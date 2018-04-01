London Murder Rate Overtakes New York Amid Spike In Stabbings, Shootings

London has surpassed New York City's murder rate for the second month in a row, due mostly to a spike in knife crime and shootings which left 15 Londoners dead in February - nine of whom were age 30 or younger, and 22 dead in March vs. New York City's 21, according to the Sunday Times.
While both cities have around 8.5 million people, NYC's murder rate has dropped by around 87% since the 1990's, while London's has grown approximately 40% in just three years - not including deaths from terrorist attacks. Experts have credited the NYPD's zero-tolerance policing model driving down the homicide rate in NYC from around 2,000 deaths in 1990 to 230 last year.
London, however, is experiencing a spike in violent crime.
On Saturday a murder probe was launched after a 36-year-old woman was killed in what is believed to be the 30th incident of fatal knife crime in the capital this year.
The death came just hours after a man 23-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in Plumstead, south-east London on Thursday evening.
Jacob Whittingham, charity head of programmes for Fight for Peace, told the paper: "What's scary about London is the randomness of the crime. -standard.co.uk
"With young people in London, you have no idea if and when you may be the victim of a violent crime — that's why they feel the need to carry weapons."
The latest victim was stabbed to death after leaving an Earlsfield bar in south West London early Saturday morning. Police responded to a call around 1:10 a.m. that a man had been found injured on Ellerton Road, only to find a 20-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Despite efforts to save his life, the man was declared dead at the scene just before 2 a.m.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder, and is currently in custody at a west London police station.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell said: "Sadly, another family has been left devastated with the tragic death of a young man from an act of violence. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area to come forward."
That said, London remains substantially safer overall in comparison to New York City - with fewer than half of the homicides NYC experienced in 2017. That said, according to the Telegraph, a person is nearly six times more likely to be burgled in London than in New York City, and 1.5 times as likely to fall victim to a robbery.
London also has nearly three times the number of reported rapes, however the Telegraph notes that differences in reporting methodology may account for the vastly higher number in London.
London Metropolitan police commissioner, Cressida Dick, says that social media is partly to blame for the rise in knife violence, and battling gangs have sparked up longstanding "postcode wars," so - you know, not migrants.
“London remains one of the safest cities in the world,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told The Independent. ”The Met is concerned at the increase in murders in London, and specialist detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.
“One murder is one to many, and we are working hard with our partners to understand the increase and what we can all do to prevent these tragedies from happening in the first place.”
To combat the rising violence, Dick has announced a new task force of around 100 officers to help tackle violent crime in London.
Hopefully they're more effective than these super troopers:
Comments
No better time for a russian boogieman distraction, lol.
Nice the way Londonistan is going under the present Mayor?
In reply to No better time for a russian… by boostedhorse
it would be great if all these zombies had their own countries to go back to. oh wait they do.
why are the jews destroying europeans and europe with diversity or multiculturalism
or whatever war on white euphemism they are using today in all their lying media?
In reply to Nice the way Londonistan is… by philipat
Sure...but has it overtaken the Clinton-associated death rate???
In reply to it would be great if all… by Four chan
What they really need in London is gun control.......Oh, wait.....
In reply to Sure...but has it overtaken… by beemasters
Read some of this for the answer
http://www.jewwatch.com/jew-references-folder.html
In reply to it would be great if all… by Four chan
The reason the murder rate has spiked is the UK is experiencing a wave of immigration in the hundreds of thousands per year, and lots of them are criminals.
"battling gangs" = imported (immigrant) drug gangs fighting for market share/territory.
London should celebrate it's enrichment. Everyone be sure to congratulate the mayor on his achievement on social media. #LondonIsOpen
https://twitter.com/mayoroflondon
And fuck it, why not congratulate the Prime Minister too:
https://twitter.com/theresa_may
And you might congratulate The Met police on their successful thought policing of Twitter and other social media while you're at it:
https://twitter.com/metpoliceuk
In reply to Nice the way Londonistan is… by philipat
.
