Saudi Crown Prince Admits Saudis "Financed Terrorist Groups", Blesses Israeli Statehood

Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) admitted in a wide-ranging interview in The Atlantic that Saudi nationals have funded terrorist groups, and quite stunningly - that Israelis are entitled to live peacefully on their own land - yet another indicator that the relationship between Riyadh and Tel Aviv is strengthening.
When it comes to financing extremist groups, I challenge anyone if he can bring any evidence that the Saudi government financed terrorist groups. Yes, there are people from Saudi Arabia who financed terrorist groups. This is against Saudi law. We have a lot of people in jail now, not only for financing terrorist groups, but even for supporting them. -The Atlantic
Bin Salman's comments come days after a U.S. judge rejected Saudi Arabia's request to dismiss lawsuits accusing it of involvement in the 9/11 attacks.
The cases are based on the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (Jasta), a 2016 law that provides an exemption to the legal principle of sovereign immunity, allowing families of the victims to take foreign governments to court.
The families point to the fact that the majority of the hijackers were Saudi citizens, and claim that Saudi officials and institutions "aided and abetted" the attackers in the years leading up to the 9/11 attacks, according to court documents. -Middle East Eye
MbS also told The Atlantic when asked if Jewish people have a right to a nation-state in at least part of their ancestral homeland:
“I believe the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land. But we have to have a peace agreement to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations... We have religious concerns about the fate of the holy mosque in Jerusalem and about the rights of the Palestinian people. This is what we have. We don’t have any objection against any other people. This is what we have. We don’t have any objection against any other people”
Saudi Arabia does not currently recognize Israel - maintaining for years that normalizing relations all depends on the withdrawal from Arab lands captured in the 1967 Middle East War - territory Palestinians claim to be theirs for the establishment of a future state.
"There are a lot of interests we share with Israel and if there is peace," MbS added. "There would be a lot of interest between Israel and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and countries like Egypt and Jordan”
Behold the "Coalition to fight terrorism"
Recall that the first two stops Donald Trump made as President were Saudi Arabia and Israel, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia's King Salman to discuss a coalition to fight terrorism - which, aside from the US and Israel, includes Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan - assembled to fight the Islamic State and curtail Iran's regional ambitions.
Last November, the 32-year-old bin Salman announced plans to "wipe terrorists from the face of the earth," by forming a coalition of 40 Muslim countries to defeat ISIS.
Speaking at a summit of defence ministers from across 41 majority-Muslim countries he spoke of a need for a "pan-Islamic united front" against terrorism.
He said: “In past years, terrorism has been functioning in all of our countries... with no coordination among national authorities.
"That ends today, with this alliance." -express.co.uk
The first official meeting of the new Muslim alliance was held a week later - just two days after an attack at a Mosque in Egypt killed over 300 people, including 30 children - in what was called the country's worst terrorism incident.
Meanwhile, bin Salman traveled to Washington D.C. in March, where he began what's been described as a cross-country road show to lure American firms and investment to Saudi Arabia - a crucial component of his "Vision 2030" plan to wean the ultraconservative kingdom's economy off its reliance on oil.
Since being appointed heir to the thrown, MbS, 32, has embarked on what fawning US media have described as an "ambitious" reform agenda. He has earned-widespread praise for lifting restrictions on women driving while loosening rules around male-female interactions and also reining in the country's religious police.
In an effort to wean the Kingdom off of its dependence on oil, MbS launched his Vision 2030 initiative - a plan that relies on foreign investment.
Comments
Say it ain't so Joe, say it ain't so.
Isn't it amazing how septic tank creatures can crawl out of the shit tank, hose off a little and expect to be accepted as squeaky clean.
<It helps to have a large supply of oil in that tank with you.>
It ain’t so.
I posted why further down.
In reply to Say it ain't so by Cognitive Dissonance
ooops!
i guess this voids
all Military Industrial Complex contracts....
hahahahahaha!
jk
nothing to see here. moving on
#Make Israel Great Again
In reply to It ain’t so… by NidStyles
why are the jews and muslims the exact same person?
In reply to ooops! i guess by Bes
Damn, I guess I hate Israel more than a dirty Wahhabi Salafist does. I still don't bless their statehood, since they have decided to use that state to siphon blood and treasure from my country.
In reply to why are the jews and muslims… by Four chan
Jews and Arabs deserve to be categorized together probably because Jews and Arabs have a history of cooperation, like at the gates of Toledo where Jews opened the doors for the Muslim invaders and became administrators of the conquered Christians. It doesn't make us safer when Israel gets its way in the Middle East.
