London Murder Rate Overtakes New York Amid Spike In Stabbings, Shootings

London has surpassed New York City's murder rate for the second month in a row, due mostly to a spike in knife crime and shootings which left 15 Londoners dead in February - nine of whom were age 30 or younger, and 22 dead in March vs. New York City's 21, according to the Sunday Times.

While both cities have around 8.5 million people, NYC's murder rate has dropped by around 87% since the 1990's, while London's has grown approximately 40% in just three years - not including deaths from terrorist attacks. Experts have credited the NYPD's zero-tolerance policing model driving down the homicide rate in NYC from around 2,000 deaths in 1990 to 230 last year.

London, however, is experiencing a spike in violent crime.

On Saturday a murder probe was launched after a 36-year-old woman was killed in what is believed to be the 30th incident of fatal knife crime in the capital this year. The death came just hours after a man 23-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in Plumstead, south-east London on Thursday evening. Jacob Whittingham, charity head of programmes for Fight for Peace, told the paper: "What's scary about London is the randomness of the crime. -standard.co.uk

"With young people in London, you have no idea if and when you may be the victim of a violent crime — that's why they feel the need to carry weapons."

The latest victim was stabbed to death after leaving an Earlsfield bar in south West London early Saturday morning. Police responded to a call around 1:10 a.m. that a man had been found injured on Ellerton Road, only to find a 20-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Despite efforts to save his life, the man was declared dead at the scene just before 2 a.m.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder, and is currently in custody at a west London police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell said: "Sadly, another family has been left devastated with the tragic death of a young man from an act of violence. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area to come forward."

That said, London remains substantially safer overall in comparison to New York City - with fewer than half of the homicides NYC experienced in 2017. That said, according to the Telegraph, a person is nearly six times more likely to be burgled in London than in New York City, and 1.5 times as likely to fall victim to a robbery.

London also has nearly three times the number of reported rapes, however the Telegraph notes that differences in reporting methodology may account for the vastly higher number in London.

London Metropolitan police commissioner, Cressida Dick, says that social media is partly to blame for the rise in knife violence, and battling gangs have sparked up longstanding "postcode wars," so - you know, not migrants.

“London remains one of the safest cities in the world,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told The Independent. ”The Met is concerned at the increase in murders in London, and specialist detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

“One murder is one to many, and we are working hard with our partners to understand the increase and what we can all do to prevent these tragedies from happening in the first place.”

To combat the rising violence, Dick has announced a new task force of around 100 officers to help tackle violent crime in London.