In reply to Nice the way Londonistan is… by philipat
Nuke London. It's the Rothchilds Headquarters. Full of the worst Brittons.
Take out New York, Brussels, and Tel Aviv too please.
In reply to Nice the way Londonistan is… by philipat
And nuking Basel Switzerland would help the world also.
In reply to Nuke London. It's the… by Polynik3s
Isnt DIVERSITY grand lol. What a shithole Londonistan has become
In reply to No better time for a russian… by boostedhorse
I am much enamoured of the Freakanomics theory that the significant crime reduction is actually due to abortion, not policing. Obviously, no police service is going to suggest that they are irrelevant, and it is all down to not having a huge crop of unwanted, poverty-stricken ne'er-do-wells running riot.
http://freakonomics.com/2005/05/15/abortion-and-crime-who-should-you-be…
In reply to Isnt DIVERSITY grand lol. … by COSMOS
I think it's far more likely that the 1990s is when a near monopoly on drug distribution within NYC at the top was achieved, and inter-gang violence essentially ended.
Whether by defeating opponents or by forming larger cartels.
In reply to … by OverTheHedge
This is what the mayor of london wants, as he claims that “this is normal in a big city”.
In reply to No better time for a russian… by boostedhorse
It's not just normal. It's our strength!
In reply to This is what the mayor of… by TheSilentMajority
Maybe Skival should have went to London and be stabbed, cleaner and deniable. Maybe even stage a robbery. In the UK Subjects (and slaves) are not allowed to defend themselves.
In reply to No better time for a russian… by boostedhorse
Its the fault of all the third world low life that's been let in the country.Its the main reason people voted Brexit, to regain control of our Borders. We need politicians who are not afraid to do what is necessary. Don't hold your breath!
We actually need politicians hanging from nooses. Pretty much universally with the odd exception (Farage).
Fucking traitorous vermin.
In reply to Its the fault of all the… by Billybullshit
Err, no. Stabbing people in the neck is a specific islamic commandment: quran 8:12, which read "I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieved, so strike [them] upon the necks and strike from them every fingertip".
So it's not just random third-world low lifes, it's very specific third-world low-lifes, acting according to a very specific third-world low life ideology: islam.
In reply to Its the fault of all the… by Billybullshit
Blacks and Arabs.
niggers and sand niggers
In reply to Blacks and Arabs. by CPR Steps_30 p…
Kaffirs and fellaheen.
In reply to niggers and sand niggers by atomic balm
Thats why apartheid existed!
In reply to Kaffirs ans fellaheen. by quasi_verbatim
It still does.
We just call them ghettos and no-go areas now.
In reply to Thats why apartheid existed! by Wit Wax Waterstof
You know, statements like that may feel nice for you to say, but they are totally counter-productive if you want people to listen to your arguments as being intelligent, and balanced and unbiased.
If you start an argument or discussion with that then you become immediately unheard.
In reply to niggers and sand niggers by atomic balm
May is scheduled for a press conference where she will blame it on "muh Russians".
Merkle is jealous - she wants Berlin to be the murder and rape capital of the world, she is going for more ME muslims to try and catch up. Since we have a close correlation between crime rates and ME immigration to Europe.
(((Merkel))) kosher approved chosen person
"some call it communism, i call it judaism" rabbi stephen s. wise [1935]
In reply to Merkle is jealous - she… by Thom Paine
Coincidentally, London got a Muslim major... in his on words "Park and parcel of living in a big metropolis". Londoners, you have three choices: stand your ground, convert to Islam or die
Oh the joy of diversity.
Don’t worry, by depolicing violent minorities and cracking down on law abiding citizens who make racist complaints about violent crime, the problem will soon be solved. For those interested in reading how this policy works;
http://www.unz.com/sfrancis/anarcho-tyranny-where-multiculturalism-leads/
People do what's easy. It's easy to police a basically law abiding section of society. Try the same with the immigrants and you get riots, supported by leftists.