In reply to df by Kafir Goyim
Because Abraham fathered Ishmael who was the father of all the muslims:
Genesis 16:3 And Sarai, Abram's wife, took Hagar the Egyptian, her handmaid, after Abram had dwelt ten years in the land of Canaan, and gave her to Abram her husband to be his wife.
Genesis 16:10-12 And the angel of Jehovah said unto her, I will greatly multiply thy seed, that it shall not be numbered for multitude. (11) And the angel of Jehovah said unto her, Behold, thou art with child, and shalt bear a son; and thou shalt call his name Ishmael, because Jehovah hath heard thy affliction. (12) And he shall be as a wild ass among men; his hand shall be against every man, and every man's hand against him; and he shall dwell over against all his brethren.
And then Abraham fathered Isaac who was the father of the Jews:
Genesis 17:19-21 And God said, Nay, but Sarah thy wife shall bear thee a son; and thou shalt call his name Isaac: and I will establish my covenant with him for an everlasting covenant for his seed after him. (20) And as for Ishmael, I have heard thee: behold, I have blessed him, and will make him fruitful, and will multiply him exceedingly; twelve princes shall he beget, and I will make him a great nation. (21) But my covenant will I establish with Isaac, whom Sarah shall bear unto thee at this set time in the next year.
And Jesus came through the linage of Isaac who spiritual Israel became:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/12/19/all-israel/
In reply to Probably because Jews and… by Dindu Nuffins
Call me Ishmael.
In reply to Because Abraham fathered… by mobius8curve
It's all DISINFO to make APARTHEID Israhell look good.
1. All TERRORISM has Israhell behind it
2. The SAUDIS will NEVER recognize Israhell; otherwise say bye-bye to Mecca and their influence in the Muslim world.
It's all BS.
In reply to Call me Ishmael. by Billy the Poet
"Blesses Israeli Statehood"
In other words:
"Fucks Palestinian Justice And Independence".
That's about the gist of it.
This just shows what the ruling "Saudi" racial genotype is: They are crypto-jews who serve their demonic master just as do their unholy brethren in the usurped lands of Megiddo.
In reply to It's all DISINFO to make… by beepbop
Is The ‘Saudi’ Royal Family Jewish?
http://themillenniumreport.com/2015/12/is-the-saudi-royal-family-jewish/
*The only way to understand MbS is to know the true history of the House of Saud.
Let's not forget this little gem either:
The House Of Saud: It’s Jewish Origin And Installation By The British Crown
In reply to "Blesses Israeli Statehood"… by J S Bach
Mossad Monkey On His Back...
In reply to "Blesses Israeli Statehood"… by J S Bach
I see that you are well schooled in Abrahamic monotheism.
But tell me, other than inflicting themselves upon our hospitality,
What the Fuck have they got to do with us?
We have our own ancient religions and mores, like say Honour and Virtue, two words never uttered by these foreign death cults.
In reply to Because Abraham fathered… by mobius8curve
2 Peter 1:5-11 Yea, and for this very cause adding on your part all diligence, in your faith supply virtue; and in your virtue knowledge; (6) and in your knowledge self-control; and in your self-control patience; and in your patience godliness; (7) and in your godliness brotherly kindness; and in your brotherly kindness love. (8) For if these things are yours and abound, they make you to be not idle nor unfruitful unto the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ. (9) For he that lacketh these things is blind, seeing only what is near, having forgotten the cleansing from his old sins. (10) Wherefore, brethren, give the more diligence to make your calling and election sure: for if ye do these things, ye shall never stumble: (11) for thus shall be richly supplied unto you the entrance into the eternal kingdom of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
In reply to I see that you are well… by Is-Be
Hey Mobius, today's converted Jews are not Hebrews, the RAPTURE is pure fallacy, and ISHMAEL is not the ancestor of Muslims who are of various races like Africans, Asians, Arabs, etc.
Get your head out of the brainwashing machine.
In reply to 2 Peter 1:5-11 Yea, and for… by mobius8curve
You mean Jordan?
ديك بلدي بين الثدي أختك
In reply to df by Kafir Goyim
"shit" "hole"
In reply to why are the jews and muslims… by Four chan
yeah yeah yeah we're all cool and jaded and dryly cynical here at ZH. everybody wants to be tyler durden.
