friday that any Palestinians from Gaza approaching the security fence with Israel were putting their lives at risk. “Those who approach the fence today are putting themselves in danger,” Liberman said in his post. “I would advise [Gazans] to go on with your lives and not engage in provocations.”

* * *

Friday’s demonstrations mark the beginning of the Palestinians’ return to all of Palestine, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh declared in a speech at the scene of the mass protests in the Gaza Strip.

We are here to declare today that our people will not agree to keep the right of return only as a slogan,” he said and added that the March of Return was also aimed at sending a message to US President Donald Trump to the effect that the Palestinians will not give up their right to Jerusalem and “Palestine.”

Previously Palestinians have also demanded, along with sovereignty in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem and the Old City, a “right of return” to Israel for Palestinian refugees who left or were forced out of Israel when it was established. The Palestinians demand this right not only for those of the hundreds of thousands of refugees who are still alive — a figure estimated in the low tens of thousands — but also for their descendants, who number in the millions.

Khaled al-Batsh, the leader of the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad group, which is also among the planners of the protest, said tents would be located 500 meters from the border, just outside the buffer zone between Gaza and Israel. The protest comes amid rising tensions as the United States prepares to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Tags
War Conflict
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 102
Vote down!
 38
J S Bach E-Knight Fri, 03/30/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

"hamas is a disgusting joke"

Yeah, and Likud is a saintly and righteous group. How many Israelis were murdered in cold blood this afternoon?  None.  Smug, arrogant cowards (((all))).  IDF my ass.  They are the IOF - Israeli Offense Force.  They are pirates on stolen land... and we all know what happens to pirates.  They inevitably end up dangling from gibbets.

Vote up!
 27
Vote down!
 2
two hoots J S Bach Fri, 03/30/2018 - 09:53 Permalink

The West is on the move.  Maybe you can’t put your finger on it but you just know like he/she cheating:   Israeli jets over Iran, US pulling out of “Syria”, Turkey breaking with NATO, France sticking its nose in the Kurdish/oil thingy and this Gaza protest, instigated by whom, likely the usual covert suspects but for a much bigger picture than Gaza.?   Has Bibi recovered from/covered by his health distraction?  

Check the photo's:   First pic/video, Israeli standing calm.   The rest are designed to arouse your defensive aggression from the murderous zombies at the gate.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
JSBach1 NidStyles Fri, 03/30/2018 - 17:06 Permalink

The IDF terrorists look brave when shooting people armed with stones, but if they'd tried that against Hezbollah the chosenites would be coming back in body bags. These "brave" IDF/settler terrorists act with impunity when the locals have nothing more than stones to resist with, but given a balanced struggle would they be this brazen? No, these chickenshits would be begging and crying for the goyim to do their fighting for them

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 7
earleflorida Déjà view Fri, 03/30/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

go ahead Trump build your fucking wall...

as the Palestinian slave labor the [soul?] property of its 'MasterRace'...[now]--- less than that of Washington's revolutionary 'NIGGER' soldiers never having grasped freedom, [but], upon their patriotic death!

yeah, Trump will be out of the ME now that ISIS is no moar 'BS'!

You lie`[r]!!!

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 21
GUS100CORRINA earleflorida Fri, 03/30/2018 - 12:28 Permalink

Israeli Troops Kill Seven Palestinians, Wound 500 Amid Massive Border Protests

My response: For all those who think and believe that there is any honor in what the Palestinians are doing in this action, you are misguided and uninformed. Below are some videos that should shock the HELL out of you and define who the Palestinians really are as a people. As you watch, remember that these are BRAINWASHED children being trained as future terrorists who may someday kill your family or friends in the name of Allah. As for the headline, what a CROCK OF SENSATIONAL BULLSHIT!! Let the evidence below speak for itself. See the following URL for more recent videos of the same KIND OF CRAP as listed below.

PALWATCH VIDEOS: (https://www.youtube.com/user/palwatch)

Hamas to kids: Shoot all the Jews - YouTube
Video for palwatch youtube▶ 1:29
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ORAM-usqhQ
May 5, 2014 - Uploaded by palwatch

Jews are "Allah's enemies, the sons of pigs" - in poem recited - YouTube
Video for palwatch youtube▶ 1:40
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ScBUVkvjFs
Apr 3, 2013 - Uploaded by palwatch

Palestinian girl calls for genocide of Jews on Palestinian ... - YouTube
Video for palwatch youtube▶ 0:39
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xs0xLdFqU_s
Aug 5, 2010 - Uploaded by palwatch

Song with visuals encourages terror against Israelis: "Run ... - YouTube
Video for palwatch youtube▶ 2:31
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6lXRyjrhYk
Nov 12, 2014 - Uploaded by palwatch

Palestinian girl's family teaches her that Israel has no right ... - YouTube
Video for palwatch youtube▶ 1:06
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8BSXX9fTUE
May 4, 2014 - Uploaded by palwatch
 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ShakenNotStirred east of eden Fri, 03/30/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

Israel achieved in 70 years 100x more with all the wars, than your frozen toilet of Cuckistan full of sandniggas ever achieved in 150 years without a single war. It's called "identity" something you don't even know what it means. A cuckistani coming from an arctic outpost that is a political, social, economic, and military failure. Enjoy your failures and piss off.

Vote up!
 19
Vote down!
 9
veritas semper… GUS100CORRINA Fri, 03/30/2018 - 12:58 Permalink

Yes. This tends to happen when IDF opens fire  with machine guns against protesters throwing stones. Palestinians do not have : an army ,a navy ,an air force,tanks,missiles,including nuclear ones.Like the zionist entity does.

Palestinians are fighting back against those who stole and continue to steal their land,destroy their crops and kill their relatives.Since they do not posses sophisticated weapons ,they use guerilla methods ,as they should against the aggressors.

Americans are very keen on protecting their property and the life of their relatives and themselves. But it seems that this right is not extended to Palestinians ,for their life and property ,as limited as it is ,according to you and your ilk.

How about you show the chosen killing young ,unarmed children ,women. Arresting or harassing children as young as 3 years old ,as I saw in a recent video.

How about the 16 year old Ahed Tamimi ,who received 8 months jail time because she slapt a soldier who shot her cousin?

IDF was given orders to use live ammunition on UNARMED protesters. And most of your videos are lies. We all know here who the liars are : we've seen it with USS Liberty,911,King Davis Hotel bombing and the multiple false flags used by Mo$$ad.

So ,yes .Palestinians ARE ENTITLED TO USE ANY MEANS TO PROTECT themselves. Because this fight is not on an equal footing. One side has the most sophisticated weapons,propaganda and support from the Evil Empire.Palestinians have stones,home made rockets , that don't even leave a dent when landing ,and courage.

 