It's just like children training their parents by throwing a tantrum. The parents say fuck that and give them what they want for a peaceful life.
Well, if the authorities respond to violence and aggression with appeasement and pandering, that's what will have to be used to convince them.
In reply to Don’t worry, by depolicing… by beijing expat
"It's just like children training their parents by throwing a tantrum. The parents say fuck that and give them what they want for a peaceful life."
I didn't. Time my kid did that, I put on ear defenders and just got on with my shit. Sorted it out straight away..
In reply to People do what's easy. It's… by css1971
"It's just like children training their parents by throwing a tantrum. The parents say fuck that and give them what they want for a peaceful life."
I didn't. Time my kid did that, I put on ear defenders and just got on with my shit. Sorted it out straight away..
In reply to People do what's easy. It's… by css1971
Well at least London has a lot of police in pretty uniforms. The police show up afterward to make sure law abiding people don't finally decide to take the law into their own hands, that's ultimately their only purpose, to insure a society where criminal activity can continue to grow. It's job security. Because if the population took the law into their own hands they'd solve the problem really fast. Of course eventually crime will get so rampant to the level that police won't want to leave their own families alone.
Religion of piss
What do you expect from London's Major Sadiq Khan who wants to destroy western culture?!
Berlin is next
But but but, the UK has severe gun laws that forbid ownership, no?
Yeah....
Who knew knives could kill????!!!!
In reply to But but but, the UK has… by gmak
How to Stop the Attack :
Stack that black and don't look back !
Pakistani man rules London now. If you are stupid to allow others from different races and cultures to settle and push you out of your homeland you have no one to blame but yourself.
It's an interesting thing to watch societies commit suicide. The minds of the British are as rotten as their teeth. They don't have lucid thoughts, and the thoughts they do have flounder around like a ship lost at sea, and neither can they form conclusive thoughts. It's like an ongoing thinking experiment without end, no conclusion, and all things are acceptable. And the only vivid thoughts they do have is what time soccer games, and tea time starts and ends, that marks their only loose grip on reality.
Spot on, sadly.
A society being dumbed down by lunatic leftists and PC terror.
In reply to It's an interesting thing to… by MusicIsYou
For clarity, London has always been a violent shit hole - I've lived/worked here for 40 years. The saving grace for 'regular folk' is that traditionally the crims just kill each other off and leave the normies alone. However, this seems to be changing, with more and more genuinely innocent people getting targeted. It doesn't seem to take much - merely looking at someone the wrong way has always been enough to get you killed in certain parts of London. Anyone with common sense (and who wants to bring up a family) moves out of London. The daily commuter trains are usually filled with 95% white people who come in to work and then get the feck out. I think I'm moving to Hungary when I retire.
Finally the UK as leading the world in something again.
Cheers lads on the successful migration program. So much imported middle-eastern 'culture' you'll think you're in a middle-eastern shithole!
"The latest victim was stabbed to death after leaving an Earlsfield bar in south West London early Saturday morning. Police responded to a call around 1:10 a.m. that a man had been found injured on Ellerton Road, only to find a 20-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Despite efforts to save his life, the man was declared dead at the scene just before 2 a.m. " So between the call at 1:10 and his death before 2:00 he is on the ground for 50 minutes. Did the Brits have to wake up the Queen in order to get permission to rush him to the hospital? Sounds more like the 72 minutes for the police to get to the LV shooter. Pathetic response.
Don't blame anything else but where blame should be placed.
The industrial scale import of low grade human lookalikes.
Nobody has ever made a success of collecting lowest dominator samples, to my knowledge.
Niggers, niggers, and more niggers.
I forgot half-bred mongrels too.
Sort of sums it up nicely in a non PC-kind of way! LOL
In reply to Niggers, niggers, and more… by gespiri
First let them kill each other and if this does work give, each one a machete one faction against the other the winner or murderers get a way ticket back to where they came from do not waste tax payer money on them.
If all else fails send them to Germany Merkel will take them.