I think this guy's on the level. I think he means to drag SA, and by extensioon the entire islamic world, out of the 7th century and into the family of nations. kicking and screaming the whole way, of course, because .... that's how they roll.
in addition to the charm offensive & worldwide happyface road show - and when has any SA king/king-to-be ever done that before - he's reforming SA culture & society at a Trumpian pace. and throwing in prison the old guard when they dare to squawk. (wally b. talal doin' any more wahhabbistic agitating these days? he's not, is he)
what sold me was when he went to visit the Pope of Egypt's Coptic Christians - HE went to the POPE - (who knew the Coptics had their own pope? not me) sat and made nice small talk along the lines of 'how can I help?' (!) and then a king of a royal family that is very sensitive to any & all symbolism sat for a picture in front of a painting of Jesus Christ. (!!) and then said something about israel that didn't sound like something a slobbering psychopath jihadi asshole/typical ZH idiot bot might say.
big doings are afoot, gang - and maybe just maybe good things are headed our way
In reply to It ain’t so… by NidStyles
Joining the "family of nations" means what in your dialect of hebrew? Free sex changes for everyone? It doesn't get better for the rest of us goys simply because Israel hasd infiltrated and turned a mutual enemy to its bidding. It just means they will have a new focus, quite probably stuffing us with 3rd worlders with renewed intensity.
In reply to yeah yeah yeah we're all… by vato poco
All things are possible.
At least one thing is certain...
...we will never know the truth of the matter.
At least not know the truth of the matter like MBS's relatives and countrymen that he had American mercs handcuff and then beat with rubber hoses filled with wet sand know the truth.
Not so amazing, considering that Muslims, Christians, and Jews all pray to the same God, the God of Abraham.
The hate between faiths is fomented by those states and statists that benefit, more so than by the faithful.
God bless freedom of religion, and to Hell with those that disagree!
In reply to yeah yeah yeah we're all… by vato poco
Welp, this thread is definitely going to be a beer and popcorn show here at the old ZH tonight...
In reply to All things are possible. by hedgeless_horseman
" "not so amazing"? " "[everybody] prays to the same God"?
are you being deliberately obtuse? (what am I saying. I've read enough of your comments over the years to know you're intelligent, so of course you are)
Previous, well-documented SA sensitivity to symbolim, pre-MBS
1) non-moslems are forbidden to practice their religion in SA
2) not one church - much less a jewish temple - in SA
3) while in SA, ramadan enforced on non-moslems
4) possession of non-moslem "contraband" - bibles, crucifixes - verboten
5) no israeli commercial air traffic in SA airspace
6) lots more, all of which I'm sure you know about
and the king-to-be of THOSE guys had his picture taken in front of a painting of Jesus.
I'll cheerfully admit I could be wrong. I hope I'm not, but I could be. what I find most interesting, though, is your evident sympathy for the 7th century goatherds who were kept from practicing their nationwide suppression of competing religions. ("American mercs beat them with wet sand!!")
what can be said? 7th-century goatherds have no place in a modern Family of Nations, I guess. fuck em.
In reply to All things are possible. by hedgeless_horseman
Royals have been following a different set of rules for as long as there have been royals. In fact, they get to write the rules.
Just ask King Henry VIII.
In reply to " "not so amazing"? " "… by vato poco
you're dodging the issue, homes. but that's OK. MbS is - near as I can tell - the very first SA king/king-to-be who does not appear to view the rest of the entire fuckin world as the unholy Enemy. although past performance is no guarantee of future returns, I view it as a positive step.
as I said, I could be wrong about this.
but have y'all ever noticed how very very invested the ZH commentariat is in always taking the very darkest and most cynical of interpretations in all things? Yeah, that's the proper way to BET .... but every now and then good things do happen.
1) perhaps that will happen here, with SA and MbS
2) aaaaaaand why are (the bulk of) y'all so terrified it might?
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
You have no idea how the Saudi kings view the rest of the world. Seems like it wasn't too long ago that the King of Saudi Arabia invited the armies of the Western world to his nation for a little war against his fellow Muslims. No? And is the USA not deeply involved in the current war between KSA and Yemen?
In reply to you're dodging the issue,… by vato poco
How can hatred between Islam and other religions be fomented by states and statists, when it is there in the Koran itself that they should be conquered and enslaved?
How can hatred between Judaism and Christianity be fomented by states, when Jesus is boiling in shit for eternity in the Talmud as a punishment for breaking Jewish law?
And in this magical world where Muslims and Jews and Christians are naturally friends, I suppose they can all live in the same nation? No thanks.
In reply to All things are possible. by hedgeless_horseman
Recall the parable of the Good Samaritan. Are your enemies those from other nations or the elite members of your own nation?
In reply to How can hatred between Islam… by Dindu Nuffins
In shaa Allah Israel will vanish.
The only hope for peace is ridding the world of Israel and Zionism
In reply to Recall the parable of the… by Billy the Poet
Evening Horseman. I had a conversation over drinks with one of his ""cousins" back in September of last year. Among other things MBS is strengthening some key friendships, generating credibility in the west, raising as much capital as possible and crushing internal dissent so it can't become rebellion. What's he getting ready for?
In reply to All things are possible. by hedgeless_horseman
He is a Machiavellian prince preparing to be king of a kingdom that has past its prime.
Trust you and yours are well.
In reply to Evening Horseman. I had a… by Last1Out
They're all in-yer-face Abrahamic monotheists.
Cannot leave a peaceful people alone.
Gotta spread the word of "Jesus" or Mad Mohammed or some fantasy of the rupture and the Megadeath of "Armageddon" and the return of the "Messiah" whoever he is.
They must Hate mirrors.
In reply to yeah yeah yeah we're all… by vato poco
Saudis 'princes' are Jews - research it
In reply to It ain’t so… by NidStyles
You're right, things are not as they appear.
In reply to It ain’t so… by NidStyles
I'm liking this guy more every day
In reply to Say it ain't so by Cognitive Dissonance
Fuck anyone whose name is Bin Saud.
In reply to I'm liking this guy more… by JLee2027
Why? Guy makes total sense to me.
In reply to Fuck anyone whose name is… by Truther
Fuck all of Islam, thats why
In reply to Why? Guy makes total sense… by JLee2027
Fuck all the Abrahamic monotheists.
In reply to Fuck all of Islam, thats why by Disgruntled Goat
Would it make more sense to you if they admitted to doing 911 with the Mossad and the CIA?
In reply to Why? Guy makes total sense… by JLee2027
They didn't.
They don't have the technology to make steel girders turn to dust and blow away. (Dr.Judy Woods).
They did collude to concoct the biggest and most successful disinformation campaign since branding Adolph as a bad guy.
In reply to Would it make more sense to… by gatorengineer
They supplied the crash test dummies as a minimum..... They helped create the Osama Been Hiddin myth. Not portraying them as the masterminds, but willing and active participants. THis is the final turning as we shall say of what 9-11 wrought.
In reply to Would it make more sense to… by Is-Be
We're almost on the same page, but we differ on motive.
I'm saying that the triune USA, Saud and Israel (the three Amigos), lied to hide an unacceptable Truth.
That we ( the class of Hominids), are just not the Apex of Creation.
Not even close!
Edit: Downvoters, I told you that the Truth was unacceptable.
Odin hung for 9 days and nights to gain knowledge. Did you think it is free?
In reply to They supplied the crash test… by gatorengineer
Suppose Trump arrested the CEOs of the major Wall St firms, and forcibly sequestered them until they coughed up enough money .... billions .... to allow them to be freed?
Meanwhile, Trump had sex with a woman 15 years ago, and they want to use it as a basis for impeachment ...
In reply to I'm liking this guy more… by JLee2027
Not a bad idea.
Trump could invite the CEOs of Time Warner, FB, Google, Amazon, GE, and all the rest of them to Trump Towers, give them the Royal MBS treatment for a few weeks and have them cough up billions to pay for the wall
In reply to Suppose Trump arrested the… by Disgruntled Goat
change the script to - owners of tax exempt Foundations-- who currently rip-off the Peoples' Treasury by claiming "charity" status .
clinton , obama Foundations .. first in line ... the rest will volunteer compliance.
In reply to Suppose Trump arrested the… by Disgruntled Goat
Except Israel isn’t their ‘ancestral land’
Don't be picky. My money is on Israhell to stab any genuine effort at Peace in the back multiple times as they HAVE DONE continuously. Maybe MBS wants to ally with Israhell against Iran, but in the end, Israhell will stab him in the back, front and eyes.
In reply to Except Israel isn’t their … by TradingTroll
Israel and SA need to do something because once Uncle Sam is done propping their asses up both of those countries are gone
In reply to Don't be picky. My money is… by MoralsAreEssential
Until there is a revolution in the USSA the Jews have no chance of losing our military.....
In reply to Israel and SA need to do… by Juggernaut x2
The land was not even the British government's to give away. The British could, however, have established the Buckingham Palace to be the state of Israel in 1948 instead.
In reply to Except Israel isn’t their … by TradingTroll